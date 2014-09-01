₦airaland Forum

Beautiful Yoruba Brides In Their Costume by Henryyy(m): 6:06pm
Seeing the threads showcasing the Idoma and Tiv brides in their beautiful costumes, i was impressed and was also inspired to create something similar for my ethnic group.
I like the idea of cultural appreciation so here goes.






Re: Beautiful Yoruba Brides In Their Costume by Henryyy(m): 6:07pm
You like?

Re: Beautiful Yoruba Brides In Their Costume by biacan(f): 6:08pm
They all look beautiful but they should try harder to meet up with the queen

Re: Beautiful Yoruba Brides In Their Costume by madridguy(m): 6:09pm
Re: Beautiful Yoruba Brides In Their Costume by Henryyy(m): 6:13pm

Re: Beautiful Yoruba Brides In Their Costume by Penalty82(m): 6:16pm
Three Bosaaa for their painters
Re: Beautiful Yoruba Brides In Their Costume by Henryyy(m): 6:17pm

Re: Beautiful Yoruba Brides In Their Costume by haconjy(m): 6:19pm
I remain Yoruba to the core....
Am happy... am proudly Yoruba

Re: Beautiful Yoruba Brides In Their Costume by Henryyy(m): 6:22pm
Aren't they beautiful?

Re: Beautiful Yoruba Brides In Their Costume by PenisCaP: 6:22pm
Re: Beautiful Yoruba Brides In Their Costume by Pato23(m): 6:33pm
The truth is that you only see these ones online,not offline.
Re: Beautiful Yoruba Brides In Their Costume by TheSonOfMark(m): 6:49pm
Pato23:
The truth is that you only see these ones online,not offline.

The bulk of the supposed 'pretty' ones we see online have had their faces dipped in drum loads of emulsion paint and whatever seeming blemish still visible have been digitally-altered to leave pseudo-perfect images of themselves.
Re: Beautiful Yoruba Brides In Their Costume by IamLEGEND1: 6:49pm
At least you had the Decency to call what they're wearing costumes because all I see there are masquerades.
Re: Beautiful Yoruba Brides In Their Costume by Henryyy(m): 7:02pm


Re: Beautiful Yoruba Brides In Their Costume by nikkypearl(f): 7:04pm
Pato23:
The truth is that you only see these ones online,not offline.
angry angry








Proudly Afonja... kiss kiss

Re: Beautiful Yoruba Brides In Their Costume by Joislim(f): 7:06pm
Beautiful and decent

Re: Beautiful Yoruba Brides In Their Costume by Henryyy(m): 7:07pm

Re: Beautiful Yoruba Brides In Their Costume by Henryyy(m): 7:48pm
Confused? Dont be.
There is no specific material for the Yoruba bridal attire. What matters is that every bride ends up wearing an "iro" and "buba" with a "gele" and an "iborun".

Re: Beautiful Yoruba Brides In Their Costume by Henryyy(m): 7:50pm
kiss

Re: Beautiful Yoruba Brides In Their Costume by Flashh: 8:12pm
Re: Beautiful Yoruba Brides In Their Costume by Queenbeee(f): 8:13pm
Re: Beautiful Yoruba Brides In Their Costume by ct2(m): 8:14pm
how I wish they also have beautiful character
Re: Beautiful Yoruba Brides In Their Costume by ottohan(f): 8:14pm
Re: Beautiful Yoruba Brides In Their Costume by fuckerstard: 8:14pm
Re: Beautiful Yoruba Brides In Their Costume by Adaumunocha(f): 8:14pm
Almost all the tribes in Nigeria has beautiful ladies. No tribe has monopoly of beautiful women.
Re: Beautiful Yoruba Brides In Their Costume by priceaction: 8:14pm
Genetically modified faces.
Re: Beautiful Yoruba Brides In Their Costume by ottohan(f): 8:14pm
Pato23:
The truth is that you only see these ones online,not offline.
The ones in real life are so dark like coal and have been decorated with tribal marks
Re: Beautiful Yoruba Brides In Their Costume by Ebuka478(m): 8:15pm
I can't lie, they all look smashing!
Re: Beautiful Yoruba Brides In Their Costume by Edoi(m): 8:15pm
Beautiful.
Re: Beautiful Yoruba Brides In Their Costume by naijamafioso: 8:15pm
Beautiful faces, thanks to makeups.


Re: Beautiful Yoruba Brides In Their Costume by kekakuz(m): 8:15pm
Re: Beautiful Yoruba Brides In Their Costume by Divay22(f): 8:15pm
They're beautiful..
Zara and Mary Kay try cheesy grin grin cheesy cheesy

