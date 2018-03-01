₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,979,119 members, 4,150,910 topics. Date: Friday, 23 March 2018 at 09:47 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 39 Trafficked Nigerians In Spain Rescued From Sex Slave Trade (Video) (4905 Views)
Photos Of Libya Slave Trade, Torture & Killings Surface (Viewer's Discretion) / Landlord & Tenant Arrested For Turning 13-Year-Old Housemaid Into Sex Slave / RCCG Woman Rescued From Jumping Into Lagos Lagoon Reveals Her Problems. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|39 Trafficked Nigerians In Spain Rescued From Sex Slave Trade (Video) by muckross(m): 6:13pm
Thirty-nine Nigerians have been rescued from a sex slave trade in Spain, the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) has said.
The trafficking ring was said to have been organised by Nigerians and the victims were reportedly forced to reside in “cave-like houses”.
They were freed in a joint operation involving the NCA, Spanish law enforcement and the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).
The victims — many of whom are said to be under 18 — were reportedly forced to undergo ‘voodoo-juju’ rituals in Nigeria by some traffickers linked with an organised criminal network known as the Eiye Confraternity.
“They were then moved by boat to Libya and Italy, before arriving in Spain,” the NCA said in a statement on its website.
“The women were forced to live in cave-like houses in unsafe and unsanitary conditions, unable to leave and sexually exploited for the sole purpose of financial gain for the gang leaders, with all money eventually ending up in their hands in Nigeria.”
The statement said a total of 89 people – including the leader of the gang – were arrested in the course of the investigation, with 43 of them remanded in prison.
Among them is a “Nigerian Madame living in Middleton, Greater Manchester, believed to be controlling some of the victims in Spain, and paying money to the OCG back in Nigeria”.
Tom Dowdall, deputy director, modern slavery and human trafficking threat of the NCA, was quoted to have described the sex trafficking as a “complex and extensive operation with deep-rooted organisation both in Nigeria and Spain.
Watch The Video Below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2GMDj6_SiY0
Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/39-trafficked-nigerians-rescued-from.html
|Re: 39 Trafficked Nigerians In Spain Rescued From Sex Slave Trade (Video) by Ever8054: 6:27pm
eyaa.....
|Re: 39 Trafficked Nigerians In Spain Rescued From Sex Slave Trade (Video) by kcjazzy: 8:10pm
poo happen to people who are above ground
|Re: 39 Trafficked Nigerians In Spain Rescued From Sex Slave Trade (Video) by KingsleyCEO: 9:04pm
I think the story is one sided, if you ask those girls in a language they are sure no one else understands if they wish to continue? Their answer will be yes. Who wants to stay in this sh*thole of a country?
They just have to buy into the story of being traffic so as to have safe landing and compassion.
Meanwhile!
Bubu, you're gone.
1 Like
|Re: 39 Trafficked Nigerians In Spain Rescued From Sex Slave Trade (Video) by nairavsdollars(f): 9:05pm
These people will not learn despite what they saw in Libya. Government should stop rescuing them
Those of us hustling in Nigeria here, do we have two heads?
|Re: 39 Trafficked Nigerians In Spain Rescued From Sex Slave Trade (Video) by Flexherbal(m): 9:05pm
I know those girls will be rejoicing now, over their rescue.
|Re: 39 Trafficked Nigerians In Spain Rescued From Sex Slave Trade (Video) by kkkp: 9:05pm
Rubbish!! They should stop rescuing them since they don't want to learn.
|Re: 39 Trafficked Nigerians In Spain Rescued From Sex Slave Trade (Video) by obaataaokpaewu: 9:05pm
Oba Of Benin curse Don dey work?
Obaataaokpaewu!!!!!
Iseeeeee!!!!!!!!
1 Like
|Re: 39 Trafficked Nigerians In Spain Rescued From Sex Slave Trade (Video) by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 9:06pm
|Re: 39 Trafficked Nigerians In Spain Rescued From Sex Slave Trade (Video) by EmagNig(m): 9:06pm
too bad
|Re: 39 Trafficked Nigerians In Spain Rescued From Sex Slave Trade (Video) by BruncleZuma: 9:07pm
|Re: 39 Trafficked Nigerians In Spain Rescued From Sex Slave Trade (Video) by bjayx: 9:07pm
What a shame??
|Re: 39 Trafficked Nigerians In Spain Rescued From Sex Slave Trade (Video) by dogstyle007(m): 9:07pm
na wa
|Re: 39 Trafficked Nigerians In Spain Rescued From Sex Slave Trade (Video) by ONeMAnMOPOL: 9:07pm
|Re: 39 Trafficked Nigerians In Spain Rescued From Sex Slave Trade (Video) by PigMeat: 9:07pm
which way buhari?
