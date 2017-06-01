₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Yetunde Aderibigbe Beaten By Hoodlums For Accidentally Bashing Car by kobo123: 7:59am
The beautiful and upcoming actress mistakenly made a minor scratch on the car of an LSNC officer of Alimosho Local Government and instead of a peaceful resolution, the staff decided to unleash the dreadful hands of hoodlums (omoota) on the creamish #actress, breaking her phone and trying to cart away with other valuables, based on the fact that the LG staff was within her territory.
Case has been taken to the nearest police station. We hope this ends well for beautiful actress & producer of just released movies #AMANDA & #OMOJABEZZI!
Watch Listen to The Audio And Video Below....
https://www.instagram.com/p/BauOg-XBjqN/?taken-by=emiraltyafrica
Source: http://news.nollyzone.com/actress-yetunde-aderibigbe-beaten-paid-hoodlums-accidentally-bashing-lg-staffs-car/
|Re: Yetunde Aderibigbe Beaten By Hoodlums For Accidentally Bashing Car by GidifeedNews: 8:18am
hmmmmmm,i see any beating biko
|Re: Yetunde Aderibigbe Beaten By Hoodlums For Accidentally Bashing Car by Praisles(f): 8:25am
Eeya npele o
|Re: Yetunde Aderibigbe Beaten By Hoodlums For Accidentally Bashing Car by itspzpics(m): 8:33am
sorry eehn
|Re: Yetunde Aderibigbe Beaten By Hoodlums For Accidentally Bashing Car by Chrisbeks: 8:57am
Where the picture of the beating nah?
|Re: Yetunde Aderibigbe Beaten By Hoodlums For Accidentally Bashing Car by NaijaCelebrity: 9:28am
lol
Chrisbeks:
|Re: Yetunde Aderibigbe Beaten By Hoodlums For Accidentally Bashing Car by emmabest2000(m): 11:34am
GidifeedNews:Lol ...
You see any beating Biko
|Re: Yetunde Aderibigbe Beaten By Hoodlums For Accidentally Bashing Car by danist(m): 11:34am
itspzpics:
|Re: Yetunde Aderibigbe Beaten By Hoodlums For Accidentally Bashing Car by neonly: 11:35am
Which kind network u guys dey use
|Re: Yetunde Aderibigbe Beaten By Hoodlums For Accidentally Bashing Car by Pidginwhisper: 11:35am
Na for that last pix you take dey know girl wey dirty..No joke
|Re: Yetunde Aderibigbe Beaten By Hoodlums For Accidentally Bashing Car by Josh44s(m): 11:35am
Chrisbeks:
|Re: Yetunde Aderibigbe Beaten By Hoodlums For Accidentally Bashing Car by Adeoba10(m): 11:35am
See her nostril like the double "O" in gOOgle
|Re: Yetunde Aderibigbe Beaten By Hoodlums For Accidentally Bashing Car by Maydfourth: 11:36am
Pele
|Re: Yetunde Aderibigbe Beaten By Hoodlums For Accidentally Bashing Car by Yinxies(f): 11:36am
But where are the pictures?
|Re: Yetunde Aderibigbe Beaten By Hoodlums For Accidentally Bashing Car by itiswellandwell: 11:36am
Hmmmmm. Speechless
|Re: Yetunde Aderibigbe Beaten By Hoodlums For Accidentally Bashing Car by HarkymTheOracle(m): 11:37am
|Re: Yetunde Aderibigbe Beaten By Hoodlums For Accidentally Bashing Car by generaliy: 11:37am
l
|Re: Yetunde Aderibigbe Beaten By Hoodlums For Accidentally Bashing Car by RobinHez(m): 11:37am
Chrisbeks:Love this Meme
|Re: Yetunde Aderibigbe Beaten By Hoodlums For Accidentally Bashing Car by NaijaCover(m): 11:37am
Nawa o
|Re: Yetunde Aderibigbe Beaten By Hoodlums For Accidentally Bashing Car by vengertime: 11:37am
Lagos is safe indeed
|Re: Yetunde Aderibigbe Beaten By Hoodlums For Accidentally Bashing Car by AkupeMBANO(m): 11:38am
where is the sexy?
|Re: Yetunde Aderibigbe Beaten By Hoodlums For Accidentally Bashing Car by MVLOX(m): 11:38am
Dis lady ought to be a town crier
|Re: Yetunde Aderibigbe Beaten By Hoodlums For Accidentally Bashing Car by cardinalstar091(m): 11:39am
U go c her sugar dad
|Re: Yetunde Aderibigbe Beaten By Hoodlums For Accidentally Bashing Car by binsanni(m): 11:39am
which kind lie be this nah. where is the picture or i don't believe it
|Re: Yetunde Aderibigbe Beaten By Hoodlums For Accidentally Bashing Car by emmyN(m): 11:39am
Nansense! A minor scratch on a car would not warrant someone beating you up in public. She should say what she did. Attention seeker
|Re: Yetunde Aderibigbe Beaten By Hoodlums For Accidentally Bashing Car by RobinHez(m): 11:39am
Okay that first picture of her open cleavage wasn't there when i first opened this thread...
The nl mods like sexuality too much
|Re: Yetunde Aderibigbe Beaten By Hoodlums For Accidentally Bashing Car by Alfreda120(f): 11:40am
Bleep them they won't beat u
|Re: Yetunde Aderibigbe Beaten By Hoodlums For Accidentally Bashing Car by Quality20(m): 11:40am
omoota and omo jati jati and omo ale are just too much in Yoruba land and d entire south
|Re: Yetunde Aderibigbe Beaten By Hoodlums For Accidentally Bashing Car by Nov6(m): 11:40am
Which kian tin she fix like for nails , abeg..
Adaumuocha biko bia nyerem aka ooo
|Re: Yetunde Aderibigbe Beaten By Hoodlums For Accidentally Bashing Car by EWAagoyin(m): 11:40am
Who's she
|Re: Yetunde Aderibigbe Beaten By Hoodlums For Accidentally Bashing Car by EWAagoyin(m): 11:40am
Quality20:God has given you brain to use it is solely your choice.
