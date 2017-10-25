₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,901,131 members, 3,873,970 topics. Date: Wednesday, 25 October 2017 at 04:55 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mr Eazi Receives The Car He Won At Headies Awards 2016 (Photos) (14427 Views)
|Mr Eazi Receives The Car He Won At Headies Awards 2016 (Photos) by WotzupNG: 2:00pm
Singer Mr Eazi receives the Brand New Car he won at the Headies Awards 2016 edition after emerging as the “Next Rated” Artiste.
At the 2016 Headies Awards, he was nominated alongside Humblesmith, Ycee, and Aramide.
Below are screenshots of the event.
https://www.wotzup.ng/mr-eazi-brand-new-car-headies-awars-2016/
1 Like
|Re: Mr Eazi Receives The Car He Won At Headies Awards 2016 (Photos) by WotzupNG: 2:01pm
more pictures
1 Like
|Re: Mr Eazi Receives The Car He Won At Headies Awards 2016 (Photos) by Lordygram(m): 2:07pm
JEEZ!!! since how many months ago, was the show held? chai!!!! Nigeria and late things are like 5 and 6...Go to work late, go to school late, go to bed late...The only thing some naija guys like Airforce1 are fast about, is cumming quick during sex..
67 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Mr Eazi Receives The Car He Won At Headies Awards 2016 (Photos) by Airforce1(m): 2:08pm
Lordygram:Anything for 'Likes"
45 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mr Eazi Receives The Car He Won At Headies Awards 2016 (Photos) by itspzpics(m): 2:12pm
Ohhh Good
|Re: Mr Eazi Receives The Car He Won At Headies Awards 2016 (Photos) by WotzupNG: 3:26pm
lalasticlala
|Re: Mr Eazi Receives The Car He Won At Headies Awards 2016 (Photos) by herzern(m): 3:42pm
Look at what Tekno foolishly threw away.
|Re: Mr Eazi Receives The Car He Won At Headies Awards 2016 (Photos) by daveson07(m): 3:42pm
2016?
|Re: Mr Eazi Receives The Car He Won At Headies Awards 2016 (Photos) by Raph01: 3:43pm
Na now dem remember am abi money no dey before??
For Solar Powerbanks 5000mAh for all phones, Check my signature or call the numbers on it.
1 Like
|Re: Mr Eazi Receives The Car He Won At Headies Awards 2016 (Photos) by iam4: 3:43pm
Lordygram:
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mr Eazi Receives The Car He Won At Headies Awards 2016 (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 3:43pm
Is it now they are giving him?
|Re: Mr Eazi Receives The Car He Won At Headies Awards 2016 (Photos) by tosyne2much(m): 3:43pm
Congratulations bro
2 Likes
|Re: Mr Eazi Receives The Car He Won At Headies Awards 2016 (Photos) by mindurbiz(m): 3:43pm
CONGRAT HARD WORK PAY..........
1 Like
|Re: Mr Eazi Receives The Car He Won At Headies Awards 2016 (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 3:43pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
1 Like
|Re: Mr Eazi Receives The Car He Won At Headies Awards 2016 (Photos) by dewums(m): 3:44pm
its ur boi Eazi
2 Likes
|Re: Mr Eazi Receives The Car He Won At Headies Awards 2016 (Photos) by derespect(m): 3:44pm
No wonder Tekno back out of the award.
E don know say all nah wash
|Re: Mr Eazi Receives The Car He Won At Headies Awards 2016 (Photos) by marvin902(m): 3:44pm
wobbbbbbbbbbbissshhhhhhhhhh
|Re: Mr Eazi Receives The Car He Won At Headies Awards 2016 (Photos) by okonja(m): 3:44pm
ok
|Re: Mr Eazi Receives The Car He Won At Headies Awards 2016 (Photos) by sushieater: 3:44pm
Is this not the same Niggga that said he used to make the Price of this car in One Month? Look at how happy he is that he now owns a Small Korean Car.
Abeg who get that Ostrich or Dog Meme wey dey give side eye?
