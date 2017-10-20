Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / 2017/2018 UNILAG Merit Admission List (5354 Views)

The list can be accessed online now click here ADMISSION List



https://unilag.edu.ng/20172018-utme-merit-admission-recommended-list/



The University of Lagos, Akoka, has released the names of admitted students for 2017/2018 academic session.The list can be accessed online now click here ADMISSION List

Creative arts department merit list not there? 1 Like

Did anyone who scored less than 12 in post ume, but met the overall cut off, was your name on the merit list. Thanks

Did anyone who scored less than 12 in post ume, but met the overall cut off, was your name on the merit list. Thanks



My niece got 12. Her name is not on the list

Did your niece meet her merit or catchment cut off

Creative arts department merit list not there?

You have to wait, maybe by Monday You have to wait, maybe by Monday

My niece got 12. Her name is not on the list

If she meet the cut off mark, be rest assured that her name will surely be on the supplementary list

Did she meet her merit or catchment cut off

My younger one met her catchment cut off. But she did not meet merit cut off.

Also, she scored less 11 in post ume

My younger one met her catchment cut off. But she did not meet merit cut off.

Also, she scored less 11 in post ume



Also, she scored less 11 in post ume \

If her name is not on the list maybe it's becos of her post utme score.

Did she meet her merit or catchment cut off



Yes she did

i heard than an updated list will be out

I was given admission to study Estate mangt.

I was given admission to study Estate mangt.

Congrats

Yes.

Is the list for medecine or pharmacy out yet

Pls I need an answer asap

Thanks in advance

Thank u

Congratulations!

APC tor addmission list don commot make una mah release moni so p.ple go fit pay school fees oh.......to dohz wei get adm.. congrats

Congrats to the admitted ones

Wishing every nairalander a good luck 1 Like

Congrats to those who made the list

Is the list for medecine or pharmacy out yet

Pls I need an answer asap

That of medicine is

My younger one met her catchment cut off. But she did not meet merit cut off.

Also, she scored less 11 in post ume



Her name will most likely come out on the supplementary list..... but to be on a safer side, you can complain at the admissions office

Creative arts department merit list not there?

The list has been updated