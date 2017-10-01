₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Zimbabwean Reverend Sister Raped, Killed And Dumped In A Dam (Photos) by johnnyvid: 10:50am
Plaxedes Kamundiya, a Zimbabwean reverend sister, met her demise at a prayer shrine in Mutoko, after a man allegedly pounced on her, raped and killed her, Zimnews reports.
The deceased was an official at St Georges High School. Her body was found floating in a dam after days of searching for her. It was learnt that Kamundiya visited the Mtoko Mother of Peace Community in an assessment tour in connection with a visit by mass server students from St Georges High School in Harare.
After interacting with the orphans and concluding her business for the day, the deceased decided to take a brief pilgrimage to the Glorious Cross of life which is a prayer shrine.
She was escorted by a female community member to the area whom she told she needed a brief time to say her prayers in solitude. She took a siesta and then woke up later only to realize Plaxedes’ car was still parked at the same spot where she had left her.
She raised the alarm that the deceased had told her she was going for a brief prayer. After asking several people if they had seen Sister Plaxedes, the now visibly panicky woman decided to send a search party after her at the blue cross shrine.
During the search, the party met a man who said he saw Plaxedes a while ago acting like a mad person. Not convinced by the man’s statement, the search group decided to search through his belongings and found groceries which he claimed belonged to his sister.
These groceries were the first link to Sister Plaxedes’s disappearance. The deceased’s body was later found floating on Mutemwa dam. Her body showed signs of struggle including bruises, blisters and bleeding from the nose.
The man confessed to killing Plaxedes after which he hid her bloody clothes in a sack at Chido Mudzinyama Farm. He also confessed to dragging her body and tossing it in the dam in a bid to concealing the evidence. The accused had since been handed over to the police. via: Zimnews
source:http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/10/reverend-sister-raped-killed-and-dumped.html
1 Like
|Re: Zimbabwean Reverend Sister Raped, Killed And Dumped In A Dam (Photos) by johnnyvid: 10:52am
so so pathetic situation. justice should take its course on this case. why raping woman of God.
6 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwean Reverend Sister Raped, Killed And Dumped In A Dam (Photos) by achivs(m): 10:59am
thats crazy raping her and still kill her, which kind of konji hold the guy self
1 Like
|Re: Zimbabwean Reverend Sister Raped, Killed And Dumped In A Dam (Photos) by bentlywills(m): 11:03am
Zimbabwe
|Re: Zimbabwean Reverend Sister Raped, Killed And Dumped In A Dam (Photos) by Atiku2019: 12:10pm
|Re: Zimbabwean Reverend Sister Raped, Killed And Dumped In A Dam (Photos) by gasparpisciotta(m): 12:10pm
Crazy world
|Re: Zimbabwean Reverend Sister Raped, Killed And Dumped In A Dam (Photos) by Heryorh: 12:11pm
what
|Re: Zimbabwean Reverend Sister Raped, Killed And Dumped In A Dam (Photos) by yeyerolling: 12:11pm
as usual the almighty no go save am
2 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwean Reverend Sister Raped, Killed And Dumped In A Dam (Photos) by thedondada(m): 12:11pm
Yet we blame konji.
This guy is a repeat sex offender. Except in Africa we shun things like this.
He wants what he can't have and murdered the poor woman for a cumshot.
He should be sentenced to death by hanging and let the rope strangle him and not break his neck.
3 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwean Reverend Sister Raped, Killed And Dumped In A Dam (Photos) by timilehin007(m): 12:11pm
Rip
|Re: Zimbabwean Reverend Sister Raped, Killed And Dumped In A Dam (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 12:11pm
J
|Re: Zimbabwean Reverend Sister Raped, Killed And Dumped In A Dam (Photos) by DanielsParker: 12:11pm
Damn
|Re: Zimbabwean Reverend Sister Raped, Killed And Dumped In A Dam (Photos) by IGNACOSTI(m): 12:11pm
Zim's God is watching oo
|Re: Zimbabwean Reverend Sister Raped, Killed And Dumped In A Dam (Photos) by RoyalBlak007: 12:11pm
♤Kill him
♤slowly please
|Re: Zimbabwean Reverend Sister Raped, Killed And Dumped In A Dam (Photos) by LeeMason: 12:11pm
Very sad.
|Re: Zimbabwean Reverend Sister Raped, Killed And Dumped In A Dam (Photos) by biggerboyc(m): 12:11pm
RIP
|Re: Zimbabwean Reverend Sister Raped, Killed And Dumped In A Dam (Photos) by bunmioguns(m): 12:11pm
So so sad
|Re: Zimbabwean Reverend Sister Raped, Killed And Dumped In A Dam (Photos) by bekpo(m): 12:13pm
So pathetic.
|Re: Zimbabwean Reverend Sister Raped, Killed And Dumped In A Dam (Photos) by yeyerolling: 12:13pm
1 Like
|Re: Zimbabwean Reverend Sister Raped, Killed And Dumped In A Dam (Photos) by Titto93(m): 12:14pm
Horrible
|Re: Zimbabwean Reverend Sister Raped, Killed And Dumped In A Dam (Photos) by Pascal181: 12:14pm
Mugabe country right? I'm not surprised.
|Re: Zimbabwean Reverend Sister Raped, Killed And Dumped In A Dam (Photos) by ibkgab001: 12:14pm
And if the culprit is burnt alive some unfortunate people will be saying backward people
|Re: Zimbabwean Reverend Sister Raped, Killed And Dumped In A Dam (Photos) by alphaconde(m): 12:15pm
evil sinful and wicked world
|Re: Zimbabwean Reverend Sister Raped, Killed And Dumped In A Dam (Photos) by CyberGypsyy(m): 12:16pm
gasparpisciotta:
|Re: Zimbabwean Reverend Sister Raped, Killed And Dumped In A Dam (Photos) by pointstores(m): 12:17pm
So sad
|Re: Zimbabwean Reverend Sister Raped, Killed And Dumped In A Dam (Photos) by Dearlord(m): 12:18pm
my gracious dear Lord. let thy will be done on this murderer
|Re: Zimbabwean Reverend Sister Raped, Killed And Dumped In A Dam (Photos) by nairaebuka: 12:20pm
Satan in full control of the souls of many men and women
