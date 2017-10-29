Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Handy Prayer Points (1414 Views)

1. Praying for labourers



Matthew 9:37 Then saith he uPnto his disciples, The harvest truly is plenteous, but the labourers are few; 38 Pray ye therefore the Lord of the harvest, that he will send forth labourers into his harvest.



Luke 10:2 Therefore said he unto them, The harvest truly is great, but the labourers are few: pray ye therefore the Lord of the harvest, that he would send forth labourers into his harvest.



2. Praying that the Word of God should have entrance into the heart of men



2 Thessalonians 3:1 Finally, brethren, pray for us, that the word of the Lord may have free course, and be glorified, even as it is with you:



Acts 12:24 But the word of God grew and multiplied.



Acts 19:20 So mightily grew the word of God and prevailed.

3. Praying that the heart of men longs for more of God



2 Thessalonians 3:5 And the Lord direct your hearts into the love of God, and into the patient waiting for Christ.



Philippians 1:9 And this I pray, that your love may abound yet more and more in knowledge and in all judgment;



Ephesians 3:16 That he would grant you, according to the riches of his glory, to be strengthened with might by his Spirit in the inner man; 17 That Christ may dwell in your hearts by faith; that ye, being rooted and grounded in love, 18 May be able to comprehend with all saints what is the breadth, and length, and depth, and height; 19 And to know the love of Christ, which passeth knowledge, that ye might be filled with all the fulness of God. 20 Now unto him that is able to do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that worketh in us, 2 Likes

4. Praying that God save men from unreasonable men



Many labourers and missionaries are neglected the moment they get to the mission field, Paul said, all men



2 Timothy 4:16 At my first answer no man stood with me, but all men forsook me: I pray God that it may not be laid to their charge. 17 Notwithstanding the Lord stood with me, and strengthened me; that by me the preaching might be fully known, and that all the Gentiles might hear: and I was delivered out of the mouth of the lion.



2 Thessalonians 3:2 And that we may be delivered from unreasonable and wicked men: for all men have not faith.



2 Corinthians 7:5 For, when we were come into Macedonia, our flesh had no rest, but we were troubled on every side; without were fightings, within were fears.

5. That labourers be comforted in ministry



Many men of God are finding ministry a difficult place.



Many ministers of God are frustrated, church problem, those who are on the frontline are facing all sort of mental and spiritual warfares, demonic attacks and depression above all



Paul will finally say, I have all, cause you have send once and again



The Philippian church were one of those churches that stood by Paul in the area of needs



Philippians 4:15 Now ye Philippians know also, that in the beginning of the gospel, when I departed from Macedonia, no church communicated with me as concerning giving and receiving, but ye only.

6. Praying the will of God.



Praying the will of God is, giving the Kingdom of God preeminence over the Kingdom of darkness



This prayer is more of warfare because its destroying the works of darkness to establish the works or will of the Father



1 John 3:8 He that committeth sin is of the devil; for the devil sinneth from the beginning. For this purpose the Son of God was manifested, that he might destroy the works of the devil.

7. Praying that men come to the reality of the will and dealings of God in their life.



Many of those who have a call to ministry are engage in funny activities, many are hustling on the street. Majority of them don't even know if they have the call of God upon their lives, and majority of them that knows are either not ready to go into ministry, and some don't know how to go about it, many others don't know who to run to, to train them for ministry. And thanks to the vultures who are making the real look fake, when they are gradually doing and following the pace of God, vultures are running and making those who through patience and endurance are striving for the promise look stupid and you better know how to hear God, cause vultures delights in fellowshipping with dead men, men that are not sensitive to the bell(call and dealings) of God



2 Corinthians 11:3 But I fear, lest by any means, as the serpent beguiled Eve through his subtilty, so your minds should be corrupted from the simplicity that is in Christ.



1 Corinthians 16:13 Watch ye, stand fast in the faith, quit you like men, be strong.



8. Praying the move of God into territories



Acts 8 was the case of Philip, how he single handedly pioneered Gods move into Samaria. We can also pray men into territories and ask for the souls of men through our prayers. This is said to be good and acceptable before God our saviour



1 Timothy 2:1 I exhort therefore, that, first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks, be made for all men; 2 For kings, and for all that are in authority; that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty. 3 For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Saviour; 4 Who will have all men to be saved, and to come unto the knowledge of the truth.

9. Asking God that more souls be translated from the kingdom of darkness to the kingdom of His dear Son.



Its alarming the rate of kingdoms the fall of man has led to. The thing about the fall of man is, since God has given all the earth and all that's therein to man. When man fell, all went under the power of satan until rapture when everything shall be made perfect and satan shall lose total control over man, since sin is a license for the devil to tread the earth and our prayers put him to check.



We all know about Daniel, one thing is, before any divine being can come to earth, a born again must have sent prayer to permit angels into earth. Daniels prayer were answered, but his angels to answer his prayers were held or blocked, lemme close, Jesus said, watch and pray



Be sensitive and pray



Luke 18:1-8 said, men ought always to pray and not to pray



Paul in 1 Thessalonians 3:10 said, night and day, praying exceedingly



James said, he that has not offended in the word has not offended at all, in chapter 5, he said by the spirit, Elijah was a man with like passion, what fought Elijah is roaming about, seeking whom he may destroy, but, Elijah prayed earnestly that it will not rain, and it rained not, and he prayed that it might rain



Ask and you shall receive



Call unto me



Whatsoever you decree on earth shall be establish



Where two or three are gathered, without prayer, God can't do something for humanity

Prayer for spiritual enlightenment: Dear Father,



It is your heartbeat that all men should come to the full knowledge of the truth and that is why you gave us your Son, Christ Jesus as our wisdom(1cor1vs30). We see ourselves the way you see us in Christ.



We believe, therefore have we spoken according to your truth revealed to us that, Christ Himself is our wisdom. We come into full knowledge and understanding of our rights and authority in Christ your beloved Son. Amen! Blessed be thou name forever! Prayer for spiritual enlightenment: Dear Father,It is your heartbeat that all men should come to the full knowledge of the truth and that is why you gave us your Son, Christ Jesus as our wisdom(1cor1vs30). We see ourselves the way you see us in Christ.We believe, therefore have we spoken according to your truth revealed to us that, Christ Himself is our wisdom. We come into full knowledge and understanding of our rights and authority in Christ your beloved Son. Amen! Blessed be thou name forever! 2 Likes

Habb 2:14 For the earth shall be filled with the knowledge of the glory of the Lord, as the waters cover the sea.

