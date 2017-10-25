₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,901,131 members, 3,873,970 topics. Date: Wednesday, 25 October 2017 at 04:55 PM

Yomi Casual And Wife On Honeymoon In Dubai (Photos, Video) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Yomi Casual And Wife On Honeymoon In Dubai (Photos, Video) (10532 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Yomi Casual And Wife On Honeymoon In Dubai (Photos, Video) by Wwwnaijaitunesc: 7:39pm On Oct 24
He shared thus lovely photo on Instagram with the caption can't get tired if thus tour

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vLzNfX7Lfmg

1 Like

Re: Yomi Casual And Wife On Honeymoon In Dubai (Photos, Video) by Flexherbal(m): 7:59pm On Oct 24
Happy married life !
Re: Yomi Casual And Wife On Honeymoon In Dubai (Photos, Video) by wheenie(f): 8:01pm On Oct 24
she's very pretty and slimy shaped...I wish them a happy married life...no be to dey post pictures.. kiss
Re: Yomi Casual And Wife On Honeymoon In Dubai (Photos, Video) by itspzpics(m): 8:24pm On Oct 24
can u explain d video no get mb to waste

15 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Yomi Casual And Wife On Honeymoon In Dubai (Photos, Video) by Wwwnaijaitunesc: 9:34pm On Oct 24
grin
Re: Yomi Casual And Wife On Honeymoon In Dubai (Photos, Video) by Wwwnaijaitunesc: 1:16pm
grin grin
Re: Yomi Casual And Wife On Honeymoon In Dubai (Photos, Video) by Elnino4ladies: 2:16pm
These two d fvck so? Always snapping pictures
Re: Yomi Casual And Wife On Honeymoon In Dubai (Photos, Video) by YomzzyDBlogger: 3:34pm
Ok
Re: Yomi Casual And Wife On Honeymoon In Dubai (Photos, Video) by zmar(m): 3:34pm
Perfect definition of Black and white
Re: Yomi Casual And Wife On Honeymoon In Dubai (Photos, Video) by Florblu(f): 3:35pm
I hope the marriage will stand the test of time because this initial gragra is too much

2 Likes

Re: Yomi Casual And Wife On Honeymoon In Dubai (Photos, Video) by pmc01(m): 3:35pm
Who posted this to the Front page, biko? I just wan know.

7 Likes

Re: Yomi Casual And Wife On Honeymoon In Dubai (Photos, Video) by faith551(m): 3:35pm
And na tailor the guy be oo, me I still dey attend lectures. Btw I hope they stay married

3 Likes

Re: Yomi Casual And Wife On Honeymoon In Dubai (Photos, Video) by Tweetysparkles(f): 3:35pm
The coke and the fanta advert grin... na twins make una bring come ooo, cos i dont understand all the snap, snap things biko undecided mk i continue dey read comments go.......
Re: Yomi Casual And Wife On Honeymoon In Dubai (Photos, Video) by InfinixMine(m): 3:36pm
God bless the union...

In Evangelist Chief Ebenezer Obey's voice- what God has joined together let no man put asunder.
Re: Yomi Casual And Wife On Honeymoon In Dubai (Photos, Video) by DONSMITH123(m): 3:36pm
Elnino4ladies:
These two d fvck so? Always snapping pictures

3 Likes

Re: Yomi Casual And Wife On Honeymoon In Dubai (Photos, Video) by Austema(m): 3:36pm
So, we should cry because they are having their honeymoon in Dubai?, I pray two years later it will not turn to Honey-sun. Many people prepare for wedding but not marriage, forgeting that wedding is just a day celebration while marriage is for a long time, if not forever

1 Like

Re: Yomi Casual And Wife On Honeymoon In Dubai (Photos, Video) by Aminaforreal: 3:37pm
gud
Re: Yomi Casual And Wife On Honeymoon In Dubai (Photos, Video) by marvin902(m): 3:37pm
Elnino4ladies:
These two d fvck so? Always snapping pictures

na ur fvck u nor go leave them with their fvck undecided undecided

1 Like

Re: Yomi Casual And Wife On Honeymoon In Dubai (Photos, Video) by MammyYoo567(f): 3:37pm
The babe too pretty just like me. grin kiss

1 Like

Re: Yomi Casual And Wife On Honeymoon In Dubai (Photos, Video) by IamEmem: 3:39pm
Florblu:
I hope the marriage will stand the test of time because this initial gragra is too much

Bad belle, why not wish them well abi the guy na ur crush or Ex..go marry your own and stop the hate and jealousy.

#IamEmem

1 Like

Re: Yomi Casual And Wife On Honeymoon In Dubai (Photos, Video) by Alexanderbells2: 3:40pm
Congratulations Yọ̀mi.

Please, don't cheat on her.

Thanks.
Re: Yomi Casual And Wife On Honeymoon In Dubai (Photos, Video) by Jeezuzpick(m): 3:41pm
wheenie:
she's very pretty and slimy shaped...I wish them a happy married life...no be to dey post pictures.. kiss

Pretty, indeed.

Unfortunately for worshippers of outer beauty, it's overrated.

Beauty doesn't last as long as we wish, and there's always someone more beautiful.

I hope they really love each other, cause it's love that overcomes the flaws when they begin to show up......and sure, they will.

3 Likes

Re: Yomi Casual And Wife On Honeymoon In Dubai (Photos, Video) by toprealman: 3:41pm
Marriage lived on social media de always get as e de be.
Re: Yomi Casual And Wife On Honeymoon In Dubai (Photos, Video) by lonelydora(m): 3:42pm
Remove your marriage from social media.
Re: Yomi Casual And Wife On Honeymoon In Dubai (Photos, Video) by holuwajobar(m): 3:46pm
na ordinary fashion designer.... God gv me idea wey go make me stand out
Re: Yomi Casual And Wife On Honeymoon In Dubai (Photos, Video) by UDOKABESTLUV(m): 3:48pm
Check out my new signature via http://naijacover.com
Re: Yomi Casual And Wife On Honeymoon In Dubai (Photos, Video) by ebinyi(m): 3:52pm
Go to the other room.
Re: Yomi Casual And Wife On Honeymoon In Dubai (Photos, Video) by rawtouch: 3:52pm
burriful..
Re: Yomi Casual And Wife On Honeymoon In Dubai (Photos, Video) by Factfinder1(f): 3:58pm
Why is nairalander trying hard to make this guy popular for nothing??
Re: Yomi Casual And Wife On Honeymoon In Dubai (Photos, Video) by Standesmond(m): 4:01pm
Honeymoon for Dubai,I will do my own for Paris
Re: Yomi Casual And Wife On Honeymoon In Dubai (Photos, Video) by exlinklodge: 4:10pm
nice

(0) (1) (Reply)

OMG!!! See How This Girl Exposed Her Boo**b / SEE GOBE!! Female Robbers Flogged, Str!pped N*ked In Abuja See Photos / Photo - B**bs Plastic Surgery Gone Wrong

Viewing this topic: Amicable24, soetankehinde1, akaf16, fasky(m), elipheleh(m), Otosdd, GraceEmmanuel, fiyin47(m), Ajibola26(m), Uchenaija, tamertery(m), akplatnum2005(m), Sirheny007(m), shervydman(m), Ekinematics, Teejayphillip(m), miltonchux(m), NarnieSnyper(m), gentlebullet(m), Eedyb, ochydon, Esthergirl(f), hotdealz(m), Investnow2017, deturla(m), Diffdeef(m), Sphinx02(m), tayolydia, chijike(m), ifyonuoha(m), leokennedi(m), abiodun56 and 58 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.