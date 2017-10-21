₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Police Arrest Kidnappers Who Killed A Lawyer In Abuja (Photos) by kirajustice: 3:47pm
Below is a press release made avaulable to PoliticsNGR;
PARADE OF SUSPECTED VICIOUS AND NOTORIOUS KIDNAP FOR RANSOM, MURDER AND ARMED ROBBERY GANGS TERRORISING INNOCENT TRAVELLERS ON ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY AND KANO – JIGAWA – KADUNA STATES, BY CSP JIMOH MOSHOOD FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER, AT RIJANNA, ABUJA- KADUNA HIGHWAY 0N 27TH OCTOBER, 2017.
Consequent on the strengthening of Operation Absolute Sanity with additional personnel and Modern Crime Detection and Fighting Equipment by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris NPM, mni on Abuja - Kaduna Highway with effect from 14th of September, 2017 to proactively tackle and deal with the new emerging gangs of Kidnappers on Abuja – Kaduna Highway who from actionable intelligence gathered usually move in from other States in the North East such as Katsina, Sokoto and Kebbi to Kaduna – Abuja Highway and kidnap innocent travellers and after collection of ransoms move back to those States earlier mentioned. The new strategies implemented by the personnel of Operation Absolute Sanity yielded positive results in the arrest of the above-mentioned suspects.
CASE I: ARREST OF SUSPECTS RESPONSIBLE FOR THE MURDER OF BARR SHERIFF YAZID AND THE KIDNAP FOR RANSOM OF HIS WIFE
SUSPECTS:
1. Adamu Tukur aka Ado ‘M’ 25 years
2. Ahmadu Bala aka Basso 'M' 30yrs Native of Rijana village
3. Bello Sule aka Yellow Kachalla 'M' 29yrs Native of Pambeguwa in Kaduna
4. Hamza Sulaiman 'M' aka Katsinawa 29yrs Native of Sabon Gayan
5. Sulaiman Abubakar 'M' 25yrs, Adamu Tukur aka Ado 'M' 25yrs Native of Giwa LGA who Negotiated and Collected the Ransom
6. Nuhu Ahmadu 'M' 30yrs Native of Sabon Gayan Abuja-Kaduna Expressway is the gang member who Carries Victims into the Bush with his Motorcycle and also comes to town and buys foodstuff for his gang members.
EXHIBITS:
i. 1 AK47 Rifle
ii. The motorcycle used for the Kidnap attack
iii. Cutlasses
iv. Sticks
v. Charms
vi. Thirty (30) Rounds of AK47 Ammunition
2. On 21/10/2017, after a sustained surveillance and manhunt of kidnappers terrorising the Abuja – Kaduna Highway who were responsible for the killing of a renowned Lawyer and kidnap of his wife after collection of ransom. The Special Intelligence Response Team led by this operation with other Police detachments of Operation Absolute Sanity deployed on Abuja/Kaduna Highway. Six (6) vicious and notorious suspected kidnappers were trailed and arrested in their hideouts and camps located around toll gates, Kakau, Sabon gayan and Rijana axis on Abuja - Kaduna Highway where they were hiding.
All the suspects mentioned in this case were identified by the wife of the slain lawyer, Barr. Sheriff Yazid, she was also kidnapped by the same gang and freed after collection of ransom. An investigation is being intensified to arrest other suspects at large. All suspects will be arraigned in Court on completion of the investigation.
CASE II: ARMED ROBBERY/KIDNAP FOR RANSOM
SUSPECTS:
