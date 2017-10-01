Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Yvonne Nwosu: "If Your Gateman Follows You On Snapchat, Sack the Goat" (8456 Views)

The fashion designer tagged Gatemen as Goat..





See her snaps below!





Attention seeking mofo. No be your fault. You de call your fellow human being goat just because you employed him. 77 Likes 5 Shares

People just purposely appear stupid just for publicity. They don't give a damn about their reputation 33 Likes 1 Share

Most of these Nigerian girls re just beautifully daft. Who Is this one again? 25 Likes

Foolish woman



Who are you ? Please 10 Likes

Ok

Na when you reach 45yrs and still not married, that is when you know your gateman might be your available option 25 Likes

never take a ho serious 10 Likes 1 Share

..you mean "Jacurrb "? lol 1 Like

Hmmm

Just Negodu

Spoiled children

figurative talk



that's all I see 1 Like

I am speechless.

Common sense NO common

Next please!

What is wrong with nl, why all these yeye news. How does this fight Corruption or feed the poor masses? Haba mode!!!!!!

All these oloshos seeking cheap publicity. One condom would have saved us from reading craps like this today, if only that guy protected himself and she thinks she can attrack a perfect gentleman with this attitude displayed. I trust guys na, she will find her match. 4 Likes

May God have Mercy on you.

she made a point though but you got to be humble cuz nobody knows tomorrow 1 Like

Nah u know wetin u dey do with ur gateman... 1 Like

Y

DanielsParker:

..you mean "Jacurrb "? lol





NO ITS JAAYKURB NO ITS JAAYKURB

The two below me love commenting on unnecessary thread . But what is wrong with the person above me?

i hate this kind of lady

even if she pull off my hatred for her kind won't allow my dickkk to stand

indeed humility is a rare gift and a virtue and i crazily love girls/ladies with it.

the day i went to mortuary to visit a relative corpse and make some payments honestly that day was the day i realized that man is nothing.

i saw that day a very fine girl being next to treat by the attendant honestly if you see how the attendant is rough handling a throwing her corpse like a scrap metal you'll see that this useless bastard smelling girl talking anyhow just because she found herself above her gate man (whose life is not guaranteed to be gate man forever) is just useless dung 13 Likes

lol but Gateman self Na human being, especially now that we have graduates doing all sorts of menial jobs just to put mind and soul together. A gateman today, can be an MD,CEO tomorrow. 3 Likes

this one have shown that she'll be mean to her employees, imagine calling someone a goat for no reason simply because they are under you... some people are just fortunate to be known and address as celebrity..

smh 1 Like

Why should a gate man even be on snapchat sef? If he is on snapchat, he is definitely also on Instagram. This stuffs consume so much data because they are addictive, you might end up spending nothing less than 2k per month on data! How much is he earning to spend so much on data?

Social media is not a place to exhibit your stupidity 1 Like

We are all going back to the same dust