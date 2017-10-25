Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Who Is The Decision Maker In A Nigerian Household – Husband Or Wife? (1747 Views)

Who do YOU think is the final decision maker in the home - husband or wife?





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9sg21cIvNXg VERY interesting responses - wait for the guy in white buba ooooWho do YOU think is the final decision maker in the home - husband or wife?

Fact is its the woman. 1 Like

the question itself is stupid.... some issues its the husband, others its the wife. 3 Likes

Both 1 Like 1 Share

Some of the answers are ridiculous. Shows a lot about what's wrong with our (family) system.



Who is the best/final decision maker?

"The man" "Me of course, I am the man, I am the head of the house" "my husband" "me, the wife".



WHY?

"Because he is a man"

"Because (the bible says) he is the head of the home"



Just that? If my wife gives me this answer, I won't be impressed. 2 Likes

Whoever pays the bills. 3 Likes 1 Share

It should be the man

formally it's the man buh now it's the woman

Decsions should be jointly made. 2 Likes

ElPadrino33:

It should be the man

Why? Why? 1 Like

The decision maker is.



"My mother said..."



"My Father said..."



"My sister said..."

Both 3 Likes





Una no dey Taya?



I ask for her opinion.......then I draw my conclusion and make decision.





She can go and look bush if it doesn't favour her.

it can be any body, you know some nah their pastor

some nah their mother inlaw

some nah their father inlaw





but to me who ever pays the home bills

Two heads are better than one. 4 Likes

Whoever brings more money or make more sense.....wtf is wrong with you guys not to figure this out.

The person that can make the right decision at that particular time. 1 Like

This is why marriages keep failing

Most of the decisions should be jointly made

And even if they are not jointly made ,at least seek the opinion of your PARTNER

It also depends on what is being decided on

Married folks need to start seeing it as PARTNERSHIP and not MONOPOlY or Dictatorship 2 Likes

When it's between a cool headed husband and a troublesome wife, the wife becomes the head.

When it's between a cool headed husband and a cool headed wife... The husband is the head.

When it's between a troublesome husband and a cool headed wife, the husband is the head.



No man prays for the first situation. It can kill! 1 Like

Growing up, my dad was as opinionated as my mom..... They r both smart and well, They rocked ma boat

who gives a hoot...? as long as the decisons don't turn the home into an Isis battle field

I make decisions in my house, especially in d mid night game

Decision is left to the peson that WINS the bread...lol

They should both make decisions jointly. After all they are united as one, when married. 1 Like

D man is. But wen its a bit complicated u both decide n d man makes d choice n picks d 1 he deems or feels ryt. 1 Like

Both

70% of decisions are taken by wife



Cos thy are wise decision makers!! 1 Like

gist4real:

