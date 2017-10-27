₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
FirstBank of Nigeria Limited is Nigeria’s largest financial services institution by total assets and gross earnings. With more than 10 million customer accounts, FirstBank has over 750 branches providing a comprehensive range of retail and corporate financial services. The Bank has international presence through its subsidiaries, FBN Bank (UK) Limited in London and Paris, FBNBank DRC, FBNBank Ghana, FBNBank Gambia, FBNBank Guinea, FBNBank Sierra-Leone and FBNBank Senegal, as well as its Representative Offices in Johannesburg, Beijing and Abu Dhabi. FirstBank of Nigeria Limited Latest Job Recruitment as follows;
1.) Graduate PHP Developer Intern
Click Here To View Details
2.) Motion Graphic Designer/Video Animator Intern
Click Here To View Details
3.) Community Manager/Social Media Intern
Click Here To View Details
4.) Graduate Web Designer Intern
Click Here To View Details
5.) Graduate Content Writer - Intern
Click Here To View Details
6.) Graduate Infographic and Graphic Designer Intern
Click Here To View Details
Application Closing Date :Not Specified.
Source:http://www.ngjobseekers.com/2017/10/27/firstbank-nigeria-limited-latest-job-recruitment/
