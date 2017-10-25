Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Yomi Casual And Wife On Honeymoon In Dubai (Photos, Video) (10532 Views)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vLzNfX7Lfmg He shared thus lovely photo on Instagram with the caption can't get tired if thus tour 1 Like

Happy married life !

she's very pretty and slimy shaped...I wish them a happy married life...no be to dey post pictures..

can u explain d video no get mb to waste 15 Likes 2 Shares

These two d fvck so? Always snapping pictures

Ok

Perfect definition of Black and white

I hope the marriage will stand the test of time because this initial gragra is too much 2 Likes

Who posted this to the Front page, biko? I just wan know. 7 Likes

And na tailor the guy be oo, me I still dey attend lectures. Btw I hope they stay married 3 Likes

... na twins make una bring come ooo, cos i dont understand all the snap, snap things biko mk i continue dey read comments go....... The coke and the fanta advert... na twins make una bring come ooo, cos i dont understand all the snap, snap things bikomk i continue dey read comments go.......

God bless the union...



In Evangelist Chief Ebenezer Obey's voice- what God has joined together let no man put asunder.

These two d fvck so? Always snapping pictures

So, we should cry because they are having their honeymoon in Dubai?, I pray two years later it will not turn to Honey-sun. Many people prepare for wedding but not marriage, forgeting that wedding is just a day celebration while marriage is for a long time, if not forever 1 Like

gud

These two d fvck so? Always snapping pictures

na ur fvck u nor go leave them with their fvck na ur fvck u nor go leave them with their fvck 1 Like

The babe too pretty just like me. 1 Like

I hope the marriage will stand the test of time because this initial gragra is too much

Bad belle, why not wish them well abi the guy na ur crush or Ex..go marry your own and stop the hate and jealousy.



Bad belle, why not wish them well abi the guy na ur crush or Ex..go marry your own and stop the hate and jealousy.

Congratulations Yọ̀mi.



Please, don't cheat on her.



Thanks.

she's very pretty and slimy shaped...I wish them a happy married life...no be to dey post pictures..

Pretty, indeed.



Unfortunately for worshippers of outer beauty, it's overrated.



Beauty doesn't last as long as we wish, and there's always someone more beautiful.



Pretty, indeed.

Unfortunately for worshippers of outer beauty, it's overrated.

Beauty doesn't last as long as we wish, and there's always someone more beautiful.

I hope they really love each other, cause it's love that overcomes the flaws when they begin to show up......and sure, they will.

Marriage lived on social media de always get as e de be.

Remove your marriage from social media.

na ordinary fashion designer.... God gv me idea wey go make me stand out

Go to the other room.

burriful..

Why is nairalander trying hard to make this guy popular for nothing??

Honeymoon for Dubai,I will do my own for Paris