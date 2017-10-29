Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 16-Year-Old OAU Student Commits Suicide Over Poor Grades (3407 Views)

According to the school’s Chief Security Officer, Babatunde Oyatokun, Miss Afolaranmi, poisoned herself. Students and a neighbour close to the deceased also said she killed herself due to poor grade.



“We got a call that one of our students took poison,” Mr. Oyatokun said. “We got to hospital to realise that she mixed rat poison. She gave us the contact of her parents but before they arrived, she already gave up due to the effect of the poison she took.”



A neighbour, Bimpe Oni, in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, said Miss Afolaranmi, who lived off-campus at Sabo area of Ile-Ife, died on Thursday, after she took “rat poison mixed with battery extract.”



Mrs. Oni said the late student committed suicide because of “emotional pressure.” A student, Aisha, who was Miss Afolaranmi’s colleague in the Faculty of Science, said the deceased had ‘E’ in CHM101 (Chemistry for first year students), a reportedly dreaded course for year one students in the science and technology related faculties.



“Mercy often isolated herself in class and looked depressed,” said Aisha. “She told me she had ‘E’ in CHM101 and has been going around unhappy before this incident.” Another student in the Faculty of Student, Opeyemi, said “she took poison because of result.”



The school’s Dean of Students’ Affairs, Isiaka Aransi, also confirmed the news. “Although the reason and cause of her death is yet to be known, the division is aware of the death of Mercy,” she said.



Before her death, on October 10, she posted on Facebook that: “Above all other things, I just wanna see God, see what He looks like, speak with Him face to face. I don’t wanna miss heaven. LORD HELP ME.”



Oh man! That's an awful thing to do...

Afonjas should stop being economical with the truth.



She was murdered for ritual purpose. 5 Likes

Dig deeper for the truth.





Rat poison and battery extract? She wan kill her soul and spirit join





Seriously though, who kills themselves over poor grades. First year grades that can be corrected. Rat poison and battery extract? She wan kill her soul and spirit joinSeriously though, who kills themselves over poor grades. First year grades that can be corrected. 3 Likes

RIP.

WHO RESULT EPP?



Shey we wey graduate well, wetin degree don give boys. If school does not favour you, try another productive thing with your life.



To others intending to ply her route, hear this:



LEARN A SKILL and be self-employed. Grades DON'T matter in the school of success. hundreds [or even, thousands] nairalanders can attest to this.



STOP OVERRATING ACADEMIC PERFORMANCE!



Killed herself for just one course in your first year. What of those that up to three course in their final year?



You thought University education is a bed of roses? You thought University education is the way you see it in movies? RETHINK! 8 Likes 1 Share

OMG,y?

Y kill urself over Chem101 when Chem101 no fit give u life. 1 Like

I remember seeing my 1st semester 100l result, after all the talk of first class I was seeing EDEDE on the board, man I was devastated... I trekked round the entire campus that night absence minded but man just had to put it behind him and move on... RIP young lady though death wasn't the way to go 3 Likes

Hmmm

If everyone should kill themselves because of poor grades I think many would have been dead by now...I think she did that because of the type of parents she has thou 3 Likes

RIP.....

Abeg make dem let this generation children grow enough to handle emotions before dem enrol dem 4 uni...

I remember how many years i spend for primary.... before my stupiid right hand decide to reach my left ear

Depression is a very bad disease we must take seriously. I have been there and I know the feeling.

This is caused by emotional immaturity.

Some students get carryovers in their final year and

were still hopeful.

so na education wey kill dis 1

I will take poor grades over good grades any day. The A students works for the B students. C students run the businesses and D students owns the building. Experience is often better than good grades. All these certificates are only insurance policies that makes you work for others. The higher the grades the worse.



If the Uni professor knows the keys to become a billionaire,he won't bother be in that profession in the firsts place. 2 Likes

Committing suicide is not really a black man's thing...I wonder why the trend is suddenly catching on here in Nigeria

She was murdered for ritual purpose. you are a f00l you are a f00l 3 Likes

well if awolowo their leader can take rat poison then they must follow suit

@16, she's still a child and has nothing to do with tertiary institution in advanced Nation. Why won't she commit suicide when a child is given what she's not mentally prepared for?. 2 Likes

If she committed suicide because she got an E, what does she expect someone who got a F to do. Not to talk of someone who got an extra year because of that course.



By the way, I though the E grade was cancelled two years ago or thereabout. So how is it possible that she got an E?

Why kill yourself because of poor grade ?





This is so cowardly





Who ever told her that she can't make it in life without even attending school ?





As a personal experience

What puts food on my table today is not those things they thought us in OAU



IT IS WHAT I WAS ABLE TO DEVELOP ON MY OWN

Really sad for the family, her actions might have been avoided if she had someone who encouraged her in the midst of her depression, cause depression would have set in after seeing the result.

Was her life the reason for the poor grades??.

She was suffering from anxiety neurosis.

The real guilt lies on the school and parents

She must have been a straight A's kid who eventually met the incoherent curriculum of Nigerian university and a strict all perfect parents

RIP RIP

Rip Young lady.



If only she had crazy friends like mine to cheer her up...

read they won't hear.....mtcheew