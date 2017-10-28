Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / ISIS Releases Macabre Image Of Messi & Neymar (7609 Views)

The image is a macabre one, Messi can be seen lying dead on the ground after being executed with an executioner looming over Neymar, who is on his knees crying.



The following message came attached to the image: “You will not enjoy security until we live it in Muslim countries.”







These people serious o. I cover Messi and Neymar with the blood of Jesus. These people serious o. I cover Messi and Neymar with the blood of Jesus. 66 Likes 2 Shares











I no fit know wetin to talk oh HmmmmmmnnI no fit know wetin to talk oh

Victory for football over terror.



Russia must host, Messi and Neymar must play. A cancellation of the event is victory for terror. Terror can't win over football. 14 Likes

Nawao.. idon dey fear for both of them ooh.

Becoz thiz people dont do empty threat oh

America and russia abeg o



If this two die Football is dead.



This guys wan to shake the whole world but God pass them.

What is the problem of this guys? Is Russia an Islamic caliphate too? 4 Likes 2 Shares

Dis guys seem quite serious... And with dem detonating a bomb in Russia jus recently , d threat is quite real. I trust d Russians sha.. Dey'll use d chechans for shooting practice becos dats d only way dis ISIS guys can infiltrate Russia 1 Like

Like play like play...dis is getting serious.



Sports..particularly, football is one of the unifying forces in the world



Any threat against it is a threat against d world



Tis time for the world to take a stand against terrorism



#ISTANDFORRUSSIA2018

#ISTANDFORFOOTBALL

#ISTANDAGAINSTTERRORISM 5 Likes

These guys ain't joking

Evil and ISIS are one and the same. 1 Like

Huh!

Does that mean that they intend to kill the joy of the world? I am not understanding.

Who instructed them to kill the joy of the world.

We heard of His rage through water in the era of Noah and fire in Sodom but this one is beyond my understanding for real. What do Messi and Neymar's deaths have to do with islam and securityHuh!Does that mean that they intend to kill the joy of the world? I am not understanding.Who instructed them to kill the joy of the world.We heard of His rage through water in the era of Noah and fire in Sodom but this one is beyond my understanding for real. 1 Like

Islamabad sha 1 Like

these people sha, with their agenda.

And some people will still believe these guys are muslims , or fighting for Islam in the real sense,

I could bet these guys are not even muslims self, practicing or not, they're just sponsored to do some of the things they do,

And the way it is, anytime someone wears jalabia, covers their faces or grows long beard, and shouts Allahu Akbar, everybody thinks they're muslims.

Allah knows best.

This is serious oh. So what's their problem with Messi and Neymar?

God punish these bastards hellbent at tainting islam black... 1 Like

Islam again 2 Likes

Good photoshop.



We the entire good people of the friendly country Nigeria cover the entire sports men and women in Russia worldcup in Jesus name, somebody shout amen!!!! We the entire good people of the friendly country Nigeria cover the entire sports men and women in Russia worldcup in Jesus name, somebody shout amen!!!! 9 Likes

blackbeau1:

This is serious oh. So what's their problem with Messi and Neymar? They just want to do something tht would hurt and shake the world.. and there is not other simple than to kill those 2 because they are the 2 most loved footballers.





This is really serious . They just want to do something tht would hurt and shake the world.. and there is not other simple than to kill those 2 because they are the 2 most loved footballers.This is really serious . 2 Likes

The vampires are here again. Putin should step us his game cos those blood suckers are not for play. They did same thing in winter Olympic game in Sochi " Russia " so this called for urgent attention.





Religion of pissi pisisi



Islam--a-bad



The last time I checked, 90% of Muslim countries are not peaceful because they can't even live together with themselves and they don't live themselves, so I am not surprised! 4 Likes





All focus on em and Messi This useless ISIS just wan take Nigeria shine for World Cup shaAll focus on em and Messi 1 Like

This is serious

Buhari come and see your brothers 1 Like

They are only doing this to insert fear in them 1 Like

Putin should try his Satan on this mofos.