1. Aliyu Suleiman ‘30yrs’ – Gang Leader
2. Nahuru Abubakar 30yrs
3. Muazu Lawal ‘32yrs’
4. Halilu Garba ‘32yrs’
5. Bello Yusuf 23yrs
6. Rufai Haruna ‘30yrs’
7. Abubakar Haruna ‘35yrs’
8. Mohammed Yahaya 20yrs.
9. Rashidu Husseini ‘22yrs’
EXHIBITS RECOVERED:
i. AK47 Rifles
ii. Pump Action Gun
iii. Toyota Hummer Bus ( Operational Vehicle of kidnappers)
iv. Pairs of Military Uniforms
v. Cutlasses
vi. Twenty (20) Rounds of AK47 Ammunition
3. Further to Case 1 above, another vicious and notorious Kidnap for Ransom gang were dislodged and busted on 25/10/17 by the Special Intelligence Response Team attached to Operation Absolute Sanity arrested the Nine (9) notorious suspected Kidnappers after they carried out several kidnapping on Abuja – Kaduna highway and returned to Jigawa State. The exhibits listed above were recovered from their possession including their operational vehicle, a Toyota Hummer Bus they used to move from Kaduna-Kano Expressway to Kaduna – Abuja and back to Jigawa State. All the mentioned Suspects confessed to several kidnappings and armed robberies along Abuja – Kaduna to Kano Express Way. An investigation is being intensified to arrest the remaining suspects at large.
4. I wish to assure Nigerians that the Inspector-General of Police has directed the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) in zones and commands across the country to beef up security in their Area of Responsibilities (AOR) and ensure massive deployment of Armed Police Personnel, Patrol Teams and undercover operatives to black spots, flashpoints and other vulnerable criminal spots to nip in the bud all forms of crimes and criminality nationwide and make sure that detection of crimes are prompt to serve as effective deterrent to who-will-be criminals. The ongoing raids on criminal hideouts will be sustained throughout the country.
5. The Inspector General of Police wishes to extend sincere appreciations and gratitude to the people in the communities, towns and villages along Abuja – Kaduna highway for the supports and assistance being rendered in terms of prompt information and complaints to the Police Personnel deployed in their localities.
The renewed commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to reduce crimes and criminalities in the country to the barest remains unequivocal and unwavering.
https://politicsngr.com/2017/10/27/police-capture-kidnap-gang-responsible-killing-popular-lawyer-abuja-photos/
|Re: Police Arrest Kidnappers Who Killed A Lawyer In Abuja (Photos) by SOFTENGR: 3:50pm
NCAN stay off this thread, else I'll flog you.
...reporting from North West.
|Re: Police Arrest Kidnappers Who Killed A Lawyer In Abuja (Photos) by Nawteemaxie(m): 5:33pm
Only looked at the pictures.
Couldn't read that novel.
Keep the good work up, NPF!
|Re: Police Arrest Kidnappers Who Killed A Lawyer In Abuja (Photos) by adeniyi55: 5:34pm
Update. People arrest police
|Re: Police Arrest Kidnappers Who Killed A Lawyer In Abuja (Photos) by niceprof: 5:34pm
Abba Kyari i sight you
|Re: Police Arrest Kidnappers Who Killed A Lawyer In Abuja (Photos) by MammyYoo567(f): 5:34pm
Awon eyan Evans
|Re: Police Arrest Kidnappers Who Killed A Lawyer In Abuja (Photos) by fabrestove: 5:34pm
All inside Abuja?
Jesus
|Re: Police Arrest Kidnappers Who Killed A Lawyer In Abuja (Photos) by aleeyus(m): 5:35pm
|Re: Police Arrest Kidnappers Who Killed A Lawyer In Abuja (Photos) by GREATESTPIANIST: 5:35pm
.I wonder what happens,to the,prisons in naija...... dnt they ever get full?? crimes daily........ God save your nation........
|Re: Police Arrest Kidnappers Who Killed A Lawyer In Abuja (Photos) by Fingerprinter(m): 5:35pm
I just booked this space even though I don't have any meaningful thing to say. I am really sorry for taking a space that someone would have used to make a sensible comment. Please, forgive me.
Meanwhile, I am really feeling down and getting close to 100 likes on this post could be the only thing that will cheer me up. That said, please, if you have a "like" that you are not using, help me drop it here. You might be contributing to cheer a brother up.
