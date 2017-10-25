Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / How To Avoid Wardrobe Malfunctions During Online Interviews (3872 Views)

Online interviews are becoming increasingly popular as employers are getting attuned to the fact that they may be losing potentially valuable employees due to the expensive and often dangerous cross-country travel often required. With the emergence of online interviews, predominantly through Skype, our business fashion article for this week discusses how to make sure that you don’t mess up your online interviews with your attire.



Rule 1- Not any less serious



Always treat online interviews with the same seriousness as you would physical interviews. This may need some attuning especially if you are undertaking it in the comfort of your study or bedroom. However, treating an online interview with the same seriousness as a physical interview will mean that you prepare your attire well ahead of the interview date. In most cases, dress as you would for a physical interview.



Rule 2- Beware of the screen



There is one little, or not so little difference with online interviews- the screen resolution. It is important that your colors do not attract unnecessary attention during the interview. At all costs, avoid bright colors. While in the first instance, they hardly pass as professional attire, the irritating effect the screen is likely to project to the interviewer is most unlikely to gain you any additional marks. Are you unsure of how your attire looks? Dress up a good while before the interview schedule and use the webcam or front camera to see how your outfit looks. If you find any pieces that look odd or hurt your eyes, wear something else.



Rule 3- The lower body



The one leeway an online interview gives you is that the interviewer sees just the upper part of your body. Hence, the temptation to be casually dressed in your lower torso. While you can cave in to this temptation, be sure that standing up at any point during the interview is something that is a distinct impossibility. If at all, there is a chance, no matter how little of you standing up, please ensure that you are formally dressed all through





Please whenever you have an online interview,Don't use GLO for your internet connection.



Thankz for reading.





could be embarrassing when it happens.. could be embarrassing when it happens..

The internet network might not even allow them even see all that.

Rule 3, I can relate.

Please whenever you have an online interview,Don't use GLO for your internet connection.



Thankz for reading. This made more sense....









Interviewer be thinking u r dumb n static This made more sense....Interviewer be thinking u r dumb n static 3 Likes

for 9ja online interview na serious scam. Beware!

(4) never use Glo network 3 Likes

That is why 12 men and a lady will attend an interview but the lady will get the job.



I remember an interview I attended sometime last year. We spent less than 5 minutes each with the interview panel. There was a particular lady who dressed to show her sensitive parts. Guess what? She spent over 20 minutes with the panel. We exchanged numbers after the interview and when I called her, she told me the head of admin was always calling her to invite her for a date but she wouldnt honour the invite cos she wasnt interested. Well, few weeks later, she got the job. I'm not saying anything happened oooo.....I'm just admiting that she was the most qualified amongst us. Not in Nigeria, where skimpy/tight skirts and cleavage revealing shirts increases the chance of getting the job (for female applicants).That is why 12 men and a lady will attend an interview but the lady will get the job.I remember an interview I attended sometime last year. We spent less than 5 minutes each with the interview panel. There was a particular lady who dressed to show her sensitive parts. Guess what? She spent over 20 minutes with the panel. We exchanged numbers after the interview and when I called her, she told me the head of admin was always calling her to invite her for a date but she wouldnt honour the invite cos she wasnt interested. Well, few weeks later, she got the job. I'm not saying anything happened oooo.....I'm just admiting that she was the most qualified amongst us. 3 Likes

Also, If You're Using An Android Phone For The Interview Make Sure The MegaPixel Is At Least 8.0mp And Above.. Trust Me D Photo Effect Of Does Phones With 2.0mp Camera Is Just So Dull And Embarassing

