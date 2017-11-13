Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Kindly Attend The Physical Verification With The Items Listed In The Image Below (3228 Views)

Dear Pre-selected NPower Build peeps,



Kindly attend the physical verification with the items listed in the image below.



#NPowerNG

Can water corporation bill be used?

Since its also a utility bill

What of us who applied for national id card but we re yet to recieve or plastic id....can we use the paper one 1 Like

Millions of pple are waiting for 2017 npower result .... What is going on ?

When is the list coming faa??

Nawa oo!!! I don even forget say I applied for something called Npower.

Gazaliah:

Can water corporation bill be used?

Since its also a utility bill Yeah...its a utility bill.

...as long as it has an address on it. Yeah...its a utility bill....as long as it has an address on it.

No one is saying anything about N-Tech







Steps to take when signing Npower monthly clearance Form

1. your principal must sign and stamp it

2. PS (permanent secretary at tescom) will sign the form and stamp it for Approval

3. Then Take it to women affairs.

Note!!!!! One copy will be at tescom, original copy will be submitted to them at women affairs, and the third copy will be at your PPA.



I just did my own on Friday



Steps to take when signing Npower monthly clearance Form

1. your principal must sign and stamp it

2. PS (permanent secretary at tescom) will sign the form and stamp it for Approval

3. Then Take it to women affairs.

Note!!!!! One copy will be at tescom, original copy will be submitted to them at women affairs, and the third copy will be at your PPA.

I just did my own on Friday

God. Help this country.... Millions awaiting list of 300,000 if ur name comes serious Thanksgiving...... Nigeria is finished

Many Will Be Engaged For Meagre Jobs Before The 2019 Elections Just To Fulfill Ngige's And All Promises Cancelled(APC) Propaganda Of Youth Employment.Change Indeed! 3 Likes 1 Share

When is d list coming out?

Can nepa prepaid bill be used?

Please when will the list for 2017 be out?