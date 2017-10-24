₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,900,743 members, 3,872,544 topics. Date: Wednesday, 25 October 2017 at 12:58 AM

Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 - European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) (5) - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 (11858 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (Reply) (Go Down)

Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 by CyberGypsy(m): 9:46pm On Oct 24
BP ooh man city
Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 by royalamour(m): 9:46pm On Oct 24
chronique:


it's as a result of witchcraft. i'm suffering same fate.... cry cry cry

Lol... grin grin grin
Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 by AlfaSeltzer(m): 9:47pm On Oct 24
WE HAVE A NEW STRIKER!!!!!!

1 Like

Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 by mukina2: 9:48pm On Oct 24
GOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAL

NKETIEH AGAIN!!!!!

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 by Omooba77: 9:48pm On Oct 24
2-1!!!!
Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 by CyberGypsy(m): 9:48pm On Oct 24
goalllllllll
Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 by idris4eva(m): 9:48pm On Oct 24
damola1:


Why not move forward to another team you are comfortable with. I for one, just like to enjoy good football. Right now. I like the spirit displayed by chealsea and also the consistent execution by man city. I drink and enjoy. if arsenal play good. I will also enjoy them.
I don't do club prostitution

5 Likes

Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 by Pebcak: 9:49pm On Oct 24
I DON CHANGE MY NAME TO GODWIN AKA ( EDDIE NKETIAH) grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin

EDDIE
EDDIE EDDIE........................................
Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 by djosh4(m): 9:49pm On Oct 24
Nketiah,the new Ian Wright
Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 by Apina(m): 9:49pm On Oct 24
Goalllllll Nketiah has done it again!
Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 by dotcomnamename: 9:50pm On Oct 24
Goallllllllllllllllllllllllllll

Same guy again!

Edward Nketiah scoressssss ( 96 mins )

Arsenal 2-1 Norwich City
Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 by Omooba77: 9:50pm On Oct 24
Edward Nketiah sounds like Akwa Ibom name
Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 by Greenbullet(m): 9:51pm On Oct 24
Nketiahhhhhj what a header

2 Likes

Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 by royalamour(m): 9:52pm On Oct 24
grin Norwich please re-equalize sharp sharp!! Right now.
Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 by Phi001(m): 9:52pm On Oct 24
After they've cut my ticket, they're now winning.



Iwobi, Giroud and Walcott better give Nketiah their wages for the week!!!

9 Likes

Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 by TheShopKeeper(m): 9:53pm On Oct 24
...edward nketiah, who is he?

...his name will be the hottest in the lips of every arsenal fans & media people...

1 Like

Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 by brightalo17: 9:53pm On Oct 24
Omooba77:
Edward Nketiah sounds like Akwa Ibom name

Ghanaians also have such names

2 Likes

Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 by Naughtypenis1(m): 9:55pm On Oct 24
Which 2:1 is like na back of television una watch this evening
Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 by SuperSuave(m): 9:55pm On Oct 24
oshe11:
Oya fly go HUDDERSFIELD TOWN grin
contemplating on whether to remind you of CRY or Burnley grin
Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 by Lanceslot(m): 9:57pm On Oct 24
I've never seen a team as useless as this Arsenal team. Wtf
Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 by Phi001(m): 9:57pm On Oct 24
Naughtypenis1:
Which 2:1 is like na back of television una watch this evening
Na you wey don go off TV...
Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 by djosh4(m): 9:59pm On Oct 24
Norwich goalkeeper having a stunner
Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 by oshe11(m): 10:03pm On Oct 24
SuperSuave:
contemplating on whether to remind you of CRY or Burnley grin


remind me of stoke or Tottenham
Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 by preciousmaro: 10:04pm On Oct 24
I played this match under 3.5 hope say my game no go cut o, anyways up gunners
Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 by Apina(m): 10:07pm On Oct 24
preciousmaro:
I played this match under 3.5 hope say my game no go cut o, anyways up gunners
The match ended 1:1, so u are safe. Extra time doesn't count

1 Like

Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 by gateleo(m): 10:09pm On Oct 24
Omooba77:
Edward Nketiah sounds like Akwa Ibom name

No be only Akwa Ibom name nah Bayelsa name.....see don they look....
Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 by preciousmaro: 10:10pm On Oct 24
Apina:

The match ended 1:1, so u are safe. Extra time doesn't count
Thank God, thanks bro
Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 by Greenbullet(m): 10:10pm On Oct 24
Eddie nketiah ohhh my God who taught you that !
Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 by Greenbullet(m): 10:11pm On Oct 24
This guy deserves first squad, such a dangerous striker, another kylian mpbappe .

1 Like

Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 by VINZ1(m): 10:17pm On Oct 24
Greenbullet:
This guy deserves first squad, such a dangerous striker, another kylian mpbappe .
NA NA NA
kylian mpabappe
na wa 4 arsenal fans oh
just im first match
Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 by Mynet11(m): 10:19pm On Oct 24
GUNNERS!!!
Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 by Omooba77: 10:19pm On Oct 24
Baba Ijebu rapala wole

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (Reply)

Euro 2012: Teams, Venues, Fixtures / Stoke Vs Manchester United (1 - 1) On 21st January 2017 / Cambridge United Vs Manchester United FA Cup (0 - 0) On 23rd January 2015

Viewing this topic: Bluffly, iSlayer, Laqrinafrica(m), ideylaff, lifezone247(m), MrTeeo, crotsz, Maxy234(m), akinleye12345(m) and 9 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.