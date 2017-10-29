Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / State House Clinic as metaphor for Nigeria’s condition- The Guardian (4595 Views)

That, as Mrs. Aisha Buhari noted, “there are a lot of constructions going on in this [State House Clinic] but there” is no single syringe there’ is indeed a metaphor for the Nigerian condition. Indeed, those who should know have reportedly complained on the social media of the non-availability of even analgesic drugs in the clinic. And this is the tragic story of a country that suffers from prolonged leadership failure, from a combination of elite rapacity and unenlightened self-interest, and of a people nonplussed by the mental and behavioral illogicality of persons in authority.



Like every person who is ‘good in reasoning’, Mrs. Buhari cannot but wonder by what stretch of imagination the medical facility reserved for the president, his family, staff and appropriately entitled persons would be in lack of the most basic items to treat the most ordinary of ailments. As commonsense–defying as it is hard to fathom, the lack of syringe and a functional X-ray machine in this clinic is at many levels of meaning a symptom of the Nigerian condition.



The condition of Nigeria is characterized by misplaced priorities, such as to expend the scarce funds available to a hospital on buildings without drugs and equipment to treat the sick. Nigeria’s condition is characterized by an overarching attitude of ‘me-only, the rest be damned’ such that the most important item on any agenda is that which yields immediate and maximum gratification to the person. It is also characteristic of the Nigerian condition that, in the words of Jalal Arabi, permanent secretary in the State House, ‘the [State House clinic] is the only health center in Abuja where patients (who by the way, can comfortably afford to) are not required to pay any dime before consultation’.





Nigeria’s condition is characterized by abject want amidst plenty, such as, on the one hand, importation of – and occasional shortage – of petroleum products in a country that exports crude oil in millions of barrels a day, and on the other hand, importation of toothpick, matches, and basic food items despite the availability of nearly a million square kilometers of land to grow what it needs. Nigeria’s condition is characterized by a terrible lack of a sense of shame by the leadership and the elite class, as well as docility of the followership. This explains why the leaders would not think it an aberration to seek direction from foreign lands on how to run their country, or seek medical treatment abroad, educate their children in strange lands and cultures, and advertise such in the media. Yet, they would do nothing to improve the medical and educational facilities put in their charge. It is also characteristic of the Nigerian condition that written promises, such as a party manifesto, are made to the electorate at campaign time only for the political leadership to manufacture excuses for reneging.



In truth, the condition of Nigeria is the self-inflicted tragedy of a nation not prepared to engage in hard thinking, to introspect dispassionately and speak hard truths to itself, to muster courage to re-direct itself and do, brutally, what it’s got to do for development and progress.



It had to take a person of Aisha’s stature, as the wife of the president, to speak up on the embarrassing condition of the State House Medical Centre (SHMC). But the point must be made that, she is not the first wife of a head of state to reside in Aso Rock; it is an indication of the quality of her person to inquire at all into the matter, or to publicly comment on and demand a change of ways. This is leadership with the courage and a sense of responsibility to do the right things and do things right.





Presidency officials have sought to justify the disgraceful condition of the SHMC. Jalal Arabi said that N1.195 billion or only 32.97 per cent of the sum appropriated for the clinic was given to it in 2015-2017. President’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu offered that the clinic ‘looks after government officials and many more others who are not’. Arabi reportedly said that, indeed, the center provides free medical services to political appointees, the military, paramilitary, other security agencies, members of the National Assembly, and the general public. He concluded that ‘considering the unrestricted patronage base, and [the] free services…, coupled with the funding hiccups and periodic receipts, it may not be farfetched to notice gaps between demand and supply of medical equipment and consumables at certain stages of the budget cycle’. ‘Funding hiccups’ is said to have been reported in writing at different times to President Buhari and other presidency officials by the director of the centre Hussain Munir. Obviously with little success. Arabi has more or less threatened to commercialize the clinic. If that is rationally defensible let it be so. It a shame on the leader of a nation though that he cannot receive excellent treatment just as well as the average citizen in the local hospital.



Before permanent secretary Arabi carries out his plan, however, he and Munir need to answer three questions. Why would a medical facility located in the security – sensitive State House be open to just about every one able to find his or her way there? Why would a centre patronized by top and well remunerated public officials, their relations, and hangers-on ‘offer free services [and] nobody pays a kobo for hospital card, consultation, and prescription…’? Why would the erection of buildings take precedence over the more immediately useful supply of drugs, syringes, X-ray machines? And, with the ‘little’ funds released to run the SHMC, how judiciously has it been applied to enable the clinic discharge its specific function of treating patients?



