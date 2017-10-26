Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / M.I. Vs Nas: 'we Must Get Our Money Back’ - Chocolate City (4915 Views)

The lawsuit was filed in New York State Supreme Court shows Nas allegedly failed to get the job done after receiving $50,000.



Nas and Mass Appeal Records' Ronnie Goodman are accused of duping Chocolate City after agreeing to contribute a verse to a track by M.I.



The verse was supposed to mention "M.I, Chocolate City, Nigeria, Queens, New York, Mandela, Trayvon Martin, and the struggles of Africans and African Americans" but it did not.



The Nigerian label requested that the Queens rapper re-records the verse, but he failed to live up to his own end of the agreement since 2013.



The matter has not yet been settled since then.



Bounce News spoke Aisosa Okundaye, a PR Executive at Chocolate City Muisc, he said;



“Firstly, the case has been on since 2013, it’s not a new thing, it’s not a new case it just came to limelight recently. As far as I am concerned it's wrong timing.”



The spokesperson for Chocolate City said it was the record label and Mass Appeal Records and not MI Abaga and Nas.



“It is not a personal conversation, it is a business conversation. If you take these two things into consideration about how we feel has changed over time. There are no feelings anymore, we are just trying to get our money back.” he added.



Coughs***clears throat # M.I is fake....the earlier he goes into business the earlier for him.....say selling of musical instruments wudnt be a bad idea 2 Likes 1 Share

Una tell us before una pay the money? 3 Likes

Ikor

Nawa for these people self

Well lets see how things turn out....Nas might just write a diss verse insulting them using the same WORDS

17.5million wasted just to hype choc city and m.I make una go rest abeg...nas would have forgotten which club he spent the money and how much he sprayed on stripers 3 Likes





Short people will never have sense instead of this one to be trying to get his career back na nas dey hungry am use shineShort people will never have sense





#No Filter Attitude 7 Likes

Take the case to justice abang court. 1 Like

how e concern me





The best they will do is to offer more cheap collaboration and ask you to pay more! Get sense bro' move on! MI keep falling their ✋ as if you are new to rap game, Nas knew how big is going to be for you if he should mention those stuff as you directed so he's stylishly telling you to pay more, carry him go anywhere you wont get chichi refund.The best they will do is to offer more cheap collaboration and ask you to pay more! Get sense bro' move on!

50k for a verse. Oh lawd. 1 Like

You rappers should fix up your lives

Nice

Me I de here m.i will not come and feature.

but the dude F up

Shey mi still dey rap ni?

Speed Darlington would have done the job for mi 2 Likes

how this one go put food for my table sef

No matter how many people wanna spit at the throne, Mi is right 100 percent ...he is trying to fix up his LIFE too.



Nas Baba ...spit the bars or pay the bar simple!

invoke amadioha for the guy head biko nu....like say we dey dia wen una dey pay the alleged money... dem don yahoo una,una com dey disturb awa internet network 1 Like

dahunsy:

Coughs***clears throat # M.I is fake....the earlier he goes into business the earlier for him.....say selling of musical instruments wudnt be a bad idea





STFU kid. STFU kid. 2 Likes

After MI will comman be claiming god in niaja industry... 50k dollars for Nas wey them Young thug don pursue comot market? I trust Yung6ix, he won't do that. 3 Likes

And to think that this is same MI bashing phyno and olamide for not being good rappers.

Now pays for popularity.



If this were successful without glitch we prolly wouldnt hear word for u again.

Now the trap u set to catch lion don catch gutter rat!

Who dey pep?

iamJ:





Short people will never have sense instead of this one to be trying to get his career back na nas dey hungry am use shineShort people will never have sense





#No Filter Attitude

Make Osinbajo and El rufai catch you. Make Osinbajo and El rufai catch you.

That Kind amount of money for a verse? It is well sha!

so this short Man wanted a legendary stamp by the best ever Emcee, M.I is fake and over rated, glad Nas didn't do it, Nas simply noticed you're too fake to work with..



listening to better jam.

Nneka Ft Nas- heartbeat so this short Man wanted a legendary stamp by the best ever Emcee, M.I is fake and over rated, glad Nas didn't do it, Nas simply noticed you're too fake to work with..listening to better jam.Nneka Ft Nas- heartbeat 2 Likes

iamJ:





Short people will never have sense instead of this one to be trying to get his career back na nas dey hungry am use shineShort people will never have sense





#No Filter Attitude Na your girl be that? wey do teeth like corn Na your girl be that? wey do teeth like corn





m.i should sue his as$ out



if Kendrick lamar or jay z had paid him for a verse, would he have tried that rubbish



PS: nas is one of my top 5 rappers of all time if m.i really paid nas and he (nas) didn't delivered as agreed, it's unacceptable,m.i should sue his as$ outif Kendrick lamar or jay z had paid him for a verse, would he have tried that rubbishPS: nas is one of my top 5 rappers of all time

When Olamide tok say e no need to feature any foreign artiste, pipu tink say e deh mad. she una don see am now.