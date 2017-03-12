₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
UNIOSUN Governing Council Probes VC As NASU Accuses Him Of Siphoning N106m by Aminat508(f): 8:41pm On Oct 24
The Governing Council of the Osun State University, Osogbo has inaugurated a three man panel to investigate the school Vice Chancellor, Prof. Labode Popoola who was accused of defrauding the institution to the tune of N106 million. The Non-Academic Staff Union of the University branch accused Popoola of financial impropriety. The union alleged that Popoola had since inception of his tenure in November, 2016, siphoned and mismanaged the state-owned institution's One Hundred and Six Million, Six Hundred and Seven Thousand, Five Hundred and Ninety-Two naira (N106,607,592.00).
Re: UNIOSUN Governing Council Probes VC As NASU Accuses Him Of Siphoning N106m by winnerz: 8:42pm On Oct 24
Re: UNIOSUN Governing Council Probes VC As NASU Accuses Him Of Siphoning N106m by BeeBeeOoh(m): 8:49pm On Oct 24
I don't know if we can reset naija make we start afresh
Re: UNIOSUN Governing Council Probes VC As NASU Accuses Him Of Siphoning N106m by TheHistorian(m): 9:49pm On Oct 24
Even the ivory tower where you will expect a corruption decorum has turned to a den of looting rogues who compete in financial misappropriation with Political Office holders
Re: UNIOSUN Governing Council Probes VC As NASU Accuses Him Of Siphoning N106m by hakeem4(m): 9:49pm On Oct 24
One Hundred and Six Million, Six Hundred and Seven Thousand, Five Hundred and Ninety-Two naira (N106,607,592.00).
Re: UNIOSUN Governing Council Probes VC As NASU Accuses Him Of Siphoning N106m by Blackfyre: 9:51pm On Oct 24
Fela died too soon, would have love to hear the tunes he would have sang for these current state of Nigeria
Re: UNIOSUN Governing Council Probes VC As NASU Accuses Him Of Siphoning N106m by Silensa(m): 9:51pm On Oct 24
hakeem4:
Re: UNIOSUN Governing Council Probes VC As NASU Accuses Him Of Siphoning N106m by babztee(m): 9:52pm On Oct 24
Hez nt d first n neida wud he b d last.Nigeria n corruption r interrelated..
Re: UNIOSUN Governing Council Probes VC As NASU Accuses Him Of Siphoning N106m by apharm(m): 9:52pm On Oct 24
Everybody blackmailing everybody
Re: UNIOSUN Governing Council Probes VC As NASU Accuses Him Of Siphoning N106m by Naijabams(m): 9:57pm On Oct 24
Re: UNIOSUN Governing Council Probes VC As NASU Accuses Him Of Siphoning N106m by Raintaker(m): 9:57pm On Oct 24
If you can't stand the heat, f. ck out of the kitchen.
There is huge politics in Uniosun and Prof Labor Popoola might not survive the impending devastating blow.
Re: UNIOSUN Governing Council Probes VC As NASU Accuses Him Of Siphoning N106m by colossus91(m): 9:59pm On Oct 24
Mean various vc siphoning cash like rappers on cypher.....chai naija is lost!!
Re: UNIOSUN Governing Council Probes VC As NASU Accuses Him Of Siphoning N106m by gaeul(f): 10:05pm On Oct 24
Re: UNIOSUN Governing Council Probes VC As NASU Accuses Him Of Siphoning N106m by emperormossad(m): 10:13pm On Oct 24
I'm of the candid opinion that education is in its death throes here, if we do not take urgent steps to sanitise the system, not minding whose ox is gored, we may as well kiss any prospects of training ourselves an kids goodbye. I cannot fathom why we just keep missing it an all scales, in all spheres. This is really alarming.
Re: UNIOSUN Governing Council Probes VC As NASU Accuses Him Of Siphoning N106m by emperormossad(m): 10:14pm On Oct 24
colossus91:This is common everywhere
Re: UNIOSUN Governing Council Probes VC As NASU Accuses Him Of Siphoning N106m by zoeshalom(m): 10:38pm On Oct 24
The petitioners are not saints either, with what I know of them and not holding brief for the VC who i have to be a tyrant.
Re: UNIOSUN Governing Council Probes VC As NASU Accuses Him Of Siphoning N106m by Remii(m): 12:05am
this was in the news too, may be some toes have been tramped upon:
http://citymirrornews.com/index.php/2017/03/12/professor-labode-popoolas-eventful-four-months-as-vice-chancellor-of-uniosun/
Re: UNIOSUN Governing Council Probes VC As NASU Accuses Him Of Siphoning N106m by youngaz(m): 12:34am
Men dey aff wanto eat me raw on group chat ...me I will say my own...dis man knows notin dan to increase d fees and put money on any small tin dah arises in d campus...i'm nt even surprised he has such greedy mind and soul ....Nov. 20 go sweet ehn...can't wait for d resumption date
