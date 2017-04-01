₦airaland Forum

Catalonia Independence Not Recognised, Says Germany by dionflex: 9:07pm
Germany does not recognise Catalonia ’ s unilateral declaration of independence , a government spokesman said Friday, calling for dialogue between the two sides.


“ The ( German ) federal government does not recognise such an independence declaration, ” spokesman Steffen Seibert said in a statement posted on Twitter .
“ The sovereignty and territorial integrity of Spain are and always will be inviolable , ” he added .
“ We hope that those involved will use all available opportunities for dialogue and de-escalation. ”
The political crisis in Spain escalated sharply after Catalan lawmakers voted to declare independence and Madrid in turn vowed to “ restore legality” and quash the region’ s secessionist bid.
Seibert’ s comments echoed those of EU President Donald Tusk who called for calm and said that Madrid remained the bloc’ s “ only interlocutor” .
The European Union and its member states have stood firmly behind Madrid in the standoff triggered by Catalonia ’ s hotly contested October 1 referendum on splitting from Spain.
Seibert said the German government was following the latest developments “ with concern” .

AFP



Source: http://punchng.com/germany-says-doesnt-recognise-catalonia-independence/
Re: Catalonia Independence Not Recognised, Says Germany by dionflex: 9:08pm
Re: Catalonia Independence Not Recognised, Says Germany by cashlurd(m): 9:14pm
Well, the Catalonians should use dialogue to sort their way through. They should know that independence is not just given, it is taken!
Re: Catalonia Independence Not Recognised, Says Germany by ponziponzi(m): 9:14pm
Re: Catalonia Independence Not Recognised, Says Germany by jonnytad(m): 9:14pm
But i don't really knw why biafra agitators have to give up like that...... They could have change tactics, leave the forceful approach and embrace dialogue.

Re: Catalonia Independence Not Recognised, Says Germany by EngrMcDon(m): 9:15pm
What must be done then?
Re: Catalonia Independence Not Recognised, Says Germany by HOLYDICK(m): 9:15pm
Re: Catalonia Independence Not Recognised, Says Germany by justwise(m): 9:15pm
The UK will not recognise the Catalan parliament's declaration of independence, Downing Street says.

Theresa May's official spokesman said the declaration was based on a vote that had been declared illegal.

The Scottish government said it understood and respected Catalonia's position.

The Catalan regional parliament has voted to declare independence from Spain, while the Spanish parliament has approved direct rule over the region.






http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-41783238
Re: Catalonia Independence Not Recognised, Says Germany by mazimee(m): 9:15pm
Re: Catalonia Independence Not Recognised, Says Germany by apharm(m): 9:16pm
Re: Catalonia Independence Not Recognised, Says Germany by Fianze93(m): 9:16pm
Re: Catalonia Independence Not Recognised, Says Germany by SweetWJ(m): 9:16pm
They really want to frustrate these people. Why can't they be what they wanted to be?

Re: Catalonia Independence Not Recognised, Says Germany by alexistaiwo: 9:16pm
Catalonia right now be like

Re: Catalonia Independence Not Recognised, Says Germany by princechiemekam(m): 9:17pm
Re: Catalonia Independence Not Recognised, Says Germany by Childofaking: 9:17pm
Biafra or catalonia

Biko, I did not see it well.
Re: Catalonia Independence Not Recognised, Says Germany by Khonvicted(m): 9:17pm
Biafrans will also receive that kind of news soon

Re: Catalonia Independence Not Recognised, Says Germany by bolaray5050(m): 9:17pm
Re: Catalonia Independence Not Recognised, Says Germany by kn23h(m): 9:17pm
They're recognized in Biafra grin grin grin grin


Re: Catalonia Independence Not Recognised, Says Germany by aziaka111(m): 9:18pm
another Biafra in Spain
Re: Catalonia Independence Not Recognised, Says Germany by 1zynnvn(m): 9:18pm
B4 nko which nation will recognise them yet till Spain does so.
Re: Catalonia Independence Not Recognised, Says Germany by krattoss(m): 9:18pm
Let them align with north Korea and watch the cool world succumb to pressure

Re: Catalonia Independence Not Recognised, Says Germany by nattyjay(m): 9:18pm
Just like Biafra is not recognized..

Re: Catalonia Independence Not Recognised, Says Germany by abumohammad92: 9:18pm
yeah they won't recognize Catalan but can give all their support to biafra
Re: Catalonia Independence Not Recognised, Says Germany by numerouno01(m): 9:18pm
how this news take come concern us for naija?


when we still have biafra own to deal with here

Re: Catalonia Independence Not Recognised, Says Germany by WealthPhillips(m): 9:19pm
Re: Catalonia Independence Not Recognised, Says Germany by God1000(m): 9:20pm
The Spanish government just fired the regional government and dissolved the Catalonia's parliament, the new elections will now hold on December 21.
Re: Catalonia Independence Not Recognised, Says Germany by origima: 9:20pm
Hopeless and frustrated Terrorist all over the world
Re: Catalonia Independence Not Recognised, Says Germany by Abbeyme: 9:20pm
You can all see what's happening in Europe?

So it can't happen here in Africa. Not with all we know!
Re: Catalonia Independence Not Recognised, Says Germany by naijamafioso: 9:22pm
Another BIAFRALIKE


Re: Catalonia Independence Not Recognised, Says Germany by Mydazz(m): 9:22pm
There's a message somewhere for IPOB in all of these, I hope they actually learn something

Re: Catalonia Independence Not Recognised, Says Germany by gameboy727(m): 9:22pm
It was a hopeless cause right from the beginning.

