You can find the original thread here

http://www.nairaland.com/4144828/16-year-old-oau-student-commits-suicide



Well, while going through some of the comments on one of our posts, we were able to come across this....







In this morning I came across this thread on Nairaland about Mercy Olamide Afolaranmi, a student of Microbiology at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, who was said to have committed suicide.

You can find the original thread here

http://www.nairaland.com/4144828/16-year-old-oau-student-commits-suicide

Well, while going through some of the comments on one of our posts, we were able to come across this....

God has shown him the way, all he needs to do is to follow that way. 20 Likes

without a piece of evidence, every thing is a lie in front of d court of law, Evil Reaps Evil at d long run.. 5 Likes

Just like I categorically stated on the other thread.. .



She was murdered and Afonjas are hell bent on being economical with the truth.

she is dead already no amonth of justice or prayer can wake her up, why not give thanks to the creator Alapa dupe ni olorun

This is one of the reasons why kids are not meant to be in higher institutions. Most of them lack the mental toughness to cope. How old did you even say she is? 16? She is still too small. 10 Likes

This is a VERY SEROUS ALLEGATION





Anyway, the brothers English is out of this world ..



So if he feels strongly that there was foulplay, he should petition the police. Or social media can get the needed justice for the family, because ayam not understanding..

The way he's trying to point accusing fingers on the roommate so people can go and start harassing the girl is very wrong.

He should do the proper thing and try to convince his parents to open an investigation instead of this witch hunt he wants to start.

At the moment he can't prove the girl did anything so why point fingers.



Grief shouldn't make him say nonsense. 4 Likes

no official report yet, but there is more to this incident than just a cooked and spiced story, any autopsy report yet?

All these are speculations and it holds no water. 1 Like 1 Share

I commend the brother. You be blood!





This is really sad. I feel for her family. Well... Davido is not involved so we won't be expecting a proper police investigation.

So now u guys are trying to rope in her roommate right? Because she didn't cry when she saw the corpse? Na wa for una o.

It is possible she didn't poison herself. It could have been a mistake or mishandling of the poison that caused it. But please do not start accusing another person without evidence. Please. 3 Likes

Thought so too, suicide is not that easy.



And everyone that was interviewed kept saying she committed suicide cuz of bad grades as if she wrote a suicide note and stated her reason.

Death is not the greatest loss in life. The greatest loss is what dies inside us while we live. 2 Likes

Only God knows best.. Now they want to twist the story and implicate a supposed innocent girl