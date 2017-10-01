Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mabel Makun Wears Hijab To Dubai Desert With AY (12502 Views)

News From Ebiwali-- Your Dubai vacay isn't complete if you don't visit the Desert! Comedian AY who is currently in Dubai with his wife and kids, for a vacation hit the most anticipated desert, He shared the photos on his page, Both of them styling for Arab, She covered all of body with Hijab, and she looks amazing see more below!

People can no longer enjoy their vacations in peace 1 Like

Not cool at all.Meanwhile 8 Likes

They look like Arab tho....AY's wife looks more cute to me .....she is looking more like a ninja. 1 Like

when u is in Rome.. do like Romans... when u is in Dubai wear hijab

so beautiful

Good one...when money speaks

Ok

Okay

Despite the fact that this is absolutely none of my business, they look really good. Never be too busy to have fun with family 1 Like

Noted

I am struggling to understand how this will be of the smallest importance to me. 5 Likes 1 Share

Happy they getting their groove back..bloggers nearly kill their marriage

Hmmm...Recession no concern some people ohh...happy DUBAIing..

Opening mouth in all his pics, all in the bid to appear funny. 9 Likes

Ok

OK

Rain Rain Rain!

Cool

Money is good joor

Thing is Arabs have a disliking for black men wearing their attire, they may smile, but they dont think much of you. Quiet funny as you think they would see it as flattery, THEY DONT. Talking from experience, as I frequent the region.

I hope Isis will not initiate u people b4 coming back to naija?

They are filming #Themakunbrothers reality show

ma N50 has grown to bcome N100 with extra wing

Who he epp.. Hiss

Cool stuff

I miss gala and lacasera

But wetin this AY wife carry for waist eh! Ukwu!