₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,902,325 members, 3,878,150 topics. Date: Friday, 27 October 2017 at 07:01 PM

Six More Cases Of Mokeypox Confirmed In Nigeria - Health - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Six More Cases Of Mokeypox Confirmed In Nigeria (325 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Six More Cases Of Mokeypox Confirmed In Nigeria by bkfilms: 6:03pm
The Minister of State for Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire has announced laboratory confirmation of six additional cases among the suspected cases of Monkeypox.

These include two cases each in Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom States, one in Enugu State and one in the Federal Capital Territory, making it a total of nine confirmed cases of Monkeypox in Nigeria.

Dr Ehanire who announced this today in his office said investigations are ongoing to see if any of the new cases have a link with the Bayelsa cluster, where the outbreak started.


He called for calm among members of the public, as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is working with all affected States to ensure case finding and adequate management.

He added that as frightening as the manifestation of the ailment may seem, no fatality has been recorded to date.

As at October 25, 2017, a total of 94 suspected cases have been reported from 11 States (Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Ekiti, Enugu, Imo, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Rivers) and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He noted that the newly confirmed cases are patients already being managed by public health authorities and have been receiving appropriate clinical care since the onset of the illness.

The Federal Ministry of Health, through the NCDC, is in close contact with all State Epidemiology Teams, as well as the health facilities providing clinical care to both suspected and confirmed cases.

State Commissioners of Health have been advised to place all health care facilities and disease surveillance and notification officers on alert, to ensure early case detection, reporting and effective treatment.

Ehanire said, “A National-level Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) led by the NCDC with support from our development partners, is coordinating outbreak investigation and response across affected States.

“The EOC includes the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, as well as experts from partner agencies.

“The NCDC has also deployed Rapid Response Teams to the four States with confirmed cases. Measures have been put in place to ensure proper investigation of all reported cases, effective sample collection and testing, as well as case management of all suspected and confirmed cases. Risk communication activities have been heightened to advise the public as well as healthcare workers on preventive measures. A nationwide communications campaign has begun, to inform Nigerians of key preventive measures to take to curtail the further spread of monkeypox.”

Nigerians are advised to always wash hands with soap and water after contact with animals or, when caring for sick relatives, or managing soiled beddings.


https://www.channelstv.com/2017/10/27/breaking-six-more-suspected-cases-of-monkeypox-confirmed/
Re: Six More Cases Of Mokeypox Confirmed In Nigeria by macmiral(m): 6:56pm
Nice post, OP just a final touching to ur spelling of monkey....
Re: Six More Cases Of Mokeypox Confirmed In Nigeria by ezex(m): 6:58pm
God help ur world
Re: Six More Cases Of Mokeypox Confirmed In Nigeria by iamleumas: 6:58pm
Auhs
Re: Six More Cases Of Mokeypox Confirmed In Nigeria by iamleumas: 6:58pm
God
Re: Six More Cases Of Mokeypox Confirmed In Nigeria by saraki2019(m): 6:59pm
what is mokypox? op
Re: Six More Cases Of Mokeypox Confirmed In Nigeria by Edoi(m): 7:00pm
Hmm
Re: Six More Cases Of Mokeypox Confirmed In Nigeria by Kufie(m): 7:00pm
...but it's only Pythons we've been eating. The Nigerian military must be probed!!! angry
Re: Six More Cases Of Mokeypox Confirmed In Nigeria by iamJ(m): 7:00pm
That is why if som1 touches me this period

I will slap u with stick once for fear of monkey pox


If ure ugly, twice


If ure poor Na beating tins
Re: Six More Cases Of Mokeypox Confirmed In Nigeria by tukurmubarak(m): 7:00pm
Na wa o
Re: Six More Cases Of Mokeypox Confirmed In Nigeria by MXrap: 7:01pm
Ok

(0) (Reply)

Six-legged Baby Born In Pakistan / How Toxins Affects Us. I / Treat Tonsillitis With Natural Medicine

Viewing this topic: Efemena1990, kola7509, ezex(m), buzz8u, desy24444(m), Emac34, dumga, obadesanre, Vicargeneral, andysnoopy(m), Ifemiloluwa(m), Jobazenu, saraki2019(m), stone316, secpowell, bluetopaz, Blackfyre, Edoi(m), StCapital, rugged7(m), Gpopsicle(m), Spexo001(m), Daddybright1986(m), Abbey4life, lordnoah, cherr(f), SMUAG(m), henryhee, 8stargeneral, Agbaletu, gaventa, FameG(f), damocool(m), diggy4real, iamleumas, Dontrapatolli(m), Soniceguy78(m), Itimkpataka2, tony1305, Ederson(m), EROMS38(m), bigjay01(m), Jsegskenny, Superpower(m), Kufie(m), agabaI23(m), Samadict(f), chillychill(f), starkid1996(m), Olufhemy(m), PrinceIdee11(m), symbianDON(m), tritritri, sirkaebs, bojebv, Morenikeji090, Emac(m), Diegoballer, Sirheny007(m), MXrap, iamJ(m), cabasaa, Sapeleboy911(m), fmorrah(m), HugeDan(m) and 134 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.