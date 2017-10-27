₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Why I Don't Want A Girl Child - Ayeni Faith Damilola by Africlegend: 4:14pm
"I Don't Want A Girl Child!"
"I don't want to have a girl child", someone said, and, when I got the knack of his excuses, I couldn't but think twice over my dream of having, at least, a beautiful female child. I used to picture her pretty, slim, intelligent, natural and innocent.I used to visualize a girl child, who would perch on my shoulder while I tell her stories of the tortoise and the hen. I used to see a future daughter, who would be found of me and shout Dad! Dad!! in the house.I had desired a daughter, with whom I'll play football in the compound.I used to want a girl, whom I would adorn with expensive clothes and jewelries. A daughter I would treat like a princess and worship.I wanted to name her Ewatomi, But, now, I'm afraid!
Did the girl child, all at once, realise she's without value? Does she now see herself as made for men's buzz, and that alone? Does she think she's made to make boys feel good? Was she designed, just for boys' amusement and turn-on? In the strippers' club, you would see without-clothes girls, gallivanting and selling it cheap.They would allow you handle their boobs, if you can pay.They would allow you do most nutty and slaphappy things with their bodies for a valueless naira note.The other day, A girl wrote this on specialspesh(Davido's friend)' s wall on instagram, " D Bleep way you Bleep me for free way you promised me toyota Corolla car way u ne er still fulfill naa thurnder go strike u one day." What has come over the latest girl child? In the University, almost every girl is a hoe! Some are in the sex business, while some lay around just for the fun of it. Seeing a young boy take tramadol, cialis, levitra, viagra codeine etc, one would wonder who the victim of such make her cry anal rampage would be.She's the innocent-looking 17yrs old daddy's girl.
Isn't It demeaning, that 10 unclad, grown up ladies would twist and bunny hop around a fully clothed boy, all in the name of shooting a musical video? Isn't it worth crying for, that some 5 ladies would pride and joy in being baby Mamas for a small fry celebrity? Isn't it sorry and touching, that a girl would, with zeal, pose Unclad and 24 carat original for a shot? Haven't you seen a pretty young girl, expose her almost-bare vulva to the coldness of camera flashes? Isn't it pesky, that ladies now delight more pleasure in twerking than contributing anything intelligible to the society? Isn't it ugly? If a guy would boast, he would, of the number of girls he's had free sex with! He would boast of how recklessly, he bleeped that hijab-wearing girl.He would boast of how he, without mercy, ravished that lady, who doesn't wear hear rings.He would, of how a Pastor's daughter came begging for more, after a war-like bed session.Ask some guy out there, He's got more than fifteen girls shouting for help.
Someone seems to have untied the girl child into nothingness.Someone seems to have primed her on being a low-grade mortal.She seems to have endorsed and taken stock in being made for men's pick-me-up alone.She seems aware of herself being only an easy mark for sexual pleasure.She now understands how the best she can offer is her curves and boobs.She's like too afraid of being irrelevant, that she wants to lay bare, what's under her pant, if that would bring about attention.Let those punching out for gender equality stop wasting time, the girl child has accepted defeat! The ministry of women affairs should change name, ladies seem more comfortable as mere blow jobbers.
I would have said, that I would
instill in my own daughter ethics and ideals, but, will it make a difference? I would have sworn to bring her up very religiously, but Pastors' daughters seem not too good.I would have planned to give her a sky-scraping education, but, those ladies who went to Cambridge, don't they end up in the street nude? I would have decided to make life so comfortable for and give her every little thing she needs, but, daughters of rich parents are not different.I would have promised to shower attention on her, but, those of caring and tender parents also end up giving free sex.I would, then, have promised to be tough on my own girl and always flog brain into her, but, daughters of such parents end up living couples' lives in school, cooking and receiving Bob doles on a daily basis. Nothing seem enough to stop a girl from going wild. Nothing seem enough to make her see herself as special and the best thing that has happened to the world.If you chastise her, it's trouble. If you don't at all, it is problem.So, Isn't it better not to give birth to a girl at all?