|Re: 39 Trafficked Nigerians In Spain Rescued From Sex Slave Trade (Video) by ishowdotgmail(m): 9:07pm
Edonarians
|Re: 39 Trafficked Nigerians In Spain Rescued From Sex Slave Trade (Video) by Thegamingorca(m): 9:08pm
Bini girlsssssssssssssss
Ohhhhh the strongest cartel
|Re: 39 Trafficked Nigerians In Spain Rescued From Sex Slave Trade (Video) by shervydman(m): 9:08pm
The gods are at work..... I prefer our traditional gods to d other god or whatever.
|Re: 39 Trafficked Nigerians In Spain Rescued From Sex Slave Trade (Video) by Thegamingorca(m): 9:08pm
Edo is sodomy and gomorrah
No be childsplay
|Re: 39 Trafficked Nigerians In Spain Rescued From Sex Slave Trade (Video) by Machinegun91(m): 9:11pm
Ka sha min tyo yam
|Re: 39 Trafficked Nigerians In Spain Rescued From Sex Slave Trade (Video) by oyetunder(m): 9:16pm
Surely if Benin kingdom is as big in population likecthe Hausas, Yorubas or Ibos, they would have produce enough girls to set the whole world on fire with that hairy things between their legs. Haba! Only God knows why that kingdom is so good in producing women who are ready to go even inside volcano to trade in sex. Sex locusts flying everywhere. How can they be producing women who see their feminine holes as their oil wells.
|Re: 39 Trafficked Nigerians In Spain Rescued From Sex Slave Trade (Video) by oyetunder(m): 9:17pm
chai
|Re: 39 Trafficked Nigerians In Spain Rescued From Sex Slave Trade (Video) by oyetunder(m): 9:17pm
|Re: 39 Trafficked Nigerians In Spain Rescued From Sex Slave Trade (Video) by brownemmanuel43(m): 9:19pm
This gold wrist watch is the real timer
|Re: 39 Trafficked Nigerians In Spain Rescued From Sex Slave Trade (Video) by bewla(m): 9:19pm
Greener
|Re: 39 Trafficked Nigerians In Spain Rescued From Sex Slave Trade (Video) by Chiscomax(m): 9:25pm
37 Edo people and 2 yorubas
|Re: 39 Trafficked Nigerians In Spain Rescued From Sex Slave Trade (Video) by AnanseK(m): 9:28pm
oyetunder:
You are on point except that you called them ladies. They are women but not ladies my friend. The two words are not the same.
1 Like
|Re: 39 Trafficked Nigerians In Spain Rescued From Sex Slave Trade (Video) by ehispapa(m): 9:30pm
Nigerians and tribalism. i didnt see where any name or tribe is mentioned by as usual they must invoke tribe into anything.
|Re: 39 Trafficked Nigerians In Spain Rescued From Sex Slave Trade (Video) by AnanseK(m): 9:31pm
Nothing like traffickers bla bla bla. These are Edoand some Igbo girls. Prostitution is in their blood , they are even supported by their families to go and find money by selling their bodies in Europe. Please call a spade a spade. This is their choice.
|Re: 39 Trafficked Nigerians In Spain Rescued From Sex Slave Trade (Video) by AnanseK(m): 9:33pm
ehispapa:
You don’t have to mention tribe, we all know where international prostitutes come from, just as we know where drug couriers hail from.
|Re: 39 Trafficked Nigerians In Spain Rescued From Sex Slave Trade (Video) by Asowari(m): 9:34pm
none of dem are victims na wa disgracing people up and down
|Re: 39 Trafficked Nigerians In Spain Rescued From Sex Slave Trade (Video) by IamLaura(f): 9:37pm
AnanseK:I already know ur tribe from this ur comment.
You’re very biased,a hypocrite,tribalist and a liar.
Typical
Couple Charged In $13 Million Nigerian Scam / Mutilated Body Of Hunchback Dumped In Bush / Baby Tortured By Maid In Uganda Still Alive
Viewing this topic: tsmith(f), ibizgirl(f), DrMuzungu, 00Ademi(m), Goodgate111(f), ki10(m), bolzyboy, mayana(m), Extraterres(m), Cyberknight, klisjayafrica1(m), Asowari(m), omoranmilowo, Inspire01, ArinzeRaph, bobbybiggs(m), uchman48(m), Emvico34, Firehead, Ahmed4002(m), Sleekfun, mikecino(m), ghanaman5050, NE555, sbpumpin, Metoa, toyinid78, Atiku2019, pippen213(m), erek(m), freshwaters, donkenny(m), Ativ, Ekykool(m), SIRTee15, Adegok23, GogobiriLalas, Kelvin1019, kinzmen, dgame2k2(m), erickjany, Rosarie(f), sacramento1212, veron007, JUBILEE2000, austinebode, Rochas2023, Whomesz, Olidawg247(m), IpostStuff(m), mayblow, etido15(m), eseosa77(m), Joe980, Supreme01(m), onwuakpachris(m), Weirdmuzik, mrmrmister, dustydee, ClumsyFlimsy, Ball22, omotayopappy(m), anyaekekehinde(m) and 121 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13