Mrs. Buhari demanded that regardless of the amount received to run the clinic, ‘we need to know how it is spent’ In a Buhari-led government that promised change to accountability, it bears repeating: the wife of the president must not speak in vain.



Ok

Great article, worth making front page.



Nigerians actually deserve the kind of leaders we get.

The average Nigerian is a criminal at heart, and celebrates crime. (yea this is a Nigerian saying it, not a white racist, we must call a spade a spade and then plan how to change).

If in doubt, check out how people celebrate yahoo boys, Gee boys, politicians and people with wealth from no clear source on Nairaland and other social media.

And if anybody questions how they made their money, the immediate response from most people is: "Is it your business?? Go and hustle your own money".



The very same Nigerian that is screaming and cursing politicians for stealing, is fervently praying and hoping for his own chance to get to the seat of power so that he can steal his own share, in crazy amounts that make the previous politician look like a learner.



And that same average Nigerian, even in his own little job as a shop attendant, sales rep, fuel attendant, policeman, is looking for a way to steal and rob his fellow man or his employer.



The youth of today, their red eyes for stealing and crime is even worse than that of the old politicians we curse.



Nigeria is not likely to get better unless we do individually, each and every one of us.



I fervently hope and pray we do, but with each passing day, I doubt it more and more.



Lalasticlala, pls move this OP's article to FP let people read and borrow small sense.

DonX001:

Great article, worth making front page.



Nigerians actually deserve the kind of leaders we get.

The average Nigerian is a criminal at heart, and celebrates crime. (yea this is a Nigerian saying it, not a white racist, we must call a spade a spade and then plan how to change).

If in doubt, check out how people celebrate yahoo boys, Gee boys, politicians and people with wealth from no clear source on Nairaland and other social media.

And if anybody questions how they made their money, the immediate response from most people is: "Is it your business?? Go and hustle your own money".



The very same Nigerian that is screaming and cursing politicians for stealing, is fervently praying and hoping for his own chance to get to the seat of power so that he can steal his own share, in crazy amounts that make the previous politician look like a learner.



And that same average Nigerian, even in his own little job as a shop attendant, sales rep, fuel attendant, policeman, is looking for a way to steal and rob his fellow man or his employer.



The youth of today, their red eyes for stealing and crime is even worse than that of the old politicians we curse.



Nigeria is not likely to get better unless we do individually, each and every one of us.



I fervently hope and pray we do, but with each passing day, I doubt it more and more.



Sir i agree with you.TWALE.

Evablizin:

Lol, Twale to you too!

A whole state house clinic has no syringe and you are asking Nigerians to go to General Hospital. Is this what APC promised during campaign? 5 Likes

I agree.

Buhari came to steal... Loot and use taxpayers money to gallivant round the world 7 Likes

Women should wake up to wrestle power from these men that can't perform on and off the bed. 3 Likes

nairavsdollars:

A whole state house clinic has no syringe and you are asking Nigerians to go to General Hospital. Is this what APC promised during campaign?

APC only came to loot and borrow money from Imf and China

It is well,nothing more to say





chibabe259:

Women should wake up to wrestle power from these men that can't perform on and off the bed.

You must be freaky cat who needs a tammer

Well its buhari time..... Everything is awkward

You must be freaky cat who needs a tammer

Well its buhari time..... Everything is awkward

Endure and be patient with That guy

a pdp paid media

am not suprised

I sorry sorry for Nigeria = Femi Kuti.

DonX001:

Great article, worth making front page.



Nigerians actually deserve the kind of leaders we get.

The average Nigerian is a criminal at heart, and celebrates crime. (yea this is a Nigerian saying it, not a white racist, we must call a spade a spade and then plan how to change).

If in doubt, check out how people celebrate yahoo boys, Gee boys, politicians and people with wealth from no clear source on Nairaland and other social media.

And if anybody questions how they made their money, the immediate response from most people is: "Is it your business?? Go and hustle your own money".



The very same Nigerian that is screaming and cursing politicians for stealing, is fervently praying and hoping for his own chance to get to the seat of power so that he can steal his own share, in crazy amounts that make the previous politician look like a learner.



And that same average Nigerian, even in his own little job as a shop attendant, sales rep, fuel attendant, policeman, is looking for a way to steal and rob his fellow man or his employer.



The youth of today, their red eyes for stealing and crime is even worse than that of the old politicians we curse.



Nigeria is not likely to get better unless we do individually, each and every one of us.



I fervently hope and pray we do, but with each passing day, I doubt it more and more.



