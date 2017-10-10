₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stella Meeikyaa,a year one student of the School of Nursing and Midwifery Makurdi who suffered third degree burns from gas explosion in her hostel due to the carelessness of a room mate has died.One of the persons who has been trying to assist her recover shared the story.May her soul RIP.Amen!
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/100l-student-of-school-of-nursing-and.html?m=1
|Re: School Of Nursing Makurdi Student Dies After Gas Explosion In Hostel (Graphic) by modelmike7(m): 9:24am
Another sad news.
So so sad.
RIP
|Re: School Of Nursing Makurdi Student Dies After Gas Explosion In Hostel (Graphic) by modelmike7(m): 9:24am
Let us all try to be more careful about this gas and petrol explosions please.
May God's protection be on us now and always.
|Re: School Of Nursing Makurdi Student Dies After Gas Explosion In Hostel (Graphic) by Atiku2019: 9:24am
RIP Dear
|Re: School Of Nursing Makurdi Student Dies After Gas Explosion In Hostel (Graphic) by doughziay(m): 9:42am
Eternal Rest Grant Unto Her Oh Lord!
|Re: School Of Nursing Makurdi Student Dies After Gas Explosion In Hostel (Graphic) by pattds: 10:51am
Rest in peace
|Re: School Of Nursing Makurdi Student Dies After Gas Explosion In Hostel (Graphic) by dljbd1(m): 10:51am
Sh!t...the pain she must have been in
|Re: School Of Nursing Makurdi Student Dies After Gas Explosion In Hostel (Graphic) by izenco2005(m): 10:51am
|Re: School Of Nursing Makurdi Student Dies After Gas Explosion In Hostel (Graphic) by finest0007(m): 10:51am
Rest in peace dear. Sad sad news
|Re: School Of Nursing Makurdi Student Dies After Gas Explosion In Hostel (Graphic) by josielewa(m): 10:52am
Chai....rip dear...
|Re: School Of Nursing Makurdi Student Dies After Gas Explosion In Hostel (Graphic) by hezy4real01(m): 10:52am
kai sad one.... We all need to be careful with the gas of a tin
|Re: School Of Nursing Makurdi Student Dies After Gas Explosion In Hostel (Graphic) by Talklesss(m): 10:53am
Rest In Peace dear
|Re: School Of Nursing Makurdi Student Dies After Gas Explosion In Hostel (Graphic) by BunbleBee: 10:55am
kai, the way people die these days ehn is alarming. I lost 8 friends in last 4dayz and now I'm beginning to think I'm next.
the truth is nobody is promised tbe next second.
may God grant us all success
|Re: School Of Nursing Makurdi Student Dies After Gas Explosion In Hostel (Graphic) by kay29000(m): 10:56am
Sad. Even with all the burns she still looked so beautiful. May her soul rest in peace.
|Re: School Of Nursing Makurdi Student Dies After Gas Explosion In Hostel (Graphic) by SSPX(m): 10:56am
May her soul and the souls of all the faithful deperted through the mercy of God rest in peace Amen
|Re: School Of Nursing Makurdi Student Dies After Gas Explosion In Hostel (Graphic) by midehi2(f): 10:56am
|Re: School Of Nursing Makurdi Student Dies After Gas Explosion In Hostel (Graphic) by oputa1: 10:58am
Rest in perfect peace dear, God understands
|Re: School Of Nursing Makurdi Student Dies After Gas Explosion In Hostel (Graphic) by indomielomo: 11:00am
gas gas ..... ...... .....
my luv for gas hehh ........ God should protect us ....... from ijaba ina
|Re: School Of Nursing Makurdi Student Dies After Gas Explosion In Hostel (Graphic) by rumenase(m): 11:00am
RIP
|Re: School Of Nursing Makurdi Student Dies After Gas Explosion In Hostel (Graphic) by sKeetz(m): 11:03am
kay29000:
.
|Re: School Of Nursing Makurdi Student Dies After Gas Explosion In Hostel (Graphic) by osuofia2(m): 11:05am
Jubril why..... Since jubril came back from London is one death to another...RIP to d death
|Re: School Of Nursing Makurdi Student Dies After Gas Explosion In Hostel (Graphic) by oshe11(m): 11:07am
eya....
wich kine wahala b dat
|Re: School Of Nursing Makurdi Student Dies After Gas Explosion In Hostel (Graphic) by santopelele(m): 11:08am
CRYING RIGHT NOW, REST IN PEACE DEAR
|Re: School Of Nursing Makurdi Student Dies After Gas Explosion In Hostel (Graphic) by solasoulmusic(f): 11:10am
RIP
|Re: School Of Nursing Makurdi Student Dies After Gas Explosion In Hostel (Graphic) by VivaLaFrans(m): 11:11am
Oh God have mercy. This is too much for a woman
|Re: School Of Nursing Makurdi Student Dies After Gas Explosion In Hostel (Graphic) by Antoeni(m): 11:12am
May d souls of all the faithful departed through Mercy of God rest in Peace Amen
|Re: School Of Nursing Makurdi Student Dies After Gas Explosion In Hostel (Graphic) by rumenase(m): 11:13am
RIP to the dead
|Re: School Of Nursing Makurdi Student Dies After Gas Explosion In Hostel (Graphic) by zagorakis(m): 11:16am
Rip to the dead.
