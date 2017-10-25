₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,901,265 members, 3,874,445 topics. Date: Wednesday, 25 October 2017 at 10:58 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Timi Dakolo Blasts Daddy Freeze: "Stop Your Demonic Teachings" (5906 Views)
|Timi Dakolo Blasts Daddy Freeze: "Stop Your Demonic Teachings" by Heartpure: 9:57pm
Nigerian musician, Timi Dakolo who has obviously endured enough busted out on the controversial OAP ,Daddy Freeze after he disagreed with him over his post on the high rate of divorce.
Daddy Freeze made reference to his failed marriage and that of pastor oyakhilome.
The singer took time to tell Freeze his mind and warn him to stop his misleading and demonic teachings and reminded him that he has no right to talk about marriage not after calling the mother of his children “useless”
Read his reply…
I HAVE WAITED FOR THIS DAY LIKE A CHILD WAITING FOR A NEW TOY.. FIRST LET ME ADDRESS YOUR TEACHING PEOPLE THIS SHALLOW DOCTRINE OF NOT TO PAY TITHE AND HOW OUR OFFERINGS ARE GOING TO THE PASTORS POCKET… ALL YOUR TALK ABOUT PASTORS AND HOW THEY SPEND OUR TITHES …WE AS CHRISTIANS GIVE OUR OFFERING/TITHE TO GOD,WEATHER PASTOR CHOP OR NOT NA HIM GO ANSWER TO GOD..AND GOD WILL BE BLESSING US FOR GIVING .STOP YOUR MISLEADING INNOCENT MIND AND DEMONIC TEACHING… (TO THE PEOPLE LOOKING AT THE WOMAN WHO BROKE HER ALABASTER BOX..IT WAS A WASTE).. TO JESUS,IT WAS AN OFFERING… A CANAL MIND CANNOT UNDERSTAND THE THINGS OF THE SPIRIT.. AND LET ME TREAT THIS YA JUMPING INTO THIS MY TALK.. ON MARRIAGE .. OGA FREEZE I RESPECT YOU AS AN ELDER BUT HONESTLY.. YOU DON’T HAVE ANY RIGHT TO TALK MARRIAGE AND GIVE ADVICE OR EVEN CONTRIBUTE ANY LITTLE BIT.. MY RESPECT FOR WENT DOWN THE DRAIN THE DAY I SAW YOU CALL THE MOTHER THAT GAVE YOU CHILDREN USELESS.. I MEAN THE WORD USELESS TO THE MOTHER OF YOUR CHILDREN.. WHAT IS LOWER THAN THAT? GUY GO BOIL BEANS OR PEEL EGUSI.. MEN KNOW WHAT TO SAY AND WHEN TO SAY THEM.. MY BROTHER FEAR GOD.. HE’S WAYS ARE NOT LIKE OURS .. CHRISTIANS PAY YOUR TITHE ..IT IS TO GOD..AND YOUNG PEOPLE I WILL SAY IT AGAIN.. DON’T RUSH INTO MARRIAGE.. BE CERTAIN .. NO HUMAN BEING WILL COMPLETE YOU..FOREVER IS A LONG TIME TO MAKE SUCH MISTAKE.. LADIES LET ME TELL YOU THE TRUTH.. ALL MEN LOVE CURVES AND BOOBS AND BEAUTIFUL FACE. BUT WE WOULD FOREVER RESPECT A COMPLETE AN INTELLIGENT WOMAN.. COME INTO MARRIAGE PREPARED.. IT’S NOT AN AFTER PARTY,YOU CANT JUST STAND UP AND LEAVE.. APART FROM DOMESTIC WHICH I DON’T SUPPORT.. TRY AND MAKE IT WORK..ITS A PARTNERSHIP OF TWO COMPLETE PEOPLE..YOU NEED PATIENCE,UNDERSTANDING AND A VERY HIGH LEVEL OF COMMUNICATION.. FOR TO LOVE SOMEONE IS TO KNOW THAT PERSON A GREAT DEAL..
More on http://www.richizhub.com/gists/stop-misleading-innocent-mind-demonic-teaching-timi-dakolo-comes-daddy-freeze/
15 Likes
|Re: Timi Dakolo Blasts Daddy Freeze: "Stop Your Demonic Teachings" by biacan(f): 10:00pm
Timi you should learn to understand that everyone is entitled to their opinion...... so deal with it
8 Likes
|Re: Timi Dakolo Blasts Daddy Freeze: "Stop Your Demonic Teachings" by Jagermeister(m): 10:01pm
Someone had forceen this counter attack in the prequel topic on front page
Whatever rocks their boat(s).
Meanwhile, I just bought new pair of shoes...
4 Likes
|Re: Timi Dakolo Blasts Daddy Freeze: "Stop Your Demonic Teachings" by Evablizin(f): 10:06pm
To daddy freeze,guy go boil beans or you peel egusi,hahahahahahahaha,ma belle.