Ayeni Faith Damilola is a writer, public speaker and eulogist.
faithdamilolaayeni@yahoo.com
|Re: Why I Don't Want A Girl Child - Ayeni Faith Damilola by Lawlahdey(f): 4:24pm
Deep. You know what i think about this? The truth is the average female don't have the strength or ability required for day-to-day jobs. The average female is work-lazy. She wants things to come to her on a platter of gold and in a country like Nigeria, that's quite impossible. So, she resorts to selling her body because that's the only way to have it easy.
|Re: Why I Don't Want A Girl Child - Ayeni Faith Damilola by Africlegend: 5:15pm
Lawlahdey:
Oh!!!! I c
|Re: Why I Don't Want A Girl Child - Ayeni Faith Damilola by ElsonMorali: 5:22pm
I fault your logic.
A child's mind is always blank at birth and gradually filled by the impressions s/he forms or is formed for them.
Garbage in, garbage out.
You've just declared yourself a failure and not worthy to raise a child, whether boy or girl.
|Re: Why I Don't Want A Girl Child - Ayeni Faith Damilola by supervillain52(m): 5:40pm
Feminist are coming for you
|Re: Why I Don't Want A Girl Child - Ayeni Faith Damilola by jagugu88li(f): 6:57pm
Lawlahdey:Thank goodness you said "the average"....... let me go find my crew, us above average
|Re: Why I Don't Want A Girl Child - Ayeni Faith Damilola by Lawlahdey(f): 7:17pm
jagugu88li:People like we .
|Re: Why I Don't Want A Girl Child - Ayeni Faith Damilola by SlimHan(f): 8:24pm
The peer pressure is really eating deep into the average girl's mind neither is the environmental effect doing her any good.
The truth is the average girl believe in "survival of the fittest, the pressure of meeting up with the world's standard" afterall everyone is doing it.
Then the thought of "Hmm, solape my junior back in secondary school now ride a Corrolla? I must ride LR3 too.
Cycle of friendship is also a major factor
@lawlahdey, hope I'm permitted to use the word "average girl?
|Re: Why I Don't Want A Girl Child - Ayeni Faith Damilola by veekid(m): 8:39pm
If the rest of the world think the way you think ma'am, who do you want us (boiz) to be fùcking? No be everybody can be gay; remember?
|Re: Why I Don't Want A Girl Child - Ayeni Faith Damilola by Khonvicted(m): 8:39pm
The father of your mother should have wasted the sperm that brought ur mom
Who go born d pikin 4 u ?? Na man Abi ?? No b pesin like you born d woman wey u go knack.. SMH
|Re: Why I Don't Want A Girl Child - Ayeni Faith Damilola by Elnino4ladies: 8:41pm
I don't want girl child too
|Re: Why I Don't Want A Girl Child - Ayeni Faith Damilola by blackbeau1(f): 8:41pm
Then u make her understand who she is . It's your job to raise a decent daughter . Do your best and plant the seeds in her.
|Re: Why I Don't Want A Girl Child - Ayeni Faith Damilola by RETIREDMUMU(m): 8:41pm
w
|Re: Why I Don't Want A Girl Child - Ayeni Faith Damilola by Mujtahida: 8:42pm
When you born the girl child reject am because you don't want her to be a play thing for boys abi men.
|Re: Why I Don't Want A Girl Child - Ayeni Faith Damilola by Slayer2: 8:43pm
That one concern you.
