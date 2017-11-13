₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kindly Attend The Physical Verification With The Items Listed In The Image Below by npowerng: 4:52pm On Nov 12
Dear Pre-selected NPower Build peeps,
Kindly attend the physical verification with the items listed in the image below.
#NPowerNG
|Re: Kindly Attend The Physical Verification With The Items Listed In The Image Below by Gazaliah(m): 4:56pm On Nov 12
Can water corporation bill be used?
Since its also a utility bill
|Re: Kindly Attend The Physical Verification With The Items Listed In The Image Below by sulaimon22: 5:36pm On Nov 12
.
|Re: Kindly Attend The Physical Verification With The Items Listed In The Image Below by Richardpossible: 5:50pm On Nov 12
What of us who applied for national id card but we re yet to recieve or plastic id....can we use the paper one
1 Like
|Re: Kindly Attend The Physical Verification With The Items Listed In The Image Below by easyfem: 7:35am
Millions of pple are waiting for 2017 npower result .... What is going on ?
|Re: Kindly Attend The Physical Verification With The Items Listed In The Image Below by lailo: 7:36am
fraud
|Re: Kindly Attend The Physical Verification With The Items Listed In The Image Below by jamexborn(m): 7:37am
When is the list coming faa??
|Re: Kindly Attend The Physical Verification With The Items Listed In The Image Below by Austyn8(m): 7:38am
Nawa oo!!! I don even forget say I applied for something called Npower.
|Re: Kindly Attend The Physical Verification With The Items Listed In The Image Below by Celcius: 7:38am
Gazaliah:Yeah...its a utility bill.
...as long as it has an address on it.
|Re: Kindly Attend The Physical Verification With The Items Listed In The Image Below by stanisbaratheon: 7:45am
No one is saying anything about N-Tech
|Re: Kindly Attend The Physical Verification With The Items Listed In The Image Below by Firstcalljob: 7:45am
NPower Monthly Clearance
Steps to take when signing Npower monthly clearance Form
1. your principal must sign and stamp it
2. PS (permanent secretary at tescom) will sign the form and stamp it for Approval
3. Then Take it to women affairs.
Note!!!!! One copy will be at tescom, original copy will be submitted to them at women affairs, and the third copy will be at your PPA.
I just did my own on Friday
see more updates on Power here https://www.firstcalljob.com.ng/npower-monthly-clearance-begins-successfully-get-npower-clearance-form/
|Re: Kindly Attend The Physical Verification With The Items Listed In The Image Below by nkemjacob2(m): 7:45am
God. Help this country.... Millions awaiting list of 300,000 if ur name comes serious Thanksgiving...... Nigeria is finished
|Re: Kindly Attend The Physical Verification With The Items Listed In The Image Below by charleff512(m): 7:47am
Many Will Be Engaged For Meagre Jobs Before The 2019 Elections Just To Fulfill Ngige's And All Promises Cancelled(APC) Propaganda Of Youth Employment.Change Indeed!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kindly Attend The Physical Verification With The Items Listed In The Image Below by simultaneousboi(m): 8:02am
When is d list coming out?
|Re: Kindly Attend The Physical Verification With The Items Listed In The Image Below by figure007(m): 8:19am
Can nepa prepaid bill be used?
|Re: Kindly Attend The Physical Verification With The Items Listed In The Image Below by Preator: 8:21am
Firstcalljob:wch kain yeye joke you dey share for early Monday morning so?
|Re: Kindly Attend The Physical Verification With The Items Listed In The Image Below by Magnifico2000: 8:25am
Please when will the list for 2017 be out?
|Re: Kindly Attend The Physical Verification With The Items Listed In The Image Below by Magnifico2000: 8:26am
Firstcalljob:How true is this? Please be serious na.
