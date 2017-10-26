₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
M.I. Vs Nas: 'we Must Get Our Money Back' - Chocolate City by bouncenews2: 6:53am
Chocolate City filed a lawsuit against Mass Appeal Records after failing to honor a contractual agreement.
The lawsuit was filed in New York State Supreme Court shows Nas allegedly failed to get the job done after receiving $50,000.
Nas and Mass Appeal Records' Ronnie Goodman are accused of duping Chocolate City after agreeing to contribute a verse to a track by M.I.
The verse was supposed to mention "M.I, Chocolate City, Nigeria, Queens, New York, Mandela, Trayvon Martin, and the struggles of Africans and African Americans" but it did not.
The Nigerian label requested that the Queens rapper re-records the verse, but he failed to live up to his own end of the agreement since 2013.
The matter has not yet been settled since then.
Bounce News spoke Aisosa Okundaye, a PR Executive at Chocolate City Muisc, he said;
“Firstly, the case has been on since 2013, it’s not a new thing, it’s not a new case it just came to limelight recently. As far as I am concerned it's wrong timing.”
The spokesperson for Chocolate City said it was the record label and Mass Appeal Records and not MI Abaga and Nas.
“It is not a personal conversation, it is a business conversation. If you take these two things into consideration about how we feel has changed over time. There are no feelings anymore, we are just trying to get our money back.” he added.
Source: http://news.bounce.ng/Content/mi-vs-nas-we-must-get-our-money-back-chocolate-city-20171026
|Re: M.I. Vs Nas: 'we Must Get Our Money Back’ - Chocolate City by dahunsy(m): 7:10am
Coughs***clears throat # M.I is fake....the earlier he goes into business the earlier for him.....say selling of musical instruments wudnt be a bad idea

Re: M.I. Vs Nas: 'we Must Get Our Money Back' - Chocolate City by DONSMITH123(m): 10:11am
Una tell us before una pay the money?
Una tell us before una pay the money?

Re: M.I. Vs Nas: 'we Must Get Our Money Back' - Chocolate City by ICEFLAME419ja(m): 10:11am
Ikor
Ikor
Re: M.I. Vs Nas: 'we Must Get Our Money Back' - Chocolate City by Winners72(m): 10:11am
Nawa for these people self
Nawa for these people self
|Re: M.I. Vs Nas: 'we Must Get Our Money Back’ - Chocolate City by saaedlee: 10:11am
Well lets see how things turn out....Nas might just write a diss verse insulting them using the same WORDS
|Re: M.I. Vs Nas: 'we Must Get Our Money Back’ - Chocolate City by Factfinder1(f): 10:11am
17.5million wasted just to hype choc city and m.I make una go rest abeg...nas would have forgotten which club he spent the money and how much he sprayed on stripers

|Re: M.I. Vs Nas: 'we Must Get Our Money Back’ - Chocolate City by iamJ(m): 10:11am
instead of this one to be trying to get his career back na nas dey hungry am use shine
Short people will never have sense
#No Filter Attitude

Re: M.I. Vs Nas: 'we Must Get Our Money Back' - Chocolate City by tdbankplc: 10:12am
Take the case to justice abang court.
Take the case to justice abang court.

Re: M.I. Vs Nas: 'we Must Get Our Money Back' - Chocolate City by Jaytecq(m): 10:12am
how e concern me
how e concern me
|Re: M.I. Vs Nas: 'we Must Get Our Money Back’ - Chocolate City by BRAV0O(m): 10:12am
MI keep falling their ✋ as if you are new to rap game, Nas knew how big is going to be for you if he should mention those stuff as you directed so he's stylishly telling you to pay more, carry him go anywhere you wont get chichi refund.
The best they will do is to offer more cheap collaboration and ask you to pay more! Get sense bro' move on!
Re: M.I. Vs Nas: 'we Must Get Our Money Back' - Chocolate City by yeyerolling: 10:12am
50k for a verse. Oh lawd.
50k for a verse. Oh lawd.

