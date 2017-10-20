₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,901,986 members, 3,876,980 topics. Date: Friday, 27 October 2017 at 08:01 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Check Out This New Yamaha Three-wheeler Beast Of A Machine (5445 Views)
|Check Out This New Yamaha Three-wheeler Beast Of A Machine by Bmedels26(m): 5:50pm On Oct 26
YAMAHA has just revealed this surprise new 2018 model, a large-capacity, three-cylinder, leaning three-wheeler called the ‘Niken’.
Little has been revealed in the way of details but it is almost certainly the production version of the very similar-looking MT-09-powered three-wheeler concept shown three years ago, then called the MWT-09.
That means the three-cylinder engine in question is the 847cc one from the MT-09. The close-up shot of an engine cover is a giveaway, featuring the digits ‘CP3’, the name given to the MT-09 plant.
The Niken was revealed early this morning at Japan’s Tokyo Motor Show, also the venue for the debut of the MWT-09 concept in 2015.
Full details are to be revealed in Milan, Italy, on November 6.
Yamaha’s press release on the Niken said: ‘This large-displacement Leaning Multi-Wheeler (LMW) is powered by a liquid-cooled, in-line, three-cylinder engine. This model is equipped with LMW technology to reduce the eﬀects of changing ride environments and to deliver a high feeling of stability when cornering. It achieves excellent performance for spirited and sporty riding on various road surfaces and the capability to freely carve through the continuous corners on winding roads. The body design makes full use of the unprecedented front-end suspension mechanism, pairing 15-inch front wheels with dual-tube upside-down forks that visually accentuate the machine’s sporty performance and create a high-quality look and feel at the same time. New Yamaha NIKEN. Ride the Revolution.’
Yamaha also released the following limited specifications:
Length x Width x Height = 2,150 mm x 885 mm x 1,250 mm
Engine type = Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC, 4-valve
Cylinder arrangement = In-line, 3-cylinder
Fuel supply system = Fuel injection
Don’t Forget to Share and Like us on facebook(https://www.facebook.com/Carfreaksng-131713534093196)
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Check Out This New Yamaha Three-wheeler Beast Of A Machine by diportivo: 10:47pm On Oct 26
kpala-kpala
1 Like
|Re: Check Out This New Yamaha Three-wheeler Beast Of A Machine by Harmored(m): 7:15am
Does it have airbag? NO
6 Likes
|Re: Check Out This New Yamaha Three-wheeler Beast Of A Machine by meezynetwork(m): 7:16am
Ugbo ndi OMA, Yamaha.
|Re: Check Out This New Yamaha Three-wheeler Beast Of A Machine by simplytemmie(f): 7:16am
Cool
|Re: Check Out This New Yamaha Three-wheeler Beast Of A Machine by Phi001(m): 7:17am
I thought they only produce keyboards...
Also, shouldn't it be called trike?
3 Likes
|Re: Check Out This New Yamaha Three-wheeler Beast Of A Machine by Kingluqman89(m): 7:17am
t
|Re: Check Out This New Yamaha Three-wheeler Beast Of A Machine by Trendy247: 7:17am
Confused ppl... No need for 2 front wheels.
|Re: Check Out This New Yamaha Three-wheeler Beast Of A Machine by Felixalex(m): 7:18am
Phi001:
Haba, Yamaha?. They also produce sanitary pads and condoms
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Check Out This New Yamaha Three-wheeler Beast Of A Machine by asumo12: 7:19am
Phi001:
Generators nko?
|Re: Check Out This New Yamaha Three-wheeler Beast Of A Machine by Afonjanightmare(m): 7:20am
Lovely
|Re: Check Out This New Yamaha Three-wheeler Beast Of A Machine by bigt2(m): 7:21am
This can't be used on Nigerian roads. The suspension would just make way on slippery terrains.
