Source: Stella Meeikyaa,a year one student of the School of Nursing and Midwifery Makurdi who suffered third degree burns from gas explosion in her hostel due to the carelessness of a room mate has died.One of the persons who has been trying to assist her recover shared the story.May her soul RIP.Amen!Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/100l-student-of-school-of-nursing-and.html?m=1 2 Shares

Another sad news.

So so sad.

RIP

Let us all try to be more careful about this gas and petrol explosions please.

May God's protection be on us now and always. 3 Likes

RIP Dear RIP Dear

Eternal Rest Grant Unto Her Oh Lord! 8 Likes

Rest in peace

Sh!t...the pain she must have been in 1 Like 1 Share

Rest in peace dear. Sad sad news 1 Like

Chai....rip dear...

kai sad one.... We all need to be careful with the gas of a tin

Rest In Peace dear

kai, the way people die these days ehn is alarming. I lost 8 friends in last 4dayz and now I'm beginning to think I'm next.





the truth is nobody is promised tbe next second.



may God grant us all success 1 Like

Sad. Even with all the burns she still looked so beautiful. May her soul rest in peace.

May her soul and the souls of all the faithful deperted through the mercy of God rest in peace Amen

Rest in perfect peace dear, God understands

gas gas ..... ...... .....

my luv for gas hehh ........ God should protect us ....... from ijaba ina

RIP

kay29000:

Sad. Even with all the burns she still looked so beautiful. May her soul rest in peace.

. 4 Likes

Jubril why..... Since jubril came back from London is one death to another...RIP to d death 2 Likes

eya....



wich kine wahala b dat

CRYING RIGHT NOW, REST IN PEACE DEAR

RIP

Oh God have mercy. This is too much for a woman

May d souls of all the faithful departed through Mercy of God rest in Peace Amen 1 Like

