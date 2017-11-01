Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / "God Forbid" - Kiss Daniel Rejects Chocolate City As Fans Advise Him To Run (9054 Views)

"Dear Oritsefemi, Please Stop Bleaching" - Fans Advice Singer / "God Forbid' - Runtown Rejects A Drawing Of Him By A Fan / ''God Forbid I Marry A Nigerian Man'' - Huddah Munroe Continues Rant (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Chocolate city is were "Ice Prince, Brymo, jesse jags, M.i" are before they left the record label due to their poor management. Kiss Daniel has also stylishly rejected them after the record label send him a greetings via twitter.



His fans also advice him to run from the record label, so that they wouldn't turn him to an upcoming artiste.



Source:

http://www.nairaplus.com/2017/11/god-forbid-kiss-daniel-stylishly-reject.html After leaving his former record label "G-worldwide" entertainment, kiss Daniel has been getting some congratulations messages from his fans via his social media platforms. But he stylishly reject a greetings from another record label named "chocolate City".Chocolate city is were "Ice Prince, Brymo, jesse jags, M.i" are before they left the record label due to their poor management. Kiss Daniel has also stylishly rejected them after the record label send him a greetings via twitter.His fans also advice him to run from the record label, so that they wouldn't turn him to an upcoming artiste.Source:

Ok

if you sabi run pass hussain bolt,PLS DO!!...chocolate city kor candy crush ni 3 Likes 1 Share

M. I winnor like this... 6 Likes

If you don't have good and marketable songs there's little a music label can do to rescue your career 8 Likes 1 Share

Awon destiny concealer 1 Like

don't mind those people that has not sang any hit son since when Guinness was manufactured.....ride on with your record label 3 Likes

Kiss Daniel to Peck Daniel Daniel toDaniel 19 Likes 1 Share

Hahahahaha. This shi.t is epic.. better run 4 ur life

N

ok

Ok

Chocolate city ko



Ebony village ni 3 Likes

Choc City boss right now... 11 Likes

beta slap chocolate city outta ur destiny 8 Likes

so we should expecting collabos like. Kiss Daniel Ft Small Doctor Ft Olamide Ft Wizkid...

Its gon be dope mhen!! 1 Like 1 Share





So I will not be hearing "its g worldwide" in kiss songs again I always love that intro o... LolSo I will not be hearing "its g worldwide" in kiss songs againI always love that intro o... 2 Likes

As if chocolate city has his mate. Even Ice prince has more hit than him 3 Likes

Peck Daniel 2 Likes

Vado, run for your career o. Awon destiny quencher. 1 Like

some fans get problem sha,person wey wan get his own record label,dem still dey advice him to go under another person

Success, they say, has many friends.. But Failure no dey attract any. Imagine when Choc city dey hot then, now dem don turn cold water.



Oga o. If Kiss get advisers, make he dem advise am to run freelance contract with Starboy just like Mr Eazi. 2 Likes

For real? is Chocolate City a career killer? I think their sorts of Artiste are a bit different from other labels 1 Like

If ur career is gone is and if you have zero music talent, there is nothing a record label can do for you. If you doubt me as ybnl and victoh. 1 Like

Muckross1122:

After leaving his former record label "G-worldwide" entertainment, kiss Daniel has been getting some congratulations messages from his fans via his social media platforms. But he stylishly reject a greetings from another record label named "chocolate City".



Chocolate city is were "Ice Prince, Brymo, jesse jags, M.i" are before they left the record label due to their poor management. Kiss Daniel has also stylishly rejected them after the record label send him a greetings via twitter.



His fans also advice him to run from the record label, so that they wouldn't turn him to an upcoming artiste.



Source:

http://www.nairaplus.com/2017/11/god-forbid-kiss-daniel-stylishly-reject.html



I hope you're not one of those Kaduna teachers I hope you're not one of those Kaduna teachers 8 Likes

K

Run

Roon9:

As if chocolate city has his mate. Even Ice prince has more hit than him



Audu M is a lawyer.Lawyers can ruin you with contract over sights if not careful. Ask Brymo.



They're even suing Nas now.



I reject it for Kiss Daniels. Audu M is a lawyer.Lawyers can ruin you with contract over sights if not careful. Ask Brymo.They're even suing Nas now.I reject it for Kiss Daniels. 3 Likes

borrow leg run o Lol before them dull d guy star!borrow leg run o