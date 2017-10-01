₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Yakubu Aiyegbeni And Anthony Joshua At The Gym (Photo) by zoba88: 10:51am
Former Super Eagles striker Yakubu Aiyegbeni pictured with top boxer Anthony Joshua at the gym.See photo below
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni And Anthony Joshua At The Gym (Photo) by eezeribe(m): 10:54am
Nigerians really know how to celebrate the 'average'...
I thought they once rejected Anthony Joshua and he had to represent another country...
Now he has suddenly become a Nigerian hero...
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni And Anthony Joshua At The Gym (Photo) by RoyalBlak007: 10:56am
♤Everytime I see a pic of Yak..
♤ I remember that World Cup miss , So unbelievable ...just like 4-5 yards out
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni And Anthony Joshua At The Gym (Photo) by juman(m): 10:59am
Nice.
Afonja rocks.
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni And Anthony Joshua At The Gym (Photo) by HsLBroker(m): 11:02am
AJ is really tall
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni And Anthony Joshua At The Gym (Photo) by victrick105: 11:03am
RoyalBlak007:
what are you saying....that guy was actually face to face with the net, no defender, no goalkeeper, just him and the post....and he threw the ball away....i nearly broke my T.V that day.
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni And Anthony Joshua At The Gym (Photo) by id911: 11:05am
RoyalBlak007:
Even my great grand muma fit score that goal
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni And Anthony Joshua At The Gym (Photo) by RoyalBlak007: 11:08am
victrick105:
♤ it was so unbelievable
♤... unimaginable
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni And Anthony Joshua At The Gym (Photo) by nku5: 11:08am
RoyalBlak007:
He was the one small doctor referred to when he said "oti gba penalty lo throw-in"
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni And Anthony Joshua At The Gym (Photo) by RoyalBlak007: 11:10am
nku5:
♤i swear
♤ Even handicapped person wey get stroke untop go still score that goal
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni And Anthony Joshua At The Gym (Photo) by nku5: 11:12am
RoyalBlak007:
You harsh oo
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni And Anthony Joshua At The Gym (Photo) by RoyalBlak007: 11:14am
nku5:
♤Even lalasticlala wey no sabi ball @ all
♤go still manage score
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni And Anthony Joshua At The Gym (Photo) by thundafire: 11:15am
Reasons he throwed away a fyn goal mtchewwwe
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni And Anthony Joshua At The Gym (Photo) by Grabbeast: 11:48am
Yakubu Aiyegbeni is going receiving lessons from Anthony Joshua
after deciding to go into boxing.
One word for him: goodluck.
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni And Anthony Joshua At The Gym (Photo) by miano: 12:06pm
Wetin yakubu dey gym for
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni And Anthony Joshua At The Gym (Photo) by Razzaq007(m): 12:06pm
I can't forget this... but wait oh, since 2010 has anyone sported him anywhere in 9ja?
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni And Anthony Joshua At The Gym (Photo) by RichFoundation(m): 12:06pm
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni And Anthony Joshua At The Gym (Photo) by DanielsParker: 12:06pm
great.
Does he still play football?
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni And Anthony Joshua At The Gym (Photo) by nairavsdollars: 12:07pm
Yakubu should have been a boxer or weightlifter
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni And Anthony Joshua At The Gym (Photo) by CyberGypsyy(m): 12:07pm
HsLBroker:
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni And Anthony Joshua At The Gym (Photo) by icon8: 12:07pm
victrick105:
E play penalty go throw-in. O gba penalty lo throwing.
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni And Anthony Joshua At The Gym (Photo) by ruggedtimi(m): 12:08pm
yakubu dey like mgbeke for where AJ dey....miss goal wey my grandmother go use snake bite score.
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni And Anthony Joshua At The Gym (Photo) by kitaatita: 12:08pm
RoyalBlak007:
The guy should be boxing instead.
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni And Anthony Joshua At The Gym (Photo) by Hofbrauhaus: 12:08pm
I can never forgive yakubu...never ever
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni And Anthony Joshua At The Gym (Photo) by MaleoPearls(m): 12:08pm
Razzaq007:June 12th 2010. The day this same Yakubu missed an empty net goal against Argentina.
That miss still hurts...
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni And Anthony Joshua At The Gym (Photo) by mccoy47(m): 12:08pm
Handwork and legwork
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni And Anthony Joshua At The Gym (Photo) by 9japrof(m): 12:08pm
Aiyegbeni swerve commot ooo, that guy get game next month ooo, make u no carry ur bad luck take spoil the guy blues
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni And Anthony Joshua At The Gym (Photo) by Elbreezy(m): 12:08pm
id911:what are you saying,even yinka ayefele go score that ball
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni And Anthony Joshua At The Gym (Photo) by Titto93(m): 12:08pm
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni And Anthony Joshua At The Gym (Photo) by Criis(m): 12:09pm
2010 : Yakubu, We will never forget
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni And Anthony Joshua At The Gym (Photo) by ibkgab001: 12:11pm
Who is the celeb here
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni And Anthony Joshua At The Gym (Photo) by crisycent: 12:11pm
RoyalBlak007:
Weytin? Person juju no fit fail again?
