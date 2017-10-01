₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
In this morning I came across this thread on Nairaland about Mercy Olamide Afolaranmi, a student of Microbiology at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, who was said to have committed suicide.
You can find the original thread here
http://www.nairaland.com/4144828/16-year-old-oau-student-commits-suicide
Well, while going through some of the comments on one of our posts, we were able to come across this....
Source: https://www.schoolforum.com.ng/2017/10/could-this-be-reason-why-16-year-old.html?m=1
|Re: Could This Be The Reason Why The 16-year-old OAU Student Died? by fellowman: 5:18pm
don't leave everything to God.
Heaven helps those who help themselves.
God has shown him the way, all he needs to do is to follow that way.
|Re: Could This Be The Reason Why The 16-year-old OAU Student Died? by Damsman10(m): 5:23pm
without a piece of evidence, every thing is a lie in front of d court of law, Evil Reaps Evil at d long run..
|Re: Could This Be The Reason Why The 16-year-old OAU Student Died? by dnawah: 6:05pm
well na baba God way know y e happen like that.
|Re: Could This Be The Reason Why The 16-year-old OAU Student Died? by Hemcy1(m): 6:22pm
God knows everything.
RIP girl.
Life is a story.
|Re: Could This Be The Reason Why The 16-year-old OAU Student Died? by XX17: 6:48pm
|Re: Could This Be The Reason Why The 16-year-old OAU Student Died? by XX17: 8:19pm
|Re: Could This Be The Reason Why The 16-year-old OAU Student Died? by IgedeBushBoy(m): 8:59pm
|Re: Could This Be The Reason Why The 16-year-old OAU Student Died? by Jimohdd: 8:59pm
God help us
|Re: Could This Be The Reason Why The 16-year-old OAU Student Died? by obaival(m): 8:59pm
You mean today's morning
|Re: Could This Be The Reason Why The 16-year-old OAU Student Died? by favourmic(m): 8:59pm
she is dead already no amonth of justice or prayer can wake her up, why not give thanks to the creator Alapa dupe ni olorun
|Re: Could This Be The Reason Why The 16-year-old OAU Student Died? by Ayo4251(m): 9:00pm
|Re: Could This Be The Reason Why The 16-year-old OAU Student Died? by Evidence1000(m): 9:00pm
This is one of the reasons why kids are not meant to be in higher institutions. Most of them lack the mental toughness to cope. How old did you even say she is? 16? She is still too small.
|Re: Could This Be The Reason Why The 16-year-old OAU Student Died? by oshe11(m): 9:01pm
XX17:Investigator wit baseless......
This is a VERY SEROUS ALLEGATION
|Re: Could This Be The Reason Why The 16-year-old OAU Student Died? by iswallker(m): 9:02pm
What's societal intelligence again...
Is it an occupation...
Anyway, the brothers English is out of this world ..
So if he feels strongly that there was foulplay, he should petition the police. Or social media can get the needed justice for the family, because ayam not understanding..
|Re: Could This Be The Reason Why The 16-year-old OAU Student Died? by Daeylar(f): 9:03pm
The way he's trying to point accusing fingers on the roommate so people can go and start harassing the girl is very wrong.
He should do the proper thing and try to convince his parents to open an investigation instead of this witch hunt he wants to start.
At the moment he can't prove the girl did anything so why point fingers.
Grief shouldn't make him say nonsense.
|Re: Could This Be The Reason Why The 16-year-old OAU Student Died? by ololadeking(m): 9:03pm
no official report yet, but there is more to this incident than just a cooked and spiced story, any autopsy report yet?
|Re: Could This Be The Reason Why The 16-year-old OAU Student Died? by Leetunechi: 9:03pm
Actually I did not read the post but I think the girl has no right to beat up her boyfriend in public. Maybe they should report the matter to their village elders but if the neighbour refuse to pay his rent they should just kill the landlord and forget about the missing car.
|Re: Could This Be The Reason Why The 16-year-old OAU Student Died? by Rilwayne001: 9:03pm
All these are speculations and it holds no water.
|Re: Could This Be The Reason Why The 16-year-old OAU Student Died? by Blackfyre: 9:03pm
I commend the brother. You be blood!
|Re: Could This Be The Reason Why The 16-year-old OAU Student Died? by nanizle(m): 9:04pm
Well... Davido is not involved so we won't be expecting a proper police investigation.
This is really sad. I feel for her family.
|Re: Could This Be The Reason Why The 16-year-old OAU Student Died? by wunmi590(m): 9:04pm
Make unah leave this girl alone, to enjoy herself in the hands of God
|Re: Could This Be The Reason Why The 16-year-old OAU Student Died? by NPComplete: 9:04pm
So now u guys are trying to rope in her roommate right? Because she didn't cry when she saw the corpse? Na wa for una o.
It is possible she didn't poison herself. It could have been a mistake or mishandling of the poison that caused it. But please do not start accusing another person without evidence. Please.
|Re: Could This Be The Reason Why The 16-year-old OAU Student Died? by neutrotoba(m): 9:06pm
Thought so too, suicide is not that easy.
And everyone that was interviewed kept saying she committed suicide cuz of bad grades as if she wrote a suicide note and stated her reason.
|Re: Could This Be The Reason Why The 16-year-old OAU Student Died? by Emily22(m): 9:07pm
Death is not the greatest loss in life. The greatest loss is what dies inside us while we live.
|Re: Could This Be The Reason Why The 16-year-old OAU Student Died? by Yinabim(f): 9:08pm
|Re: Could This Be The Reason Why The 16-year-old OAU Student Died? by gbegudujo: 9:08pm
Only God knows best.. Now they want to twist the story and implicate a supposed innocent girl
|Re: Could This Be The Reason Why The 16-year-old OAU Student Died? by Danelo(m): 9:08pm
Her room mate didn't cry on seeing her corps doesn't make her the culprit.
We blacks can investigate in a very shallow way sha.
RIP to d dead
