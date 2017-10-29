₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
16-Year-Old OAU Student Commits Suicide Over Poor Grades by GistLivePro: 8:51am
Mercy Olamide Afolaranmi, a student of Microbiology at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, has committed suicide.
According to the school’s Chief Security Officer, Babatunde Oyatokun, Miss Afolaranmi, poisoned herself. Students and a neighbour close to the deceased also said she killed herself due to poor grade.
“We got a call that one of our students took poison,” Mr. Oyatokun said. “We got to hospital to realise that she mixed rat poison. She gave us the contact of her parents but before they arrived, she already gave up due to the effect of the poison she took.”
A neighbour, Bimpe Oni, in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, said Miss Afolaranmi, who lived off-campus at Sabo area of Ile-Ife, died on Thursday, after she took “rat poison mixed with battery extract.”
Mrs. Oni said the late student committed suicide because of “emotional pressure.” A student, Aisha, who was Miss Afolaranmi’s colleague in the Faculty of Science, said the deceased had ‘E’ in CHM101 (Chemistry for first year students), a reportedly dreaded course for year one students in the science and technology related faculties.
“Mercy often isolated herself in class and looked depressed,” said Aisha. “She told me she had ‘E’ in CHM101 and has been going around unhappy before this incident.” Another student in the Faculty of Student, Opeyemi, said “she took poison because of result.”
The school’s Dean of Students’ Affairs, Isiaka Aransi, also confirmed the news. “Although the reason and cause of her death is yet to be known, the division is aware of the death of Mercy,” she said.
Before her death, on October 10, she posted on Facebook that: “Above all other things, I just wanna see God, see what He looks like, speak with Him face to face. I don’t wanna miss heaven. LORD HELP ME.”
Link:- https://www.gistlivepro.com/viral-post/16-year-old-100-level-student-oau-commits-suicide-poor-grades/
|Re: 16-Year-Old OAU Student Commits Suicide Over Poor Grades by macmiral(m): 8:55am
Oh man! That's an awful thing to do...
|Re: 16-Year-Old OAU Student Commits Suicide Over Poor Grades by BUHARIjubrin: 8:57am
Afonjas should stop being economical with the truth.
She was murdered for ritual purpose.
5 Likes
|Re: 16-Year-Old OAU Student Commits Suicide Over Poor Grades by amnesty7: 9:02am
Dig deeper for the truth.
|Re: 16-Year-Old OAU Student Commits Suicide Over Poor Grades by DanseMacabre(m): 9:04am
Rat poison and battery extract? She wan kill her soul and spirit join
Seriously though, who kills themselves over poor grades. First year grades that can be corrected.
3 Likes
|Re: 16-Year-Old OAU Student Commits Suicide Over Poor Grades by OtemSapien: 9:06am
RIP.
|Re: 16-Year-Old OAU Student Commits Suicide Over Poor Grades by KardinalZik(m): 9:23am
WHO RESULT EPP?
Shey we wey graduate well, wetin degree don give boys. If school does not favour you, try another productive thing with your life.
To others intending to ply her route, hear this:
LEARN A SKILL and be self-employed. Grades DON'T matter in the school of success. hundreds [or even, thousands] nairalanders can attest to this.
STOP OVERRATING ACADEMIC PERFORMANCE!
Killed herself for just one course in your first year. What of those that up to three course in their final year?
You thought University education is a bed of roses? You thought University education is the way you see it in movies? RETHINK!
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 16-Year-Old OAU Student Commits Suicide Over Poor Grades by fergie001(m): 10:41am
OMG,y?
|Re: 16-Year-Old OAU Student Commits Suicide Over Poor Grades by MirJay: 10:41am
Y kill urself over Chem101 when Chem101 no fit give u life.
1 Like
|Re: 16-Year-Old OAU Student Commits Suicide Over Poor Grades by AnthonioAlsaid(m): 10:42am
I remember seeing my 1st semester 100l result, after all the talk of first class I was seeing EDEDE on the board, man I was devastated... I trekked round the entire campus that night absence minded but man just had to put it behind him and move on... RIP young lady though death wasn't the way to go
3 Likes
|Re: 16-Year-Old OAU Student Commits Suicide Over Poor Grades by IMASTEX: 10:42am
Hmmm
|Re: 16-Year-Old OAU Student Commits Suicide Over Poor Grades by EWAagoyin(m): 10:42am
If everyone should kill themselves because of poor grades I think many would have been dead by now...I think she did that because of the type of parents she has thou
3 Likes
|Re: 16-Year-Old OAU Student Commits Suicide Over Poor Grades by Offpoint: 10:43am
RIP.....
