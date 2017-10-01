₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Woman From Ibadan Sends Her 13-Year-Old Daughter To Hustle In Kano State. Photo by dainformant(m): 5:53pm
This 13-year-old girl identified as Fatima was reportedly sent to Kano by her mother from Ibadan, Oyo state, to become a restaurant attendant for family survival back home. The police authority in Kano found her wandering and handed her over to the Yoruba Community there.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/girl-found-wandering-kano-sent-mum-ibadan-hustle-photo.html
|Re: Woman From Ibadan Sends Her 13-Year-Old Daughter To Hustle In Kano State. Photo by madridguy(m): 5:59pm
Shameless mother.
1 Like
|Re: Woman From Ibadan Sends Her 13-Year-Old Daughter To Hustle In Kano State. Photo by MrBrownJay1(m): 6:01pm
then some deluded people will have the audacity to say that all mothers (because they carried a child for 9months) love their kid.... kai!
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman From Ibadan Sends Her 13-Year-Old Daughter To Hustle In Kano State. Photo by mgbadike81: 6:14pm
let's not be tribalistic on this thread.
|Re: Woman From Ibadan Sends Her 13-Year-Old Daughter To Hustle In Kano State. Photo by velai(m): 6:16pm
Blame Buhuri!
1 Like
|Re: Woman From Ibadan Sends Her 13-Year-Old Daughter To Hustle In Kano State. Photo by Agentsmith002: 6:19pm
the hunger in Yoruba land is real.i won't be surprised if another idp camp is opened in Ibadan. was it not this same Ibadan that was reported of how people steal a pot of soup and Eba on fire?
god save Yoruba land ooo
24 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Woman From Ibadan Sends Her 13-Year-Old Daughter To Hustle In Kano State. Photo by DrGoodman: 6:21pm
The poverty level on the south west is alarming, a complete city where nobody could afford to change their rusty roofs.
I just pray they don't resort to outright sales of children instead of skulls.
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Woman From Ibadan Sends Her 13-Year-Old Daughter To Hustle In Kano State. Photo by OrestesDante(m): 6:23pm
Our tribalistic vultures now have Carcass to feed on.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Woman From Ibadan Sends Her 13-Year-Old Daughter To Hustle In Kano State. Photo by DrGoodman: 6:25pm
I advice that money be shared to families in the south west. We don't want another slave trade era where people are openely sold for money in the south west.
1 Like
|Re: Woman From Ibadan Sends Her 13-Year-Old Daughter To Hustle In Kano State. Photo by Agentsmith002: 6:25pm
there is famine in Yoruba land and some eddiots like sarrki and gberra,deomelo will be here deceiving themselves of how their Igr is bigger than that of Japan
ndi ara
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Woman From Ibadan Sends Her 13-Year-Old Daughter To Hustle In Kano State. Photo by Agentsmith002: 6:27pm
DrGoodman:. skull mining business is now booming wella in most part of Yoruba land especially in ogbomosho and osogbo
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman From Ibadan Sends Her 13-Year-Old Daughter To Hustle In Kano State. Photo by Evablizin(f): 7:23pm
Not cool mehn.
|Re: Woman From Ibadan Sends Her 13-Year-Old Daughter To Hustle In Kano State. Photo by mightyhazel: 7:39pm
mgbadike81:ok o
1 Like
|Re: Woman From Ibadan Sends Her 13-Year-Old Daughter To Hustle In Kano State. Photo by PenisCaP: 7:39pm
Wickedness
|Re: Woman From Ibadan Sends Her 13-Year-Old Daughter To Hustle In Kano State. Photo by Blackfyre: 7:40pm
Meanwhile there is an ex governor still receiving pensions and cars every three years
My heart goes out to the child, God willing it will end well.
1 Like
|Re: Woman From Ibadan Sends Her 13-Year-Old Daughter To Hustle In Kano State. Photo by Teewhy2: 7:40pm
Hmmmm, is this poverty or irresponsibility on the part of the parent.
|Re: Woman From Ibadan Sends Her 13-Year-Old Daughter To Hustle In Kano State. Photo by EWAagoyin(m): 7:40pm
Useless woman... Nonsense instead of to ttle girl to school.
|Re: Woman From Ibadan Sends Her 13-Year-Old Daughter To Hustle In Kano State. Photo by DrDope(m): 7:40pm
Wch kind country be this bayii
Everyday bad bad news
Be lyk say I go comot Nigeria go my village for Ondo local govt
|Re: Woman From Ibadan Sends Her 13-Year-Old Daughter To Hustle In Kano State. Photo by seunmohmoh(f): 7:40pm
BAD
|Re: Woman From Ibadan Sends Her 13-Year-Old Daughter To Hustle In Kano State. Photo by Onbelivable(m): 7:40pm
If this Government has stayed through to their promises during 2015 election or even stop the lies and propaganda and blame games but do one or two work to affect people's lives positively I'm sure this won't have been happening.. But no they rather lie, steal, sweep it under the carpet and blame others than to do the job they were voted in for
1 Like
|Re: Woman From Ibadan Sends Her 13-Year-Old Daughter To Hustle In Kano State. Photo by motun2017(f): 7:41pm
over to the tribal bigots.this is their favorite food
|Re: Woman From Ibadan Sends Her 13-Year-Old Daughter To Hustle In Kano State. Photo by asawanathegreat(m): 7:41pm
That is what she did when she was young. Don't blame her it is a generational course
|Re: Woman From Ibadan Sends Her 13-Year-Old Daughter To Hustle In Kano State. Photo by cowleg(m): 7:41pm
I hate tribalist bigots
|Re: Woman From Ibadan Sends Her 13-Year-Old Daughter To Hustle In Kano State. Photo by chillychill(f): 7:41pm
Hustling girl really? shameless mother
|Re: Woman From Ibadan Sends Her 13-Year-Old Daughter To Hustle In Kano State. Photo by Siga: 7:41pm
I honestly don't know if there is hope for this country... the way we make every single thing about tribe or creed baffles me... smh...
I just wish you all can see beyond all these pettiness .... Will you turn down help or favour because the man or woman that God sent to you is of a different tribe? Please ponder on that....
1 Like
|Re: Woman From Ibadan Sends Her 13-Year-Old Daughter To Hustle In Kano State. Photo by psalmhorah(m): 7:41pm
aah ..wicked world >:
|Re: Woman From Ibadan Sends Her 13-Year-Old Daughter To Hustle In Kano State. Photo by Beno3: 7:43pm
APC.... Change! Na them champion AM.
2 Likes
|Re: Woman From Ibadan Sends Her 13-Year-Old Daughter To Hustle In Kano State. Photo by IgboticGirl(f): 7:44pm
I don't know wat to say
|Re: Woman From Ibadan Sends Her 13-Year-Old Daughter To Hustle In Kano State. Photo by Jogun22: 7:44pm
What is life
|Re: Woman From Ibadan Sends Her 13-Year-Old Daughter To Hustle In Kano State. Photo by asawanathegreat(m): 7:44pm
That is what she did when she was young, na generational course dey folo her
