Take My Case To Idi Amin's Court - Evans Tells High Court by akelicious(m): 2:56pm
Suspected billionaire kidnap kingpin Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike alias Evans has told a Lagos High Court in Igbosere that the fresh charges against him are so ridiculous that only a court run by Uganda’s former military dictator Idi Amin Dada can entertain them.
Re: Take My Case To Idi Amin's Court - Evans Tells High Court by drey076(m): 3:11pm
FTC
Re: Take My Case To Idi Amin's Court - Evans Tells High Court by hadizadeezy(f): 3:11pm
you'll rotten in Nigeria
Re: Take My Case To Idi Amin's Court - Evans Tells High Court by sukkot: 3:12pm
Re: Take My Case To Idi Amin's Court - Evans Tells High Court by AmwithAtiku2019: 3:12pm
Re: Take My Case To Idi Amin's Court - Evans Tells High Court by Teewhy2: 3:12pm
Assuming this crime was committed in North Korea, I don't think this man will be speaking this way when he knows the kind of punishment that awaits him.
9 Likes
Re: Take My Case To Idi Amin's Court - Evans Tells High Court by divicode: 3:12pm
Wicked developer, developing Lagos on behalf of the developers
Thunder that will fire you is doing press-up
1 Like 2 Shares
Re: Take My Case To Idi Amin's Court - Evans Tells High Court by buffalowings: 3:12pm
He needs a fair trial.
These Nigerian lawyers sef.
There should have been a Dream Team of lawyes for his defence
After all, he has the money.
Re: Take My Case To Idi Amin's Court - Evans Tells High Court by Drniyi4u(m): 3:12pm
sKeetz:I think I agree with you.
3 Likes 1 Share
Re: Take My Case To Idi Amin's Court - Evans Tells High Court by sKeetz(m): 3:12pm
With a very good lawyer, Evans might be able to upturn this case and have this charges quashed because the Nigerian police is very incompetent. They leave behind so many loopholes in their investigation which could be exploited by a good defense lawyer.
11 Likes
Re: Take My Case To Idi Amin's Court - Evans Tells High Court by GentleYoung(m): 3:12pm
.
Re: Take My Case To Idi Amin's Court - Evans Tells High Court by johnshagb(m): 3:12pm
Another reason why some people unleash jungle justice on any criminal caught in the act-Though I don't support this. Can you imagine the lawyer filing for the release his client to go home and chill . I pray the court hasten his case and made to serve his time behind bars.
Criminals taking advantage of our inefficient judicial system since 1910
2 Likes
Re: Take My Case To Idi Amin's Court - Evans Tells High Court by talk2odim(m): 3:13pm
Hmnnn.......that he even has the audacity to still talk is baffling.
2 Likes
Re: Take My Case To Idi Amin's Court - Evans Tells High Court by UgoFly: 3:13pm
drey076:
All this exaggerated captions and headlines just to attract comments. Idi Amin was just mentioned in the process prepared by the lawyer. I m sure Evans doesn't even know who Idi amin is.
Re: Take My Case To Idi Amin's Court - Evans Tells High Court by countsparrow: 3:13pm
Baba...
1 Share
Re: Take My Case To Idi Amin's Court - Evans Tells High Court by somto10: 3:13pm
over confidence
Re: Take My Case To Idi Amin's Court - Evans Tells High Court by SNIPER123: 3:13pm
Re: Take My Case To Idi Amin's Court - Evans Tells High Court by wolextayo(m): 3:13pm
This man just dey control Nigeria. Person wey dem suppose kill. Nigeria is so lawless
Re: Take My Case To Idi Amin's Court - Evans Tells High Court by mccoy47(m): 3:13pm
Lol.
They should just put a bullet in his head
Re: Take My Case To Idi Amin's Court - Evans Tells High Court by oviejnr(m): 3:13pm
Na Uganda u take commit crimes?? I blame the court tho, it's like they are playing mind games with Nigerians that want justice
Re: Take My Case To Idi Amin's Court - Evans Tells High Court by abrahym(m): 3:14pm
The criminal still dey get mouth, i guess our government are scared. Cabals everywhere
Re: Take My Case To Idi Amin's Court - Evans Tells High Court by Bullhari007(m): 3:14pm
buhari is a useless goat
Re: Take My Case To Idi Amin's Court - Evans Tells High Court by Titto93(m): 3:15pm
So this man is still alive. Stupid country!
An average man who committed 1% of his crime would've long be stoned to death.
Re: Take My Case To Idi Amin's Court - Evans Tells High Court by Ghokes(m): 3:16pm
Why is Evans forming Mugabe?
Re: Take My Case To Idi Amin's Court - Evans Tells High Court by kamor37: 3:16pm
1 Like
Re: Take My Case To Idi Amin's Court - Evans Tells High Court by modi78: 3:16pm
The joke is on him
Re: Take My Case To Idi Amin's Court - Evans Tells High Court by godfatherx: 3:17pm
Jungle justice is bad, but I wish a policeman will just accidentally discharge his weapon and end this Evans nightmare and waste of public time
Re: Take My Case To Idi Amin's Court - Evans Tells High Court by AreaFada2: 3:17pm
Funny stuff.
Re: Take My Case To Idi Amin's Court - Evans Tells High Court by polite2(m): 3:18pm
Ahhhh
Re: Take My Case To Idi Amin's Court - Evans Tells High Court by shaddoww: 3:18pm
This guy will walk out of dis case.
Re: Take My Case To Idi Amin's Court - Evans Tells High Court by Otono4real(m): 3:19pm
Don't be surprised this man will work away a free man tomorrow. No be naija we dey
