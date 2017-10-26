Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Pasuma Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi At His Palace (Photos) (9567 Views)

http://edition.soundoro.com/photos-oni-ife-welcomes-pasuma-palace/ Oganla of Fuji Music, Alhaji Wasiu Alabi Pasuma paid a courtesy visit to Oni of Ile, His Royal Majesty, Oba Adeyeye at his palace yesterday. 2 Likes

"Pasuma" no dey old , the thing dey "Wonder" me 33 Likes 2 Shares

I love this 3 Likes

Pasuma wonder 3 Likes

The pioneer of Fuji himself. Yoruba music is greatness 7 Likes

Pasuma is supposed to sit on the floor





It's time to play my music





Damn! I feel old already. Need to get married. Alabi pasuma Mr jeje wonder man, Oyah oh....It's time to play my musicDamn! I feel old already. Need to get married. 4 Likes

I just love this Pasuma guy.

Very versatile. 10 Likes 1 Share

Oganla of fuji. The great inlaw of King Wasiu Ayinde KWAM1. 5 Likes

More life sir 1 Share

so make we fry air for because of them Ndia self TUFIAKWA A king without Queen that one nah Kingso make we fry air for because of themNdia self TUFIAKWA 2 Likes

Oganla 2 Likes

i will visit you one day sir. 1 Like

I'm not Yoruba but I swear to god I love this pasuma of a guy 10 Likes

If I say Area.....You'll say Antenna!!!!! 4 Likes

Bullhari007:

A king without Queen that one nah King so make we fry air for because of them Ndia self TUFIAKWA U just dey provoke every time huh... It is well. U just dey provoke every time huh... It is well. 1 Like

baraka himself .... oya .... oluyole won she carnival oo, aimoye carnival ton ti she, sugbon ta ba n so carnival ni ibadaaaan, west endi carnival won yapa see ..... 3 Likes

Hope that's not a Bible beside that guy in the first pic.

Bullhari007:

A king without Queen that one nah King so make we fry air for because of them Ndia self TUFIAKWA ode, why u nor come ife, come talk that rubbish...? ode, why u nor come ife, come talk that rubbish...? 7 Likes

Afonjashapmouth:







Memories kicked in bah Yeah... Lovely sane memories

Bullhari007:

A king without Queen that one nah King so make we fry air for because of them Ndia self TUFIAKWA Nobody send you and nobody need your opinion. Nobody send you and nobody need your opinion. 1 Like

OboOlora:

Hope that's not a Bible beside that guy in the first pic.

Bad gaul. Bad gaul.

very humble a man 2 Likes 1 Share

Tekecoms1:

Oganla of fuji. The great inlaw of King Wasiu Ayinde KWAM1. hahaha hahaha