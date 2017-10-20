Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Check Out This New Yamaha Three-wheeler Beast Of A Machine (5445 Views)

YAMAHA has just revealed this surprise new 2018 model, a large-capacity, three-cylinder, leaning three-wheeler called the ‘Niken’.



Little has been revealed in the way of details but it is almost certainly the production version of the very similar-looking MT-09-powered three-wheeler concept shown three years ago, then called the MWT-09.



That means the three-cylinder engine in question is the 847cc one from the MT-09. The close-up shot of an engine cover is a giveaway, featuring the digits ‘CP3’, the name given to the MT-09 plant.



The Niken was revealed early this morning at Japan’s Tokyo Motor Show, also the venue for the debut of the MWT-09 concept in 2015.



Full details are to be revealed in Milan, Italy, on November 6.







Yamaha’s press release on the Niken said: ‘This large-displacement Leaning Multi-Wheeler (LMW) is powered by a liquid-cooled, in-line, three-cylinder engine. This model is equipped with LMW technology to reduce the eﬀects of changing ride environments and to deliver a high feeling of stability when cornering. It achieves excellent performance for spirited and sporty riding on various road surfaces and the capability to freely carve through the continuous corners on winding roads. The body design makes full use of the unprecedented front-end suspension mechanism, pairing 15-inch front wheels with dual-tube upside-down forks that visually accentuate the machine’s sporty performance and create a high-quality look and feel at the same time. New Yamaha NIKEN. Ride the Revolution.’







Yamaha also released the following limited specifications:



Length x Width x Height = 2,150 mm x 885 mm x 1,250 mm



Engine type = Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC, 4-valve



Cylinder arrangement = In-line, 3-cylinder



Fuel supply system = Fuel injection



kpala-kpala 1 Like

Does it have airbag? NO 6 Likes

Ugbo ndi OMA, Yamaha.

Cool

I thought they only produce keyboards...







Also, shouldn't it be called trike? 3 Likes

t

Confused ppl... No need for 2 front wheels.

Phi001:

I thought they only produce keyboards...

Haba, Yamaha?. They also produce sanitary pads and condoms Haba, Yamaha?. They also produce sanitary pads and condoms 12 Likes 1 Share

Phi001:

I thought they only produce keyboards...

Generators nko? Generators nko?

Lovely

This can't be used on Nigerian roads. The suspension would just make way on slippery terrains. 1 Like

Space Booked

Phi001:

I thought they only produce keyboards...







Also, shouldn't it be called trike?

You mean you never saw a Yamaha Okada on the streets all your life You mean you never saw a Yamaha Okada on the streets all your life

Ede Ximes Ede Remi Coni Iya Segun Elere Boolu Odabo Odabo Kayode = exercise book





like if you can relate 2 Likes

How person go drive this one esp for corner? How person go drive this one esp for corner?

Cool

metroid:





You mean you never saw a Yamaha Okada on the streets all your life It's Bajaj and Suzuki I always see... It's Bajaj and Suzuki I always see...

.

Nice, gives more balancing

Phi001:

I thought they only produce keyboards...







Also, shouldn't it be called trike?

mtcheeeeew, very useless design, likes as if the bike is confused. maybe a four wheeler will make more sense

Can it fly

whats the essence of two front wheels really?

Ycmia:

Ede Ximes Ede Remi Coni Iya Segun Elere Boolu Odabo Odabo Kayode = exercise book





like if you can relate nice!



Ede Xtimes Ede Customer I Shall Ede Beans Oloko Oloko Kerosene. nice!Ede Xtimes Ede Customer I Shall Ede Beans Oloko Oloko Kerosene.

Phi001:

I thought they only produce keyboards...







Also, shouldn't it be called trike?

Indomie generation spotted, Yahama is know for this even before most of the new brands you know in the field.

Yahama and Susuki are the major brands we grew up with in the 70s and 80s in that segment of automobile Indomie generation spotted, Yahama is know for this even before most of the new brands you know in the field.Yahama and Susuki are the major brands we grew up with in the 70s and 80s in that segment of automobile

so dis beast if you mount it will the sun, rain and dust still not touch you, abi what's d beast in it.

Niken or Nkem

Dis na keke abi na flyin boat na wao