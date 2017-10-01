Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 'I Steal Average Of 9 Phones On Friday' - Notorious Corporate Pickpocket. Photos (10234 Views)

Jimoh, decked in brown jacket and trouser, and a hand bag like a corporate executive, as at the time of his arrest had already stolen four mobile phones from unsuspecting commuters in an early morning rush in Oshodi.



He was removing N18, 000:00 from the pocket of a commuter during another bus stampede when he was caught.



Unknown to Jimoh, two of his victims were on the lookout for him after suspecting him for being in possession of their missing phones.



While standing at Oshodi Under Bridge, they spotted him removing N18,000:00 from the pocket of another victim, Gbenga Odeniyi.



At this point, his earlier victims, Onuh Austine and Onesimus Paul raised an alarm, which made Jimoh to promptly drop the money and take to his heels but RRS operatives close to the scene chased and caught him.



The operatives after listening to all the accusations requested the victims’ phone numbers which were dialled and they were found in Jimoh’s handbag.



Jimoh upon interrogation confirmed to have stolen the two phones during a bus stampede. He added “on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, I am always in Oshodi pickpocketing. I steal an average of eight phones on Mondays and maybe like nine phones on Fridays. I don’t really get more than five phones on Wednesdays.



If Jimoh’s new found auto – workshop for pickpocketing was Oshodi, this next suspect patronises selected events and gathering for his victims.



Joseph Adeoye, 22, dressed in black suit was arrested in Ikeja at the commissioning of a shopping mall. He had stolen the mobile phone of a shopper from her handbag when he was spotted and arrested at the event.



He confessed to RRS interrogators to have stolen several mobile phones and wallets in the same manner. According to him, ‘I live in Ibafo, from where I come to Lagos visiting choice gatherings to pickpocket’.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/corporate-pickpocket-arrested-in-lagos.html

Meditating over this planet earth, I keep on wondering why people keep on amassing wealth dubiously. People tend to rush beyond imagination, you will see a 16 year old kid dreaming of driving a car worth millions of naira at that age. If and only if he realizes he must go through life phases before achieving it. We need to stop running beyond our times in order to achieving our dreams. After working throughout life, you will realize that life doesn't worth it. You will reach a certain age whereby all you labored for are vanity upon vanity. Do things morally and accordingly and see how things are going to work out for good..

God help and bless us. 29 Likes 1 Share

I still wonder how these people are able to do this and live with themselves...



You can check out my blog www.realfitbody.com for

Useless thief ... They Will remove your phone from your pocket even thou you're listening to music from it and the music won't still stop until you get home. 9 Likes

Meditating over this planet earth, I keep on wondering why people keep on amassing wealth dubiously. People tend to rush beyond imagination, you will see a 16 year old kid dreaming of driving a car worth millions of naira at that age. If and only if he realizes he must go through life phases before achieving it. We need to stop running beyond our times in order to achieving our dreams. After working throughout life, you will realize that life doesn't worth it. You will reach a certain age whereby all you labored for are vanity upon vanity. Do things morally and accordingly and see how things are going to work out for good..

God help and bless us.

God help and bless us.

It's the influence of the media. They have foisted the wrong caliber of 'role models' on the new generation of youths.

lucrownt:

Meditating over this planet earth, I keep on wondering why people keep on amassing wealth dubiously. People tend to rush beyond imagination, you will see a 16 year old kid dreaming of driving a car worth millions of naira at that age. If and only if he realizes he must go through life phases before achieving it. We need to stop running beyond our times in order to achieving our dreams. After working throughout life, you will realize that life doesn't worth it. You will reach a certain age whereby all you labored for are vanity upon vanity. Do things morally and accordingly and see how things are going to work out for good..

God help and bless us. your comment was almost flawless until i saw the god part.god my ass. Sigh your comment was almost flawless until i saw the god part.god my ass. Sigh 1 Like

