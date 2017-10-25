₦airaland Forum

How To Avoid Wardrobe Malfunctions During Online Interviews by nairametrics: 8:22pm On Oct 24
Online interviews are becoming increasingly popular as employers are getting attuned to the fact that they may be losing potentially valuable employees due to the expensive and often dangerous cross-country travel often required. With the emergence of online interviews, predominantly through Skype, our business fashion article for this week discusses how to make sure that you don’t mess up your online interviews with your attire.

Rule 1- Not any less serious

Always treat online interviews with the same seriousness as you would physical interviews. This may need some attuning especially if you are undertaking it in the comfort of your study or bedroom. However, treating an online interview with the same seriousness as a physical interview will mean that you prepare your attire well ahead of the interview date. In most cases, dress as you would for a physical interview.

Rule 2- Beware of the screen

There is one little, or not so little difference with online interviews- the screen resolution. It is important that your colors do not attract unnecessary attention during the interview. At all costs, avoid bright colors. While in the first instance, they hardly pass as professional attire, the irritating effect the screen is likely to project to the interviewer is most unlikely to gain you any additional marks. Are you unsure of how your attire looks? Dress up a good while before the interview schedule and use the webcam or front camera to see how your outfit looks. If you find any pieces that look odd or hurt your eyes, wear something else.

Rule 3- The lower body

The one leeway an online interview gives you is that the interviewer sees just the upper part of your body. Hence, the temptation to be casually dressed in your lower torso. While you can cave in to this temptation, be sure that standing up at any point during the interview is something that is a distinct impossibility. If at all, there is a chance, no matter how little of you standing up, please ensure that you are formally dressed all through



READ MOREhttps://nairametrics.com/wardrobe-malfunctions-during-online-interviews/

Re: How To Avoid Wardrobe Malfunctions During Online Interviews by TheHistorian(m): 9:22pm On Oct 24
Please whenever you have an online interview,Don't use GLO for your internet connection.

Thankz for reading.

Re: How To Avoid Wardrobe Malfunctions During Online Interviews by rawtouch: 9:23pm On Oct 24
could be embarrassing when it happens..
Re: How To Avoid Wardrobe Malfunctions During Online Interviews by Adaumunocha(f): 9:23pm On Oct 24
Re: How To Avoid Wardrobe Malfunctions During Online Interviews by Teewhy2: 9:24pm On Oct 24
The internet network might not even allow them even see all that.
Re: How To Avoid Wardrobe Malfunctions During Online Interviews by hemartins(m): 9:24pm On Oct 24
Rule 3, I can relate.
Re: How To Avoid Wardrobe Malfunctions During Online Interviews by kelvyn7(m): 9:25pm On Oct 24
Re: How To Avoid Wardrobe Malfunctions During Online Interviews by kay29000(m): 9:28pm On Oct 24
Re: How To Avoid Wardrobe Malfunctions During Online Interviews by naijainstinct: 9:28pm On Oct 24
Re: How To Avoid Wardrobe Malfunctions During Online Interviews by DanielsParker: 9:29pm On Oct 24
Re: How To Avoid Wardrobe Malfunctions During Online Interviews by apharm(m): 9:29pm On Oct 24
Re: How To Avoid Wardrobe Malfunctions During Online Interviews by oshe11(m): 9:31pm On Oct 24
TheHistorian:
Please whenever you have an online interview,Don't use GLO for your internet connection.

Thankz for reading.
This made more sense....




Interviewer be thinking u r dumb n static grin

Re: How To Avoid Wardrobe Malfunctions During Online Interviews by sharisto(m): 9:31pm On Oct 24
for 9ja online interview na serious scam. Beware!
Re: How To Avoid Wardrobe Malfunctions During Online Interviews by mekuso89(m): 9:35pm On Oct 24
(4) never use Glo network

Re: How To Avoid Wardrobe Malfunctions During Online Interviews by whizbee(m): 9:36pm On Oct 24
If you are really making money... Go and get a professional domain
Re: How To Avoid Wardrobe Malfunctions During Online Interviews by Palaver: 9:37pm On Oct 24
Not in Nigeria, where skimpy/tight skirts and cleavage revealing shirts increases the chance of getting the job (for female applicants).

That is why 12 men and a lady will attend an interview but the lady will get the job. grin grin

I remember an interview I attended sometime last year. We spent less than 5 minutes each with the interview panel. There was a particular lady who dressed to show her sensitive parts. Guess what? She spent over 20 minutes with the panel. We exchanged numbers after the interview and when I called her, she told me the head of admin was always calling her to invite her for a date but she wouldnt honour the invite cos she wasnt interested. Well, few weeks later, she got the job. I'm not saying anything happened oooo.....I'm just admiting that she was the most qualified amongst us. grin

Re: How To Avoid Wardrobe Malfunctions During Online Interviews by DopeBoss: 9:37pm On Oct 24
Also, If You're Using An Android Phone For The Interview Make Sure The MegaPixel Is At Least 8.0mp And Above.. Trust Me D Photo Effect Of Does Phones With 2.0mp Camera Is Just So Dull And Embarassing
Re: How To Avoid Wardrobe Malfunctions During Online Interviews by forghon: 9:42pm On Oct 24
We need examples pls
Re: How To Avoid Wardrobe Malfunctions During Online Interviews by jerryBoss1(m): 9:43pm On Oct 24
Re: How To Avoid Wardrobe Malfunctions During Online Interviews by jerryBoss1(m): 9:48pm On Oct 24
TheHistorian:
Please whenever you have an online interview,Don't use GLO for your internet connection.

Thankz for reading.
Re: How To Avoid Wardrobe Malfunctions During Online Interviews by goodintensions(m): 9:58pm On Oct 24
Don't use glo abeg
Re: How To Avoid Wardrobe Malfunctions During Online Interviews by Macgreat(m): 10:05pm On Oct 24
Re: How To Avoid Wardrobe Malfunctions During Online Interviews by Benokpara: 10:15pm On Oct 24
Nice write-up. GLO is actually the best network for browsing where I am. Very reliable

Re: How To Avoid Wardrobe Malfunctions During Online Interviews by obumkeke(m): 10:56pm On Oct 24
I've had my downside with interviews using Glo... Wat still keeps me on the network is the 10gb. But I would advise you use other reliable network for interviews esp on Skype.

Speaking about interviews and Skype, OP you shud add dis as no. 5, LOOKING STRAIGHT INTO THE WEBCAM.
This is usually a challenge to most people especially those not used to online video calls or interviews. I must say, the temptation of always looking at yourself while the interview is going on, is irresistible.

You always have the feeling to observe yourself and see how composed you're or if the interviewer is starring at you.

So please always focused on the camera because on the other side of the system, your eyesight is wat they see just like the face to face. It's also advised.

