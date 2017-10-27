"I Don't Want A Girl Child!"



"I don't want to have a girl child", someone said, and, when I got the knack of his excuses, I couldn't but think twice over my dream of having, at least, a beautiful female child. I used to picture her pretty, slim, intelligent, natural and innocent.I used to visualize a girl child, who would perch on my shoulder while I tell her stories of the tortoise and the hen. I used to see a future daughter, who would be found of me and shout Dad! Dad!! in the house.I had desired a daughter, with whom I'll play football in the compound.I used to want a girl, whom I would adorn with expensive clothes and jewelries. A daughter I would treat like a princess and worship.I wanted to name her Ewatomi, But, now, I'm afraid!



Did the girl child, all at once, realise she's without value? Does she now see herself as made for men's buzz, and that alone? Does she think she's made to make boys feel good? Was she designed, just for boys' amusement and turn-on? In the strippers' club, you would see without-clothes girls, gallivanting and selling it cheap.They would allow you handle their boobs, if you can pay.They would allow you do most nutty and slaphappy things with their bodies for a valueless naira note.The other day, A girl wrote this on specialspesh(Davido's friend)' s wall on instagram, " D Bleep way you Bleep me for free way you promised me toyota Corolla car way u ne er still fulfill naa thurnder go strike u one day." What has come over the latest girl child? In the University, almost every girl is a hoe! Some are in the sex business, while some lay around just for the fun of it. Seeing a young boy take tramadol, cialis, levitra, viagra codeine etc, one would wonder who the victim of such make her cry anal rampage would be.She's the innocent-looking 17yrs old daddy's girl.



Isn't It demeaning, that 10 unclad, grown up ladies would twist and bunny hop around a fully clothed boy, all in the name of shooting a musical video? Isn't it worth crying for, that some 5 ladies would pride and joy in being baby Mamas for a small fry celebrity? Isn't it sorry and touching, that a girl would, with zeal, pose Unclad and 24 carat original for a shot? Haven't you seen a pretty young girl, expose her almost-bare vulva to the coldness of camera flashes? Isn't it pesky, that ladies now delight more pleasure in twerking than contributing anything intelligible to the society? Isn't it ugly? If a guy would boast, he would, of the number of girls he's had free sex with! He would boast of how recklessly, he bleeped that hijab-wearing girl.He would boast of how he, without mercy, ravished that lady, who doesn't wear hear rings.He would, of how a Pastor's daughter came begging for more, after a war-like bed session.Ask some guy out there, He's got more than fifteen girls shouting for help.



Someone seems to have untied the girl child into nothingness.Someone seems to have primed her on being a low-grade mortal.She seems to have endorsed and taken stock in being made for men's pick-me-up alone.She seems aware of herself being only an easy mark for sexual pleasure.She now understands how the best she can offer is her curves and boobs.She's like too afraid of being irrelevant, that she wants to lay bare, what's under her pant, if that would bring about attention.Let those punching out for gender equality stop wasting time, the girl child has accepted defeat! The ministry of women affairs should change name, ladies seem more comfortable as mere blow jobbers.



I would have said, that I would

instill in my own daughter ethics and ideals, but, will it make a difference? I would have sworn to bring her up very religiously, but Pastors' daughters seem not too good.I would have planned to give her a sky-scraping education, but, those ladies who went to Cambridge, don't they end up in the street nude? I would have decided to make life so comfortable for and give her every little thing she needs, but, daughters of rich parents are not different.I would have promised to shower attention on her, but, those of caring and tender parents also end up giving free sex.I would, then, have promised to be tough on my own girl and always flog brain into her, but, daughters of such parents end up living couples' lives in school, cooking and receiving Bob doles on a daily basis. Nothing seem enough to stop a girl from going wild. Nothing seem enough to make her see herself as special and the best thing that has happened to the world.If you chastise her, it's trouble. If you don't at all, it is problem.So, Isn't it better not to give birth to a girl at all?







Ayeni Faith Damilola is a writer, public speaker and eulogist.

faithdamilolaayeni@yahoo.com 11 Likes 3 Shares