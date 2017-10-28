₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,902,900 members, 3,880,092 topics. Date: Saturday, 28 October 2017 at 11:24 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / ISIS Releases Macabre Image Of Messi & Neymar (7609 Views)
|ISIS Releases Macabre Image Of Messi & Neymar by cheapgoal: 8:38pm
The Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) have once again issued threats against FC Barcelona star Lionel Messi and have likewise presented Neymar into their sights. The most recent threat was spread by the WAFA Media Foundation which has a background history by spreading purposeful publicity connected to the radical Islamic sects.
The image is a macabre one, Messi can be seen lying dead on the ground after being executed with an executioner looming over Neymar, who is on his knees crying.
The following message came attached to the image: “You will not enjoy security until we live it in Muslim countries.”
Source : http://cheapgoals.com/fresh-threat-isis-release-another-macabre-image-of-messi-neymar/
|Re: ISIS Releases Macabre Image Of Messi & Neymar by DanseMacabre(m): 8:41pm
These people serious o. I cover Messi and Neymar with the blood of Jesus.
66 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: ISIS Releases Macabre Image Of Messi & Neymar by BeeBeeOoh(m): 8:43pm
Hmmmmmmnn
I no fit know wetin to talk oh
|Re: ISIS Releases Macabre Image Of Messi & Neymar by nerodenero: 8:47pm
Victory for football over terror.
Russia must host, Messi and Neymar must play. A cancellation of the event is victory for terror. Terror can't win over football.
14 Likes
|Re: ISIS Releases Macabre Image Of Messi & Neymar by PenisCaP: 8:50pm
Nawao.. idon dey fear for both of them ooh.
Becoz thiz people dont do empty threat oh
America and russia abeg o
If this two die Football is dead.
This guys wan to shake the whole world but God pass them.
|Re: ISIS Releases Macabre Image Of Messi & Neymar by mazimee(m): 8:52pm
What is the problem of this guys? Is Russia an Islamic caliphate too?
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: ISIS Releases Macabre Image Of Messi & Neymar by Nbote(m): 8:57pm
Dis guys seem quite serious... And with dem detonating a bomb in Russia jus recently , d threat is quite real. I trust d Russians sha.. Dey'll use d chechans for shooting practice becos dats d only way dis ISIS guys can infiltrate Russia
1 Like
|Re: ISIS Releases Macabre Image Of Messi & Neymar by yomibelle(f): 10:40pm
Like play like play...dis is getting serious.
Sports..particularly, football is one of the unifying forces in the world
Any threat against it is a threat against d world
Tis time for the world to take a stand against terrorism
#ISTANDFORRUSSIA2018
#ISTANDFORFOOTBALL
#ISTANDAGAINSTTERRORISM
5 Likes
|Re: ISIS Releases Macabre Image Of Messi & Neymar by omenkawale: 10:40pm
These guys ain't joking
|Re: ISIS Releases Macabre Image Of Messi & Neymar by Gluhbirne(f): 10:41pm
Evil and ISIS are one and the same.
1 Like
|Re: ISIS Releases Macabre Image Of Messi & Neymar by Boyooosa(m): 10:41pm
What do Messi and Neymar's deaths have to do with islam and security Huh!
Does that mean that they intend to kill the joy of the world? I am not understanding.
Who instructed them to kill the joy of the world.
We heard of His rage through water in the era of Noah and fire in Sodom but this one is beyond my understanding for real.
1 Like
|Re: ISIS Releases Macabre Image Of Messi & Neymar by unnamebo: 10:41pm
h
|Re: ISIS Releases Macabre Image Of Messi & Neymar by cosmatika(m): 10:42pm
Islamabad sha
1 Like
|Re: ISIS Releases Macabre Image Of Messi & Neymar by WealthPhillips(m): 10:42pm
Y
|Re: ISIS Releases Macabre Image Of Messi & Neymar by lordnaruto: 10:42pm
these people sha, with their agenda.
And some people will still believe these guys are muslims , or fighting for Islam in the real sense,
I could bet these guys are not even muslims self, practicing or not, they're just sponsored to do some of the things they do,
And the way it is, anytime someone wears jalabia, covers their faces or grows long beard, and shouts Allahu Akbar, everybody thinks they're muslims.
Allah knows best.
|Re: ISIS Releases Macabre Image Of Messi & Neymar by blackbeau1(f): 10:42pm
This is serious oh. So what's their problem with Messi and Neymar?
|Re: ISIS Releases Macabre Image Of Messi & Neymar by Tamass: 10:43pm
God punish these bastards hellbent at tainting islam black...