Regards,
Baz.
|Re: Police Arrest Kidnappers Who Killed A Lawyer In Abuja (Photos) by Dearlord(m): 5:35pm
This country would have been more beautiful without the North.
|Re: Police Arrest Kidnappers Who Killed A Lawyer In Abuja (Photos) by gasparpisciotta(m): 5:36pm
Speedy trial please
|Re: Police Arrest Kidnappers Who Killed A Lawyer In Abuja (Photos) by congorasta: 5:36pm
don't trust Nigerian police �
|Re: Police Arrest Kidnappers Who Killed A Lawyer In Abuja (Photos) by Coldfeets: 5:36pm
Evil men.
|Re: Police Arrest Kidnappers Who Killed A Lawyer In Abuja (Photos) by TallPck1: 5:36pm
Q
|Re: Police Arrest Kidnappers Who Killed A Lawyer In Abuja (Photos) by J0hnTrevolt(m): 5:37pm
Selfish Northerners. no federal character. Imagine!
|Re: Police Arrest Kidnappers Who Killed A Lawyer In Abuja (Photos) by JON01: 5:37pm
BAIL is free keh
|Re: Police Arrest Kidnappers Who Killed A Lawyer In Abuja (Photos) by Johnawesome(m): 5:39pm
Why won't they give police their rights
Those men dy try
|Re: Police Arrest Kidnappers Who Killed A Lawyer In Abuja (Photos) by GREATESTPIANIST: 5:40pm
Fingerprinter:awwwwwwwwwwnnn my love...... dnt be down... be happy!! some,ppl are goin tru worse u hv gone,tru
|Re: Police Arrest Kidnappers Who Killed A Lawyer In Abuja (Photos) by bukifemi1: 5:42pm
It is not in character of Northerns to do such things. They may have learned it from the South
|Re: Police Arrest Kidnappers Who Killed A Lawyer In Abuja (Photos) by free2ryhme: 5:43pm
Dirty aboki animals
|Re: Police Arrest Kidnappers Who Killed A Lawyer In Abuja (Photos) by Melodyz(m): 5:43pm
Castrate them oo.... At least the nine virgins waiting for them go dy disappointed
|Re: Police Arrest Kidnappers Who Killed A Lawyer In Abuja (Photos) by Wiseandtrue(f): 5:47pm
Where is that unprofessional wolf in human clothing wey no dey wear uniform
How does this get pass our border
|Re: Police Arrest Kidnappers Who Killed A Lawyer In Abuja (Photos) by Imarnuel04(m): 5:47pm
Imagine they wrote "Bail is free" on the podium. Police have no shame sha. The next worst thing after these criminals is the police themselves
|Re: Police Arrest Kidnappers Who Killed A Lawyer In Abuja (Photos) by raphy(m): 5:47pm
See wht they write o the police podium. #bailisfree but some thief will be collecting money in huge some to bail ppl.
This country is a big joke.
|Re: Police Arrest Kidnappers Who Killed A Lawyer In Abuja (Photos) by Horlaboy51(m): 5:51pm
I wish the kidnapper could stand up and shoot the officers with the gun in front of them.........
|Re: Police Arrest Kidnappers Who Killed A Lawyer In Abuja (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 5:52pm
Good job CP and IGP
|Re: Police Arrest Kidnappers Who Killed A Lawyer In Abuja (Photos) by Bullhari007(m): 5:54pm
Buhari people on the beat.. Yoruba Muslims will not like this Arrest
|Re: Police Arrest Kidnappers Who Killed A Lawyer In Abuja (Photos) by seunjungle1(m): 5:55pm
I don't support their evil deeds. But come to think of it..won't they engage themselves in something doing.
Nigeria looters children are in high working place places while hungry ones are left aside with no recognition from our government.
If not that I come from well-behave home I should find something to do also...
|Re: Police Arrest Kidnappers Who Killed A Lawyer In Abuja (Photos) by Bullhari007(m): 5:57pm
Buhari people on the beat.. Yoruba Muslims will not like this Arrest
|Re: Police Arrest Kidnappers Who Killed A Lawyer In Abuja (Photos) by 9jaDoc: 5:58pm
Useless people
|Re: Police Arrest Kidnappers Who Killed A Lawyer In Abuja (Photos) by ChangetheChange: 5:58pm
Fulani herdsmen have diversified into kidnapping
