Take My Case To Idi Amin’s Court - Evans Tells High Court by akelicious(m): 2:56pm
Suspected billionaire kidnap kingpin Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike alias Evans has told a Lagos High Court in Igbosere that the fresh charges against him are so ridiculous that only a court run by Uganda’s former military dictator Idi Amin Dada can entertain them.

He urged Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo to quash the twin charges and 11 counts filed against him by the Lagos State Government and allow him “to go home.”

Evans’ counsel, Olukoya Ogungbeje, also accused the prosecution of conniving with the court registrar to improperly obtain a document relating to the case from the court files.

“Whatever has been removed from the court files should be made available to me,” Ogungbeje said.



This was, however, dismissed by the judge after a strong objection from Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Ms Titilayo Shitta-Bey.

“I take a very strong exception to learned counsel’s comments. That is a very strong allegation,” Shitta-Bey said.

Justice Taiwo, who assured Ogungbeje of fairness in the trial, said: “I trust My registrars implicitly.”

The proposed charges, seen by The Nation on Monday when Evans and his alleged sccomplices were brought first brought to Igbosere, has four counts on one and seven counts on the other.

In the first charge, Evans and second defendant Victor Nonso Aduba are to stand trial on four counts of conspiracy, kidnapping and unlawful possession of weapons.

In the other charge, he and three others will face seven counts of conspiracy, attempted kidnapping, kidnapping, murder and attempted murder, including the alleged attempted kidnap of the Chairman of The Young Shall Grow Motors, Vincent Amaechi Obianodo.



The second to fourth defendants are Joseph Ikenna Emeka, Chiemeka Arinze and Udeme Frank Upong.

According to the second charge, the state will call 12 witnesses – six civilians and six senior police officers – to testify against Evans and Aduba for the alleged attempted kidnap of Obianodo.

The prosecution also listed nine exhibits that it intends to tender, including four rifles, two pistols, bullet proof vests, among others.

Before his first charge could be read last Monday, Evans, through his counsel, Olukoya Ogungbeje, drew the court’s attention to his two applications challenging the competence of the charge.

At the commencement of proceedings yesterday, he argued that both charges should be quashed and dismissed on the grounds, among others, that they were repetitive and duplicitous.

He also argued that the third and fourth counts on the first charge relating to firearms possession and sale required the fiat of the Attorney-General of the Federation which, according to him, the prosecution did not have.

He added: “Only a court in Uganda, Idi Amin’s Uganda, will entertain this kind of information (charge). This kind if charge can only be filed in a court in Uganda. We are in Nigeria. I urge this court to dismiss the charge against the defendant and allow him to go home.”

His applications to quash the charges were brought pursuant to Section 55 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Lagos State, 2015 and Sections 36 and 6 (6) (b) of the Constitution.

Ogungbeje argued that all 11 counts in both charges were “bad for duplicity, grossly defective, a gross abuse of court’s process and do not disclose a prima facie case” against Evans.

However, in its counter-affidavit, the Lagos State Government contended among others that there was no duplicity in the charges.

Shitta-Bey explained that the second to fifth defendants in the new charge are not defendants in charge number; ID/5970C/2017.

She stated that apart from the confessional statements of Evans, arms and ammunitions were recovered from him and his alleged cohorts.

As to why Evans could not be tried in one court for all the charges, she said: “It is not feasible to bring all the charges before one judge for reasons of logistics and it is going to make the case of the prosecution so complex and difficult to prove.

“We have many victims and witnesses. The offences happened at different times, places and spanned over several years. The only common factor is the defendant.”

The DPP also countered Evans’ claim that the prosecution had no fiat from the Attorney-General of the Federation to prosecute the case.

Justice Taiwo, however, adjourned till November 10 for ruling on Evans’ applications.

The judge also ordered that Evans’ three co-defendants on the second charge be moved to Kirikiri Maximum Security Prisons, Ikoyi.

Justice Taiwo made the order following an application that one of the suspects requires medical attention which are better available in prison.

The suspects have been in police custody since their arrest, unlike Evans who was transferred from the police to prison custody following his arraignment before Justice Hakeem Oshodi of a Lagos High Court in Ikeja.

http://thenationonlineng.net/evans-take-case-idi-amins-court/

Re: Take My Case To Idi Amin’s Court - Evans Tells High Court by drey076(m): 3:11pm
Re: Take My Case To Idi Amin’s Court - Evans Tells High Court by hadizadeezy(f): 3:11pm
you'll rotten in Nigeria
Re: Take My Case To Idi Amin’s Court - Evans Tells High Court by sukkot: 3:12pm
Re: Take My Case To Idi Amin’s Court - Evans Tells High Court by AmwithAtiku2019: 3:12pm
Re: Take My Case To Idi Amin’s Court - Evans Tells High Court by Teewhy2: 3:12pm
Assuming this crime was committed in North Korea, I don't think this man will be speaking this way when he knows the kind of punishment that awaits him.

