|Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 by CyberGypsy(m): 9:46pm On Oct 24
BP ooh man city
|Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 by royalamour(m): 9:46pm On Oct 24
chronique:
Lol...
|Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 by AlfaSeltzer(m): 9:47pm On Oct 24
WE HAVE A NEW STRIKER!!!!!!
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 by mukina2: 9:48pm On Oct 24
GOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAL
NKETIEH AGAIN!!!!!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 by Omooba77: 9:48pm On Oct 24
2-1!!!!
|Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 by CyberGypsy(m): 9:48pm On Oct 24
goalllllllll
|Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 by idris4eva(m): 9:48pm On Oct 24
damola1:I don't do club prostitution
5 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 by Pebcak: 9:49pm On Oct 24
I DON CHANGE MY NAME TO GODWIN AKA ( EDDIE NKETIAH)
EDDIE
EDDIE EDDIE........................................
|Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 by djosh4(m): 9:49pm On Oct 24
Nketiah,the new Ian Wright
|Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 by Apina(m): 9:49pm On Oct 24
Goalllllll Nketiah has done it again!
|Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 by dotcomnamename: 9:50pm On Oct 24
Goallllllllllllllllllllllllllll
Same guy again!
Edward Nketiah scoressssss ( 96 mins )
Arsenal 2-1 Norwich City
|Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 by Omooba77: 9:50pm On Oct 24
Edward Nketiah sounds like Akwa Ibom name
|Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 by Greenbullet(m): 9:51pm On Oct 24
Nketiahhhhhj what a header
2 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 by royalamour(m): 9:52pm On Oct 24
Norwich please re-equalize sharp sharp!! Right now.
|Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 by Phi001(m): 9:52pm On Oct 24
After they've cut my ticket, they're now winning.
Iwobi, Giroud and Walcott better give Nketiah their wages for the week!!!
9 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 by TheShopKeeper(m): 9:53pm On Oct 24
...edward nketiah, who is he?
...his name will be the hottest in the lips of every arsenal fans & media people...
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 by brightalo17: 9:53pm On Oct 24
Omooba77:
Ghanaians also have such names
2 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 by Naughtypenis1(m): 9:55pm On Oct 24
Which 2:1 is like na back of television una watch this evening
|Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 by SuperSuave(m): 9:55pm On Oct 24
oshe11:contemplating on whether to remind you of CRY or Burnley
|Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 by Lanceslot(m): 9:57pm On Oct 24
I've never seen a team as useless as this Arsenal team. Wtf
|Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 by Phi001(m): 9:57pm On Oct 24
Naughtypenis1:Na you wey don go off TV...
|Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 by djosh4(m): 9:59pm On Oct 24
Norwich goalkeeper having a stunner
|Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 by oshe11(m): 10:03pm On Oct 24
SuperSuave:
remind me of stoke or Tottenham
|Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 by preciousmaro: 10:04pm On Oct 24
I played this match under 3.5 hope say my game no go cut o, anyways up gunners
|Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 by Apina(m): 10:07pm On Oct 24
preciousmaro:The match ended 1:1, so u are safe. Extra time doesn't count
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 by gateleo(m): 10:09pm On Oct 24
Omooba77:
No be only Akwa Ibom name nah Bayelsa name.....see don they look....
|Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 by preciousmaro: 10:10pm On Oct 24
Apina:Thank God, thanks bro
|Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 by Greenbullet(m): 10:10pm On Oct 24
Eddie nketiah ohhh my God who taught you that !
|Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 by Greenbullet(m): 10:11pm On Oct 24
This guy deserves first squad, such a dangerous striker, another kylian mpbappe .
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 by VINZ1(m): 10:17pm On Oct 24
Greenbullet:NA NA NA
kylian mpabappe
na wa 4 arsenal fans oh
just im first match
|Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 by Mynet11(m): 10:19pm On Oct 24
GUNNERS!!!
|Re: Arsenal Vs Norwich City: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 24th October 2017 by Omooba77: 10:19pm On Oct 24
Baba Ijebu rapala wole
