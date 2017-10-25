₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Who Is The Decision Maker In A Nigerian Household – Husband Or Wife? by BattaBox: 1:57pm
VERY interesting responses - wait for the guy in white buba oooo
Who do YOU think is the final decision maker in the home - husband or wife?
|Re: Who Is The Decision Maker In A Nigerian Household – Husband Or Wife? by gist4real(m): 2:12pm
Fact is its the woman.
|Re: Who Is The Decision Maker In A Nigerian Household – Husband Or Wife? by MrBrownJay1(m): 2:41pm
the question itself is stupid.... some issues its the husband, others its the wife.
|Re: Who Is The Decision Maker In A Nigerian Household – Husband Or Wife? by Oyindidi(f): 3:23pm
Both
|Re: Who Is The Decision Maker In A Nigerian Household – Husband Or Wife? by PaperLace: 5:29pm
Some of the answers are ridiculous. Shows a lot about what's wrong with our (family) system.
Who is the best/final decision maker?
"The man" "Me of course, I am the man, I am the head of the house" "my husband" "me, the wife".
WHY?
"Because he is a man"
"Because (the bible says) he is the head of the home"
Just that? If my wife gives me this answer, I won't be impressed.
|Re: Who Is The Decision Maker In A Nigerian Household – Husband Or Wife? by Nawteemaxie(m): 7:40pm
Whoever pays the bills.
|Re: Who Is The Decision Maker In A Nigerian Household – Husband Or Wife? by ElPadrino33: 7:40pm
It should be the man
|Re: Who Is The Decision Maker In A Nigerian Household – Husband Or Wife? by vickydevoka: 7:40pm
formally it's the man buh now it's the woman
|Re: Who Is The Decision Maker In A Nigerian Household – Husband Or Wife? by ivolt: 7:41pm
Decsions should be jointly made.
|Re: Who Is The Decision Maker In A Nigerian Household – Husband Or Wife? by oshe11(m): 7:41pm
If u ask me......
well...
"ASK BUHARI"
|Re: Who Is The Decision Maker In A Nigerian Household – Husband Or Wife? by ivolt: 7:41pm
ElPadrino33:
Why?
|Re: Who Is The Decision Maker In A Nigerian Household – Husband Or Wife? by 400billionman: 7:43pm
The decision maker is.
"My mother said..."
"My Father said..."
"My sister said..."
|Re: Who Is The Decision Maker In A Nigerian Household – Husband Or Wife? by ibkayee(f): 7:43pm
Both
|Re: Who Is The Decision Maker In A Nigerian Household – Husband Or Wife? by alexialin: 7:43pm
Una don come again.
Una no dey Taya?
Very stupid question and topic.
|Re: Who Is The Decision Maker In A Nigerian Household – Husband Or Wife? by Gulderbottle85: 7:44pm
I ask for her opinion.......then I draw my conclusion and make decision.
She can go and look bush if it doesn't favour her.
|Re: Who Is The Decision Maker In A Nigerian Household – Husband Or Wife? by favourmic(m): 7:44pm
it can be any body, you know some nah their pastor
some nah their mother inlaw
some nah their father inlaw
but to me who ever pays the home bills
|Re: Who Is The Decision Maker In A Nigerian Household – Husband Or Wife? by Xisnin: 7:45pm
Two heads are better than one.
|Re: Who Is The Decision Maker In A Nigerian Household – Husband Or Wife? by TheArchangel(f): 7:45pm
Whoever brings more money or make more sense.....wtf is wrong with you guys not to figure this out.
|Re: Who Is The Decision Maker In A Nigerian Household – Husband Or Wife? by 2O17: 7:45pm
The person that can make the right decision at that particular time.
|Re: Who Is The Decision Maker In A Nigerian Household – Husband Or Wife? by Donald3d(m): 7:46pm
This is why marriages keep failing
Most of the decisions should be jointly made
And even if they are not jointly made ,at least seek the opinion of your PARTNER
It also depends on what is being decided on
Married folks need to start seeing it as PARTNERSHIP and not MONOPOlY or Dictatorship
|Re: Who Is The Decision Maker In A Nigerian Household – Husband Or Wife? by cashlurd(m): 7:46pm
When it's between a cool headed husband and a troublesome wife, the wife becomes the head.
When it's between a cool headed husband and a cool headed wife... The husband is the head.
When it's between a troublesome husband and a cool headed wife, the husband is the head.
No man prays for the first situation. It can kill!
|Re: Who Is The Decision Maker In A Nigerian Household – Husband Or Wife? by teamsynergy: 7:46pm
Growing up, my dad was as opinionated as my mom..... They r both smart and well, They rocked ma boat
|Re: Who Is The Decision Maker In A Nigerian Household – Husband Or Wife? by piagetskinner(m): 7:46pm
who gives a hoot...? as long as the decisons don't turn the home into an Isis battle field
|Re: Who Is The Decision Maker In A Nigerian Household – Husband Or Wife? by basic23111: 7:49pm
I make decisions in my house, especially in d mid night game
|Re: Who Is The Decision Maker In A Nigerian Household – Husband Or Wife? by oluwasegun007(m): 7:49pm
Decision is left to the peson that WINS the bread...lol
|Re: Who Is The Decision Maker In A Nigerian Household – Husband Or Wife? by PDPGuy: 7:50pm
They should both make decisions jointly. After all they are united as one, when married.
|Re: Who Is The Decision Maker In A Nigerian Household – Husband Or Wife? by DonBobes(m): 7:51pm
D man is. But wen its a bit complicated u both decide n d man makes d choice n picks d 1 he deems or feels ryt.
|Re: Who Is The Decision Maker In A Nigerian Household – Husband Or Wife? by cerowo(f): 7:51pm
Both
|Re: Who Is The Decision Maker In A Nigerian Household – Husband Or Wife? by Duru009(m): 7:52pm
70% of decisions are taken by wife
Cos thy are wise decision makers!!
|Re: Who Is The Decision Maker In A Nigerian Household – Husband Or Wife? by bayocanny: 7:52pm
gist4real:So your mom is the boss, while dad is just a mere spectator.
|Re: Who Is The Decision Maker In A Nigerian Household – Husband Or Wife? by MaritzaNL(f): 7:54pm
Both of them interchangeably. But the husband who is the breadwinner has the final say because two captains cannot be in one ship.
