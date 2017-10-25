₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|12 Types Of Students You Meet In Night Classes by youngvc1: 8:55am On Oct 24
The following are the different categories of people you will meet in night classes in our various higher institution.
1. Customer care agents: this category of people will keep on receiving calls from the time the came to class till the sleep off. If you sit beside them “sorry” and it is more among ladies.
2. The lookers: this category of people will make sure that they look at any slightest movement around them. If they ever see a beautiful/handsome girl/guy then they will never cease catching a glimpse at her/him. You will even wonder if these people actually came to study or to observe others studying.
3. The late comers: this is common among girls. When you get to class from 4-7pm, you will discover that the class is empty. They are waiting till 9:30 when their presence will be noticed.
4. The preachers: I am sure this set of people annoy every reader in that class but nobody could pick the courage to rebuke them because nobody wants to be tagged enemy of God’s word. The worst part is that these preachers come to preach when they are tired of reading and want to stretch themselves.
5. The itinerant readers: they are people who move in and out of the reading room every ten minutes. Sometimes you see them walking about the corridors. In an extreme cases they can read in four to six classes in a night.
6. The unarmed robbers: yes i call them unarmed because they look very innocent when they are reading beside you waiting for the operation time. They steal things like phones, reading lamp, purse/ wallet, laptops, wrist-watches, textbooks etc depending on the person’s level of expertise and stealing intentions.
7. The chronic sleepers: Hmmm, this set of people will just enter the class and lay their face on the desk and sleep off. They will not open their book from the time they came in till the time they left.
They are always victims of the category of people above. The bad thing about these set of people is that they snore without regards and they fart without conscience.
8. The ash-crammers: they are our first classers, they will start reading from the time they came in till dawn. Sometimes i wonder what they will be doing during the day.
9. The eaters: they will buy biscuit, viju milk, lacasera, gala, chewing gum, in fact all the snacks in the world just to attend night class. You will wonder if you are in nursery class or university night class.
10. The pingers: this set of people will never let their phones be. Some will even come with up to three phone. Pressing their phone every now and then that you will wonder if they are actually studying or proof-reading.
11. The toasters: if i mention everything without mentioning our guys and babes who come to night class to look for partners then my list is incomplete. This is for people who are single and searching every night.
12. The last of it all is the couples: they will come to class together, continue talking, chatting and touching each other until they are tired then off they go. They have gone to night class.
Source: https://schoolgossip.com.ng/12-types-of-students-you-meet-in-night-classes/
|Re: 12 Types Of Students You Meet In Night Classes by ismail4sure: 9:00am On Oct 24
hun
|Re: 12 Types Of Students You Meet In Night Classes by internationalman(m): 9:20am On Oct 24
I was d most brilliant student and d best in using expo. invigilators never looked my way bcoz dey believed I have no reason to use expo since I was d most brilliant and always took first.
So I'm taking this time out to apologize to my class mates who came 2nd and 3rd. Maybe u would've claimed d first position if I hadn't used expo.. But there's different between being brilliant and clever.
You guys were just brilliant while I was both those two things.
I meant in my secondary school days oh...
|Re: 12 Types Of Students You Meet In Night Classes by psalmson001: 9:26am On Oct 24
What about p***y & d**k scouters?
|Re: 12 Types Of Students You Meet In Night Classes by vivienD: 9:39am On Oct 24
Uniben is a complete example of this.. The unarmed robbers happen a lot at basement
|Re: 12 Types Of Students You Meet In Night Classes by rumenase(m): 11:30am On Oct 24
internationalman:
internationalman:
yu use to take first in the University? chai lie kill yu
|Re: 12 Types Of Students You Meet In Night Classes by internationalman(m): 11:33am On Oct 24
rumenase:No I meant secondary school.
|Re: 12 Types Of Students You Meet In Night Classes by Rawblings(m): 12:29pm On Oct 24
Very true.. Even in those grasses. Some will pray from 9pm till morning
vivienD:
|Re: 12 Types Of Students You Meet In Night Classes by flavinime(m): 1:24pm On Oct 24
this things happen in every university, just name it
|Re: 12 Types Of Students You Meet In Night Classes by vivienD: 2:39pm On Oct 24
Rawblings:As in ehh..I wonder how dey do it..tho ah do envy their courage and zeal
|Re: 12 Types Of Students You Meet In Night Classes by Brakepad: 3:13pm On Oct 24
The movies gang nko OP??
