Former Super Eagles striker Yakubu Aiyegbeni pictured with top boxer Anthony Joshua at the gym.

Nigerians really know how to celebrate the 'average'...

I thought they once rejected Anthony Joshua and he had to represent another country...

Now he has suddenly become a Nigerian hero... 2 Likes

♤Everytime I see a pic of Yak..



♤ I remember that World Cup miss , So unbelievable ...just like 4-5 yards out 53 Likes 2 Shares





Afonja rocks. Nice.Afonja rocks. 3 Likes 2 Shares

AJ is really tall 2 Likes 1 Share

♤Everytime I see a pic of Yak..



♤ I remember that World Cup miss , So unbelievable ...just like 4-5 yards out



what are you saying....that guy was actually face to face with the net, no defender, no goalkeeper, just him and the post....and he threw the ball away....i nearly broke my T.V that day. what are you saying....that guy was actually face to face with the net, no defender, no goalkeeper, just him and the post....and he threw the ball away....i nearly broke my T.V that day. 39 Likes 1 Share

♤Everytime I see a pic of Yak..



♤ I remember that World Cup miss , So unbelievable ...just like 4-5 yards out



Even my great grand muma fit score that goal Even my great grand muma fit score that goal 11 Likes 1 Share

what are you saying....that guy was actually face to face with the net, no defender, no goalkeeper, just him and the post....and he threw the ball away....i nearly broke my T.V that day.

♤ it was so unbelievable



♤... unimaginable 3 Likes

♤Everytime I see a pic of Yak..



♤ I remember that World Cup miss , So unbelievable ...just like 4-5 yards out



He was the one small doctor referred to when he said "oti gba penalty lo throw-in" He was the one small doctor referred to when he said "oti gba penalty lo throw-in" 23 Likes 1 Share

He was the one small doctor referred to when he said "oti gba penalty lo throw-in"

♤i swear



♤ Even handicapped person wey get stroke untop go still score that goal 4 Likes

♤i swear



♤ Even handicapped person wey get stroke untop go still score that goal



You harsh oo You harsh oo 1 Like

You harsh oo

♤Even lalasticlala wey no sabi ball @ all



♤go still manage score 3 Likes

Reasons he throwed away a fyn goal mtchewwwe

Yakubu Aiyegbeni is going receiving lessons from Anthony Joshua



after deciding to go into boxing.



One word for him: goodluck.

Wetin yakubu dey gym for

I can't forget this... but wait oh, since 2010 has anyone sported him anywhere in 9ja? 8 Likes

great.



Does he still play football?

Yakubu should have been a boxer or weightlifter 1 Like

AJ is really tall

what are you saying....that guy was actually face to face with the net, no defender, no goalkeeper, just him and the post....and he threw the ball away....i nearly broke my T.V that day.

E play penalty go throw-in. O gba penalty lo throwing. E play penalty go throw-in. O gba penalty lo throwing.

yakubu dey like mgbeke for where AJ dey....miss goal wey my grandmother go use snake bite score. 1 Like

♤Everytime I see a pic of Yak..



♤ I remember that World Cup miss , So unbelievable ...just like 4-5 yards out



The guy should be boxing instead. The guy should be boxing instead.

I can never forgive yakubu...never ever 1 Like

I can't forget this... but wait oh, since 2010 has anyone sported him anywhere in 9ja? June 12th 2010. The day this same Yakubu missed an empty net goal against Argentina.















That miss still hurts... June 12th 2010. The day this same Yakubu missed an empty net goal against Argentina.That miss still hurts...

Handwork and legwork

Aiyegbeni swerve commot ooo, that guy get game next month ooo, make u no carry ur bad luck take spoil the guy blues

Even my great grand muma fit score that goal what are you saying,even yinka ayefele go score that ball what are you saying,even yinka ayefele go score that ball 1 Like

2010 : Yakubu, We will never forget

Who is the celeb here