₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,900,668 members, 3,872,325 topics. Date: Tuesday, 24 October 2017 at 09:16 PM

Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (0 - 1) - Live - European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) (1) - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (0 - 1) - Live (4653 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (0 - 1) - Live by xynerise(m): 8:19pm
Goal!!


Norwich has scored grin
Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (0 - 1) - Live by EmekaBlue(m): 8:19pm
Goal Norwich...Update score to put panick on arsenal fans biko

1 Like

Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (0 - 1) - Live by bomboyi(m): 8:20pm
Na who score, Mpape?
Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (0 - 1) - Live by Sheun001(m): 8:21pm
I knew it with the foolish line up arsene Wenger is so stupid choi my ticket oh

6 Likes

Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (0 - 1) - Live by Habiodunz(m): 8:22pm
Up Norwich yo Up Man U yo

1 Like

Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (0 - 1) - Live by I124U: 8:24pm
Arsenal go lose 5-0
Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (0 - 1) - Live by EDSONSMITH(m): 8:25pm
this will be the last time I will ever include Arsenal Match in my ticket, Stupid Coach

3 Likes

Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (0 - 1) - Live by Danelo(m): 8:26pm
Arsenal like coming from behind,
Seems like they like murdering people.
Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (0 - 1) - Live by Kylekent59: 8:26pm
The nigga played arsenal 1X first half and man u x2 first half and he placed 8000.
Na cry him dey now

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (0 - 1) - Live by Kylekent59: 8:26pm
grin grin

1 Like

Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (0 - 1) - Live by handsomeyinka(m): 8:27pm
Danelo:
Arsenal like coming from behind,
Seems like they like murdering people.

Arsene wenger like doggy style...lol

1 Like

Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (0 - 1) - Live by Ahamefuna0001: 8:28pm
Kylekent59:
The nigga played arsenal 1X first half and man u 1 first half and he placed 8000.
Na cry him dey now

Lol.
and I give Arsenal straight win.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (0 - 1) - Live by oshe11(m): 8:30pm
I kinda hate trolling ASSnal cos we no be mate....

Na everton be their mate.....
They shud go n Win UCL den come back lets discuss



#blueblood

2 Likes

Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (0 - 1) - Live by SuperSuave(m): 8:30pm
handsomeyinka:

Arsene wenger like doggy style...lol
lol. bad guy

1 Like

Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (0 - 1) - Live by SuperSuave(m): 8:31pm
oshe11:
I kinda hate trolling ASSnal cos we no be mate....


Na everton be their mate.....

They shud go n Win UCL den come back lets discuss




#blueblood
igberaga poangry
Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (0 - 1) - Live by Unlimited22: 8:33pm
Collinometricx, mukina2 and marvel1206 what's going on na?
Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (0 - 1) - Live by Danelo(m): 8:33pm
handsomeyinka:


Arsene wenger like doggy style...lol
d guy na real opio

1 Like

Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (0 - 1) - Live by dessz(m): 8:33pm
after giving my village ppl plenty ogogoro, them tell me say dem don return my sense,them say then don untie wetin dey make me play assnal for my ticket grin I go send them some gin,cos I no play assnal matches since pl start grin

1 Like

Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (0 - 1) - Live by Oyebee91(m): 8:33pm
EDSONSMITH:
this will be the last time I will ever include Arsenal Match in my ticket, Stupid Coach
same here cry

1 Like

Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (0 - 1) - Live by Esperooke(m): 8:34pm
Eeeyah..... O ye gooners.
Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (0 - 1) - Live by dessz(m): 8:34pm
oshe11:
I kinda hate trolling ASSnal cos we no be mate....


Na everton be their mate.....