|Re: Why I Don't Want A Girl Child - Ayeni Faith Damilola by alexistaiwo: 8:43pm
This one is scared of HIRED bleepers
|Re: Why I Don't Want A Girl Child - Ayeni Faith Damilola by RETIREDMUMU(m): 8:43pm
blackbeau1:u r fake
|Re: Why I Don't Want A Girl Child - Ayeni Faith Damilola by Sterope(f): 8:43pm
Sexism at its peak
|Re: Why I Don't Want A Girl Child - Ayeni Faith Damilola by edgecution(m): 8:44pm
Rubbish write up!!! What's the difference if you give them proper upbringing and love.
|Re: Why I Don't Want A Girl Child - Ayeni Faith Damilola by motun2017(f): 8:45pm
so delusional. nonsense
|Re: Why I Don't Want A Girl Child - Ayeni Faith Damilola by Daeylar(f): 8:47pm
So we now move misogynistic topics to FP, nice
Girl child this, girl child that, as if both genders are not capable of turning out badly.
Please let him know.
ElsonMorali:
|Re: Why I Don't Want A Girl Child - Ayeni Faith Damilola by blackbeau1(f): 8:48pm
RETIREDMUMU:I see u r living up to your name
|Re: Why I Don't Want A Girl Child - Ayeni Faith Damilola by Activeman391(m): 8:48pm
We all have choices to make and we live by those choices
|Re: Why I Don't Want A Girl Child - Ayeni Faith Damilola by queenfav(f): 8:48pm
It depends on her upbringing o. Most of us would rather hustle like a man (Monday to sunday) at our diverse careers and businesses, than allow one man use money to be controlling your life .There are still a lot of ladies who value their self worth enough to hustle with all their clothes on. You just need to raise your girl child to love herself, be strong, very assertive, hardworking and independent.
|Re: Why I Don't Want A Girl Child - Ayeni Faith Damilola by Yonce: 8:48pm
This is so true. I'm scared of having a daughter and raising her in this decayed society.
|Re: Why I Don't Want A Girl Child - Ayeni Faith Damilola by awa(m): 8:49pm
The Ayeni sounds so stupid... I am proud of my girls.
|Re: Why I Don't Want A Girl Child - Ayeni Faith Damilola by Yonce: 8:51pm
Daeylar:
I don't think the topic is misogynistic. The writer mainly expresses concern on how the girl child has been programmed to take the back seat mentally and ONLY use her "talents" to get what she wants.
|Re: Why I Don't Want A Girl Child - Ayeni Faith Damilola by IForgotMyLoginD(f): 8:52pm
Thank God I'm not average.
But in defense of the average female, the average Nigerian lady of this generation is a go-getter (not in the sugar daddy term, but in the entrepreneurship term). They quit their jobs to set up something for themselves. I can only speak for the ones I know, while u speak for yours.
The average ladies around me aspire to inspire. Creating and building something for themselves, working twice as hard. And achieving.
THE BELOW AVERAGE ladies, those Barbies are the ones u just described.
The ABOVE AVERAGE ones are intelligent people like me, who push, fall, work ten times as hard and smart as any man to be top in the game. And when we win, we share the proceeds with the less privileged.
So my dear, speak for yourself o. For every hoe girl out there, is also a useless boy/man out there complimenting the hoeness.
Never call the average lady a hoe. That's a term for those at the lower rung.
Lawlahdey:
|Re: Why I Don't Want A Girl Child - Ayeni Faith Damilola by WaffenSS(m): 8:53pm
I love my 2 year old baby girl and won't have it any other way.
Daughters are the best.
|Re: Why I Don't Want A Girl Child - Ayeni Faith Damilola by Pavore9: 8:54pm
If we don't want to have female children, who will the sons marry? China is a case study.
|Re: Why I Don't Want A Girl Child - Ayeni Faith Damilola by Daeylar(f): 8:54pm
Yonce:
Programmed by who? Spirits? And instead of fixing the problem, he decides to eliminate female children. Why not find a way to build a world whereby female children don't have to "take the back seat mentally and ONLY use her "talents" to get what she wants"
Oh wait I forgot. It's easier to eliminate female children. That's true.
