The Edo wedding attire worn by brides during their traditional wedding ceremony is so rich and regal. They look like true african queens in their beaded coral attires.



To start off with, Edo brides have their hair made into a unique hairstyle known as Eto-Okuku. Coral beads are then sewn into the hair to form of a crown know as the Okuku. Many opt to buy a ready made wig which comes with the hair styled and the crown sewn in.



Brides also tie beautiful wrappers made from a variety of fabrics including velvet, lace and george. Over the wrapper tied at their waist, some Edo brides wear the Ewu-ivie, a beaded cape or blouse. They also adorn their necks with coral beads known as Ivie-uru and wear the Ivie-obo on their hands. To complete the regal traditional Edo wedding look, brides wear beaded earrings – Emi-ehorivie, and carry a handbag made out of coral beads as well – the Ekpa-ivie. Feast your eyes on these Edo wedding beauties and be inspired!



