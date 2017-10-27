₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mercedes Benz Parent Company,daimler Planning To Split Into 3 Separate Companies by AutoJoshNG: 12:27pm On Oct 26
Daimler is planning to reorganise itself from a single giant company to 3 giant companies.
One would be for Mercedes-Benz passenger cars and vans, another for trucks and buses, and a third for financial services which would provide financing for automotive and commercial vehicle dealers and their retail consumers.
"Whoever aims for sustainable competitiveness and profitability must continuously evolve and adapt to rapidly changing surroundings – technologically, culturally and also structurally," said CEO Dieter Zetsche. "We are following a straight-forward strategy and have decided to examine a new divisional structure for our company against this backdrop, to make sure we are optimally prepared for the challenges in the new automotive era."
The split will take effect only after an approval has been sought from the executives, directors, and shareholders. We'll the process may take a couple of years.
https://autojosh.com/mercedes-benz-parent-company-daimler-split-3-separate-companies/
|Re: Mercedes Benz Parent Company,daimler Planning To Split Into 3 Separate Companies by Olesekeniwoye(m): 12:35pm On Oct 26
|Re: Mercedes Benz Parent Company,daimler Planning To Split Into 3 Separate Companies by JustHector(m): 7:16am
Diversifying is what business is all about
|Re: Mercedes Benz Parent Company,daimler Planning To Split Into 3 Separate Companies by ayoomoba1(m): 7:17am
|Re: Mercedes Benz Parent Company,daimler Planning To Split Into 3 Separate Companies by 9japrof(m): 7:17am
Breakup like psquare breaking up ?
This is a business expansion where individual subsidiary firms would channel their energy to their core objectives.
That's how it should be
|Re: Mercedes Benz Parent Company,daimler Planning To Split Into 3 Separate Companies by Emmaoga: 7:17am
Now that I want to buy my own Mercedes Benz in the next few years.....mtcheew.
|Re: Mercedes Benz Parent Company,daimler Planning To Split Into 3 Separate Companies by talk2percy(m): 7:19am
If that will make their cars affordable and their spare parts too, then they are welcome...Mercedes remains my preferred ride any day over other cars.
|Re: Mercedes Benz Parent Company,daimler Planning To Split Into 3 Separate Companies by WaffenSS(m): 7:22am
Stop making boring, expensive cars.
The future is in affordability and not luxury.
Just be like Toyota: Toyota for the masses, Lexus for the rich fukkers.
|Re: Mercedes Benz Parent Company,daimler Planning To Split Into 3 Separate Companies by PETERiCHY(m): 7:23am
All my DumpTrucks are Mercedes brand. Mercedes leads while others follow.
|Re: Mercedes Benz Parent Company,daimler Planning To Split Into 3 Separate Companies by Robbin7(m): 7:24am
Benzy!
|Re: Mercedes Benz Parent Company,daimler Planning To Split Into 3 Separate Companies by VoltageDivida(m): 7:29am
|Re: Mercedes Benz Parent Company,daimler Planning To Split Into 3 Separate Companies by Romanreign2: 7:30am
No doubt benz is a nice car, But too much hype for it is getting boring....
|Re: Mercedes Benz Parent Company,daimler Planning To Split Into 3 Separate Companies by Ebuka2016(m): 7:30am
my love for Mercedez no be here oo. Make una carry on.
|Re: Mercedes Benz Parent Company,daimler Planning To Split Into 3 Separate Companies by sambisavoice(m): 7:31am
|Re: Mercedes Benz Parent Company,daimler Planning To Split Into 3 Separate Companies by YesNo: 7:33am
RESTRUCTURING backed by powerful vision and purpose.
|Re: Mercedes Benz Parent Company,daimler Planning To Split Into 3 Separate Companies by Gkemz(m): 7:33am
That's an innovative idea.
|Re: Mercedes Benz Parent Company,daimler Planning To Split Into 3 Separate Companies by Abudu2000(m): 7:43am
Quem rejeitaria um Benz?
