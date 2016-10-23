₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,903,129 members, 3,880,925 topics. Date: Sunday, 29 October 2017 at 02:20 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / British Lady Cried Out After Seeing The Picture Of Her Man Marrying Another Lady (13612 Views)
|British Lady Cried Out After Seeing The Picture Of Her Man Marrying Another Lady by queensera(f): 10:15am
A British Lady with the username "Gill Ukpong" on Facebook has cried out for help as she releases evidence of her legal marriage to a man marrying another lady in Nigeria.
The man "Mr Kufre" reportedly left her in U.k to come to Nigeria and marry another young lady.
Below Is The Link To The Post On Facebook:
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=731278520389011&id=100005206081572
Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2017/10/british-lady-cried-out-after-seeing.html
|Re: British Lady Cried Out After Seeing The Picture Of Her Man Marrying Another Lady by OkuFaba(m): 10:18am
The hustle is real.....
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: British Lady Cried Out After Seeing The Picture Of Her Man Marrying Another Lady by pyyxxaro: 10:22am
Maybe the oyibo woman nor sabi give the guy the normal calabar gals standard of lashing
Styles like cowgal ,cobra baccky,bending yansh etc that's y
11 Likes
|Re: British Lady Cried Out After Seeing The Picture Of Her Man Marrying Another Lady by mrbillz(m): 10:24am
Bad guy!
|Re: British Lady Cried Out After Seeing The Picture Of Her Man Marrying Another Lady by Thorhammer(m): 10:28am
So??
|Re: British Lady Cried Out After Seeing The Picture Of Her Man Marrying Another Lady by expensiveguyman(m): 10:32am
Some black ppl wicked oh! he use dis old woman with all d promise of love just to achieve his green card dream.
And now dat d goal has been achieved he heartlessly dump her to her faith.
4 Likes
|Re: British Lady Cried Out After Seeing The Picture Of Her Man Marrying Another Lady by Sexy20: 11:10am
She be learner. Dem don carry her gain 'papers'
For the Naija lady, you guys didn't cover her eyes on time...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: British Lady Cried Out After Seeing The Picture Of Her Man Marrying Another Lady by Benita27(f): 11:23am
pyyxxaro:Do Nigerian guys marry these older women for sex compatibility?. You want kill her with cow-girl and the aforementioned?.
He may have gotten his green card after his marriage to the Briton. Whatever he did with her was for greencard. These white oldies will never learn that they're a means to an end when a Nigerian guy starts preaching love.
4 Likes
|Re: British Lady Cried Out After Seeing The Picture Of Her Man Marrying Another Lady by Benita27(f): 11:26am
Unfortunately for him, if she takes legal actions he may forfeit his citizenship 'cause it's a fraud to be legally married to two women.
31 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: British Lady Cried Out After Seeing The Picture Of Her Man Marrying Another Lady by madridguy(m): 1:16pm
|Re: British Lady Cried Out After Seeing The Picture Of Her Man Marrying Another Lady by EWAagoyin(m): 1:17pm
This is how generational curse starts... You can't cheat and go free even if think you're free... Useless men everywhere...arrant nonsense
6 Likes
|Re: British Lady Cried Out After Seeing The Picture Of Her Man Marrying Another Lady by rawpadgin(m): 1:17pm
EWAagoyin:na so the mata pain u reach
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: British Lady Cried Out After Seeing The Picture Of Her Man Marrying Another Lady by smithsydny(m): 1:17pm
Mumu man
1 Like
|Re: British Lady Cried Out After Seeing The Picture Of Her Man Marrying Another Lady by kay29000(m): 1:19pm
That is the thing with social media. People did this with no problems back in the 90s. They even took their wives back to uk/us, and tell their white wife that she is their sister. Hey, I ain't saying it is cool, but the hustle for green card makes people do desperate things.
2 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: British Lady Cried Out After Seeing The Picture Of Her Man Marrying Another Lady by erico2k2(m): 1:19pm
expensiveguyman:Its UK ,no greencard here.
5 Likes
|Re: British Lady Cried Out After Seeing The Picture Of Her Man Marrying Another Lady by EbukaLive(m): 1:19pm
k
|Re: British Lady Cried Out After Seeing The Picture Of Her Man Marrying Another Lady by Olalan(m): 1:19pm
Used the Oyinbo wife to get papers, unfortunately I won't be surprised if the new wife is aware of the first. All because of money morals have been discarded.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: British Lady Cried Out After Seeing The Picture Of Her Man Marrying Another Lady by amunkita(m): 1:20pm
Madam no too cry eeh...
When ur fore father's used us as slave, did we see internet to cry out
Cry more, u re reaping the sins of the father...
6 Likes
|Re: British Lady Cried Out After Seeing The Picture Of Her Man Marrying Another Lady by Dottore: 1:20pm
Ok
|Re: British Lady Cried Out After Seeing The Picture Of Her Man Marrying Another Lady by maxiuc(m): 1:20pm
Omene ya vuum Na Anya
Try go back London and collect correct bullet for belle
|Re: British Lady Cried Out After Seeing The Picture Of Her Man Marrying Another Lady by Jeezuzpick(m): 1:20pm
OK o. Let him try to enter UK back na, if no be Metros dem go carry am.
