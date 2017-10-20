₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,902,900 members, 3,880,091 topics. Date: Saturday, 28 October 2017 at 11:24 PM

2017/2018 UNILAG Merit Admission List - Education - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / 2017/2018 UNILAG Merit Admission List (5354 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

2017/2018 UNILAG Merit Admission List by hydee123(m): 1:38pm
The University of Lagos, Akoka, has released the names of admitted students for 2017/2018 academic session.
The list can be accessed online now click here ADMISSION List

https://unilag.edu.ng/20172018-utme-merit-admission-recommended-list/

http://www.universityadmissionconsult.com/2017/10/20172018-unilag-undergraduate-merit.html?m=1

1 Like 1 Share

Re: 2017/2018 UNILAG Merit Admission List by david102(m): 2:00pm
Creative arts department merit list not there?

1 Like

Re: 2017/2018 UNILAG Merit Admission List by yildaz: 2:28pm
Did anyone who scored less than 12 in post ume, but met the overall cut off, was your name on the merit list. Thanks
Re: 2017/2018 UNILAG Merit Admission List by kilode100(f): 2:55pm
yildaz:
Did anyone who scored less than 12 in post ume, but met the overall cut off, was your name on the merit list. Thanks


My niece got 12. Her name is not on the list
Re: 2017/2018 UNILAG Merit Admission List by yildaz: 2:57pm
kilode100:


My niece got 12. Her name is not on the list
Did your niece meet her merit or catchment cut off
Re: 2017/2018 UNILAG Merit Admission List by hydee123(m): 3:08pm
david102:
Creative arts department merit list not there?
You have to wait, maybe by Monday
Re: 2017/2018 UNILAG Merit Admission List by hydee123(m): 3:08pm
kilode100:



My niece got 12. Her name is not on the list

If she meet the cut off mark, be rest assured that her name will surely be on the supplementary list
Re: 2017/2018 UNILAG Merit Admission List by yildaz: 3:25pm
kilode100:


My niece got 12. Her name is not on the list
Did she meet her merit or catchment cut off
Re: 2017/2018 UNILAG Merit Admission List by yildaz: 3:27pm
My younger one met her catchment cut off. But she did not meet merit cut off.
Also, she scored less 11 in post ume
Re: 2017/2018 UNILAG Merit Admission List by hydee123(m): 3:32pm
yildaz:
My younger one met her catchment cut off. But she did not meet merit cut off.

Also, she scored less 11 in post ume
\
If her name is not on the list maybe it's becos of her post utme score.
Re: 2017/2018 UNILAG Merit Admission List by kilode100(f): 5:05pm
yildaz:

Did she meet her merit or catchment cut off


Yes she did
Re: 2017/2018 UNILAG Merit Admission List by kilode100(f): 5:07pm
i heard than an updated list will be out
Re: 2017/2018 UNILAG Merit Admission List by Twizzy30(m): 6:09pm
I was given admission to study Estate mangt.
Re: 2017/2018 UNILAG Merit Admission List by hydee123(m): 7:31pm
Twizzy30:
I was given admission to study Estate mangt.

Congrats
Re: 2017/2018 UNILAG Merit Admission List by hydee123(m): 7:31pm
kilode100:
i heard than an updated list will be out
Yes.
Re: 2017/2018 UNILAG Merit Admission List by PearlyJay(f): 8:43pm
Is the list for medecine or pharmacy out yet
Pls I need an answer asap
Thanks in advance
Re: 2017/2018 UNILAG Merit Admission List by Twizzy30(m): 8:43pm
hydee123:

Congrats
Thank u
Re: 2017/2018 UNILAG Merit Admission List by itsandi(m): 9:37pm
Congratulations!
Re: 2017/2018 UNILAG Merit Admission List by suremahn(m): 9:38pm
APC tor addmission list don commot make una mah release moni so p.ple go fit pay school fees oh.......to dohz wei get adm.. congrats
Re: 2017/2018 UNILAG Merit Admission List by Magjoel(m): 9:38pm
Congrats to the admitted ones
Re: 2017/2018 UNILAG Merit Admission List by idris4r83(m): 9:38pm
Wishing every nairalander a good luck

1 Like

Re: 2017/2018 UNILAG Merit Admission List by Bamidele539: 9:38pm
No time to waste!!
Re: 2017/2018 UNILAG Merit Admission List by fvckme(f): 9:39pm
I see
Re: 2017/2018 UNILAG Merit Admission List by iamawara(m): 9:40pm
YouWin 2017 applicants this for you. Not all will receive it via mail Sha. Get ready for ur test

https:///1REKftCj9f
Re: 2017/2018 UNILAG Merit Admission List by castrol180(m): 9:40pm
good
Re: 2017/2018 UNILAG Merit Admission List by arrhem: 9:41pm
Congrats to those who made the listgrin

For daily update on scholarships, schools admission, visa processing, etc to study in any country visit http://arrhem.blogspot.com
Re: 2017/2018 UNILAG Merit Admission List by myjobsfinder(m): 9:42pm
tongue
Re: 2017/2018 UNILAG Merit Admission List by davbravo(m): 9:45pm
PearlyJay:
Is the list for medecine or pharmacy out yet
Pls I need an answer asap
Thanks in advance
That of medicine is
Re: 2017/2018 UNILAG Merit Admission List by davbravo(m): 9:46pm
yildaz:
My younger one met her catchment cut off. But she did not meet merit cut off.

Also, she scored less 11 in post ume
Her name will most likely come out on the supplementary list..... but to be on a safer side, you can complain at the admissions office
Re: 2017/2018 UNILAG Merit Admission List by davbravo(m): 9:47pm
david102:
Creative arts department merit list not there?
The list has been updated
Re: 2017/2018 UNILAG Merit Admission List by villybest(f): 9:51pm
Department of girls...ladies are always more intelligent than the men.

(0) (1) (Reply)

Unilorin Admits A Jamb Candidate Below Cutoff Mark / Yabatech Supplementary List / Allowed Himself To Be Swallowed Alive By An Anaconda So He Could Film INSIDE The

Viewing this topic: dcommissioner, Engrduke, Alhkerimu(m), thiscounts(m), lilkhaleefa1(m), achmed1(m), Benita27(f), CoolKizzy(m), Jesusgirl92(f), Solayomi, deco22, iamdotune(m), airprince(m), Ramwab94(m), XCLUX(m) and 26 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.