Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Ozibo Ekele Graduates From University Of Ibadan With CGPA Of 6.6 Breaks Record (2251 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





By this feat, he became the first person to graduate with First Class Honours in the 69-year-old Department. Ozibo who is also a 2013 Mass Communication graduate of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, is therefore expected to cart away several academic Prizes in the forthcoming 2017 Convocation ceremony of the University of Ibadan.



These include, Best Graduating Student of both Faculty of Arts and Department of History; Dr. Robert Bradbury Memorial Prize; Irving and Bonar Prize; Oba Lipede Prize; CUSO Nigeria Limited Prize; J.A. Atanda Memorial Prize; and Omoyisola Atanda Memorial Prize in History. We say big congrats to him.





Source: What appears to be, perhaps the longest elusive academic jinx in Nigeria was recently broken by Ozibo Ekele, a 2016 graduate of the famed Ibadan School of History (Department of History), Faculty of Arts, University of Ibadan, where he finished top of the Faculty and Department with a B.A. (First Class Honours) and a CGPA of 6.6 out of a possible 7.0.By this feat, he became the first person to graduate with First Class Honours in the 69-year-old Department. Ozibo who is also a 2013 Mass Communication graduate of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, is therefore expected to cart away several academic Prizes in the forthcoming 2017 Convocation ceremony of the University of Ibadan.These include, Best Graduating Student of both Faculty of Arts and Department of History; Dr. Robert Bradbury Memorial Prize; Irving and Bonar Prize; Oba Lipede Prize; CUSO Nigeria Limited Prize; J.A. Atanda Memorial Prize; and Omoyisola Atanda Memorial Prize in History. We say big congrats to him.Source: http://www.jtownconnect.com.ng/2017/10/unn-graduate-ozibo-ekele-breaks-69-year.html

Congrats man... but your true worth is in what you practically do with what you've learned especially if you can positively affect lives with it 5 Likes

Let me book space

Deocle:

Let me book space me 2 me 2

Wow!!! Congrats man

Strong feat. Congratulations.

Strong GPA

That moment when you got home from school and discover that Mummy is cooking rice...

Is this his second degree or what?



Ayam not understanding... 2 Likes





OP use this vanguard link as the source. It is more reliable.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/10/breaking-unn-graduate-ozibo-breaks-69-year-old-academic-record-in-ui/ Igbo conquering everywhere, breaking records here and there.OP use this vanguard link as the source. It is more reliable. 1 Like

Congrats to him. But sincerely don’t understand why I will go for another bachelors degree in art when I already have one earlier. Different people and their choices sha.



After Bachelors degree in mass comm, I will now go and study history at bachelors level again? God knows I will never try that, in this world or the next .



The only course I will go back to study at bachelors level best be LL.B



Any way all mallam with him kettle like they say 1 Like

Yorubas are very liberal and civil 1 Like

Wow. So remarkable.

It`s not about graduating with 10.0!

It`s graduating and finding a worthwhile and Lucrative job in this hoax of a nation!

Then we`ll know it was worth it!

Story

where dat unilag record breaker self 1 Like

Welcome bro ...... Take your knowledge outside the shores of Nigeria and you will be appreciated



If you stay in Nigeria ...... I pity for your brain!!!!

He must be good! A subjective discipline as History.



Congratulations.

Benjom:

Congrats man... but your true worth is in what you practically do with what you've learned especially if you can positively affect lives with it

I expected that comment from an afonja



All because an Easteener came to your region and broke thw record.You are Jealous I expected that comment from an afonjaAll because an Easteener came to your region and broke thw record.You are Jealous

Wow that's quite remarkable.

Nice feat,meanwhile ATIKU will prioritize EDUCATION

ATIKU 2019

Nice.....Congrats man

Congrats to him.

Who catch that? "To Restore The Dignity Of Man" Great Lions and Lionesses! Unnnnmh!Who catch that? "To Restore The Dignity Of Man"

ATIKUisCOOL:

Wow that's quite remarkable.

Nice feat,meanwhile ATIKU will prioritize EDUCATION

ATIKU 2019

Wetin concern Atiku with his success? Atiku kor Atakuku Ni....we don wake up from our slumber Wetin concern Atiku with his success? Atiku kor Atakuku Ni....we don wake up from our slumber 1 Like

6.6!

You are great.

In other news, Manchester united is a shitt team

He was favoured

Benjom:

Congrats man... but your true worth is in what you practically do with what you've learned especially if you can positively affect lives with it

That's if he did not cram or got helped into that category by lecturers. But a big congrats to him. That's if he did not cram or got helped into that category by lecturers. But a big congrats to him.