1 Like
|Re: British Lady Cried Out After Seeing The Picture Of Her Man Marrying Another Lady by Englishgold: 1:20pm
Dis na temptation omo see danger, wahala dey
|Re: British Lady Cried Out After Seeing The Picture Of Her Man Marrying Another Lady by feelgoodstuffs(m): 1:23pm
Na normal thing na
|Re: British Lady Cried Out After Seeing The Picture Of Her Man Marrying Another Lady by kennygee(f): 1:23pm
She was only a wife for the stay.
|Re: British Lady Cried Out After Seeing The Picture Of Her Man Marrying Another Lady by trustyshoess(f): 1:24pm
Benita27:They can't force him to forfeit his citizenship. It's not a visa that can be cancelled. Howver, he could be put in jail for it
1 Like
|Re: British Lady Cried Out After Seeing The Picture Of Her Man Marrying Another Lady by MrHenri: 1:24pm
This is the reason why it's not good for too many people to take your photos during an event because they will upload it without your consent. I noticed that someone ignorantly tagged the guy in the photos and the person didn't even know the implications. Now see Gobe
7 Likes
|Re: British Lady Cried Out After Seeing The Picture Of Her Man Marrying Another Lady by Bullhari007(m): 1:24pm
woman, your husband is a Yoruba demon and a career killer...
|Re: British Lady Cried Out After Seeing The Picture Of Her Man Marrying Another Lady by Rinsola32(f): 1:25pm
erico2k2:
Lol.
|Re: British Lady Cried Out After Seeing The Picture Of Her Man Marrying Another Lady by EWAagoyin(m): 1:26pm
rawpadgin:I just hate people without honesty and integrity with passion bro
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: British Lady Cried Out After Seeing The Picture Of Her Man Marrying Another Lady by gentlechyke(m): 1:26pm
From the story, the nigerian wife was there before he travelled to UK. The nigerian wife and husband played a fast one on her as they used her to build house in Nigeria and she was proud to say and admit that. Lazy couple's quick scam.
|Re: British Lady Cried Out After Seeing The Picture Of Her Man Marrying Another Lady by Slaveman343: 1:27pm
Lol some white women are pathetic. How would they think that if an African man would want to pick a proper wife he would pick them over African women.
African men are not brainwashed black American men na.
4 Likes
Can You Trust Your Best Friend? / Is Bishop David Oyedepo's Church Indirectly Glorifying Satan(photos) / My Wife Speaks In Tongues And Also Prophecy In Tongue Too -but I Dislike It
Viewing this topic: Airtimex(m), aminu790(m), bioman, GentleNaaz(m), Richdee1(m), Demolaeby, smoothvee(m), THUNDER4real(m), mvem(m), Masterclass32, Sheungbengar(m), eddykisses1(m), bloodsiamese(m), Osama10(m), boriswole, debeginin, iammee(f), chimimi(f), opetiti, Lilchilz(m), ochallo, zpakln, kaywhynoni, ginikagreene, alt3r3g0, cydophobia(m), chukxy, SirLegal(m), Hemstone(f), Gavrelino123, flyca, toyzeal(m), Hades2016(m), foretaste, idulius(m), oshaosha2014(m), pswankyemtb(m), 4kimportX, Comradesylva, Jamalj, Mrks4770(m), ProfSamurai(m), stexsy(m), gomman, Aldolase(f), stankezzy, pumpz(m), Harfiizman1, nkayclement, InternetBchip, theshadyexpress(m), merineze, 9jakohai(m), Randy91(m), oluangelkay(f), sois(m), Khalifa44, Goddyj(m), Kapasky80, charlesdavis(m), PrinceDekunle, ngwababe, SIRKAY98(m), FlirtyKaren(f), adeblow(m), Haybk(m), Edonojie007(m), Pavore9, Pretyella(f), ojimma, azarenka(f), ANDREW2EIC(m), maseratti, Tesiday(m), Jsegskenny, nikenry(f), kpukpuyenke, LotusFan, dtruth50(m), Bossontop(m), gbenga4231, Viccoguy4real(m), eliwa47, dayowunmi(m), makooma, ruggedised, bafsonbaf, Ennyiyi(f), ayg440(m), BabaIjebuXL(m), gabbywatch77, techie(m), Coolcash1, ADENIKETINA2015(f), dansokoto1(m), jazzyjazz, chanky, finofaya, Bush2013, jel10, FieryFilm, Naturalista(f), Bhella5(m), Austyno4(m), adeoba5, pizzalord, TechZiga, azahmed(m), osazsky(m), ololadeking(m), dulkebe, robotix, spyy, FunkyAlhaji2015(m), bcee100, HemmaInc, Wearemoving, wealth123, lajjy(m), kujix101(m), mfm04622, uyplus(m), fabella(m), BenNash, adidison(m), Daluuzor(m), Akpan107(m), smilek(m), solace8(m), ahoyLT(m), Lagbaja01(m), Nebuzaradan, ArereLuv1, Arcay(m), idnole4(m), Anslemchiboy(m), goodnessme02(f), DeutschJunge, Hendrixtzee(m), NicheNaija, brainbox1000(m), Deyvid123(m), JORDAN202, vohndams(f), smartolala, Safiaa(f), Barywhyte(m), euromilion, PETERENI1(m), nuela100(f), raod(f), zinaunreal(m), JohnmcCain(m), oyb(m), skfa1, relevanteism(m), Monaco2(m), kakakibuy, Eking, bomee(m), bobnatlo, room089, toyetade, Tiwaz2, Sholexyz(m) and 209 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27