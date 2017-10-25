₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Yomi Casual And Wife On Honeymoon In Dubai (Photos, Video) by Wwwnaijaitunesc: 7:39pm On Oct 24
He shared thus lovely photo on Instagram with the caption can't get tired if thus tour
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vLzNfX7Lfmg
1 Like
|Re: Yomi Casual And Wife On Honeymoon In Dubai (Photos, Video) by Flexherbal(m): 7:59pm On Oct 24
Happy married life !
|Re: Yomi Casual And Wife On Honeymoon In Dubai (Photos, Video) by wheenie(f): 8:01pm On Oct 24
she's very pretty and slimy shaped...I wish them a happy married life...no be to dey post pictures..
|Re: Yomi Casual And Wife On Honeymoon In Dubai (Photos, Video) by itspzpics(m): 8:24pm On Oct 24
can u explain d video no get mb to waste
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Yomi Casual And Wife On Honeymoon In Dubai (Photos, Video) by Wwwnaijaitunesc: 9:34pm On Oct 24
|Re: Yomi Casual And Wife On Honeymoon In Dubai (Photos, Video) by Wwwnaijaitunesc: 1:16pm
|Re: Yomi Casual And Wife On Honeymoon In Dubai (Photos, Video) by Elnino4ladies: 2:16pm
These two d fvck so? Always snapping pictures
|Re: Yomi Casual And Wife On Honeymoon In Dubai (Photos, Video) by YomzzyDBlogger: 3:34pm
Ok
|Re: Yomi Casual And Wife On Honeymoon In Dubai (Photos, Video) by zmar(m): 3:34pm
Perfect definition of Black and white
|Re: Yomi Casual And Wife On Honeymoon In Dubai (Photos, Video) by Florblu(f): 3:35pm
I hope the marriage will stand the test of time because this initial gragra is too much
2 Likes
|Re: Yomi Casual And Wife On Honeymoon In Dubai (Photos, Video) by pmc01(m): 3:35pm
Who posted this to the Front page, biko? I just wan know.
7 Likes
|Re: Yomi Casual And Wife On Honeymoon In Dubai (Photos, Video) by faith551(m): 3:35pm
And na tailor the guy be oo, me I still dey attend lectures. Btw I hope they stay married
3 Likes
|Re: Yomi Casual And Wife On Honeymoon In Dubai (Photos, Video) by Tweetysparkles(f): 3:35pm
The coke and the fanta advert ... na twins make una bring come ooo, cos i dont understand all the snap, snap things biko mk i continue dey read comments go.......
|Re: Yomi Casual And Wife On Honeymoon In Dubai (Photos, Video) by InfinixMine(m): 3:36pm
God bless the union...
In Evangelist Chief Ebenezer Obey's voice- what God has joined together let no man put asunder.
|Re: Yomi Casual And Wife On Honeymoon In Dubai (Photos, Video) by DONSMITH123(m): 3:36pm
Elnino4ladies:
3 Likes
|Re: Yomi Casual And Wife On Honeymoon In Dubai (Photos, Video) by Austema(m): 3:36pm
So, we should cry because they are having their honeymoon in Dubai?, I pray two years later it will not turn to Honey-sun. Many people prepare for wedding but not marriage, forgeting that wedding is just a day celebration while marriage is for a long time, if not forever
1 Like
|Re: Yomi Casual And Wife On Honeymoon In Dubai (Photos, Video) by Aminaforreal: 3:37pm
gud
|Re: Yomi Casual And Wife On Honeymoon In Dubai (Photos, Video) by marvin902(m): 3:37pm
Elnino4ladies:
na ur fvck u nor go leave them with their fvck
1 Like
|Re: Yomi Casual And Wife On Honeymoon In Dubai (Photos, Video) by MammyYoo567(f): 3:37pm
The babe too pretty just like me.
1 Like
|Re: Yomi Casual And Wife On Honeymoon In Dubai (Photos, Video) by IamEmem: 3:39pm
Florblu:
Bad belle, why not wish them well abi the guy na ur crush or Ex..go marry your own and stop the hate and jealousy.
#IamEmem
1 Like
|Re: Yomi Casual And Wife On Honeymoon In Dubai (Photos, Video) by Alexanderbells2: 3:40pm
Congratulations Yọ̀mi.
Please, don't cheat on her.
Thanks.
|Re: Yomi Casual And Wife On Honeymoon In Dubai (Photos, Video) by Jeezuzpick(m): 3:41pm
wheenie:
Pretty, indeed.
Unfortunately for worshippers of outer beauty, it's overrated.
Beauty doesn't last as long as we wish, and there's always someone more beautiful.
I hope they really love each other, cause it's love that overcomes the flaws when they begin to show up......and sure, they will.
3 Likes
|Re: Yomi Casual And Wife On Honeymoon In Dubai (Photos, Video) by toprealman: 3:41pm
Marriage lived on social media de always get as e de be.
|Re: Yomi Casual And Wife On Honeymoon In Dubai (Photos, Video) by lonelydora(m): 3:42pm
Remove your marriage from social media.
|Re: Yomi Casual And Wife On Honeymoon In Dubai (Photos, Video) by holuwajobar(m): 3:46pm
na ordinary fashion designer.... God gv me idea wey go make me stand out
|Re: Yomi Casual And Wife On Honeymoon In Dubai (Photos, Video) by UDOKABESTLUV(m): 3:48pm
Check out my new signature via http://naijacover.com
|Re: Yomi Casual And Wife On Honeymoon In Dubai (Photos, Video) by ebinyi(m): 3:52pm
Go to the other room.
|Re: Yomi Casual And Wife On Honeymoon In Dubai (Photos, Video) by rawtouch: 3:52pm
burriful..
|Re: Yomi Casual And Wife On Honeymoon In Dubai (Photos, Video) by Factfinder1(f): 3:58pm
Why is nairalander trying hard to make this guy popular for nothing??
|Re: Yomi Casual And Wife On Honeymoon In Dubai (Photos, Video) by Standesmond(m): 4:01pm
Honeymoon for Dubai,I will do my own for Paris
|Re: Yomi Casual And Wife On Honeymoon In Dubai (Photos, Video) by exlinklodge: 4:10pm
nice