|Re: 12 Types Of Students You Meet In Night Classes by baski92(m): 4:05pm On Oct 24
The fvckers crew
|Re: 12 Types Of Students You Meet In Night Classes by maxnedu11(m): 4:13pm On Oct 24
school life, I once went to the library night section slept from 7pm to 10pm and later sleeped walked to my room the next morning I was confuse on how I woke up on the floor using my bag as pillow. hydraulics and theory of structures unah no try for me.
|Re: 12 Types Of Students You Meet In Night Classes by sagerasaq(m): 5:19pm On Oct 24
Lmao!! Dt no 6 got me cracking depending on Dr level of expertise...
No be lie... But u missed d Tutors!!!
D I know all that will teach u what dey did not understand and still fail but u pass!!!
|Re: 12 Types Of Students You Meet In Night Classes by dauddy97(m): 5:35pm On Oct 24
I fall under number 12 list. let me not lie, I touch my babe on every night prep. kissing and hugging not se.x after serious readings
|Re: 12 Types Of Students You Meet In Night Classes by Veektoria(f): 6:24pm On Oct 24
I don't go to night classes like that but when I do I'm a mixture of 2,8 and 10
|Re: 12 Types Of Students You Meet In Night Classes by talk2hb1: 8:21pm On Oct 24
Studio Work (URP) UNILAG if you understand
|Re: 12 Types Of Students You Meet In Night Classes by flashmax(f): 11:55pm On Oct 24
lovely post 100%
Every one was created differently.
everyone has different life examinations.
its just that people tend to copy or wanna be like others
instead of exploiting the uniqueness in our differences, and making a role model of it, to inspire others.
|Re: 12 Types Of Students You Meet In Night Classes by bededahcomedian(m): 12:44am
[color=#770077][/color]
making sense
|Re: 12 Types Of Students You Meet In Night Classes by Rawblings(m): 9:35am
Lol. Get ready for the new session
vivienD:
|Re: 12 Types Of Students You Meet In Night Classes by Greenbuoy(m): 11:45am
The ones wey come scatter the whole place with 'chemical gas' nko?
|Re: 12 Types Of Students You Meet In Night Classes by olmoRoc: 1:31pm
youngvc1:
Usually, modern day students and teachers use their device(S) to crosscheck information.
|Re: 12 Types Of Students You Meet In Night Classes by lonelydora(m): 10:05pm
Going to night class was one thing i didn't do while in school. I detest it. It's a waste of time
|Re: 12 Types Of Students You Meet In Night Classes by EmmyBusko(m): 10:06pm
I belonged to non.... So the list ain't complete.
|Re: 12 Types Of Students You Meet In Night Classes by badaoyeyemi(f): 10:07pm
N
|Re: 12 Types Of Students You Meet In Night Classes by Phi001(m): 10:09pm
I've never attended night class.
I can't read more than one hour in the night.
|Re: 12 Types Of Students You Meet In Night Classes by OWOVICKKY: 10:10pm
internationalman:oh boy you are the sharp guy joor but I pity you
|Re: 12 Types Of Students You Meet In Night Classes by DTalented(m): 10:10pm
It ok
|Re: 12 Types Of Students You Meet In Night Classes by oshe11(m): 10:10pm
THEY ONES THAT WUD FORGET DIA PANT OR BRA AFTER A QUICKIE FOR "ONE CORNER"
|Re: 12 Types Of Students You Meet In Night Classes by kennygee(f): 10:10pm
Rotfl
I gave up on night class reading when I got to class around 11pm, opened a page and woke up by 3am still on that same page.
I just close the book, carry my toothpick legs go back hostel. Na hostel I dey read since then. On my bed, after lectures.
Night class ain't for everybody.
|Re: 12 Types Of Students You Meet In Night Classes by jagabanlewis(m): 10:11pm
vivienD:
Na dere my Fone take go last session
