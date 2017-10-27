₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Six More Cases Of Mokeypox Confirmed In Nigeria by bkfilms: 6:03pm
The Minister of State for Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire has announced laboratory confirmation of six additional cases among the suspected cases of Monkeypox.
https://www.channelstv.com/2017/10/27/breaking-six-more-suspected-cases-of-monkeypox-confirmed/
|Re: Six More Cases Of Mokeypox Confirmed In Nigeria by macmiral(m): 6:56pm
Nice post, OP just a final touching to ur spelling of monkey....
|Re: Six More Cases Of Mokeypox Confirmed In Nigeria by ezex(m): 6:58pm
God help ur world
|Re: Six More Cases Of Mokeypox Confirmed In Nigeria by iamleumas: 6:58pm
Auhs
|Re: Six More Cases Of Mokeypox Confirmed In Nigeria by iamleumas: 6:58pm
God
|Re: Six More Cases Of Mokeypox Confirmed In Nigeria by saraki2019(m): 6:59pm
what is mokypox? op
|Re: Six More Cases Of Mokeypox Confirmed In Nigeria by Edoi(m): 7:00pm
Hmm
|Re: Six More Cases Of Mokeypox Confirmed In Nigeria by Kufie(m): 7:00pm
...but it's only Pythons we've been eating. The Nigerian military must be probed!!!
|Re: Six More Cases Of Mokeypox Confirmed In Nigeria by iamJ(m): 7:00pm
That is why if som1 touches me this period
I will slap u with stick once for fear of monkey pox
If ure ugly, twice
If ure poor Na beating tins
|Re: Six More Cases Of Mokeypox Confirmed In Nigeria by tukurmubarak(m): 7:00pm
Na wa o
|Re: Six More Cases Of Mokeypox Confirmed In Nigeria by MXrap: 7:01pm
Ok
(0) (Reply)
