₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,901,023 members, 3,873,500 topics. Date: Wednesday, 25 October 2017 at 01:16 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Yvonne Nwosu: "If Your Gateman Follows You On Snapchat, Sack the Goat" (8456 Views)
|Yvonne Nwosu: "If Your Gateman Follows You On Snapchat, Sack the Goat" by GibsonB(m): 10:45am
Simply Because you are her gate man doesn't mean you'll come and behave anyhow, You will be sacked before you start working, Fashion designer, Yvonne Nwosu is not here to play with her househelps and according to her if her gate man has the guts to follow her on Snapchat, and not just that you even send her a message, she's sacking him immediately..
The fashion designer tagged Gatemen as Goat..
See her snaps below!
News From-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/10/if-your-gateman-follow-you-snapchat.html
|Re: Yvonne Nwosu: "If Your Gateman Follows You On Snapchat, Sack the Goat" by cremedelacreme: 12:00pm
Attention seeking mofo. No be your fault. You de call your fellow human being goat just because you employed him.
77 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Yvonne Nwosu: "If Your Gateman Follows You On Snapchat, Sack the Goat" by XXLDICK(m): 12:01pm
People just purposely appear stupid just for publicity. They don't give a damn about their reputation
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yvonne Nwosu: "If Your Gateman Follows You On Snapchat, Sack the Goat" by tellwisdom: 12:01pm
Most of these Nigerian girls re just beautifully daft. Who Is this one again?
25 Likes
|Re: Yvonne Nwosu: "If Your Gateman Follows You On Snapchat, Sack the Goat" by aleeyus(m): 12:01pm
Foolish woman
Who are you ? Please
10 Likes
|Re: Yvonne Nwosu: "If Your Gateman Follows You On Snapchat, Sack the Goat" by looseweight: 12:01pm
Ok
|Re: Yvonne Nwosu: "If Your Gateman Follows You On Snapchat, Sack the Goat" by brainpulse: 12:01pm
Na when you reach 45yrs and still not married, that is when you know your gateman might be your available option
25 Likes
|Re: Yvonne Nwosu: "If Your Gateman Follows You On Snapchat, Sack the Goat" by widepussy(f): 12:01pm
never take a ho serious
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yvonne Nwosu: "If Your Gateman Follows You On Snapchat, Sack the Goat" by DanielsParker: 12:01pm
..you mean "Jacurrb "? lol
1 Like
|Re: Yvonne Nwosu: "If Your Gateman Follows You On Snapchat, Sack the Goat" by thunderbabs(m): 12:01pm
Hmmm
|Re: Yvonne Nwosu: "If Your Gateman Follows You On Snapchat, Sack the Goat" by onupeter(m): 12:02pm
Just Negodu
|Re: Yvonne Nwosu: "If Your Gateman Follows You On Snapchat, Sack the Goat" by CyberGypsyy(m): 12:02pm
Spoiled children
|Re: Yvonne Nwosu: "If Your Gateman Follows You On Snapchat, Sack the Goat" by capatainrambo: 12:02pm
figurative talk
that's all I see
1 Like
|Re: Yvonne Nwosu: "If Your Gateman Follows You On Snapchat, Sack the Goat" by bestboss8(m): 12:02pm
I am speechless.
|Re: Yvonne Nwosu: "If Your Gateman Follows You On Snapchat, Sack the Goat" by lordhugo(m): 12:03pm
Common sense NO common
|Re: Yvonne Nwosu: "If Your Gateman Follows You On Snapchat, Sack the Goat" by Johntitus: 12:03pm
Next please!
|Re: Yvonne Nwosu: "If Your Gateman Follows You On Snapchat, Sack the Goat" by Coded7: 12:03pm
What is wrong with nl, why all these yeye news. How does this fight Corruption or feed the poor masses? Haba mode!!!!!!
All these oloshos seeking cheap publicity. One condom would have saved us from reading craps like this today, if only that guy protected himself and she thinks she can attrack a perfect gentleman with this attitude displayed. I trust guys na, she will find her match.
4 Likes
|Re: Yvonne Nwosu: "If Your Gateman Follows You On Snapchat, Sack the Goat" by ekemcy(f): 12:03pm
May God have Mercy on you.
|Re: Yvonne Nwosu: "If Your Gateman Follows You On Snapchat, Sack the Goat" by Tessie01(f): 12:03pm
she made a point though but you got to be humble cuz nobody knows tomorrow
1 Like
|Re: Yvonne Nwosu: "If Your Gateman Follows You On Snapchat, Sack the Goat" by talk2percy(m): 12:03pm
Nah u know wetin u dey do with ur gateman...
