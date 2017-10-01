₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ozibo Ekele Graduates From University Of Ibadan With CGPA Of 6.6 Breaks Record by JosWatchDog(m): 6:01pm
What appears to be, perhaps the longest elusive academic jinx in Nigeria was recently broken by Ozibo Ekele, a 2016 graduate of the famed Ibadan School of History (Department of History), Faculty of Arts, University of Ibadan, where he finished top of the Faculty and Department with a B.A. (First Class Honours) and a CGPA of 6.6 out of a possible 7.0.
By this feat, he became the first person to graduate with First Class Honours in the 69-year-old Department. Ozibo who is also a 2013 Mass Communication graduate of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, is therefore expected to cart away several academic Prizes in the forthcoming 2017 Convocation ceremony of the University of Ibadan.
These include, Best Graduating Student of both Faculty of Arts and Department of History; Dr. Robert Bradbury Memorial Prize; Irving and Bonar Prize; Oba Lipede Prize; CUSO Nigeria Limited Prize; J.A. Atanda Memorial Prize; and Omoyisola Atanda Memorial Prize in History. We say big congrats to him.
Source: http://www.jtownconnect.com.ng/2017/10/unn-graduate-ozibo-ekele-breaks-69-year.html
|Re: Ozibo Ekele Graduates From University Of Ibadan With CGPA Of 6.6 Breaks Record by Benjom(m): 6:27pm
Congrats man... but your true worth is in what you practically do with what you've learned especially if you can positively affect lives with it
|Re: Ozibo Ekele Graduates From University Of Ibadan With CGPA Of 6.6 Breaks Record by Deocle: 6:35pm
|Re: Ozibo Ekele Graduates From University Of Ibadan With CGPA Of 6.6 Breaks Record by eterisan(m): 6:52pm
|Re: Ozibo Ekele Graduates From University Of Ibadan With CGPA Of 6.6 Breaks Record by Estellar: 7:21pm
Wow!!! Congrats man
|Re: Ozibo Ekele Graduates From University Of Ibadan With CGPA Of 6.6 Breaks Record by Masterclass32: 7:42pm
Strong feat. Congratulations.
|Re: Ozibo Ekele Graduates From University Of Ibadan With CGPA Of 6.6 Breaks Record by Jolad1: 7:50pm
Strong GPA
|Re: Ozibo Ekele Graduates From University Of Ibadan With CGPA Of 6.6 Breaks Record by Olasco93: 7:51pm
|Re: Ozibo Ekele Graduates From University Of Ibadan With CGPA Of 6.6 Breaks Record by eleojo23: 7:51pm
Is this his second degree or what?
Ayam not understanding...
|Re: Ozibo Ekele Graduates From University Of Ibadan With CGPA Of 6.6 Breaks Record by TheLawTheLegal: 7:52pm
Igbo conquering everywhere, breaking records here and there.
OP use this vanguard link as the source. It is more reliable.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/10/breaking-unn-graduate-ozibo-breaks-69-year-old-academic-record-in-ui/
|Re: Ozibo Ekele Graduates From University Of Ibadan With CGPA Of 6.6 Breaks Record by BlueRayDick: 7:52pm
Congrats to him. But sincerely don’t understand why I will go for another bachelors degree in art when I already have one earlier. Different people and their choices sha.
After Bachelors degree in mass comm, I will now go and study history at bachelors level again? God knows I will never try that, in this world or the next .
The only course I will go back to study at bachelors level best be LL.B
Any way all mallam with him kettle like they say
|Re: Ozibo Ekele Graduates From University Of Ibadan With CGPA Of 6.6 Breaks Record by eponoloyin: 7:52pm
Yorubas are very liberal and civil
|Re: Ozibo Ekele Graduates From University Of Ibadan With CGPA Of 6.6 Breaks Record by Nasirusk: 7:52pm
Wow. So remarkable.
|Re: Ozibo Ekele Graduates From University Of Ibadan With CGPA Of 6.6 Breaks Record by Nawteemaxie(m): 7:52pm
It`s not about graduating with 10.0!
It`s graduating and finding a worthwhile and Lucrative job in this hoax of a nation!
Then we`ll know it was worth it!
|Re: Ozibo Ekele Graduates From University Of Ibadan With CGPA Of 6.6 Breaks Record by careytommy7(m): 7:52pm
|Re: Ozibo Ekele Graduates From University Of Ibadan With CGPA Of 6.6 Breaks Record by yeyerolling: 7:52pm
|Re: Ozibo Ekele Graduates From University Of Ibadan With CGPA Of 6.6 Breaks Record by jeff1993: 7:53pm
Welcome bro ...... Take your knowledge outside the shores of Nigeria and you will be appreciated
If you stay in Nigeria ...... I pity for your brain!!!!
|Re: Ozibo Ekele Graduates From University Of Ibadan With CGPA Of 6.6 Breaks Record by Gerrard59(m): 7:53pm
He must be good! A subjective discipline as History.
Congratulations.
|Re: Ozibo Ekele Graduates From University Of Ibadan With CGPA Of 6.6 Breaks Record by shevchenko(m): 7:53pm
Benjom:
I expected that comment from an afonja
All because an Easteener came to your region and broke thw record.You are Jealous
|Re: Ozibo Ekele Graduates From University Of Ibadan With CGPA Of 6.6 Breaks Record by ATIKUisCOOL: 7:53pm
Wow that's quite remarkable.
|Re: Ozibo Ekele Graduates From University Of Ibadan With CGPA Of 6.6 Breaks Record by Hivazinc: 7:53pm
Nice.....Congrats man
|Re: Ozibo Ekele Graduates From University Of Ibadan With CGPA Of 6.6 Breaks Record by kay29000(m): 7:53pm
Congrats to him.
|Re: Ozibo Ekele Graduates From University Of Ibadan With CGPA Of 6.6 Breaks Record by Paperwhite(m): 7:54pm
Great Lions and Lionesses! Unnnnmh! Who catch that? "To Restore The Dignity Of Man"
|Re: Ozibo Ekele Graduates From University Of Ibadan With CGPA Of 6.6 Breaks Record by Hivazinc: 7:54pm
ATIKUisCOOL:
Wetin concern Atiku with his success? Atiku kor Atakuku Ni....we don wake up from our slumber
|Re: Ozibo Ekele Graduates From University Of Ibadan With CGPA Of 6.6 Breaks Record by MikeAterezzi(m): 7:54pm
6.6!
You are great.
|Re: Ozibo Ekele Graduates From University Of Ibadan With CGPA Of 6.6 Breaks Record by Rayhandrinni(m): 7:55pm
|Re: Ozibo Ekele Graduates From University Of Ibadan With CGPA Of 6.6 Breaks Record by seunlayi(m): 7:56pm
|Re: Ozibo Ekele Graduates From University Of Ibadan With CGPA Of 6.6 Breaks Record by Emma5097: 7:58pm
Benjom:
That's if he did not cram or got helped into that category by lecturers. But a big congrats to him.
|Re: Ozibo Ekele Graduates From University Of Ibadan With CGPA Of 6.6 Breaks Record by ATIKUisCOOL: 7:58pm
Hivazinc:
