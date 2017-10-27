



One would be for Mercedes-Benz passenger cars and vans, another for trucks and buses, and a third for financial services which would provide financing for automotive and commercial vehicle dealers and their retail consumers.



"Whoever aims for sustainable competitiveness and profitability must continuously evolve and adapt to rapidly changing surroundings – technologically, culturally and also structurally," said CEO Dieter Zetsche. "We are following a straight-forward strategy and have decided to examine a new divisional structure for our company against this backdrop, to make sure we are optimally prepared for the challenges in the new automotive era."



The split will take effect only after an approval has been sought from the executives, directors, and shareholders. We'll the process may take a couple of years.