Re: Take My Case To Idi Amin’s Court - Evans Tells High Court by divicode: 3:12pm
Wicked developer, developing Lagos on behalf of the developers
Thunder that will fire you is doing press-up

Re: Take My Case To Idi Amin’s Court - Evans Tells High Court by buffalowings: 3:12pm
He needs a fair trial.

These Nigerian lawyers sef.
There should have been a Dream Team of lawyes for his defence
After all, he has the money.
Re: Take My Case To Idi Amin’s Court - Evans Tells High Court by Drniyi4u(m): 3:12pm
sKeetz:
With a very good lawyer, Evans might be able to upturn this case and have this charges quashed because the Nigerian police is very incompetent. They leave behind so many loopholes in their investigation which could be exploited by a good defense lawyer.
I think I agree with you.

Re: Take My Case To Idi Amin’s Court - Evans Tells High Court by sKeetz(m): 3:12pm
With a very good lawyer, Evans might be able to upturn this case and have this charges quashed because the Nigerian police is very incompetent. They leave behind so many loopholes in their investigation which could be exploited by a good defense lawyer.

Re: Take My Case To Idi Amin’s Court - Evans Tells High Court by GentleYoung(m): 3:12pm
Re: Take My Case To Idi Amin’s Court - Evans Tells High Court by johnshagb(m): 3:12pm
Another reason why some people unleash jungle justice on any criminal caught in the act-Though I don't support this. Can you imagine the lawyer filing for the release his client to go home and chill angry . I pray the court hasten his case and made to serve his time behind bars.

Criminals taking advantage of our inefficient judicial system since 1910angry

Re: Take My Case To Idi Amin’s Court - Evans Tells High Court by talk2odim(m): 3:13pm
Hmnnn.......that he even has the audacity to still talk is baffling.

Re: Take My Case To Idi Amin’s Court - Evans Tells High Court by UgoFly: 3:13pm
drey076:
FTC grin

All this exaggerated captions and headlines just to attract comments. Idi Amin was just mentioned in the process prepared by the lawyer. I m sure Evans doesn't even know who Idi amin is.
Re: Take My Case To Idi Amin’s Court - Evans Tells High Court by countsparrow: 3:13pm
Re: Take My Case To Idi Amin’s Court - Evans Tells High Court by somto10: 3:13pm
over confidence
Re: Take My Case To Idi Amin’s Court - Evans Tells High Court by SNIPER123: 3:13pm
Re: Take My Case To Idi Amin’s Court - Evans Tells High Court by wolextayo(m): 3:13pm
This man just dey control Nigeria. Person wey dem suppose kill. Nigeria is so lawless
Re: Take My Case To Idi Amin’s Court - Evans Tells High Court by mccoy47(m): 3:13pm
They should just put a bullet in his head
Re: Take My Case To Idi Amin’s Court - Evans Tells High Court by oviejnr(m): 3:13pm
Na Uganda u take commit crimes?? I blame the court tho, it's like they are playing mind games with Nigerians that want justice
Re: Take My Case To Idi Amin’s Court - Evans Tells High Court by abrahym(m): 3:14pm
The criminal still dey get mouth, i guess our government are scared. Cabals everywhere
Re: Take My Case To Idi Amin’s Court - Evans Tells High Court by Bullhari007(m): 3:14pm
buhari is a useless goat
Re: Take My Case To Idi Amin’s Court - Evans Tells High Court by Titto93(m): 3:15pm
So this man is still alive. Stupid country!
An average man who committed 1% of his crime would've long be stoned to death.
Re: Take My Case To Idi Amin’s Court - Evans Tells High Court by Ghokes(m): 3:16pm
Why is Evans forming Mugabe?
Re: Take My Case To Idi Amin’s Court - Evans Tells High Court by kamor37: 3:16pm
Re: Take My Case To Idi Amin’s Court - Evans Tells High Court by modi78: 3:16pm
The joke is on him
Re: Take My Case To Idi Amin’s Court - Evans Tells High Court by godfatherx: 3:17pm
Jungle justice is bad, but I wish a policeman will just accidentally discharge his weapon and end this Evans nightmare and waste of public time
Re: Take My Case To Idi Amin’s Court - Evans Tells High Court by AreaFada2: 3:17pm
Funny stuff.
Re: Take My Case To Idi Amin’s Court - Evans Tells High Court by polite2(m): 3:18pm
Re: Take My Case To Idi Amin’s Court - Evans Tells High Court by shaddoww: 3:18pm
This guy will walk out of dis case.
Re: Take My Case To Idi Amin’s Court - Evans Tells High Court by Otono4real(m): 3:19pm
Don't be surprised this man will work away a free man tomorrow. No be naija we dey

