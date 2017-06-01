



The beautiful and upcoming actress mistakenly made a minor scratch on the car of an LSNC officer of Alimosho Local Government and instead of a peaceful resolution, the staff decided to unleash the dreadful hands of hoodlums (omoota) on the creamish #actress, breaking her phone and trying to cart away with other valuables, based on the fact that the LG staff was within her territory.



Case has been taken to the nearest police station. We hope this ends well for beautiful actress & producer of just released movies #AMANDA & #OMOJABEZZI!



Watch Listen to The Audio And Video Below....

https://www.instagram.com/p/BauOg-XBjqN/?taken-by=emiraltyafrica



Source: The beautiful and upcoming actress mistakenly made a minor scratch on the car of an LSNC officer of Alimosho Local Government and instead of a peaceful resolution, the staff decided to unleash the dreadful hands of hoodlums (omoota) on the creamish #actress, breaking her phone and trying to cart away with other valuables, based on the fact that the LG staff was within her territory.Case has been taken to the nearest police station. We hope this ends well for beautiful actress & producer of just released movies #AMANDA & #OMOJABEZZI!Watch Listen to The Audio And Video Below....Source: http://news.nollyzone.com/actress-yetunde-aderibigbe-beaten-paid-hoodlums-accidentally-bashing-lg-staffs-car/