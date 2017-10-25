Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Wizkid Clubs With Future After A Successful Concert (11610 Views)

Weezy was one of the Acts that performed at the Future Hndrxx Tour hosted by Future himself in London. After the performance, both Singers decided to go heat things up at a night club.



Weezy was one of the Acts that performed at the Future Hndrxx Tour hosted by Future himself in London. After the performance, both Singers decided to go heat things up at a night club.

more pictures

more pictures

Like play like play wizkid and future don turn paddy 26 Likes 1 Share

big boiz 2 Likes

i

Mask off 2 Likes

lalasticlala 1 Like

Wizkid God has really answered your prayers ..



Congrats bro 9 Likes

itspzpics:

big boiz

ok nice one wizkid. if you need a blog mail me. 1 Like

congrat and enjoy all the fame and money..loke loke kaari omo mi...(weldon my boi) Issh your boy wizzycongrat and enjoy all the fame and money..loke loke 1 Like 2 Shares

Ok

So they went clubbing.......



And .......... So? 5 Likes

Ok

what's the point or fashion sense in wearing dark glasses in a dark club? 1 Like

wiz kid does these things flawlessly



no be by gragra



starboy 3 Likes

Ballers





Nah, This guy is big!!!



And to be invited to perform on tour with drake and now Future.....



Whizzy is doing his best to put Nigeria on the map. Far more than our political leaders.



Whizzy for President! Saw a Twitter video yesterday where Whizzy was performinging come closer and Ojuelegba and everybody was jamming to it. Singing it word for word. On a FUTURE tour at the O2 Arena in London ooo.Nah, This guy is big!!!And to be invited to perform on tour with drake and now Future.....Whizzy is doing his best to put Nigeria on the map. Far more than our political leaders.Whizzy for President! 10 Likes

He only live once, I only live once, U only live once, so why worry? Do whatever makes U happy. 2 Likes

We're always proud to be in the shadows, why shouldn't it be future getting all excited about hosting a Nigerian star 2 Likes 1 Share

future is a small boy in d america Music Industry

Future my guy

TheShopKeeper:

what's the point or fashion sense in wearing dark glasses in a dark club?

To hide dia eye wey don dirty.....just like Abacha. To hide dia eye wey don dirty.....just like Abacha.

Nbote:

Like play like play wizkid and future don turn paddy Wake me up when he turns paddy with SkyB. Wake me up when he turns paddy with SkyB. 4 Likes

Tittusstar22:

ok nice one wizkid. if you need a blog mail me. how do I get one? how do I get one?

Abfinest007:

future is a small boy in d america Music Industry 4 Likes

Abfinest007:

future is a small boy in d america Music Industry watchu say watchu say

chriskosherbal:

Wizkid God has really answered your prayers ..



Congrats bro Congrats for clubbing? Congrats for clubbing? 6 Likes 1 Share