Abeg make dem let this generation children grow enough to handle emotions before dem enrol dem 4 uni...
I remember how many years i spend for primary.... before my stupiid right hand decide to reach my left ear
|Re: 16-Year-Old OAU Student Commits Suicide Over Poor Grades by aldexrio(m): 10:43am
Depression is a very bad disease we must take seriously. I have been there and I know the feeling.
|Re: 16-Year-Old OAU Student Commits Suicide Over Poor Grades by ivolt: 10:43am
This is caused by emotional immaturity.
Some students get carryovers in their final year and
were still hopeful.
|Re: 16-Year-Old OAU Student Commits Suicide Over Poor Grades by bamdly(m): 10:43am
so na education wey kill dis 1
|Re: 16-Year-Old OAU Student Commits Suicide Over Poor Grades by ifenes(m): 10:43am
I will take poor grades over good grades any day. The A students works for the B students. C students run the businesses and D students owns the building. Experience is often better than good grades. All these certificates are only insurance policies that makes you work for others. The higher the grades the worse.
If the Uni professor knows the keys to become a billionaire,he won't bother be in that profession in the firsts place.
2 Likes
|Re: 16-Year-Old OAU Student Commits Suicide Over Poor Grades by Kobicove(m): 10:43am
Committing suicide is not really a black man's thing...I wonder why the trend is suddenly catching on here in Nigeria
|Re: 16-Year-Old OAU Student Commits Suicide Over Poor Grades by aldexrio(m): 10:43am
AnthonioAlsaid:Stop booking space
|Re: 16-Year-Old OAU Student Commits Suicide Over Poor Grades by atheist5(m): 10:44am
BUHARIjubrin:you are a f00l
3 Likes
|Re: 16-Year-Old OAU Student Commits Suicide Over Poor Grades by Leez(m): 10:44am
GistLivePro:well if awolowo their leader can take rat poison then they must follow suit
|Re: 16-Year-Old OAU Student Commits Suicide Over Poor Grades by Benita27(f): 10:44am
@16, she's still a child and has nothing to do with tertiary institution in advanced Nation. Why won't she commit suicide when a child is given what she's not mentally prepared for?.
2 Likes
|Re: 16-Year-Old OAU Student Commits Suicide Over Poor Grades by Mobsync(m): 10:44am
If she committed suicide because she got an E, what does she expect someone who got a F to do. Not to talk of someone who got an extra year because of that course.
By the way, I though the E grade was cancelled two years ago or thereabout. So how is it possible that she got an E?
|Re: 16-Year-Old OAU Student Commits Suicide Over Poor Grades by brunofarad(m): 10:44am
Why kill yourself because of poor grade ?
This is so cowardly
Who ever told her that she can't make it in life without even attending school ?
As a personal experience
What puts food on my table today is not those things they thought us in OAU
IT IS WHAT I WAS ABLE TO DEVELOP ON MY OWN
|Re: 16-Year-Old OAU Student Commits Suicide Over Poor Grades by Olalan(m): 10:44am
Really sad for the family, her actions might have been avoided if she had someone who encouraged her in the midst of her depression, cause depression would have set in after seeing the result.
|Re: 16-Year-Old OAU Student Commits Suicide Over Poor Grades by thornapple(f): 10:44am
Was her life the reason for the poor grades??.
|Re: 16-Year-Old OAU Student Commits Suicide Over Poor Grades by gaudyangel(f): 10:44am
She was suffering from anxiety neurosis.
|Re: 16-Year-Old OAU Student Commits Suicide Over Poor Grades by Proffdada: 10:45am
The real guilt lies on the school and parents
She must have been a straight A's kid who eventually met the incoherent curriculum of Nigerian university and a strict all perfect parents
RIP
|Re: 16-Year-Old OAU Student Commits Suicide Over Poor Grades by pyyxxaro: 10:45am
Offpoint:
Fufu
|Re: 16-Year-Old OAU Student Commits Suicide Over Poor Grades by chauvinist(m): 10:45am
Rip Young lady.
If only she had crazy friends like mine to cheer her up...
|Re: 16-Year-Old OAU Student Commits Suicide Over Poor Grades by donblade85555(m): 10:46am
read they won't hear.....mtcheew
|Re: 16-Year-Old OAU Student Commits Suicide Over Poor Grades by Danelo(m): 10:46am
her village people ryt now be singing **it's our work o**
