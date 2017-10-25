Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mr Eazi Receives The Car He Won At Headies Awards 2016 (Photos) (14427 Views)

At the 2016 Headies Awards, he was nominated alongside Humblesmith, Ycee, and Aramide.



Below are screenshots of the event.



more pictures 1 Like

JEEZ!!! since how many months ago, was the show held? chai!!!! Nigeria and late things are like 5 and 6...Go to work late, go to school late, go to bed late...The only thing some naija guys like Airforce1 are fast about, is cumming quick during sex.. 67 Likes 4 Shares

Ohhh Good

Look at what Tekno foolishly threw away.

2016?





Na now dem remember am abi money no dey before?? 1 Like

Is it now they are giving him?

Congratulations bro 2 Likes

CONGRAT HARD WORK PAY.......... 1 Like

Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew 1 Like

its ur boi Eazi 2 Likes

No wonder Tekno back out of the award.

E don know say all nah wash

wobbbbbbbbbbbissshhhhhhhhhh

ok

Is this not the same Niggga that said he used to make the Price of this car in One Month? Look at how happy he is that he now owns a Small Korean Car.



Abeg who get that Ostrich or Dog Meme wey dey give side eye? 5 Likes

the guy above me gat no chill at all Airforce 1 ask him to come for confirmation .. lemme comman be going #stale news dou

Congratulations



Uber don set for you.

Agbero boy

how many years now ?

9ja n set back.

una try, at least e see wetin him win.

1 Like





When I'm not Busy, Mr Eazi is easily one of my favorite artiste.



Better late than never. When I'm not Busy, Mr Eazi is easily one of my favorite artiste. Did you see what I just did there?

Whenever i see Mr Eazi's picture i do remember the lies Psquare told in their NOBODY UGLY song.



Damn it! Mr Eazi is Ugly beyond the help of money 1 Like

Lol

lol

..just to cover shame and make people take 2017 hedies serious...hip TV made a very mistake for thinking tekno was never gonna blow..see the Young man doing well now Since last year..just to cover shame and make people take 2017 hedies serious...hip TV made a very mistake for thinking tekno was never gonna blow..see the Young man doing well now

The guy doesn't deserve the car again 1 Like