I like the idea of cultural appreciation so here goes.













Seeing the threads showcasing the Idoma and Tiv brides in their beautiful costumes, i was impressed and was also inspired to create something similar for my ethnic group. I like the idea of cultural appreciation so here goes.





They all look beautiful but they should try harder to meet up with the queen 1 Like



Three Bosaaa for their painters



I remain Yoruba to the core....

Am happy... am proudly Yoruba





Aren't they beautiful?

The truth is that you only see these ones online,not offline.

Pato23:

The truth is that you only see these ones online,not offline.

The bulk of the supposed 'pretty' ones we see online have had their faces dipped in drum loads of emulsion paint and whatever seeming blemish still visible have been digitally-altered to leave pseudo-perfect images of themselves.

At least you had the Decency to call what they're wearing costumes because all I see there are masquerades.





Pato23:

The truth is that you only see these ones online,not offline.

















Proudly Afonja... Proudly Afonja... 2 Likes

Beautiful and decent



Confused? Dont be.

Confused? Dont be.

There is no specific material for the Yoruba bridal attire. What matters is that every bride ends up wearing an "iro" and "buba" with a "gele" and an "iborun". 1 Like

how I wish they also have beautiful character

Wawu

Almost all the tribes in Nigeria has beautiful ladies. No tribe has monopoly of beautiful women.

Genetically modified faces.

Pato23:

The truth is that you only see these ones online,not offline. LOL

The ones in real life are so dark like coal and have been decorated with tribal marks The ones in real life are so dark like coal and have been decorated with tribal marks

I can't lie, they all look smashing!

Beautiful.

Beautiful faces, thanks to makeups.





My o my