₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,901,789 members, 3,876,337 topics. Date: Thursday, 26 October 2017 at 08:16 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Beautiful Yoruba Brides In Their Costume (818 Views)
|Beautiful Yoruba Brides In Their Costume by Henryyy(m): 6:06pm
Seeing the threads showcasing the Idoma and Tiv brides in their beautiful costumes, i was impressed and was also inspired to create something similar for my ethnic group.
I like the idea of cultural appreciation so here goes.
Lalasticlala, Mynd44
2 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Yoruba Brides In Their Costume by Henryyy(m): 6:07pm
You like?
2 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Yoruba Brides In Their Costume by biacan(f): 6:08pm
They all look beautiful but they should try harder to meet up with the queen
1 Like
|Re: Beautiful Yoruba Brides In Their Costume by madridguy(m): 6:09pm
|Re: Beautiful Yoruba Brides In Their Costume by Henryyy(m): 6:13pm
2 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Yoruba Brides In Their Costume by Penalty82(m): 6:16pm
Three Bosaaa for their painters
|Re: Beautiful Yoruba Brides In Their Costume by Henryyy(m): 6:17pm
3 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Yoruba Brides In Their Costume by haconjy(m): 6:19pm
I remain Yoruba to the core....
Am happy... am proudly Yoruba
5 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Yoruba Brides In Their Costume by Henryyy(m): 6:22pm
Aren't they beautiful?
2 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Yoruba Brides In Their Costume by PenisCaP: 6:22pm
CooL
|Re: Beautiful Yoruba Brides In Their Costume by Pato23(m): 6:33pm
The truth is that you only see these ones online,not offline.
|Re: Beautiful Yoruba Brides In Their Costume by TheSonOfMark(m): 6:49pm
Pato23:
The bulk of the supposed 'pretty' ones we see online have had their faces dipped in drum loads of emulsion paint and whatever seeming blemish still visible have been digitally-altered to leave pseudo-perfect images of themselves.
|Re: Beautiful Yoruba Brides In Their Costume by IamLEGEND1: 6:49pm
At least you had the Decency to call what they're wearing costumes because all I see there are masquerades.
|Re: Beautiful Yoruba Brides In Their Costume by Henryyy(m): 7:02pm
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Beautiful Yoruba Brides In Their Costume by nikkypearl(f): 7:04pm
Pato23:
Proudly Afonja...
2 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Yoruba Brides In Their Costume by Joislim(f): 7:06pm
Beautiful and decent
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Beautiful Yoruba Brides In Their Costume by Henryyy(m): 7:07pm
Lalasticlala, Mynd44
1 Like
|Re: Beautiful Yoruba Brides In Their Costume by Henryyy(m): 7:48pm
Confused? Dont be.
There is no specific material for the Yoruba bridal attire. What matters is that every bride ends up wearing an "iro" and "buba" with a "gele" and an "iborun".
1 Like
|Re: Beautiful Yoruba Brides In Their Costume by Henryyy(m): 7:50pm
1 Like
|Re: Beautiful Yoruba Brides In Their Costume by Flashh: 8:12pm
|Re: Beautiful Yoruba Brides In Their Costume by Queenbeee(f): 8:13pm
|Re: Beautiful Yoruba Brides In Their Costume by ct2(m): 8:14pm
how I wish they also have beautiful character
|Re: Beautiful Yoruba Brides In Their Costume by ottohan(f): 8:14pm
.
1 Like
|Re: Beautiful Yoruba Brides In Their Costume by fuckerstard: 8:14pm
Wawu
|Re: Beautiful Yoruba Brides In Their Costume by Adaumunocha(f): 8:14pm
Almost all the tribes in Nigeria has beautiful ladies. No tribe has monopoly of beautiful women.
|Re: Beautiful Yoruba Brides In Their Costume by priceaction: 8:14pm
Genetically modified faces.
|Re: Beautiful Yoruba Brides In Their Costume by ottohan(f): 8:14pm
Pato23:LOL
The ones in real life are so dark like coal and have been decorated with tribal marks
|Re: Beautiful Yoruba Brides In Their Costume by Ebuka478(m): 8:15pm
I can't lie, they all look smashing!
|Re: Beautiful Yoruba Brides In Their Costume by Edoi(m): 8:15pm
Beautiful.
|Re: Beautiful Yoruba Brides In Their Costume by naijamafioso: 8:15pm
Beautiful faces, thanks to makeups.
contact my signature for free bitcoins
|Re: Beautiful Yoruba Brides In Their Costume by kekakuz(m): 8:15pm
My o my
|Re: Beautiful Yoruba Brides In Their Costume by Divay22(f): 8:15pm
They're beautiful..
Zara and Mary Kay try
Residential Cleaning Services / Headburn Tradition... / Buhari Congratulates New Ooni Of Ife, Urges To Work For Peace, Progress Of Niger
Viewing this topic: TheHistorian(m), saraphina(f), Tolarneey, Eaugusta(f), swaqq(m), Adukey(f), RELAN2446(m), agbaranathan, Eldeedon(m), Ice4jez(m), sirxbit(m), sedof05(m), Iranoladun(f), obinon(m), phemmie06(m), udopee(f), Zeebaby123(f), alphailluminatus, dwey(m), AkachukwuD(m), loffyloffy, PETERENI1(m), adefemi56(m), oilcity(m), daxclusive, Danhan(f), yale001(f), mickeyenglish(m), FreshMayyur(m), nesta101(f), itodosam, Jake101(f), dgsam255, firstladyJ, Raxxye(m), Ados50, maxzee, emmyniftyyem(f), 2winsboi(m), sugerbaby(f), zeestone99(m), Romeo3(m), fairprince(m), Caveman2, sholaball, Dirkcoyt, pole, tyangel, oladikenie(m), ewen, Worcester(m), adejuve, LEERICIST(m), humphreydaniel, seyifrenzy(m), Rushtec(m), Sygrinsmor(m), priceaction, Giddyprance(m), morgan1590, okedoyinolabisi(f), kolexy(m), Amazingift01(f), 36STATES, Richdipo(m), BizzHardey(f), paddy01, Emmyab(m), rockog, princesscrown(f), sleazy5(m), bugidon(m), Divay22(f), aston406, alexandersherif(m), naijalo, kumbalo(m), freakcin, YoungB1a(m), EMMAUGOH(m), Zaitoon, adenine02, x2lambo(m), eridemilade, Queenbeee(f), BabaIjebuXL(m), trav(m), softchristo(m), shugaplum(f), elfico(m), semoly(m), babatgtr, pharmagba, kola23, Eaglekus001, Alighoda2(m), ayojohn4real, YomzzyDBlogger, Saeed348(m), venoc200(m), ottohan(f), Adiwana, segoj, kaybbs(f), redfly(m), serikiYCU(m), Sas4lyf, TVTKOKO(m), Ennyiyi(f), Lemonade01(m), Griffon, Ballack1(m), sisisioge, Winning123, Olusola147(m), fuckerstard, ofalu047(m), IFELEKE(m), Iyalayaibomaku, salford1, eddy1234(m), Ahmad4452(m), jeff1607(m), Akinz0126(m), Flashh, Omotee10, Ebuka478(m), orebantu and 202 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19