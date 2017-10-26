₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,901,698 members, 3,875,948 topics. Date: Thursday, 26 October 2017 at 04:04 PM

Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) (9567 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) by Mrsoundoro(m): 1:29pm
Oganla of Fuji Music, Alhaji Wasiu Alabi Pasuma paid a courtesy visit to Oni of Ile, His Royal Majesty, Oba Adeyeye at his palace yesterday.


http://edition.soundoro.com/photos-oni-ife-welcomes-pasuma-palace/

2 Likes

Re: Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) by KendrickAyomide(m): 1:41pm
"Pasuma" no dey old , the thing dey "Wonder" me

33 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) by blackylola(m): 1:41pm
I love this

3 Likes

Re: Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) by Secretgis: 1:43pm
Pasuma wonder

3 Likes

Re: Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) by YomzzyDBlogger: 1:44pm
Ok
Re: Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) by Andyblaze: 2:36pm
The pioneer of Fuji himself. Yoruba music is greatness

7 Likes

Re: Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) by Keneking: 2:37pm
Pasuma is supposed to sit on the floor grin grin
Re: Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) by Papiikush: 2:37pm
Alabi pasuma Mr jeje wonder man, Oyah oh....

It's time to play my music cheesy


Damn! I feel old already. Need to get married. cry

4 Likes

Re: Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) by naijamafioso: 2:37pm
nice one

check my signature for free bitcoins
Re: Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) by cncity(m): 2:37pm
Okay [color=#990000][/color] wink
Re: Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) by wellmax(m): 2:37pm
I just love this Pasuma guy.
Very versatile.

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) by Tekecoms1(m): 2:38pm
Oganla of fuji. The great inlaw of King Wasiu Ayinde KWAM1.

5 Likes

Re: Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) by adeniyi55: 2:38pm
More life sir

1 Share

Re: Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) by dayleke(m): 2:39pm
O ga o...
Re: Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) by Bullhari007(m): 2:40pm
A king without Queen that one nah King so make we fry air for because of them Ndia self TUFIAKWA

2 Likes

Re: Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) by smithsydny(m): 2:40pm
Oganla

2 Likes

Re: Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) by kaystick86(m): 2:40pm
i will visit you one day sir.

1 Like

Re: Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) by Boyooosa(m): 2:40pm
Twice as nice
Re: Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) by Airforce1(m): 2:40pm
I'm not Yoruba but I swear to god I love this pasuma of a guy

10 Likes

Re: Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) by martolux(m): 2:40pm
If I say Area.....You'll say Antenna!!!!! grin grin

4 Likes

Re: Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) by Boyooosa(m): 2:42pm
Bullhari007:
A king without Queen that one nah King so make we fry air for because of them Ndia self TUFIAKWA
U just dey provoke every time huh... It is well.

1 Like

Re: Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) by slyng(m): 2:42pm
baraka himself .... oya .... oluyole won she carnival oo, aimoye carnival ton ti she, sugbon ta ba n so carnival ni ibadaaaan, west endi carnival won yapa see .....

3 Likes

Re: Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) by OboOlora(f): 2:42pm
Hope that's not a Bible beside that guy in the first pic.
Re: Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) by Omilala: 2:43pm
Bullhari007:
A king without Queen that one nah King so make we fry air for because of them Ndia self TUFIAKWA
ode, why u nor come ife, come talk that rubbish...?

7 Likes

Re: Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) by Afonjashapmouth: 2:44pm
Papiikush:
Alabi pasuma Mr jeje wonder man, Oyah oh....

It's time to play my music cheesy


Damn! I feel old already. Need to get married. cry


Memories kicked in bah grin grin grin
Re: Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) by Papiikush: 2:46pm
Afonjashapmouth:



Memories kicked in bah grin grin grin
Yeah... Lovely sane memories grin
Re: Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) by Firefire(m): 2:46pm
orisirisi. undecided
Re: Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) by Axis313(m): 2:49pm
tongue tongue
Bullhari007:
A king without Queen that one nah King so make we fry air for because of them Ndia self TUFIAKWA
Nobody send you and nobody need your opinion.

1 Like

Re: Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) by Toks2008(m): 2:51pm
OboOlora:
Hope that's not a Bible beside that guy in the first pic.

Bad gaul.
Re: Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) by olotan2: 2:51pm
very humble a man

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) by Kakamorufu(m): 2:52pm
Tekecoms1:
Oganla of fuji. The great inlaw of King Wasiu Ayinde KWAM1.
hahaha
Re: Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) by Florimoe: 2:54pm
Get the BEST WEB DESIGN EXPERIENCE Without Burning Your Pocket.

(0) (1) (Reply)

“why I Beat The 18-month-old Baby To Near Death” – Wicked Maid Finally Open Up” / See How Oge Okoye Almost Exposed Her Vagina / Munachi Abii Smokes WEED And Chills With No Makeup On

Viewing this topic: Ikiredodo(m), rayboym, sureboy1, mokane28, yale001(f), Babaalawo, ChiefPiiko(m), SONofADAM(m), gbesolla(m), tdayof(m), Otunla236(m), bunmijinmi, obanlajames, OmoDavido(m), harbeeoye(m), Akawuba, viyon02, drsugar, lexio(m), OCTAVO, ayoadee(m), Sheun001(m), lilbazy(m), meenat45(f), OTUNBAODUNARO(m), lelvin(m), Osila2, Treasure17(m), bola4dprec(m), fasterwell(m), erinalex, seunny4lif(m), ABBEYsammy01(m), woleaca, chimaanorue(m), Florimoe, melodix(m), dotshege, Tumise100(m), juvemex(m) and 76 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.