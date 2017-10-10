₦airaland Forum

School Of Nursing Makurdi Student Dies After Gas Explosion In Hostel (Graphic)

School Of Nursing Makurdi Student Dies After Gas Explosion In Hostel (Graphic) by zoba88: 9:23am
Stella Meeikyaa,a year one student of the School of Nursing and Midwifery Makurdi who suffered third degree burns from gas explosion in her hostel due to the carelessness of a room mate has died.One of the persons who has been trying to assist her recover shared the story.May her soul RIP.Amen!


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/100l-student-of-school-of-nursing-and.html?m=1

Re: School Of Nursing Makurdi Student Dies After Gas Explosion In Hostel (Graphic) by modelmike7(m): 9:24am
Another sad news.
So so sad.
RIP
Re: School Of Nursing Makurdi Student Dies After Gas Explosion In Hostel (Graphic) by modelmike7(m): 9:24am
Let us all try to be more careful about this gas and petrol explosions please.
May God's protection be on us now and always.

Re: School Of Nursing Makurdi Student Dies After Gas Explosion In Hostel (Graphic) by Atiku2019: 9:24am
sad angry cry RIP Dear
Re: School Of Nursing Makurdi Student Dies After Gas Explosion In Hostel (Graphic) by doughziay(m): 9:42am
Eternal Rest Grant Unto Her Oh Lord!

Re: School Of Nursing Makurdi Student Dies After Gas Explosion In Hostel (Graphic) by pattds: 10:51am
Rest in peace
Re: School Of Nursing Makurdi Student Dies After Gas Explosion In Hostel (Graphic) by dljbd1(m): 10:51am
Sh!t...the pain she must have been in embarassed

Re: School Of Nursing Makurdi Student Dies After Gas Explosion In Hostel (Graphic) by izenco2005(m): 10:51am
shocked
Re: School Of Nursing Makurdi Student Dies After Gas Explosion In Hostel (Graphic) by finest0007(m): 10:51am
Rest in peace dear. Sad sad news sad

Re: School Of Nursing Makurdi Student Dies After Gas Explosion In Hostel (Graphic) by josielewa(m): 10:52am
Chai....rip dear...
Re: School Of Nursing Makurdi Student Dies After Gas Explosion In Hostel (Graphic) by hezy4real01(m): 10:52am
kai sad one.... We all need to be careful with the gas of a tin
Re: School Of Nursing Makurdi Student Dies After Gas Explosion In Hostel (Graphic) by Talklesss(m): 10:53am
Rest In Peace dear
Re: School Of Nursing Makurdi Student Dies After Gas Explosion In Hostel (Graphic) by BunbleBee: 10:55am
kai, the way people die these days ehn is alarming. I lost 8 friends in last 4dayz and now I'm beginning to think I'm next.


the truth is nobody is promised tbe next second.

may God grant us all success

Re: School Of Nursing Makurdi Student Dies After Gas Explosion In Hostel (Graphic) by kay29000(m): 10:56am
Sad. Even with all the burns she still looked so beautiful. May her soul rest in peace.
Re: School Of Nursing Makurdi Student Dies After Gas Explosion In Hostel (Graphic) by SSPX(m): 10:56am
May her soul and the souls of all the faithful deperted through the mercy of God rest in peace Amen
Re: School Of Nursing Makurdi Student Dies After Gas Explosion In Hostel (Graphic) by midehi2(f): 10:56am
shocked
Re: School Of Nursing Makurdi Student Dies After Gas Explosion In Hostel (Graphic) by oputa1: 10:58am
Rest in perfect peace dear, God understands
Re: School Of Nursing Makurdi Student Dies After Gas Explosion In Hostel (Graphic) by indomielomo: 11:00am
gas gas ..... ...... .....
my luv for gas hehh ........ God should protect us ....... from ijaba ina
Re: School Of Nursing Makurdi Student Dies After Gas Explosion In Hostel (Graphic) by rumenase(m): 11:00am
RIP
Re: School Of Nursing Makurdi Student Dies After Gas Explosion In Hostel (Graphic) by sKeetz(m): 11:03am
kay29000:
Sad. Even with all the burns she still looked so beautiful. May her soul rest in peace.

.

Re: School Of Nursing Makurdi Student Dies After Gas Explosion In Hostel (Graphic) by osuofia2(m): 11:05am
Jubril why..... Since jubril came back from London is one death to another...RIP to d death

Re: School Of Nursing Makurdi Student Dies After Gas Explosion In Hostel (Graphic) by oshe11(m): 11:07am
eya....

wich kine wahala b dat
Re: School Of Nursing Makurdi Student Dies After Gas Explosion In Hostel (Graphic) by santopelele(m): 11:08am
CRYING RIGHT NOW, REST IN PEACE DEAR
Re: School Of Nursing Makurdi Student Dies After Gas Explosion In Hostel (Graphic) by solasoulmusic(f): 11:10am
RIP
Re: School Of Nursing Makurdi Student Dies After Gas Explosion In Hostel (Graphic) by VivaLaFrans(m): 11:11am
Oh God have mercy. This is too much for a woman
Re: School Of Nursing Makurdi Student Dies After Gas Explosion In Hostel (Graphic) by Antoeni(m): 11:12am
May d souls of all the faithful departed through Mercy of God rest in Peace Amen

Re: School Of Nursing Makurdi Student Dies After Gas Explosion In Hostel (Graphic) by rumenase(m): 11:13am
Re: School Of Nursing Makurdi Student Dies After Gas Explosion In Hostel (Graphic) by tico1212(m): 11:13am
RIP to the dead

Re: School Of Nursing Makurdi Student Dies After Gas Explosion In Hostel (Graphic) by zagorakis(m): 11:16am
Rip to the dead.

