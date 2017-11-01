₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"God Forbid" - Kiss Daniel Rejects Chocolate City As Fans Advise Him To Run by Muckross1122(m): 2:10pm
After leaving his former record label "G-worldwide" entertainment, kiss Daniel has been getting some congratulations messages from his fans via his social media platforms. But he stylishly reject a greetings from another record label named "chocolate City".
Chocolate city is were "Ice Prince, Brymo, jesse jags, M.i" are before they left the record label due to their poor management. Kiss Daniel has also stylishly rejected them after the record label send him a greetings via twitter.
His fans also advice him to run from the record label, so that they wouldn't turn him to an upcoming artiste.
|Re: "God Forbid" - Kiss Daniel Rejects Chocolate City As Fans Advise Him To Run by Holuwahyomzzy: 2:12pm
Ok
|Re: "God Forbid" - Kiss Daniel Rejects Chocolate City As Fans Advise Him To Run by youngbravian(m): 2:15pm
if you sabi run pass hussain bolt,PLS DO!!...chocolate city kor candy crush ni
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "God Forbid" - Kiss Daniel Rejects Chocolate City As Fans Advise Him To Run by IamDino(f): 2:29pm
M. I winnor like this...
6 Likes
|Re: "God Forbid" - Kiss Daniel Rejects Chocolate City As Fans Advise Him To Run by Kobicove(m): 2:57pm
If you don't have good and marketable songs there's little a music label can do to rescue your career
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "God Forbid" - Kiss Daniel Rejects Chocolate City As Fans Advise Him To Run by veekid(m): 3:40pm
Awon destiny concealer
1 Like
|Re: "God Forbid" - Kiss Daniel Rejects Chocolate City As Fans Advise Him To Run by coolie1: 3:40pm
don't mind those people that has not sang any hit son since when Guinness was manufactured.....ride on with your record label
3 Likes
|Re: "God Forbid" - Kiss Daniel Rejects Chocolate City As Fans Advise Him To Run by Drniyi4u(m): 3:40pm
Kiss Daniel to Peck Daniel
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "God Forbid" - Kiss Daniel Rejects Chocolate City As Fans Advise Him To Run by Micheezy7(m): 3:40pm
Hahahahaha. This shi.t is epic.. better run 4 ur life
|Re: "God Forbid" - Kiss Daniel Rejects Chocolate City As Fans Advise Him To Run by PenlsCaP: 3:41pm
N
|Re: "God Forbid" - Kiss Daniel Rejects Chocolate City As Fans Advise Him To Run by burmese: 3:41pm
ok
|Re: "God Forbid" - Kiss Daniel Rejects Chocolate City As Fans Advise Him To Run by Benjom(m): 3:42pm
|Re: "God Forbid" - Kiss Daniel Rejects Chocolate City As Fans Advise Him To Run by sagieramos(m): 3:42pm
|Re: "God Forbid" - Kiss Daniel Rejects Chocolate City As Fans Advise Him To Run by jonathan111: 3:42pm
Ok
|Re: "God Forbid" - Kiss Daniel Rejects Chocolate City As Fans Advise Him To Run by megrimor(m): 3:42pm
Chocolate city ko
Ebony village ni
3 Likes
|Re: "God Forbid" - Kiss Daniel Rejects Chocolate City As Fans Advise Him To Run by ceezarhh(m): 3:42pm
Choc City boss right now...
11 Likes
|Re: "God Forbid" - Kiss Daniel Rejects Chocolate City As Fans Advise Him To Run by cutefergiee(m): 3:43pm
beta slap chocolate city outta ur destiny
8 Likes
|Re: "God Forbid" - Kiss Daniel Rejects Chocolate City As Fans Advise Him To Run by ftosino(m): 3:43pm
so we should expecting collabos like. Kiss Daniel Ft Small Doctor Ft Olamide Ft Wizkid...
Its gon be dope mhen!!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "God Forbid" - Kiss Daniel Rejects Chocolate City As Fans Advise Him To Run by Sexytemi(f): 3:43pm
Lol
So I will not be hearing "its g worldwide" in kiss songs again I always love that intro o...
2 Likes
|Re: "God Forbid" - Kiss Daniel Rejects Chocolate City As Fans Advise Him To Run by Roon9(m): 3:44pm
As if chocolate city has his mate. Even Ice prince has more hit than him
3 Likes
|Re: "God Forbid" - Kiss Daniel Rejects Chocolate City As Fans Advise Him To Run by danduj(m): 3:44pm
Peck Daniel
2 Likes
|Re: "God Forbid" - Kiss Daniel Rejects Chocolate City As Fans Advise Him To Run by ADUKKY(f): 3:44pm
Vado, run for your career o. Awon destiny quencher.
1 Like
|Re: "God Forbid" - Kiss Daniel Rejects Chocolate City As Fans Advise Him To Run by holluphemydavid(m): 3:45pm
some fans get problem sha,person wey wan get his own record label,dem still dey advice him to go under another person
|Re: "God Forbid" - Kiss Daniel Rejects Chocolate City As Fans Advise Him To Run by verygudbadguy(m): 3:45pm
Success, they say, has many friends.. But Failure no dey attract any. Imagine when Choc city dey hot then, now dem don turn cold water.
Oga o. If Kiss get advisers, make he dem advise am to run freelance contract with Starboy just like Mr Eazi.
2 Likes
|Re: "God Forbid" - Kiss Daniel Rejects Chocolate City As Fans Advise Him To Run by DreamSonInlaw(m): 3:46pm
For real? is Chocolate City a career killer? I think their sorts of Artiste are a bit different from other labels
1 Like
|Re: "God Forbid" - Kiss Daniel Rejects Chocolate City As Fans Advise Him To Run by LazyNairalander(m): 3:47pm
If ur career is gone is and if you have zero music talent, there is nothing a record label can do for you. If you doubt me as ybnl and victoh.
1 Like
|Re: "God Forbid" - Kiss Daniel Rejects Chocolate City As Fans Advise Him To Run by VIPERVENOM(m): 3:50pm
Muckross1122:I hope you're not one of those Kaduna teachers
8 Likes
|Re: "God Forbid" - Kiss Daniel Rejects Chocolate City As Fans Advise Him To Run by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 3:50pm
K
|Re: "God Forbid" - Kiss Daniel Rejects Chocolate City As Fans Advise Him To Run by SirLakes: 3:51pm
Run
|Re: "God Forbid" - Kiss Daniel Rejects Chocolate City As Fans Advise Him To Run by enemmo(f): 3:51pm
Roon9:
Audu M is a lawyer.Lawyers can ruin you with contract over sights if not careful. Ask Brymo.
They're even suing Nas now.
I reject it for Kiss Daniels.
3 Likes
|Re: "God Forbid" - Kiss Daniel Rejects Chocolate City As Fans Advise Him To Run by PrettySleek(f): 3:52pm
Lol before them dull d guy star! borrow leg run o
|Re: "God Forbid" - Kiss Daniel Rejects Chocolate City As Fans Advise Him To Run by Rick9(m): 3:52pm
That irrelevant label chocolate city mtcheewww I would prefer kiss D to pitch tent with mavin records or worst still YBNL who be chocolate city ?
1 Like