They shud go n Win UCL den come back lets discuss




#blueblood
MY MAN CORRECT..bluez are the champions of england.
Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (0 - 1) - Live by EvilMetahuman: 8:34pm
Wenger out cheesy
Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (0 - 1) - Live by Sheun001(m): 8:35pm
Kylekent59:
The nigga played arsenal 1X first half and man u x2 first half and he placed 8000.
Na cry him dey now

lol my ticket dey burn
but this got me rotfl..... cheesy

2 Likes

Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (0 - 1) - Live by Ayo4251(m): 8:37pm
undecided

bomboyi:
Na who score, Mpape?


No na Okocha
Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (0 - 1) - Live by fidalgo19: 8:37pm
I like this Norwich they have potentials Thank you jare, lemme start mocking them.
Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (0 - 1) - Live by manci(m): 8:37pm
hello my people wenger and him boys Don start to day again oo make I shapaly go remove them from my Europa league game oo
Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (0 - 1) - Live by dessz(m): 8:38pm
Oyebee91:
same here cry
Sheun001:


lol my ticket dey burn
but this got me rotfl..... cheesy
Kylekent59:
The nigga played arsenal 1X first half and man u x2 first half and he placed 8000.
Na cry him dey now
EDSONSMITH:
this will be the last time I will ever include Arsenal Match in my ticket, Stupid Coach
make una settle una village ppl,dem go return una sense wey dem collect.I did it,and I have Neva played assnal Chelsea and manu matches since pl start.I have already chop bet9ja 20k,more will still come.those three teams can make a bet enthusiast commit suicide outta anger.

1 Like

Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (0 - 1) - Live by andyanders: 8:39pm
Iheanacho scores for Leicester

1 Like

Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (0 - 1) - Live by microscopic: 8:39pm
Arsenal first half win ticket don tear.

1 Like

Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (0 - 1) - Live by dotcomnamename: 8:41pm
dotcomnamename:
My God! shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked

Debuchy and Elneny CBs hahahahahah

Nelson at wing back AGAIN? STOP PLAYING NELSON AT RWB WENGER! Should start him front three ffs. Out of position FC...
We may lose or draw this match! sad sad sad


Remember i said we may lose this match? Very poor selection.
Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (0 - 1) - Live by Jaybeee(m): 8:41pm
iheanacho has scored his first goal for Leicester
Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (0 - 1) - Live by Charles4075(m): 8:41pm
Sheun001:

my lawd see line up omoh my ticket don enter one chance
My guy. Lolzzzzzz. How far na?
I don show like show show

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply)

Arsenal Will Win D English Premiership This Season Coming 4rm Prophet T.b Joshua / Imagine Cristiano Ronaldo At Barcelona (with Pics) / Manchester City Vs Chelsea [2 - 1] On Sat, 5th Dec

Viewing this topic: Zamad, watchindelta(m), cydophobia(m), 00Ademi(m), Phi001(m), cartimor, essegis(m), etibaba(m), arcnomec(m), dessz(m), Cylas(m), Foodforthought(m), cabat1, Shakushaku1(m), yemmit90, RaggedyAnn, sunkymike(m), khattab008, engrelvis(m), damola1, adexdaprince(m), ayzero6487(m), DelightedHepzy(m), theophorus(m), SmellingAnus(m), EMMAG4E14, slytubadth(m), MetaHuman, FRANK6070, YuceeOoch(f), ADEYHEMI, olamikunle213(m), goodddnews(m), guardian09(m), nittroboy(m), obianoooo, mukina2, tolex34(m), sunisonflex29(m), AideeSheks(m), Lilchilz(m), lanre712, Habiodunz(m), Moris4(m), Apina(m), edeXede, TheShopKeeper(m), FODA(m), Ginison1, AkhereOkaka(m), Koljos(m), pythonkid(m), zeusdgrt(m), amamahdaniel(m), agulion, gr8femfred, freeborn76(m), Iamabimbola, Throwback, judgesam1, yinkus204(m), lilyeverest, Sheun001(m), gbengat6(m), nduomeje(m), Izuogu1(m), ndigbo, andyanders, Branzy(m), Dreambeat and 77 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.