Germany does not recognise Catalonia ’ s unilateral declaration of independence , a government spokesman said Friday, calling for dialogue between the two sides.





“ The ( German ) federal government does not recognise such an independence declaration, ” spokesman Steffen Seibert said in a statement posted on Twitter .

“ The sovereignty and territorial integrity of Spain are and always will be inviolable , ” he added .

“ We hope that those involved will use all available opportunities for dialogue and de-escalation. ”

The political crisis in Spain escalated sharply after Catalan lawmakers voted to declare independence and Madrid in turn vowed to “ restore legality” and quash the region’ s secessionist bid.

Seibert’ s comments echoed those of EU President Donald Tusk who called for calm and said that Madrid remained the bloc’ s “ only interlocutor” .

The European Union and its member states have stood firmly behind Madrid in the standoff triggered by Catalonia ’ s hotly contested October 1 referendum on splitting from Spain.

Seibert said the German government was following the latest developments “ with concern” .



AFP







Source: AFPSource: http://punchng.com/germany-says-doesnt-recognise-catalonia-independence/

Well, the Catalonians should use dialogue to sort their way through. They should know that independence is not just given, it is taken!

Chukwu Okike, over to you... 8 Likes

But i don't really knw why biafra agitators have to give up like that...... They could have change tactics, leave the forceful approach and embrace dialogue. 1 Like

What must be done then?

Ipob...una don hear abi 6 Likes

The UK will not recognise the Catalan parliament's declaration of independence, Downing Street says.



Theresa May's official spokesman said the declaration was based on a vote that had been declared illegal.



The Scottish government said it understood and respected Catalonia's position.



The Catalan regional parliament has voted to declare independence from Spain, while the Spanish parliament has approved direct rule over the region.













http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-41783238

They really want to frustrate these people. Why can't they be what they wanted to be? 5 Likes

Catalonia right now be like 8 Likes

Biafra or catalonia



Biafrans will also receive that kind of news soon

IPOB take note 4 Likes







They're recognized in Biafra 10 Likes 1 Share

another Biafra in Spain

B4 nko which nation will recognise them yet till Spain does so.

world succumb to pressure Let them align with north Korea and watch theworld succumb to pressure 1 Like 1 Share

Just like Biafra is not recognized.. 1 Like

yeah they won't recognize Catalan but can give all their support to biafra

The Spanish government just fired the regional government and dissolved the Catalonia's parliament, the new elections will now hold on December 21.

Hopeless and frustrated Terrorist all over the world

You can all see what's happening in Europe?



So it can't happen here in Africa. Not with all we know!

Another BIAFRALIKE





There's a message somewhere for IPOB in all of these, I hope they actually learn something 2 Likes