Re: M.I. Vs Nas: 'we Must Get Our Money Back' - Chocolate City by Elnino4ladies: 10:12am
You rappers should fix up your lives
You rappers should fix up your lives
Re: M.I. Vs Nas: 'we Must Get Our Money Back' - Chocolate City by Yusfunoble(m): 10:12am
Nice
Nice
|Re: M.I. Vs Nas: 'we Must Get Our Money Back’ - Chocolate City by Trigga001: 10:13am
Me I de here m.i will not come and feature.
but the dude F up
Re: M.I. Vs Nas: 'we Must Get Our Money Back' - Chocolate City by Oblongata: 10:13am
Shey mi still dey rap ni?
Shey mi still dey rap ni?
|Re: M.I. Vs Nas: 'we Must Get Our Money Back’ - Chocolate City by miremoses(m): 10:13am
Speed Darlington would have done the job for mi

Re: M.I. Vs Nas: 'we Must Get Our Money Back' - Chocolate City by pezeji(m): 10:13am
how this one go put food for my table sef
how this one go put food for my table sef
|Re: M.I. Vs Nas: 'we Must Get Our Money Back’ - Chocolate City by Franzinni: 10:13am
No matter how many people wanna spit at the throne, Mi is right 100 percent ...he is trying to fix up his LIFE too.
Nas Baba ...spit the bars or pay the bar simple!
|Re: M.I. Vs Nas: 'we Must Get Our Money Back’ - Chocolate City by cutefergiee(m): 10:14am
invoke amadioha for the guy head biko nu....like say we dey dia wen una dey pay the alleged money... dem don yahoo una,una com dey disturb awa internet network

Re: M.I. Vs Nas: 'we Must Get Our Money Back' - Chocolate City by Elnino4ladies: 10:15am
dahunsy:
STFU kid.
dahunsy:
STFU kid.

|Re: M.I. Vs Nas: 'we Must Get Our Money Back’ - Chocolate City by WarriDemon890(m): 10:15am
After MI will comman be claiming god in niaja industry... 50k dollars for Nas wey them Young thug don pursue comot market? I trust Yung6ix, he won't do that.

|Re: M.I. Vs Nas: 'we Must Get Our Money Back’ - Chocolate City by PenisCaP: 10:17am
And to think that this is same MI bashing phyno and olamide for not being good rappers.
Now pays for popularity.
If this were successful without glitch we prolly wouldnt hear word for u again.
Now the trap u set to catch lion don catch gutter rat!
Re: M.I. Vs Nas: 'we Must Get Our Money Back' - Chocolate City by Oladipo1166(m): 10:18am
Who dey pep?
Who dey pep?
Re: M.I. Vs Nas: 'we Must Get Our Money Back' - Chocolate City by SlayQueenSlayer: 10:19am
iamJ:
Make Osinbajo and El rufai catch you.
iamJ:
Make Osinbajo and El rufai catch you.
|Re: M.I. Vs Nas: 'we Must Get Our Money Back’ - Chocolate City by NgHealth(m): 10:21am
That Kind amount of money for a verse? It is well sha!
|Re: M.I. Vs Nas: 'we Must Get Our Money Back’ - Chocolate City by Oblion(m): 10:24am
so this short Man wanted a legendary stamp by the best ever Emcee, M.I is fake and over rated, glad Nas didn't do it, Nas simply noticed you're too fake to work with..
listening to better jam.
Nneka Ft Nas- heartbeat

|Re: M.I. Vs Nas: 'we Must Get Our Money Back’ - Chocolate City by Diso60090(m): 10:24am
iamJ:Na your girl be that? wey do teeth like corn
|Re: M.I. Vs Nas: 'we Must Get Our Money Back’ - Chocolate City by numerouno01(m): 10:24am
if m.i really paid nas and he (nas) didn't delivered as agreed, it's unacceptable,
m.i should sue his as$ out
if Kendrick lamar or jay z had paid him for a verse, would he have tried that rubbish
PS: nas is one of my top 5 rappers of all time
|Re: M.I. Vs Nas: 'we Must Get Our Money Back’ - Chocolate City by Stevengerd(m): 10:26am
When Olamide tok say e no need to feature any foreign artiste, pipu tink say e deh mad. she una don see am now.
Re: M.I. Vs Nas: 'we Must Get Our Money Back' - Chocolate City by tyanan: 10:26am
Can that be possible
Can that be possible
