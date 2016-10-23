Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / British Lady Cried Out After Seeing The Picture Of Her Man Marrying Another Lady (13612 Views)

The man "Mr Kufre" reportedly left her in U.k to come to Nigeria and marry another young lady.



The hustle is real..... 2 Likes 1 Share





Styles like cowgal ,cobra baccky,bending yansh etc that's y Maybe the oyibo woman nor sabi give the guy the normal calabar gals standard of lashingStyles like cowgal ,cobra baccky,bending yansh etc that's y 11 Likes

Bad guy!

Some black ppl wicked oh! he use dis old woman with all d promise of love just to achieve his green card dream.

And now dat d goal has been achieved he heartlessly dump her to her faith. 4 Likes

She be learner. Dem don carry her gain 'papers'



For the Naija lady, you guys didn't cover her eyes on time... 1 Like 1 Share

pyyxxaro:

Maybe the oyibo woman nor sabi give the guy the normal calabar gals standard of lashing



Styles like cowgal ,cobra baccky,bending yansh etc that's y Do Nigerian guys marry these older women for sex compatibility?. You want kill her with cow-girl and the aforementioned?.



He may have gotten his green card after his marriage to the Briton. Whatever he did with her was for greencard. These white oldies will never learn that they're a means to an end when a Nigerian guy starts preaching love. Do Nigerian guys marry these older women for sex compatibility?. You want kill her with cow-girl and the aforementioned?.He may have gotten his green card after his marriage to the Briton. Whatever he did with her was for greencard. These white oldies will never learn that they're a means to an end when a Nigerian guy starts preaching love. 4 Likes

Unfortunately for him, if she takes legal actions he may forfeit his citizenship 'cause it's a fraud to be legally married to two women. 31 Likes 2 Shares

This is how generational curse starts... You can't cheat and go free even if think you're free... Useless men everywhere...arrant nonsense 6 Likes

EWAagoyin:

This is how generational curse starts... You can't cheat and go free even if think you're free... Useless men everywhere...arrant nonsense na so the mata pain u reach na so the mata pain u reach 7 Likes 1 Share

Mumu man 1 Like

That is the thing with social media. People did this with no problems back in the 90s. They even took their wives back to uk/us, and tell their white wife that she is their sister. Hey, I ain't saying it is cool, but the hustle for green card makes people do desperate things. 2 Likes 3 Shares

expensiveguyman:

Some black ppl wicked oh! he use dis old woman with all d promise of love just to achieve his green card dream.

And now dat d goal has been achieved he heartlessly dump her to her faith. Its UK ,no greencard here. Its UK ,no greencard here. 5 Likes

Used the Oyinbo wife to get papers, unfortunately I won't be surprised if the new wife is aware of the first. All because of money morals have been discarded. 12 Likes 1 Share





When ur fore father's used us as slave, did we see internet to cry out



Cry more, u re reaping the sins of the father... Madam no too cry eeh...When ur fore father's used us as slave, did we see internet to cry outCry more, u re reaping the sins of the father... 6 Likes

Omene ya vuum Na Anya



Try go back London and collect correct bullet for belle Omene ya vuum Na AnyaTry go back London and collect correct bullet for belle

OK o. Let him try to enter UK back na, if no be Metros dem go carry am. 1 Like

Dis na temptation omo see danger, wahala dey

She was only a wife for the stay.

Benita27:

Unfortunately for him, if she takes legal actions he may forfeit his citizenship 'cause it's a fraud to be legally married to two women. They can't force him to forfeit his citizenship. It's not a visa that can be cancelled. Howver, he could be put in jail for it They can't force him to forfeit his citizenship. It's not a visa that can be cancelled. Howver, he could be put in jail for it 1 Like

This is the reason why it's not good for too many people to take your photos during an event because they will upload it without your consent. I noticed that someone ignorantly tagged the guy in the photos and the person didn't even know the implications. Now see Gobe 7 Likes

woman, your husband is a Yoruba demon and a career killer...

erico2k2:



Its UK ,no greencard here.

Lol. Lol.

rawpadgin:

na so the mata pain u reach



I just hate people without honesty and integrity with passion bro I just hate people without honesty and integrity with passion bro 1 Like 1 Share

From the story, the nigerian wife was there before he travelled to UK. The nigerian wife and husband played a fast one on her as they used her to build house in Nigeria and she was proud to say and admit that. Lazy couple's quick scam.