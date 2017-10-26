₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) by Mrsoundoro(m): 1:29pm
Oganla of Fuji Music, Alhaji Wasiu Alabi Pasuma paid a courtesy visit to Oni of Ile, His Royal Majesty, Oba Adeyeye at his palace yesterday.
http://edition.soundoro.com/photos-oni-ife-welcomes-pasuma-palace/
|Re: Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) by KendrickAyomide(m): 1:41pm
"Pasuma" no dey old , the thing dey "Wonder" me
|Re: Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) by blackylola(m): 1:41pm
I love this
|Re: Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) by Secretgis: 1:43pm
Pasuma wonder
|Re: Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) by YomzzyDBlogger: 1:44pm
Ok
|Re: Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) by Andyblaze: 2:36pm
The pioneer of Fuji himself. Yoruba music is greatness
|Re: Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) by Keneking: 2:37pm
Pasuma is supposed to sit on the floor
|Re: Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) by Papiikush: 2:37pm
Alabi pasuma Mr jeje wonder man, Oyah oh....
It's time to play my music
Damn! I feel old already. Need to get married.
|Re: Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) by naijamafioso: 2:37pm
nice one
|Re: Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) by cncity(m): 2:37pm
Okay [color=#990000][/color]
|Re: Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) by wellmax(m): 2:37pm
I just love this Pasuma guy.
Very versatile.
|Re: Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) by Tekecoms1(m): 2:38pm
Oganla of fuji. The great inlaw of King Wasiu Ayinde KWAM1.
|Re: Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) by adeniyi55: 2:38pm
More life sir
|Re: Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) by dayleke(m): 2:39pm
O ga o...
|Re: Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) by Bullhari007(m): 2:40pm
A king without Queen that one nah King so make we fry air for because of them Ndia self TUFIAKWA
|Re: Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) by smithsydny(m): 2:40pm
Oganla
|Re: Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) by kaystick86(m): 2:40pm
i will visit you one day sir.
|Re: Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) by Boyooosa(m): 2:40pm
Twice as nice
|Re: Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) by Airforce1(m): 2:40pm
I'm not Yoruba but I swear to god I love this pasuma of a guy
|Re: Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) by martolux(m): 2:40pm
If I say Area.....You'll say Antenna!!!!!
|Re: Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) by Boyooosa(m): 2:42pm
Bullhari007:U just dey provoke every time huh... It is well.
|Re: Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) by slyng(m): 2:42pm
baraka himself .... oya .... oluyole won she carnival oo, aimoye carnival ton ti she, sugbon ta ba n so carnival ni ibadaaaan, west endi carnival won yapa see .....
|Re: Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) by OboOlora(f): 2:42pm
Hope that's not a Bible beside that guy in the first pic.
|Re: Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) by Omilala: 2:43pm
Bullhari007:ode, why u nor come ife, come talk that rubbish...?
|Re: Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) by Afonjashapmouth: 2:44pm
Papiikush:
Memories kicked in bah
|Re: Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) by Papiikush: 2:46pm
Afonjashapmouth:Yeah... Lovely sane memories
|Re: Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) by Firefire(m): 2:46pm
orisirisi.
|Re: Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) by Axis313(m): 2:49pm
Bullhari007:Nobody send you and nobody need your opinion.
|Re: Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) by Toks2008(m): 2:51pm
OboOlora:
Bad gaul.
|Re: Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) by olotan2: 2:51pm
very humble a man
|Re: Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) by Kakamorufu(m): 2:52pm
Tekecoms1:hahaha
|Re: Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) by Florimoe: 2:54pm
