|Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (0 - 1) - Live by xynerise(m): 8:19pm
Goal!!
Norwich has scored
|Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (0 - 1) - Live by EmekaBlue(m): 8:19pm
Goal Norwich...Update score to put panick on arsenal fans biko
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (0 - 1) - Live by bomboyi(m): 8:20pm
Na who score, Mpape?
|Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (0 - 1) - Live by Sheun001(m): 8:21pm
I knew it with the foolish line up arsene Wenger is so stupid choi my ticket oh
6 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (0 - 1) - Live by Habiodunz(m): 8:22pm
Up Norwich yo Up Man U yo
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (0 - 1) - Live by I124U: 8:24pm
Arsenal go lose 5-0
|Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (0 - 1) - Live by EDSONSMITH(m): 8:25pm
this will be the last time I will ever include Arsenal Match in my ticket, Stupid Coach
3 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (0 - 1) - Live by Danelo(m): 8:26pm
Arsenal like coming from behind,
Seems like they like murdering people.
|Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (0 - 1) - Live by Kylekent59: 8:26pm
The nigga played arsenal 1X first half and man u x2 first half and he placed 8000.
Na cry him dey now
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (0 - 1) - Live by Kylekent59: 8:26pm
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (0 - 1) - Live by handsomeyinka(m): 8:27pm
Danelo:
Arsene wenger like doggy style...lol
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (0 - 1) - Live by Ahamefuna0001: 8:28pm
Kylekent59:
Lol.
and I give Arsenal straight win.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (0 - 1) - Live by oshe11(m): 8:30pm
I kinda hate trolling ASSnal cos we no be mate....
Na everton be their mate.....
They shud go n Win UCL den come back lets discuss
#blueblood
2 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (0 - 1) - Live by SuperSuave(m): 8:30pm
handsomeyinka:lol. bad guy
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (0 - 1) - Live by SuperSuave(m): 8:31pm
oshe11:igberaga po
|Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (0 - 1) - Live by Unlimited22: 8:33pm
Collinometricx, mukina2 and marvel1206 what's going on na?
|Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (0 - 1) - Live by Danelo(m): 8:33pm
handsomeyinka:d guy na real opio
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (0 - 1) - Live by dessz(m): 8:33pm
after giving my village ppl plenty ogogoro, them tell me say dem don return my sense,them say then don untie wetin dey make me play assnal for my ticket I go send them some gin,cos I no play assnal matches since pl start
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (0 - 1) - Live by Oyebee91(m): 8:33pm
EDSONSMITH:same here
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (0 - 1) - Live by Esperooke(m): 8:34pm
Eeeyah..... O ye gooners.
|Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (0 - 1) - Live by dessz(m): 8:34pm
oshe11:MY MAN CORRECT..bluez are the champions of england.
|Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (0 - 1) - Live by EvilMetahuman: 8:34pm
Wenger out
|Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (0 - 1) - Live by Sheun001(m): 8:35pm
Kylekent59:
lol my ticket dey burn
but this got me rotfl.....
2 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (0 - 1) - Live by Ayo4251(m): 8:37pm
bomboyi:
No na Okocha
|Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (0 - 1) - Live by fidalgo19: 8:37pm
I like this Norwich they have potentials Thank you jare, lemme start mocking them.
|Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (0 - 1) - Live by manci(m): 8:37pm
hello my people wenger and him boys Don start to day again oo make I shapaly go remove them from my Europa league game oo
|Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (0 - 1) - Live by dessz(m): 8:38pm
Oyebee91:
Sheun001:
Kylekent59:
EDSONSMITH:make una settle una village ppl,dem go return una sense wey dem collect.I did it,and I have Neva played assnal Chelsea and manu matches since pl start.I have already chop bet9ja 20k,more will still come.those three teams can make a bet enthusiast commit suicide outta anger.
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (0 - 1) - Live by andyanders: 8:39pm
Iheanacho scores for Leicester
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (0 - 1) - Live by microscopic: 8:39pm
Arsenal first half win ticket don tear.
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (0 - 1) - Live by dotcomnamename: 8:41pm
dotcomnamename:
Remember i said we may lose this match? Very poor selection.
|Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (0 - 1) - Live by Jaybeee(m): 8:41pm
iheanacho has scored his first goal for Leicester
|Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (0 - 1) - Live by Charles4075(m): 8:41pm
Sheun001:My guy. Lolzzzzzz. How far na?
I don show like show show
