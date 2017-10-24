Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 (11858 Views)

BP ooh man city

it's as a result of witchcraft. i'm suffering same fate....

Lol... Lol...

WE HAVE A NEW STRIKER!!!!!! 1 Like

GOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAL



NKETIEH AGAIN!!!!! 1 Like 1 Share

2-1!!!!

goalllllllll

Why not move forward to another team you are comfortable with. I for one, just like to enjoy good football. Right now. I like the spirit displayed by chealsea and also the consistent execution by man city. I drink and enjoy. if arsenal play good. I will also enjoy them.

I DON CHANGE MY NAME TO GODWIN AKA ( EDDIE NKETIAH)



EDDIE

EDDIE EDDIE........................................ EDDIEEDDIE EDDIE........................................

Nketiah,the new Ian Wright

Goalllllll Nketiah has done it again!

Goallllllllllllllllllllllllllll



Same guy again!



Edward Nketiah scoressssss ( 96 mins )



Arsenal 2-1 Norwich City

Edward Nketiah sounds like Akwa Ibom name

Nketiahhhhhj what a header 2 Likes

Norwich please re-equalize sharp sharp!! Right now.

After they've cut my ticket, they're now winning.







Iwobi, Giroud and Walcott better give Nketiah their wages for the week!!! 9 Likes

...edward nketiah, who is he?



...his name will be the hottest in the lips of every arsenal fans & media people... 1 Like

Edward Nketiah sounds like Akwa Ibom name

Ghanaians also have such names

Which 2:1 is like na back of television una watch this evening

Oya fly go HUDDERSFIELD TOWN contemplating on whether to remind you of CRY or Burnley

I've never seen a team as useless as this Arsenal team. Wtf

Na you wey don go off TV...

Norwich goalkeeper having a stunner

contemplating on whether to remind you of CRY or Burnley



remind me of stoke or Tottenham

I played this match under 3.5 hope say my game no go cut o, anyways up gunners

The match ended 1:1, so u are safe. Extra time doesn't count

Edward Nketiah sounds like Akwa Ibom name

No be only Akwa Ibom name nah Bayelsa name.....see don they look....

Thank God, thanks bro

Eddie nketiah ohhh my God who taught you that !

This guy deserves first squad, such a dangerous striker, another kylian mpbappe . 1 Like

This guy deserves first squad, such a dangerous striker, another kylian mpbappe . NA NA NA

kylian mpabappe

na wa 4 arsenal fans oh

kylian mpabappe
na wa 4 arsenal fans oh
just im first match

GUNNERS!!!