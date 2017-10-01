₦airaland Forum

Mabel Makun Wears Hijab To Dubai Desert With AY by GibsonB(m): 1:38pm
Your Dubai vacay isn't complete if you don't visit the Desert! Comedian AY who is currently in Dubai with his wife and kids, for a vacation hit the most anticipated desert, He shared the photos on his page, Both of them styling for Arab, She covered all of body with Hijab, and she looks amazing see more below!


1 Like

Re: Mabel Makun Wears Hijab To Dubai Desert With AY by eezeribe(m): 1:40pm
People can no longer enjoy their vacations in peace

1 Like

Re: Mabel Makun Wears Hijab To Dubai Desert With AY by JoyAda1234(f): 1:44pm
Not cool at all.Meanwhile

8 Likes

Re: Mabel Makun Wears Hijab To Dubai Desert With AY by chriskosherbal(m): 1:47pm
They look like Arab tho....AY's wife looks more cute to me .....she is looking more like a ninja.

1 Like

Re: Mabel Makun Wears Hijab To Dubai Desert With AY by Khd95(m): 2:02pm
when u is in Rome.. do like Romans... when u is in Dubai wear hijabgrin
Re: Mabel Makun Wears Hijab To Dubai Desert With AY by itspzpics(m): 2:09pm
so beautiful
Re: Mabel Makun Wears Hijab To Dubai Desert With AY by Ositajustice01: 2:33pm
Good one...when money speaks
Re: Mabel Makun Wears Hijab To Dubai Desert With AY by Asianguy: 2:34pm
[color=#000099][/color]
Ok
Re: Mabel Makun Wears Hijab To Dubai Desert With AY by joystickextend1(m): 2:34pm
Okay
Re: Mabel Makun Wears Hijab To Dubai Desert With AY by Kufie(m): 2:34pm
Despite the fact that this is absolutely none of my business, they look really good. Never be too busy to have fun with family smiley

1 Like

Re: Mabel Makun Wears Hijab To Dubai Desert With AY by Ibrahim9090: 2:34pm
Noted
Re: Mabel Makun Wears Hijab To Dubai Desert With AY by Sirheny007(m): 2:34pm
I am struggling to understand how this will be of the smallest importance to me.

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Mabel Makun Wears Hijab To Dubai Desert With AY by kennyblaze007(m): 2:34pm
Happy they getting their groove back..bloggers nearly kill their marriage
Re: Mabel Makun Wears Hijab To Dubai Desert With AY by bigerboy200: 2:35pm
Hmmm...Recession no concern some people ohh...happy DUBAIing..
Re: Mabel Makun Wears Hijab To Dubai Desert With AY by flyca: 2:35pm
Opening mouth in all his pics, all in the bid to appear funny.

9 Likes

Re: Mabel Makun Wears Hijab To Dubai Desert With AY by YomzzyDBlogger: 2:35pm
Ok
Re: Mabel Makun Wears Hijab To Dubai Desert With AY by Sirheny007(m): 2:35pm
YomzzyDBlogger:
Ok
Kufie:
g
joystickextend1:
Okay
eezeribe:
OK

Book your space brothers!
I wont even flog you.
Re: Mabel Makun Wears Hijab To Dubai Desert With AY by Sirpaul(m): 2:35pm
Rain Rain Rain!
Re: Mabel Makun Wears Hijab To Dubai Desert With AY by Chiccly(f): 2:35pm
Cool
Re: Mabel Makun Wears Hijab To Dubai Desert With AY by talk2percy(m): 2:35pm
Money is good joor
Re: Mabel Makun Wears Hijab To Dubai Desert With AY by PBundles(m): 2:36pm
Thing is Arabs have a disliking for black men wearing their attire, they may smile, but they dont think much of you. Quiet funny as you think they would see it as flattery, THEY DONT. Talking from experience, as I frequent the region.
Re: Mabel Makun Wears Hijab To Dubai Desert With AY by asawanathegreat(m): 2:36pm
I hope Isis will not initiate u people b4 coming back to naija?
Re: Mabel Makun Wears Hijab To Dubai Desert With AY by LesbianBoy(m): 2:36pm
They are filming #Themakunbrothers reality show grin
Re: Mabel Makun Wears Hijab To Dubai Desert With AY by joliejanville: 2:37pm
Re: Mabel Makun Wears Hijab To Dubai Desert With AY by cutefergiee(m): 2:37pm
ma N50 has grown to bcome N100 with extra wing

Re: Mabel Makun Wears Hijab To Dubai Desert With AY by EmekaBlue(m): 2:37pm
Who he epp.. Hiss
Re: Mabel Makun Wears Hijab To Dubai Desert With AY by Adaumunocha(f): 2:37pm
Cool stuff
Re: Mabel Makun Wears Hijab To Dubai Desert With AY by VickyRotex(f): 2:37pm
I miss gala and lacasera cry cry
Re: Mabel Makun Wears Hijab To Dubai Desert With AY by LesbianBoy(m): 2:37pm
But wetin this AY wife carry for waist eh! Ukwu! shocked shocked
Re: Mabel Makun Wears Hijab To Dubai Desert With AY by modi78: 2:38pm
Fine wine