1 Like
|Re: Check Out This New Yamaha Three-wheeler Beast Of A Machine by Ibrahim9090: 7:22am
Space Booked
|Re: Check Out This New Yamaha Three-wheeler Beast Of A Machine by metroid(m): 7:22am
Phi001:
You mean you never saw a Yamaha Okada on the streets all your life
|Re: Check Out This New Yamaha Three-wheeler Beast Of A Machine by Ycmia: 7:24am
Ede Ximes Ede Remi Coni Iya Segun Elere Boolu Odabo Odabo Kayode = exercise book
like if you can relate
2 Likes
|Re: Check Out This New Yamaha Three-wheeler Beast Of A Machine by Paperwhite(m): 7:26am
How person go drive this one esp for corner?
|Re: Check Out This New Yamaha Three-wheeler Beast Of A Machine by SojiCash(m): 7:26am
Cool
|Re: Check Out This New Yamaha Three-wheeler Beast Of A Machine by Phi001(m): 7:27am
metroid:It's Bajaj and Suzuki I always see...
|Re: Check Out This New Yamaha Three-wheeler Beast Of A Machine by VoltageDivida(m): 7:28am
.
|Re: Check Out This New Yamaha Three-wheeler Beast Of A Machine by SweetJoystick(m): 7:33am
Nice, gives more balancing
|Re: Check Out This New Yamaha Three-wheeler Beast Of A Machine by naptu2: 7:35am
Phi001:
|Re: Check Out This New Yamaha Three-wheeler Beast Of A Machine by BabaCommander: 7:39am
Bmedels26:How much and how can one place an order
|Re: Check Out This New Yamaha Three-wheeler Beast Of A Machine by egopersonified(f): 7:45am
mtcheeeeew, very useless design, likes as if the bike is confused. maybe a four wheeler will make more sense
|Re: Check Out This New Yamaha Three-wheeler Beast Of A Machine by elbuzzy(m): 7:45am
Can it fly
|Re: Check Out This New Yamaha Three-wheeler Beast Of A Machine by Magician1503(m): 7:45am
whats the essence of two front wheels really?
|Re: Check Out This New Yamaha Three-wheeler Beast Of A Machine by saintneo(m): 7:48am
Ycmia:nice!
Ede Xtimes Ede Customer I Shall Ede Beans Oloko Oloko Kerosene.
|Re: Check Out This New Yamaha Three-wheeler Beast Of A Machine by kolaaderin: 7:49am
Phi001:
Indomie generation spotted, Yahama is know for this even before most of the new brands you know in the field.
Yahama and Susuki are the major brands we grew up with in the 70s and 80s in that segment of automobile
|Re: Check Out This New Yamaha Three-wheeler Beast Of A Machine by sirwilly4eva(m): 7:50am
so dis beast if you mount it will the sun, rain and dust still not touch you, abi what's d beast in it.
|Re: Check Out This New Yamaha Three-wheeler Beast Of A Machine by hizzyairtel(m): 7:51am
Niken or Nkem
|Re: Check Out This New Yamaha Three-wheeler Beast Of A Machine by Ojuororun: 7:53am
Dis na keke abi na flyin boat na wao
|Re: Check Out This New Yamaha Three-wheeler Beast Of A Machine by Egein(m): 7:54am
Ycmia:God forbid that I'm able to relate with this ewedu-inspired balderdash.
Nigeria Custom Auction Vehicle / Friday Tips / Do You Want To Learn Driving At A Cheaper Rate? Come In Here...
Viewing this topic: ecosystm(m), queenflorish, ShakurMY(m), Apexdon, solihu(m), eodavids(m), noeloge82(m), justmhe1, eleven(m), K9drogo, johnbush(m), lamie007, Jessejude8, igbsam(m), zoedew, farellstone, Mirahcul, chijioke17(m), veetah(m), AerialMapper, Emmanueleyo(m), kennias(m), major911(m), SANCHEZH1(m), farouk2much(m), Pearlyakin(m), sonogo(m), sirbanky(m), danpreci, gasparpisciotta(m), Lalastica1, phenomenal625, Yorubaangel(m), glingev(m), josyvic, appleofGodseye(m), kuntash, Afoochekk1914(m), baybeeboi, Ksslib(m), theemy(m), sambroose(m), Activity77(m), fidalgo19, Ollymoney, boriantez, Albedo27(m), Zeta47(m) and 68 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19