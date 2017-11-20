₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Before I Self Destruct (psycho) by JigsawKillah(m): 2:32pm On Oct 28
Immune to the pains of heartbreak; I prided myself
Weed would take it all away, I lied to myself
My emotions drown me in waves, I'm crying for help
I died and was reborn: a psycho you'd create
Went on a heartbreaking spree, never felt remorse
Till it became more of an habit, then I fell in love
Couldn't tell her how I feel, fear I'd treat her worse
I am an emotionless robot, a psycho you'd made
Early morning sex, that's a nice day
Heavy drugs we wrecks, sticking my vein
Then we clubbing next, every Friday
Look at how I become, the psycho you'd craved
Never been this angry in ages, I sought out to rob
Hanging with the meanest faces, so I could feel among
Wasted and making people wasted, I don't feel it's wrong
As I wear this balaclava, I hope the psycho would fade
I picture the one I love, I am unworthy of her
I stay frowning like a job; her strength is her smile
I'm a destructive meteor; she radiates as a star
If you ever read this, I'm a psycho you'd changed
©Jigs
|Re: Before I Self Destruct (psycho) by purples25(f): 12:44pm On Oct 30
Poetry , music , life. I should be allowed to say poetic justice
|Re: Before I Self Destruct (psycho) by noble4d(m): 9:24pm On Nov 18
JigsawKillah:
This is awesome Bro
|Re: Before I Self Destruct (psycho) by Turks: 6:41pm
The Title of this piece reminds me of 50cent’s album. Nice piece though.
|Re: Before I Self Destruct (psycho) by Starkid3010(m): 6:42pm
A
|Re: Before I Self Destruct (psycho) by princesweetman2(m): 6:42pm
Fantastic
|Re: Before I Self Destruct (psycho) by OrestesDante(m): 6:47pm
Give me 5 reasons why I should admit this comprehension passage it is a poem and I will give you 10 reasons why it isn't.
|Re: Before I Self Destruct (psycho) by gsainttrinity(m): 6:47pm
Nice one there..
Analysis:
So themes are about love and heartbreak
drugs and addiction.
|Re: Before I Self Destruct (psycho) by tthewop(m): 6:49pm
|Re: Before I Self Destruct (psycho) by teelaw4life(m): 6:49pm
Nice lines...feels like rap bars though.
|Re: Before I Self Destruct (psycho) by Threebear(m): 6:49pm
Let's go back to the days, when people with talent actually did art. Now everyone is a writer and poet and it's absolutely appalling, the lack of talents on display.
|Re: Before I Self Destruct (psycho) by romoruyi(m): 6:51pm
|Re: Before I Self Destruct (psycho) by thedondada(m): 6:57pm
Nicely done
For your barbecue contact that barbecue guy in front page of every thread.
I approve of your campaign strategy.
|Re: Before I Self Destruct (psycho) by mansakhalifa(m): 7:03pm
An admixture of rap and poetry.
Bleeding Heart / The Outcry / A POEM- Upon A Mother's Heartbeat
