₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,901,698 members, 3,875,947 topics. Date: Thursday, 26 October 2017 at 04:03 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 'I Steal Average Of 9 Phones On Friday' - Notorious Corporate Pickpocket. Photos (10234 Views)
|'I Steal Average Of 9 Phones On Friday' - Notorious Corporate Pickpocket. Photos by CastedDude: 1:44pm
Few months ago, RRS operatives in Oshodi arrested one Seun Jimoh, 18, for pickpocketing. Jimoh, a trainee auto – engineer, abandoned mechanic work for pickpocketing in Oshodi on the ground that it was more profitable.
Jimoh, decked in brown jacket and trouser, and a hand bag like a corporate executive, as at the time of his arrest had already stolen four mobile phones from unsuspecting commuters in an early morning rush in Oshodi.
He was removing N18, 000:00 from the pocket of a commuter during another bus stampede when he was caught.
Unknown to Jimoh, two of his victims were on the lookout for him after suspecting him for being in possession of their missing phones.
While standing at Oshodi Under Bridge, they spotted him removing N18,000:00 from the pocket of another victim, Gbenga Odeniyi.
At this point, his earlier victims, Onuh Austine and Onesimus Paul raised an alarm, which made Jimoh to promptly drop the money and take to his heels but RRS operatives close to the scene chased and caught him.
The operatives after listening to all the accusations requested the victims’ phone numbers which were dialled and they were found in Jimoh’s handbag.
Jimoh upon interrogation confirmed to have stolen the two phones during a bus stampede. He added “on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, I am always in Oshodi pickpocketing. I steal an average of eight phones on Mondays and maybe like nine phones on Fridays. I don’t really get more than five phones on Wednesdays.
If Jimoh’s new found auto – workshop for pickpocketing was Oshodi, this next suspect patronises selected events and gathering for his victims.
Joseph Adeoye, 22, dressed in black suit was arrested in Ikeja at the commissioning of a shopping mall. He had stolen the mobile phone of a shopper from her handbag when he was spotted and arrested at the event.
He confessed to RRS interrogators to have stolen several mobile phones and wallets in the same manner. According to him, ‘I live in Ibafo, from where I come to Lagos visiting choice gatherings to pickpocket’.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/corporate-pickpocket-arrested-in-lagos.html
1 Like
|Re: 'I Steal Average Of 9 Phones On Friday' - Notorious Corporate Pickpocket. Photos by cummando(m): 1:49pm
Sure boy
Interstate thief
O tun WO suit pelu koko ESE
Ode!
5 Likes
|Re: 'I Steal Average Of 9 Phones On Friday' - Notorious Corporate Pickpocket. Photos by lucrownt(m): 1:50pm
Meditating over this planet earth, I keep on wondering why people keep on amassing wealth dubiously. People tend to rush beyond imagination, you will see a 16 year old kid dreaming of driving a car worth millions of naira at that age. If and only if he realizes he must go through life phases before achieving it. We need to stop running beyond our times in order to achieving our dreams. After working throughout life, you will realize that life doesn't worth it. You will reach a certain age whereby all you labored for are vanity upon vanity. Do things morally and accordingly and see how things are going to work out for good..
God help and bless us.
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 'I Steal Average Of 9 Phones On Friday' - Notorious Corporate Pickpocket. Photos by Homeboiy(m): 1:55pm
JIMOH
A cooperate criminal
See as he black like my mama pot
|Re: 'I Steal Average Of 9 Phones On Friday' - Notorious Corporate Pickpocket. Photos by Biggie225(m): 1:57pm
Confirm brown roofian,
See his cone head.
10 Likes
|Re: 'I Steal Average Of 9 Phones On Friday' - Notorious Corporate Pickpocket. Photos by Swaggzkid: 1:58pm
Said it! theives everywhere
1 Like
|Re: 'I Steal Average Of 9 Phones On Friday' - Notorious Corporate Pickpocket. Photos by Harbeyg09(m): 2:03pm
Fast money
Fast death
2 Likes
|Re: 'I Steal Average Of 9 Phones On Friday' - Notorious Corporate Pickpocket. Photos by Andyblaze: 2:42pm
These guys end up selling iPhone 6 for 30k...No wonder no matter how many they steal, they never live good
2 Likes
|Re: 'I Steal Average Of 9 Phones On Friday' - Notorious Corporate Pickpocket. Photos by Realfitbody: 2:42pm
Unknown to Jimoh, two of his victims were on the lookout for him after suspecting him for being in possession of their missing phones.
I still wonder how these people are able to do this and live with themselves...
In Other News
You can check out my blog www.realfitbody.com for Here is How A Man's Finger Can Tell You If He's Good In Bed
1 Like
|Re: 'I Steal Average Of 9 Phones On Friday' - Notorious Corporate Pickpocket. Photos by modaink333: 2:42pm
E Don be for you
|Re: 'I Steal Average Of 9 Phones On Friday' - Notorious Corporate Pickpocket. Photos by Keneking: 2:42pm
Name seen, Ambode should do something for his people oh
The loan he has offered is not enough oh
2 Likes
|Re: 'I Steal Average Of 9 Phones On Friday' - Notorious Corporate Pickpocket. Photos by EWAagoyin(m): 2:42pm
Useless thief ... They Will remove your phone from your pocket even thou you're listening to music from it and the music won't still stop until you get home.
