|2017/2018 UNILAG Merit Admission List by hydee123(m): 1:38pm
The University of Lagos, Akoka, has released the names of admitted students for 2017/2018 academic session.
The list can be accessed online now click here ADMISSION List
https://unilag.edu.ng/20172018-utme-merit-admission-recommended-list/
http://www.universityadmissionconsult.com/2017/10/20172018-unilag-undergraduate-merit.html?m=1
|Re: 2017/2018 UNILAG Merit Admission List by david102(m): 2:00pm
Creative arts department merit list not there?
|Re: 2017/2018 UNILAG Merit Admission List by yildaz: 2:28pm
Did anyone who scored less than 12 in post ume, but met the overall cut off, was your name on the merit list. Thanks
|Re: 2017/2018 UNILAG Merit Admission List by kilode100(f): 2:55pm
yildaz:
My niece got 12. Her name is not on the list
|Re: 2017/2018 UNILAG Merit Admission List by yildaz: 2:57pm
kilode100:Did your niece meet her merit or catchment cut off
|Re: 2017/2018 UNILAG Merit Admission List by hydee123(m): 3:08pm
david102:You have to wait, maybe by Monday
|Re: 2017/2018 UNILAG Merit Admission List by hydee123(m): 3:08pm
kilode100:
If she meet the cut off mark, be rest assured that her name will surely be on the supplementary list
|Re: 2017/2018 UNILAG Merit Admission List by yildaz: 3:25pm
kilode100:Did she meet her merit or catchment cut off
|Re: 2017/2018 UNILAG Merit Admission List by yildaz: 3:27pm
My younger one met her catchment cut off. But she did not meet merit cut off.
Also, she scored less 11 in post ume
|Re: 2017/2018 UNILAG Merit Admission List by hydee123(m): 3:32pm
yildaz:\
If her name is not on the list maybe it's becos of her post utme score.
|Re: 2017/2018 UNILAG Merit Admission List by kilode100(f): 5:05pm
yildaz:
Yes she did
|Re: 2017/2018 UNILAG Merit Admission List by kilode100(f): 5:07pm
i heard than an updated list will be out
|Re: 2017/2018 UNILAG Merit Admission List by Twizzy30(m): 6:09pm
I was given admission to study Estate mangt.
|Re: 2017/2018 UNILAG Merit Admission List by hydee123(m): 7:31pm
Twizzy30:
Congrats
|Re: 2017/2018 UNILAG Merit Admission List by hydee123(m): 7:31pm
kilode100:Yes.
|Re: 2017/2018 UNILAG Merit Admission List by PearlyJay(f): 8:43pm
Is the list for medecine or pharmacy out yet
Pls I need an answer asap
Thanks in advance
|Re: 2017/2018 UNILAG Merit Admission List by Twizzy30(m): 8:43pm
hydee123:Thank u
|Re: 2017/2018 UNILAG Merit Admission List by itsandi(m): 9:37pm
Congratulations!
|Re: 2017/2018 UNILAG Merit Admission List by suremahn(m): 9:38pm
APC tor addmission list don commot make una mah release moni so p.ple go fit pay school fees oh.......to dohz wei get adm.. congrats
|Re: 2017/2018 UNILAG Merit Admission List by Magjoel(m): 9:38pm
Congrats to the admitted ones
|Re: 2017/2018 UNILAG Merit Admission List by idris4r83(m): 9:38pm
Wishing every nairalander a good luck
|Re: 2017/2018 UNILAG Merit Admission List by Bamidele539: 9:38pm
No time to waste!!
|Re: 2017/2018 UNILAG Merit Admission List by fvckme(f): 9:39pm
I see
|Re: 2017/2018 UNILAG Merit Admission List by iamawara(m): 9:40pm
|Re: 2017/2018 UNILAG Merit Admission List by castrol180(m): 9:40pm
good
|Re: 2017/2018 UNILAG Merit Admission List by arrhem: 9:41pm
Congrats to those who made the list
|Re: 2017/2018 UNILAG Merit Admission List by myjobsfinder(m): 9:42pm
PearlyJay:That of medicine is
|Re: 2017/2018 UNILAG Merit Admission List by davbravo(m): 9:46pm
yildaz:Her name will most likely come out on the supplementary list..... but to be on a safer side, you can complain at the admissions office
|Re: 2017/2018 UNILAG Merit Admission List by davbravo(m): 9:47pm
david102:The list has been updated
|Re: 2017/2018 UNILAG Merit Admission List by villybest(f): 9:51pm
Department of girls...ladies are always more intelligent than the men.
