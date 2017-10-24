I got sms twice and an email, for device collection, but on getting to mtn center, festac lagos I was told my device is on hold, we were many having this problem, mtn was even upset they have sent an email, to Npower, please we are not Nagro and we do not have payment issues, please check your database, my number is 08138261385, see attached email sent to me to support my claims, please help us to remove this "device issuance on hold", mtn even urged us to try sending Npower an email, because they were upset.







Apply for Holland Government Scholarship 2018/2019 for study at Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University



The Holland Scholarship is financed by the Dutch Ministry of Education, Culture and Science as well as Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University.This scholarship is meant for international students from outside the European Economic Area (EEA) who want to do their bachelor’s or master’s at RSM.



Requirements:



Your nationality is non-EEA;

You are a prospective student, starting your studies in the academic year 2018/2019;

You are applying for a full-time bachelor’s or master’s programme at RSM;

You meet the specific requirements of the programme you are applying for;

You do not have a degree from an educational institution in the Netherlands (excluding exchange programmes in the Netherlands).

In principle, a fair distribution of scholarships over the various programmes will take place. This principle may be deviated from and priority may be given to applicants for certain programmes. Additionally, the school may strive for a certain distribution over the continents.



Benefits:



Amount



The scholarship amounts to € 5,000for maximum 12 months, one academic year;

You will receive this only in the first year of your studies. This is nota full scholarship;

The amount will be transferred in two instalments (November 2017 and February 2018) after you have paid the full tuition fee amount.

Selection criteria



Prospective students for the IBA programme at RSM need to prove their excellence. Excellence in previous education is proven if the grade point average achieved at secondary school (measured to date) is at least the equivalent of the Dutch grade of 8.0 on the Dutch grading scale 1 – 10;



Click to view details Good info.The Holland Scholarship is financed by the Dutch Ministry of Education, Culture and Science as well as Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University.This scholarship is meant for international students from outside the European Economic Area (EEA) who want to do their bachelor’s or master’s at RSM.Your nationality is non-EEA;You are a prospective student, starting your studies in the academic year 2018/2019;You are applying for a full-time bachelor’s or master’s programme at RSM;You meet the specific requirements of the programme you are applying for;You do not have a degree from an educational institution in the Netherlands (excluding exchange programmes in the Netherlands).In principle, a fair distribution of scholarships over the various programmes will take place. This principle may be deviated from and priority may be given to applicants for certain programmes. Additionally, the school may strive for a certain distribution over the continents.The scholarship amounts to € 5,000for maximum 12 months, one academic year;You will receive this only in the first year of your studies. This is nota full scholarship;The amount will be transferred in two instalments (November 2017 and February 2018) after you have paid the full tuition fee amount.Selection criteriaProspective students for the IBA programme at RSM need to prove their excellence. Excellence in previous education is proven if the grade point average achieved at secondary school (measured to date) is at least the equivalent of the Dutch grade of 8.0 on the Dutch grading scale 1 – 10;