9 Likes
|Re: 'I Steal Average Of 9 Phones On Friday' - Notorious Corporate Pickpocket. Photos by wellmax(m): 2:42pm
Let him rot in jail.
Omo ole
|Re: 'I Steal Average Of 9 Phones On Friday' - Notorious Corporate Pickpocket. Photos by sayisayi(m): 2:43pm
Support him to change and he could become anything....
|Re: 'I Steal Average Of 9 Phones On Friday' - Notorious Corporate Pickpocket. Photos by AnonyNymous(m): 2:43pm
See the handcuff self
|Re: 'I Steal Average Of 9 Phones On Friday' - Notorious Corporate Pickpocket. Photos by pmc01(m): 2:44pm
lucrownt:
It's the influence of the media. They have foisted the wrong caliber of 'role models' on the new generation of youths.
3 Likes
|Re: 'I Steal Average Of 9 Phones On Friday' - Notorious Corporate Pickpocket. Photos by Headlaw(m): 2:44pm
Can anything good come out from Oshodi, Cooperate Thief
|Re: 'I Steal Average Of 9 Phones On Friday' - Notorious Corporate Pickpocket. Photos by uzomanny(m): 2:44pm
Coperate tiff
|Re: 'I Steal Average Of 9 Phones On Friday' - Notorious Corporate Pickpocket. Photos by columbus007(m): 2:45pm
here we go again,owon oni jatijati,let them hang dis one.
|Re: 'I Steal Average Of 9 Phones On Friday' - Notorious Corporate Pickpocket. Photos by Firefire(m): 2:46pm
Too bad.
|Re: 'I Steal Average Of 9 Phones On Friday' - Notorious Corporate Pickpocket. Photos by jamariwolf: 2:46pm
lucrownt:your comment was almost flawless until i saw the god part.god my ass. Sigh
1 Like
|Re: 'I Steal Average Of 9 Phones On Friday' - Notorious Corporate Pickpocket. Photos by Mopolchi: 2:47pm
He should be jailed for life.
|Re: 'I Steal Average Of 9 Phones On Friday' - Notorious Corporate Pickpocket. Photos by RIPEnglish: 2:48pm
You stealed 9 phone in a Fridays? That's too much of you to be a crime .
|Re: 'I Steal Average Of 9 Phones On Friday' - Notorious Corporate Pickpocket. Photos by InsanePsycho(m): 2:48pm
When it comes to pickpocketing Yorubas are number one
1 Like
|Re: 'I Steal Average Of 9 Phones On Friday' - Notorious Corporate Pickpocket. Photos by Mrkumareze: 2:49pm
Corporate thieves. Waiting for Chief of NCAN to pronounce his final judgement.
|Re: 'I Steal Average Of 9 Phones On Friday' - Notorious Corporate Pickpocket. Photos by fidalgo19: 2:49pm
China phones most of them will be tecno, Infinix...
|Re: 'I Steal Average Of 9 Phones On Friday' - Notorious Corporate Pickpocket. Photos by UncutSk(m): 2:50pm
afonjas excelling in their core trades
|Re: 'I Steal Average Of 9 Phones On Friday' - Notorious Corporate Pickpocket. Photos by GreenMavro: 2:50pm
and tomorrow is friday
|Re: 'I Steal Average Of 9 Phones On Friday' - Notorious Corporate Pickpocket. Photos by smithsydny(m): 2:51pm
Reporting from obas palace..
Mr Seun Jimoh. Aka red roof, aka Afon, aka Mr picker..
Is una work ooo
1 Like
This Nigerian Agree To Accept $10k USD From Terror Group Boko Haram! / Nigeria Custom Service Seizes Cannabis Worth N250m / Yahoo Plus Boys Caught With Pregnant Girlfriend's Mutilated Body (graphic Pic)
Viewing this topic: haywhy59(m), Owulufelix147(m), azeezhy(m), gadegunle(f), DelePhd, elmisti(m), bigplayerz(m), Baadal(m), Okonzy1(m), jorrey(m), cgniyi, masciv, dotland(m), dominicnuel1, Osila2, mauchion, ollyman90, phillip9145(m), Oladeep, Napoleon27(m), Roserbert(m), royalchallenge(m), YoungRichRuler(m), collabo4me(m), AustinSam(m), Hayzed866, Green222, yeyedu(m), Emac(m), kenolyolajide, AnaCheks(m), holluville, freshinko, Redstone(m), michony505(m), BrainCONCEPTZ(m), maursatt, boykas(m), TOLKEN, muhammad09(m), nnokwa042(m), titsqueez(m), Urbino, bola4dprec(m), oyetunder(m), PaddyX, SUXXI(m), Uptown7(m), softchristo(m), Enigmaticprof, skimmy005, Dfavouredone, ogunyemy(m), benifeanyi00556, chigalakingsley(m), sleamzy06(m), amostt(m), Equalizer(m), BarnabasCo, gaflord, owomida1, haywhyt(m), milowys77(m), Rori(m), itiswellandwell, Pegasus01, Harfosky(m), razhi and 82 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9