23 Likes
|Re: Timi Dakolo Blasts Daddy Freeze: "Stop Your Demonic Teachings" by Nawteemaxie(m): 10:11pm
So sleepy, I mistook Timi Dakolo for Asari Dokubo.
#sighs.
1 Like
|Re: Timi Dakolo Blasts Daddy Freeze: "Stop Your Demonic Teachings" by Flashh: 10:11pm
Which kind strategy these people dey perform self?
1 Like
|Re: Timi Dakolo Blasts Daddy Freeze: "Stop Your Demonic Teachings" by chillychill(f): 10:12pm
Lobatan
|Re: Timi Dakolo Blasts Daddy Freeze: "Stop Your Demonic Teachings" by tociano009(m): 10:12pm
6
|Re: Timi Dakolo Blasts Daddy Freeze: "Stop Your Demonic Teachings" by jonadaft: 10:12pm
Timi is a morōn . He should go to hell.
Freeze is doing that right criticism. Most pastors we have nowadays are pure evil and greedy ritualist business men.
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Timi Dakolo Blasts Daddy Freeze: "Stop Your Demonic Teachings" by BrutalJab: 10:13pm
Daddy freezer aka basket mouth is a hypocrite.
The idiot was justifying his extra marital affair with his mistress yesterday.
10 Likes
|Re: Timi Dakolo Blasts Daddy Freeze: "Stop Your Demonic Teachings" by Evablizin(f): 10:13pm
Patiently waiting for return match from Daddy Freeze.
5 Likes
|Re: Timi Dakolo Blasts Daddy Freeze: "Stop Your Demonic Teachings" by SageTravels: 10:13pm
frz own done too much
3 Likes
|Re: Timi Dakolo Blasts Daddy Freeze: "Stop Your Demonic Teachings" by Slynonny(m): 10:13pm
Buhari sef
1 Like
|Re: Timi Dakolo Blasts Daddy Freeze: "Stop Your Demonic Teachings" by Naijacost22: 10:14pm
HAHA freeze must fire back. It cannot end like this LOL. Press like if you wan see part 3 of the movie.
3 Likes
|Re: Timi Dakolo Blasts Daddy Freeze: "Stop Your Demonic Teachings" by Brugo(m): 10:14pm
Lol. Timi could not even mask his contempt for Daddy freeze. He even openly revealed that he had been waiting for a moment to antagonise like a child waiting for a toy? Wow. This contempt is intense!
Freeze only pointed out the loopholes in Timi's blanket statement but my guy don vex carry another unrelated matter enter argument. We are talking about marriage here and not tithe. Anyway, if you have been stewing in one corner hoping for freeze to cross your path, well, it would be obvious in your outburst. You can't hide strong emotions.
Now, on to Timi's previous absolute statement.
There are some people who (because of their unfortunate circumstances in marriage) would view Timi's sharp admonition against divorce, as demon-inspired. He who wears the shoe knows where it pinches.
You should refrain from issuing generalisations especially when the going is smooth for you. It is a little shy of gloating.
It is amusing that all of a sudden, Timi, whose marriage is still young, is dishing blame to divorcees. Mr man, your wife is the reason you can talk like this. If she were a pretender who only showed you her true colour after marriage, my guy, you go humble. If your wife one day, decided that she could no longer put up with a flaw of yours, should we say you were immature, impatient and incomplete when you got married?
There are brilliant business minds, great administrators, successful leaders who somehow failed early in marriage. Should we label them incomplete and immature human beings and forget their proven interpersonal skills in business (a field where loyalties unlike in marriage, can switch easily)?
Let us refrain from making general statements on sensitive issues. Who plans to get married only to be divorced? Be thankful if your marriage is pleasant.
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Timi Dakolo Blasts Daddy Freeze: "Stop Your Demonic Teachings" by cnnamoko(m): 10:14pm
haaa trust freeze to counter attack...the man get machine gun for mouth
Update:
And he just did. Before I close dthis the man don't cook the reply finish
1 Like
|Re: Timi Dakolo Blasts Daddy Freeze: "Stop Your Demonic Teachings" by kennygee(f): 10:15pm
Ghen ghen
I observed that it was mostly people from "The Association of failed marriages" that attacked Timi.
If they had just minded their business, Timi aired his opinion on his IG account without mentioning anybody, they had to parade their tolotolo body to open their nyash to the world.
If you don't want to pay tithes and offering, nobody hold u, leave those who want to pay it. Na between them and God. After all, no one is carrying one kobo out of this world.
If you cannot buy jet or cars for ur pastor or pay tithe, leave the "brain washed" people who want to.
If you care so much about God and Christianity, Do His will and carry out the great commision. While you're doing it, know that Babymamaism is not the will of God.
Selah.
