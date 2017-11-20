Immune to the pains of heartbreak; I prided myself

Weed would take it all away, I lied to myself

My emotions drown me in waves, I'm crying for help

I died and was reborn: a psycho you'd create



Went on a heartbreaking spree, never felt remorse

Till it became more of an habit, then I fell in love

Couldn't tell her how I feel, fear I'd treat her worse

I am an emotionless robot, a psycho you'd made



Early morning sex, that's a nice day

Heavy drugs we wrecks, sticking my vein

Then we clubbing next, every Friday

Look at how I become, the psycho you'd craved



Never been this angry in ages, I sought out to rob

Hanging with the meanest faces, so I could feel among

Wasted and making people wasted, I don't feel it's wrong

As I wear this balaclava, I hope the psycho would fade





I picture the one I love, I am unworthy of her

I stay frowning like a job; her strength is her smile

I'm a destructive meteor; she radiates as a star

If you ever read this, I'm a psycho you'd changed













©Jigs