1 Like
|Re: Yvonne Nwosu: "If Your Gateman Follows You On Snapchat, Sack the Goat" by proudlyYoruba(m): 12:04pm
Y
|Re: Yvonne Nwosu: "If Your Gateman Follows You On Snapchat, Sack the Goat" by widepussy(f): 12:04pm
DanielsParker:
NO ITS JAAYKURB
|Re: Yvonne Nwosu: "If Your Gateman Follows You On Snapchat, Sack the Goat" by Exclusive32: 12:04pm
The two below me love commenting on unnecessary thread . But what is wrong with the person above me?
|Re: Yvonne Nwosu: "If Your Gateman Follows You On Snapchat, Sack the Goat" by Nebuzaradan: 12:04pm
i hate this kind of lady
even if she pull off my hatred for her kind won't allow my dickkk to stand
indeed humility is a rare gift and a virtue and i crazily love girls/ladies with it.
the day i went to mortuary to visit a relative corpse and make some payments honestly that day was the day i realized that man is nothing.
i saw that day a very fine girl being next to treat by the attendant honestly if you see how the attendant is rough handling a throwing her corpse like a scrap metal you'll see that this useless bastard smelling girl talking anyhow just because she found herself above her gate man (whose life is not guaranteed to be gate man forever) is just useless dung
13 Likes
|Re: Yvonne Nwosu: "If Your Gateman Follows You On Snapchat, Sack the Goat" by Saintsquare(m): 12:04pm
lol but Gateman self Na human being, especially now that we have graduates doing all sorts of menial jobs just to put mind and soul together. A gateman today, can be an MD,CEO tomorrow.
3 Likes
|Re: Yvonne Nwosu: "If Your Gateman Follows You On Snapchat, Sack the Goat" by ZeeBaba17(m): 12:05pm
this one have shown that she'll be mean to her employees, imagine calling someone a goat for no reason simply because they are under you... some people are just fortunate to be known and address as celebrity..
smh
1 Like
|Re: Yvonne Nwosu: "If Your Gateman Follows You On Snapchat, Sack the Goat" by homesteady(m): 12:05pm
Why should a gate man even be on snapchat sef? If he is on snapchat, he is definitely also on Instagram. This stuffs consume so much data because they are addictive, you might end up spending nothing less than 2k per month on data! How much is he earning to spend so much on data?
|Re: Yvonne Nwosu: "If Your Gateman Follows You On Snapchat, Sack the Goat" by don4real18(m): 12:05pm
Social media is not a place to exhibit your stupidity
1 Like
|Re: Yvonne Nwosu: "If Your Gateman Follows You On Snapchat, Sack the Goat" by bunmioguns(m): 12:05pm
|Re: Yvonne Nwosu: "If Your Gateman Follows You On Snapchat, Sack the Goat" by Kylekent59: 12:05pm
We are all going back to the same dust
|Re: Yvonne Nwosu: "If Your Gateman Follows You On Snapchat, Sack the Goat" by Kingcesar: 12:05pm
Lol
Wanna Meet A Celeb Read Ma Tips ! / 50 Cent, Jay Z , P Diddy Want Collabo With Ruggedman / Pictures From Banky's Video + Wizkid
Viewing this topic: DrMuzungu, vivianbelema(f), spyroet(m), illustriousson(m), nenergy(m), aribisala0(m), Mhizkizz(f), iluvpomo(m), JinX100, David160(m), JoseKer001, johnbosco5050(m), shupy, dokiOloye(m), ENG1110, KingTom(m), fatymore(f), Onyedika11(m), elladee, Carlyboi(m), NmeriEkele(m), kulekaa(m), walexzino12(m), luxico(m), omoadigun07(m), Ayodhejjy(m), erad(m), kayjay007(m), Ayospanish(m), halilu44, watchindelta(m), Farrydaddy(m), favouritedera, EddyBlingzz(m), ojimbo(m), Guitary(m), Carter4luv(m), Seanmike(m), piperson(m), abbaapple, iamdapsyj(m), cuszy, zabson(m), OOOS(m), SamAbims(m), Huee(f), manchester1, Khaynet(m), DONSMITH123(m), diegosticks(m), ChopDeMoney(m), drunkpunk(m), lato2(m) and 71 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20