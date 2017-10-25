₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Wizkid Clubs With Future After A Successful Concert by WotzupNG: 12:47pm
If there's any African Act that is well settled as an International Artiste, that Act is Wizkid. Below are some screenshots of the Starboy clubbing with American Rapper, Future.
Weezy was one of the Acts that performed at the Future Hndrxx Tour hosted by Future himself in London. After the performance, both Singers decided to go heat things up at a night club.
https://www.wotzup.ng/wizkid-clubbing-american-rapper-future/
Re: Wizkid Clubs With Future After A Successful Concert by WotzupNG: 12:48pm
more pictures
Re: Wizkid Clubs With Future After A Successful Concert by Nbote(m): 12:49pm
Like play like play wizkid and future don turn paddy
Re: Wizkid Clubs With Future After A Successful Concert by osas03(m): 12:53pm
Re: Wizkid Clubs With Future After A Successful Concert by itspzpics(m): 12:56pm
big boiz
Re: Wizkid Clubs With Future After A Successful Concert by Homeboiy(m): 1:10pm
i
Re: Wizkid Clubs With Future After A Successful Concert by Elnino4ladies: 2:18pm
Mask off
Re: Wizkid Clubs With Future After A Successful Concert by WotzupNG: 3:26pm
lalasticlala
Re: Wizkid Clubs With Future After A Successful Concert by chriskosherbal(m): 3:28pm
Wizkid God has really answered your prayers ..
Congrats bro
Re: Wizkid Clubs With Future After A Successful Concert by zmar(m): 3:30pm
itspzpics:
Re: Wizkid Clubs With Future After A Successful Concert by Tittusstar22(m): 3:31pm
ok nice one wizkid. if you need a blog mail me.
Re: Wizkid Clubs With Future After A Successful Concert by Tweetysparkles(f): 3:32pm
kaari omo mi...(weldon my boi) Issh your boy wizzy congrat and enjoy all the fame and money..loke loke
Re: Wizkid Clubs With Future After A Successful Concert by ezex(m): 3:32pm
Ok
Re: Wizkid Clubs With Future After A Successful Concert by Jeezuzpick(m): 3:32pm
So they went clubbing.......
And .......... So?
Re: Wizkid Clubs With Future After A Successful Concert by YomzzyDBlogger: 3:32pm
Ok
Re: Wizkid Clubs With Future After A Successful Concert by TheShopKeeper(m): 3:32pm
what's the point or fashion sense in wearing dark glasses in a dark club?
Re: Wizkid Clubs With Future After A Successful Concert by masada: 3:33pm
wiz kid does these things flawlessly
no be by gragra
starboy
Re: Wizkid Clubs With Future After A Successful Concert by KendrickAyomide(m): 3:33pm
Re: Wizkid Clubs With Future After A Successful Concert by demsid(m): 3:33pm
Ballers
Re: Wizkid Clubs With Future After A Successful Concert by Alexanderbells2: 3:33pm
Saw a Twitter video yesterday where Whizzy was performinging come closer and Ojuelegba and everybody was jamming to it. Singing it word for word. On a FUTURE tour at the O2 Arena in London ooo.
Nah, This guy is big!!!
And to be invited to perform on tour with drake and now Future.....
Whizzy is doing his best to put Nigeria on the map. Far more than our political leaders.
Whizzy for President!
Re: Wizkid Clubs With Future After A Successful Concert by Tbillz(m): 3:33pm
He only live once, I only live once, U only live once, so why worry? Do whatever makes U happy.
Re: Wizkid Clubs With Future After A Successful Concert by faith551(m): 3:33pm
We're always proud to be in the shadows, why shouldn't it be future getting all excited about hosting a Nigerian star
Re: Wizkid Clubs With Future After A Successful Concert by Abfinest007(m): 3:34pm
future is a small boy in d america Music Industry
Re: Wizkid Clubs With Future After A Successful Concert by MammyYoo567(f): 3:34pm
Future my guy
Re: Wizkid Clubs With Future After A Successful Concert by Jeezuzpick(m): 3:35pm
TheShopKeeper:
To hide dia eye wey don dirty.....just like Abacha.
Re: Wizkid Clubs With Future After A Successful Concert by DonVikings: 3:37pm
Nbote:Wake me up when he turns paddy with SkyB.
Re: Wizkid Clubs With Future After A Successful Concert by superpauL(m): 3:37pm
Tittusstar22:how do I get one?
Re: Wizkid Clubs With Future After A Successful Concert by DonVikings: 3:37pm
Abfinest007:
Re: Wizkid Clubs With Future After A Successful Concert by Leez(m): 3:39pm
Abfinest007:watchu say
Re: Wizkid Clubs With Future After A Successful Concert by DonVikings: 3:39pm
chriskosherbal:Congrats for clubbing?
Re: Wizkid Clubs With Future After A Successful Concert by goodyvin02(m): 3:40pm
am hungry