1 Like
|Re: ISIS Releases Macabre Image Of Messi & Neymar by easzypeaszy(m): 10:43pm
J
|Re: ISIS Releases Macabre Image Of Messi & Neymar by osazsky(m): 10:43pm
Islam again
2 Likes
|Re: ISIS Releases Macabre Image Of Messi & Neymar by Fadiga24(m): 10:43pm
Good photoshop.
|Re: ISIS Releases Macabre Image Of Messi & Neymar by cowleg(m): 10:43pm
We the entire good people of the friendly country Nigeria cover the entire sports men and women in Russia worldcup in Jesus name, somebody shout amen!!!!
9 Likes
|Re: ISIS Releases Macabre Image Of Messi & Neymar by omogin(f): 10:44pm
Islamabad
|Re: ISIS Releases Macabre Image Of Messi & Neymar by PenisCaP: 10:44pm
blackbeau1:They just want to do something tht would hurt and shake the world.. and there is not other simple than to kill those 2 because they are the 2 most loved footballers.
This is really serious .
2 Likes
|Re: ISIS Releases Macabre Image Of Messi & Neymar by madridguy(m): 10:44pm
The vampires are here again. Putin should step us his game cos those blood suckers are not for play. They did same thing in winter Olympic game in Sochi " Russia " so this called for urgent attention.
|Re: ISIS Releases Macabre Image Of Messi & Neymar by ChangetheChange: 10:44pm
Religion of pissi pisisi
Islam--a-bad
1 Like
|Re: ISIS Releases Macabre Image Of Messi & Neymar by gurunlocker: 10:44pm
The last time I checked, 90% of Muslim countries are not peaceful because they can't even live together with themselves and they don't live themselves, so I am not surprised!
4 Likes
|Re: ISIS Releases Macabre Image Of Messi & Neymar by Yusfunoble(m): 10:45pm
This useless ISIS just wan take Nigeria shine for World Cup sha
All focus on em and Messi
1 Like
|Re: ISIS Releases Macabre Image Of Messi & Neymar by royalamour(m): 10:45pm
This is serious
|Re: ISIS Releases Macabre Image Of Messi & Neymar by Brillantman: 10:45pm
Buhari come and see your brothers
1 Like
|Re: ISIS Releases Macabre Image Of Messi & Neymar by baytuch(m): 10:45pm
They are only doing this to insert fear in them
1 Like
|Re: ISIS Releases Macabre Image Of Messi & Neymar by Alexus23: 10:46pm
Putin should try his Satan on this mofos.
|Re: ISIS Releases Macabre Image Of Messi & Neymar by davillian(m): 10:47pm
They can't do poo in Russia.
Average Height And Weight Of African Football Players / Successful Soccer Betting Tips / Kano Pillars 0-2 Enyimba - Super Cup Final Full Time
Viewing this topic: BabaIbo, Truth801(m), Greatmayok, Sammiejokes(m), Rhips, Udembaaham, MrScamp(m), Omero(m), Adek15(m), lovetterrison(m), OlufemiAbbey(m), KingK0ng, siraj1402(m), Davidatita, prettydana(f), kabawa(m), Kdiva(f), dubezra, thelastmediator, iyaegin, Goddson(m), nanzozo(m), ib4real95(m), kingsley724(m), DONADAMS(m), Roland17(m), spartoo, weezyk(m), Mrdecent(m), Saheed9, trueconscience(m), Biggestjoe(m), Adekanmi93(m), ULSHERLAN(m), groovy12, prodiG(m), designer01(m), Mcquine(m), samblaks(m), apoloki(m), bcomputer101(m), deepwater(f), MaziOmenuko, Teeabod(m), coolegbo(m), Youngkingz, Daffydoc, Bullhari007(m), sirwilson(m), walexy1(m), STILESGANG, Joseankles, Buking1, dynicks(m), darlenese(f), sogodihno, sir05za(m), owem19, neheholmes(m), mazimee(m), chynabesty, jerryBoss1(m), Onikkalaw, LoadedGee, Perky89(m), theNOISEmaker, drake49(m), kurungu92, shepherdboy(m), princejones(m), IKdImpeccable(m), ibrokoto, Tonytins, just4Christ(m), Acos925(m), cybriz82(m), goryorhal(m), ayobami42, SOLADEMIABIODUN(m), ezenwata4uc(m), Yendysthesage(m), Dprince1159(m), FroshJaynex(m), CoolestSam, westernrozay, buygala(m), johnstar(m), fundanfo, Kingzeus12345, obafemee80(m), Oladeep, olusteady79, Gbotun(m), NnamdiChidi, britiko, godello, nathdim, Samadict(f), sambraveman, Harddiskng, sheyiOlu(m), Generalsamm, Comradesylva, tziz(m), Dayoto and 159 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 37