₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,902,246 members, 3,877,838 topics. Date: Friday, 27 October 2017 at 03:49 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mabel Makun Wears Hijab To Dubai Desert With AY (12502 Views)
|Mabel Makun Wears Hijab To Dubai Desert With AY by GibsonB(m): 1:38pm
Your Dubai vacay isn't complete if you don't visit the Desert! Comedian AY who is currently in Dubai with his wife and kids, for a vacation hit the most anticipated desert, He shared the photos on his page, Both of them styling for Arab, She covered all of body with Hijab, and she looks amazing see more below!
News From Ebiwali--http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/10/the-arab-style-ays-wife-wear-hijab.html
1 Like
|Re: Mabel Makun Wears Hijab To Dubai Desert With AY by eezeribe(m): 1:40pm
People can no longer enjoy their vacations in peace
1 Like
|Re: Mabel Makun Wears Hijab To Dubai Desert With AY by JoyAda1234(f): 1:44pm
Not cool at all.Meanwhile
8 Likes
|Re: Mabel Makun Wears Hijab To Dubai Desert With AY by chriskosherbal(m): 1:47pm
They look like Arab tho....AY's wife looks more cute to me .....she is looking more like a ninja.
1 Like
|Re: Mabel Makun Wears Hijab To Dubai Desert With AY by Khd95(m): 2:02pm
when u is in Rome.. do like Romans... when u is in Dubai wear hijab
|Re: Mabel Makun Wears Hijab To Dubai Desert With AY by itspzpics(m): 2:09pm
so beautiful
|Re: Mabel Makun Wears Hijab To Dubai Desert With AY by Ositajustice01: 2:33pm
Good one...when money speaks
|Re: Mabel Makun Wears Hijab To Dubai Desert With AY by Asianguy: 2:34pm
[color=#000099][/color]
Ok
|Re: Mabel Makun Wears Hijab To Dubai Desert With AY by joystickextend1(m): 2:34pm
Okay
|Re: Mabel Makun Wears Hijab To Dubai Desert With AY by Kufie(m): 2:34pm
Despite the fact that this is absolutely none of my business, they look really good. Never be too busy to have fun with family
1 Like
|Re: Mabel Makun Wears Hijab To Dubai Desert With AY by Ibrahim9090: 2:34pm
Noted
|Re: Mabel Makun Wears Hijab To Dubai Desert With AY by Sirheny007(m): 2:34pm
I am struggling to understand how this will be of the smallest importance to me.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mabel Makun Wears Hijab To Dubai Desert With AY by kennyblaze007(m): 2:34pm
Happy they getting their groove back..bloggers nearly kill their marriage
|Re: Mabel Makun Wears Hijab To Dubai Desert With AY by bigerboy200: 2:35pm
Hmmm...Recession no concern some people ohh...happy DUBAIing..
|Re: Mabel Makun Wears Hijab To Dubai Desert With AY by flyca: 2:35pm
Opening mouth in all his pics, all in the bid to appear funny.
9 Likes
|Re: Mabel Makun Wears Hijab To Dubai Desert With AY by YomzzyDBlogger: 2:35pm
Ok
|Re: Mabel Makun Wears Hijab To Dubai Desert With AY by Sirheny007(m): 2:35pm
YomzzyDBlogger:
Kufie:
joystickextend1:
eezeribe:
Book your space brothers!
I wont even flog you.
|Re: Mabel Makun Wears Hijab To Dubai Desert With AY by Sirpaul(m): 2:35pm
Rain Rain Rain!
|Re: Mabel Makun Wears Hijab To Dubai Desert With AY by Chiccly(f): 2:35pm
Cool
|Re: Mabel Makun Wears Hijab To Dubai Desert With AY by talk2percy(m): 2:35pm
Money is good joor
|Re: Mabel Makun Wears Hijab To Dubai Desert With AY by PBundles(m): 2:36pm
Thing is Arabs have a disliking for black men wearing their attire, they may smile, but they dont think much of you. Quiet funny as you think they would see it as flattery, THEY DONT. Talking from experience, as I frequent the region.
|Re: Mabel Makun Wears Hijab To Dubai Desert With AY by asawanathegreat(m): 2:36pm
I hope Isis will not initiate u people b4 coming back to naija?
|Re: Mabel Makun Wears Hijab To Dubai Desert With AY by LesbianBoy(m): 2:36pm
They are filming #Themakunbrothers reality show
|Re: Mabel Makun Wears Hijab To Dubai Desert With AY by joliejanville: 2:37pm
|Re: Mabel Makun Wears Hijab To Dubai Desert With AY by cutefergiee(m): 2:37pm
ma N50 has grown to bcome N100 with extra wing
|Re: Mabel Makun Wears Hijab To Dubai Desert With AY by EmekaBlue(m): 2:37pm
Who he epp.. Hiss
|Re: Mabel Makun Wears Hijab To Dubai Desert With AY by Adaumunocha(f): 2:37pm
Cool stuff
|Re: Mabel Makun Wears Hijab To Dubai Desert With AY by VickyRotex(f): 2:37pm
I miss gala and lacasera
|Re: Mabel Makun Wears Hijab To Dubai Desert With AY by LesbianBoy(m): 2:37pm
But wetin this AY wife carry for waist eh! Ukwu!
|Re: Mabel Makun Wears Hijab To Dubai Desert With AY by modi78: 2:38pm
Fine wine
Porn Queen, Afrocandy Goes Wild At Lagos Party [18+ Photos] / PHOTOS: Meet 18-yr-old Baby Faced Girl With Super Muscular Body / If You Think This Woman Is Enjoying A Nice Swim In The Pool, Think Again
Viewing this topic: eltata(m), wolex1960(m), Antina(f), prodigyevans(m), flex12(m), PTNL, jidoex66(m), freshboy31, Vado(m), soloravely, Hollarbeece(f), 1wolex85, Rebekkah(f), Airdy, Zanxx(f), daraj, Geestunnar(m), nedu2000(m), free2ryhme, haykay33, Rebelutionary, Davidson5(m), alfarouq(m), PierreDeFermath, okeagbe92(m), skysailor(m), four4, walley112, sulaimania2003(m), xclusiveguy4(m), parizz88(m), thiscounts(m), AmazingM, demmybite, stecman, anonyguy, mariamadenle(m), kidUrbane, richu89, ohiza, mikoyo200(m), abason(m), Yomite22(m) and 111 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10