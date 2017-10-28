₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Beautiful Edo Brides In Their Costume by amebovillage(m): 11:48am On Oct 27
The Edo wedding attire worn by brides during their traditional wedding ceremony is so rich and regal. They look like true african queens in their beaded coral attires.
To start off with, Edo brides have their hair made into a unique hairstyle known as Eto-Okuku. Coral beads are then sewn into the hair to form of a crown know as the Okuku. Many opt to buy a ready made wig which comes with the hair styled and the crown sewn in.
Brides also tie beautiful wrappers made from a variety of fabrics including velvet, lace and george. Over the wrapper tied at their waist, some Edo brides wear the Ewu-ivie, a beaded cape or blouse. They also adorn their necks with coral beads known as Ivie-uru and wear the Ivie-obo on their hands. To complete the regal traditional Edo wedding look, brides wear beaded earrings – Emi-ehorivie, and carry a handbag made out of coral beads as well – the Ekpa-ivie. Feast your eyes on these Edo wedding beauties and be inspired!
Credit - weddingfeferity
|Re: Beautiful Edo Brides In Their Costume by amebovillage(m): 11:49am On Oct 27
more beautiful photos....
|Re: Beautiful Edo Brides In Their Costume by madridguy(m): 11:50am On Oct 27
Beautiful.
|Re: Beautiful Edo Brides In Their Costume by amebovillage(m): 11:53am On Oct 27
i drop my pen by concluding that is your wife is not from Edo my brother you are dating a scarecrow....
my beautiful edo girlfriend.....
|Re: Beautiful Edo Brides In Their Costume by joebeckz(m): 11:54am On Oct 27
E do girls are pretty. Some of them too like runs Sha.
I mean they can run a business fine
|Re: Beautiful Edo Brides In Their Costume by scholes0(m): 1:12pm On Oct 27
Niice one
|Re: Beautiful Edo Brides In Their Costume by Krystalluv(f): 5:11pm On Oct 27
Edo girls are beautiful Beautiful people.. beautiful culture
|Re: Beautiful Edo Brides In Their Costume by czarina(f): 7:50pm On Oct 27
Was already compiling mine... Can I add them?
|Re: Beautiful Edo Brides In Their Costume by czarina(f): 7:54pm On Oct 27
Yes I will
|Re: Beautiful Edo Brides In Their Costume by czarina(f): 8:04pm On Oct 27
Even more
|Re: Beautiful Edo Brides In Their Costume by amebovillage(m): 8:06pm On Oct 27
czarina:
you too much
|Re: Beautiful Edo Brides In Their Costume by czarina(f): 8:09pm On Oct 27
You'd agree with me, they're royalty personified
|Re: Beautiful Edo Brides In Their Costume by czarina(f): 8:11pm On Oct 27
post=61831953:brotherly... Let's call lala
|Re: Beautiful Edo Brides In Their Costume by Henryyy(m): 5:44am
Beautiful. I have always been fascinated by their head and shoulder beads.
|Re: Beautiful Edo Brides In Their Costume by urvillagepeoplee(m): 7:49am
Edo dey always rep,we fine sha.
|Re: Beautiful Edo Brides In Their Costume by czarina(f): 8:26am
Lalasticlala, Odumchi, bigfrancis21 . Coman push this thread to front page
|Re: Beautiful Edo Brides In Their Costume by SirMichael1: 8:52am
Edo ladies fine but the amount of runz and vices for that place is killing. I went to my village recently and the thing just dey pain me say I be Edo boy. Na G-boys? we get them. Hoes?? We got 'em. Cultists?? We still got 'em.
Probably because I stayed in the north for most part of my life.
|Re: Beautiful Edo Brides In Their Costume by czarina(f): 9:33am
SirMichael1:Not holding brief for any body's 'hoelishness' and criminal mindedness, but remember there are bad 'strains' in every group. Don't make Edo look like the capital of evil abeg.
|Re: Beautiful Edo Brides In Their Costume by tstx(m): 10:50am
Beautiful
|Re: Beautiful Edo Brides In Their Costume by iamceemeon(f): 10:50am
Some guys been thinking.....
|Re: Beautiful Edo Brides In Their Costume by free2ryhme: 10:51am
make sense sha
|Re: Beautiful Edo Brides In Their Costume by free2ryhme: 10:51am
iamceemeon:
some girls go dey zuzu
|Re: Beautiful Edo Brides In Their Costume by elantraceey(f): 10:51am
Simply beautiful .
Oviedo kpataki
|Re: Beautiful Edo Brides In Their Costume by Yinxies(f): 10:52am
Edo girls are beautiful
|Re: Beautiful Edo Brides In Their Costume by hezy4real01(m): 10:52am
Edo girl get wahala sha.....
|Re: Beautiful Edo Brides In Their Costume by Elnino4ladies: 10:53am
I don't bother with these hoes don't let these hoes bother me
|Re: Beautiful Edo Brides In Their Costume by PenisCaP: 10:53am
Eshan babes na confirm
|Re: Beautiful Edo Brides In Their Costume by Keneking: 10:53am
Tradition for Edo married women is scary
|Re: Beautiful Edo Brides In Their Costume by Ephhay(f): 10:54am
Edo brides are always beautiful
|Re: Beautiful Edo Brides In Their Costume by rozayx5(m): 10:54am
Fine women
|Re: Beautiful Edo Brides In Their Costume by elantraceey(f): 10:54am
SirMichael1:
Which tribe and state doesnt have those kind of people?
Abeg speak for yourself!
|Re: Beautiful Edo Brides In Their Costume by Mhizkel(f): 10:54am
The beads are