5 Likes
|Re: Mr Eazi Receives The Car He Won At Headies Awards 2016 (Photos) by UDOKABESTLUV(m): 3:44pm
Poverty is a disease, check out my new signature via http://naijacover.com
|Re: Mr Eazi Receives The Car He Won At Headies Awards 2016 (Photos) by Tweetysparkles(f): 3:44pm
.. the guy above me gat no chill at all Airforce 1 ask him to come for confirmation .. lemme comman be going #stale news dou
|Re: Mr Eazi Receives The Car He Won At Headies Awards 2016 (Photos) by enemmo(f): 3:44pm
Congratulations
Uber don set for you.
|Re: Mr Eazi Receives The Car He Won At Headies Awards 2016 (Photos) by BrutalJab: 3:45pm
Agbero boy
|Re: Mr Eazi Receives The Car He Won At Headies Awards 2016 (Photos) by paradigmshift(m): 3:45pm
how many years now ?
9ja n set back.
una try, at least e see wetin him win.
|Re: Mr Eazi Receives The Car He Won At Headies Awards 2016 (Photos) by pmc01(m): 3:45pm
Lordygram:
1 Like
|Re: Mr Eazi Receives The Car He Won At Headies Awards 2016 (Photos) by Alexanderbells2: 3:45pm
Better late than never.
When I'm not Busy, Mr Eazi is easily one of my favorite artiste.
Did you see what I just did there?
1 Like
|Re: Mr Eazi Receives The Car He Won At Headies Awards 2016 (Photos) by Florblu(f): 3:45pm
Whenever i see Mr Eazi's picture i do remember the lies Psquare told in their NOBODY UGLY song.
Damn it! Mr Eazi is Ugly beyond the help of money
1 Like
|Re: Mr Eazi Receives The Car He Won At Headies Awards 2016 (Photos) by lanrei(m): 3:45pm
Lol
|Re: Mr Eazi Receives The Car He Won At Headies Awards 2016 (Photos) by GreenMavro: 3:45pm
lol
|Re: Mr Eazi Receives The Car He Won At Headies Awards 2016 (Photos) by Factfinder1(f): 3:45pm
Since last year..just to cover shame and make people take 2017 hedies serious...hip TV made a very mistake for thinking tekno was never gonna blow..see the Young man doing well now
|Re: Mr Eazi Receives The Car He Won At Headies Awards 2016 (Photos) by itsIYKE(m): 3:45pm
The guy doesn't deserve the car again
1 Like
|Re: Mr Eazi Receives The Car He Won At Headies Awards 2016 (Photos) by coldsummer: 3:47pm
2016 and he is collecting it at the end of 2017.
May God cancel all delays in lives IJN
4 Likes
Muna Obiekwe Goes To Grave With An Ipad: / Wizkid's Latest Photo Is Going To Cause Some Major Trouble And Gossip / Meet The Celebrity Who Had Lip, Butt, And Bust Enlargement
Viewing this topic: fonzie2u, daniska3yaro(m), Carbony14, solbinho, zhirkov(m), Mathewa(m), Deux, myaokija(f), Jaiyeola24, Eboski(m), favourmic(m), Iambehorlah(m), 3283Abokination(m), Haywire77, evesdon4u, urchboyoski, valmunich(m), HayZee06(m), sambama, chidelacreme(f), Afolak(m), bosun06, ewizard1, Manson1(m), WISDOM891(m), blessgreg, eaglechild, Seismic007(m), Nebuzaradan, Biggestjoe(m), fortress100(m), illegalking, freeman95(m), Thisnut(m), mhiztaemmy(m), Financeguru1, rajiraymond(m), Epikaizo1038, stanleysmart, Godvilla(m), andray12(m), imarrpopson, Yuneehk(f), Ikoyomanuel, Lekeydey(m), Darlo22(m), Mobwalter(m), RRWraith(m), Adebaba1(m), owendmayor(m), Tyrese80, makebrainz(m), mercuryeyez, femmygold, Officialzoe, Evergreenc, Mc23, suwas2003, jibosqie(m), BabaAlabi, baset36(m), laamilaaka, xlander, adebrave(f), Adeyemmy4gr8nz(m), Elove1, niceprof, Kayceenaz(m), ojnnaco(m), shigishege, ninovandross(m), silver94(m), Gbangbalicious, ever2last, lexiwonder(m), alphajerus(m), chiefoboh1(m), mikelcool(m), correctguy101(m), DestinyMcCall(m), MsAfricaa, yemmybx(m), Tommy10g, Toomy, xcolanto(m), Slaw12, yinka20(f), twingidd(m), seun70(m), dreyh911(m), Rex123(m), hadizadeezy(f), Alphaman007, Abisoye5(m), Bibi294(f), Airforce1(m), FlySly05, chronique(m), Mcslize, Deluxewize(m), Jaykolo10(m), heywhytech1(m), Larryomooba(m) and 131 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 25