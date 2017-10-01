

The deceased was an official at St Georges High School. Her body was found floating in a dam after days of searching for her. It was learnt that Kamundiya visited the Mtoko Mother of Peace Community in an assessment tour in connection with a visit by mass server students from St Georges High School in Harare.

After interacting with the orphans and concluding her business for the day, the deceased decided to take a brief pilgrimage to the Glorious Cross of life which is a prayer shrine.

She was escorted by a female community member to the area whom she told she needed a brief time to say her prayers in solitude. She took a siesta and then woke up later only to realize Plaxedes’ car was still parked at the same spot where she had left her.

She raised the alarm that the deceased had told her she was going for a brief prayer. After asking several people if they had seen Sister Plaxedes, the now visibly panicky woman decided to send a search party after her at the blue cross shrine.

During the search, the party met a man who said he saw Plaxedes a while ago acting like a mad person. Not convinced by the man’s statement, the search group decided to search through his belongings and found groceries which he claimed belonged to his sister.

These groceries were the first link to Sister Plaxedes’s disappearance. The deceased’s body was later found floating on Mutemwa dam. Her body showed signs of struggle including bruises, blisters and bleeding from the nose.

The man confessed to killing Plaxedes after which he hid her bloody clothes in a sack at Chido Mudzinyama Farm. He also confessed to dragging her body and tossing it in the dam in a bid to concealing the evidence. The accused had since been handed over to the police. via: Zimnews