14 Likes
|Re: Timi Dakolo Blasts Daddy Freeze: "Stop Your Demonic Teachings" by TeamSimple(m): 10:15pm
Timi Na you go tire oooooo
3 Likes
|Re: Timi Dakolo Blasts Daddy Freeze: "Stop Your Demonic Teachings" by Humblebloke(m): 10:15pm
its called 'opinion'.... Mr timi
most times...it doesn't count
|Re: Timi Dakolo Blasts Daddy Freeze: "Stop Your Demonic Teachings" by Thylord(m): 10:15pm
that Timi or what ever is just an idiot,he should please keep quiet. freeze has always say the truth,you are only enriching these pastors,there are better ways to pay your tithes than making these pastors more richer.am a Christian the only money I give to the church is my offerings.As for my tithes I pay my tithes but not to my church. there are better ways to pay your tithes my people.go to the hospitals you will see people that can't pay there hospital bills,you can start from there, thank you.And please no body should quote me am not in the mood.
3 Likes
|Re: Timi Dakolo Blasts Daddy Freeze: "Stop Your Demonic Teachings" by TeenkLearn: 10:15pm
Long coming
|Re: Timi Dakolo Blasts Daddy Freeze: "Stop Your Demonic Teachings" by Mc23: 10:15pm
Good One.
|Re: Timi Dakolo Blasts Daddy Freeze: "Stop Your Demonic Teachings" by Chukason1(m): 10:16pm
Slynonny:
SageTravels:
Evablizin:
BrutalJab:
Goodnight friends ... you guys comment are meaningless
1 Like
|Re: Timi Dakolo Blasts Daddy Freeze: "Stop Your Demonic Teachings" by Timinho23(m): 10:16pm
This reply weak me.... Daddy freeze can't fire back
|Re: Timi Dakolo Blasts Daddy Freeze: "Stop Your Demonic Teachings" by AngelicBeing: 10:16pm
|Re: Timi Dakolo Blasts Daddy Freeze: "Stop Your Demonic Teachings" by Slayer2: 10:16pm
This guy murder freeze
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Timi Dakolo Blasts Daddy Freeze: "Stop Your Demonic Teachings" by phunsticks(m): 10:16pm
|Re: Timi Dakolo Blasts Daddy Freeze: "Stop Your Demonic Teachings" by Emac(m): 10:16pm
I believe I quite agree with Timi. Omo daddy freeze can not always have an answer to every social / religious matter. He should deal with his own issue..
4 Likes
|Re: Timi Dakolo Blasts Daddy Freeze: "Stop Your Demonic Teachings" by ToyinDipo(m): 10:16pm
Mr Timi speaks the truth
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Timi Dakolo Blasts Daddy Freeze: "Stop Your Demonic Teachings" by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 10:16pm
Lemme pitch my tent here bcz I foresee an unending cyber war between these two. Trust me, freeze don't like defeats, so I awaits his reply.
Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, afterward.
1 Like
Richest Rappers 2012 / shocking'_- Goldie Is Dead! / Make Money Folow Dis Link Or Cal Winthrills.com/?ref=chikaevang 08106932632
Viewing this topic: minexpo(m), Miraxzeebility(m), Blaiseikenna50, alancruise(m), deenee, diana158(m), Omagzee(m), comfy16(f), qubys(m), kaydeee, marc14, Titay(f), shalomme, BOWOTO(m), Etimjohn789, Nnaeb(m), tuakzyfyn(m), sesay, Smfa, jiggyman(m), isjames(m), mach7(m), kenendo55(m), nkhay(f), tunde55(m), Truthman(m), OdiaI(f), FUMORINKI(f), cheehummer(f), Areros, Ayconq(m), Tyga12, Geesunny, sallyopy(f), 123ayodeji(m), jayboiedo(m), Gleefreak125(m), idemsbaba, Abuzay2r, sahedorf(m), Leks25, obinoral1179(m), sirjomore(m), compressordaf(m), okenwaa(m), opmrules, avicky(f), bellefidel(f), phyphor, Handsomebeing(m), eDeity, apostlesandewa(m), Ginaz(f), vanPELaj(m), F22RAPTOR(m), shedo4sure, hanassholesolo, drshamo, greencard, Bosshugo, samdavjustin(m), tirigbosa, Anie01, jayman00004(m), Demayour, himurax007(m), mrsif, nicekid4u(m), deelaw4mp, Hardeyorlah(f), Esejojo, deeola01, dejmanlxg(m), Kod3007(m), solazo, PicassoSaySo, IamShiningStar(f), NiyiRocks(m), iamBlissA(f), Uyabemem(m), gab19, Lomprico2, janellemonae, kenosky, fransois2(m), fatdon2(m), 12go(m), Emac34, DancingSkeleton(m), Biggestjoe(m), MOSICATED5(m) and 96 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 38