Lalasticlala, pls move this OP's article to FP let people read and borrow small sense. Or when you question such wealth without legit source they will call you a ‘hater’....see ehn, a bad seed cannot produce good fruits, likewise a lawless people cannot produce good governance, it is not rocket science..the people voted into Power cannot give what they don’t have because they are a product of a lawless and greed infested people...i laugh when I see hypocrites and naive people here on nairaland and other social media outlets wailing that their ‘leaders have failed them’...NO the Nigerian people have failed themselves...the leaders did not come from mars, they came out of the Nigerian populace! Or when you question such wealth without legit source they will call you a ‘hater’....see ehn, a bad seed cannot produce good fruits, likewise a lawless people cannot produce good governance, it is not rocket science..the people voted into Power cannot give what they don’t have because they are a product of a lawless and greed infested people...i laugh when I see hypocrites and naive people here on nairaland and other social media outlets wailing that their ‘leaders have failed them’...NO the Nigerian people have failed themselves...the leaders did not come from mars, they came out of the Nigerian populace! 8 Likes

Isn't it the same thing I said in the thread "Lies...Nigerians in America". The OP sees life through money in the bank and mansions. They steal the country blind forgetting that a direct flight from Nigeria to UK is at least 5hrs. In time of emergency, billions in the bank cannot save them. Perhaps they think they are doing favour to others by equipping and stocking the clinic.

It is about the psyche of Nigerians. Some folks are talking about the age in governance. It is not by age; it is a culture of nonchalance and indifference. How old is Kogi State governor? How is he doing? How old was Bankole? How did he do. We celebrate evil. That's all.



\ 3 Likes

[/b]"Nigeria’s condition is characterized by a terrible lack of a sense of shame by the leadership and the elite class, as well as docility of the followership."[b] This is the apt summary of the Nigerian state.Our past and present leaders have failed us.We need a revolution.





na oxymoron

na oxymoron

Kai Nigeria,,,oturugbege

chibabe259:

Women should wake up to wrestle power from these men that can't perform on and off the bed.



Ur man is like that abi? Ur man is like that abi?

I've heard

"Buhari is not aware of the whereabout of his WASC Certificate.

Buhari is not aware of where his land in PH is located.

Buhari is not aware that Baru signed out 25 Billion dollar Contract..

Buhari is not aware of the state of Ask Rock Clinic.

Buhari is not aware that Maina has been reinstated.

And you think Buhari is aware that you are suffering?

You are entirely on your own". 4 Likes 1 Share

Bubu is a hypocrite and a terrorist Bubu is a hypocrite and a terrorist

DonX001:

Great article, worth making front page.



Nigerians actually deserve the kind of leaders we get.

The average Nigerian is a criminal at heart, and celebrates crime. (yea this is a Nigerian saying it, not a white racist, we must call a spade a spade and then plan how to change).

If in doubt, check out how people celebrate yahoo boys, Gee boys, politicians and people with wealth from no clear source on Nairaland and other social media.

And if anybody questions how they made their money, the immediate response from most people is: "Is it your business?? Go and hustle your own money".



The very same Nigerian that is screaming and cursing politicians for stealing, is fervently praying and hoping for his own chance to get to the seat of power so that he can steal his own share, in crazy amounts that make the previous politician look like a learner.



And that same average Nigerian, even in his own little job as a shop attendant, sales rep, fuel attendant, policeman, is looking for a way to steal and rob his fellow man or his employer.



The youth of today, their red eyes for stealing and crime is even worse than that of the old politicians we curse.



Nigeria is not likely to get better unless we do individually, each and every one of us.



I fervently hope and pray we do, but with each passing day, I doubt it more and more.



Lalasticlala, pls move this OP's article to FP let people read and borrow small sense.

God bless u bro, you have said it all. I remember a time when one SUG president said he bought a Bus at 3million, A bus that can not worth 200k. imagine the kind of that person will b if he eventually bcom a senator or Governor or even occupy a gov post...The seed of corruption has been sown into this country, and was sown into the hearts of we so called youth. I don't think it can be remove again...

Until our leaders realize that emergencies cannot wait for you to be taken abroad for treatment, we will continue to be in this situation. The official car of the American president has a blood bank for their president but our own clinic that got more allocation than all teaching hospitals in Nigeria put together does not even have syringe. Can they have a blood bank?

chibabe259:

... These men go against everything honorable and principle

na w aooo na w aooo

Its a crime that they put billions into the state clinic & yet, Buhari still goes to London for treatment & the clinic has no facilities .



QUESTION

QUESTION

Wetin do the Billions then?

Paperwhite:

[/b]"Nigeria’s condition is characterized by a terrible lack of a sense of shame by the leadership and the elite class, as well as docility of the followership."[b] This is the apt summary of the Nigerian state.Our past and present leaders have failed us.We need a revolution. You cannot revolt because the people are docile. it is right there, in the part you quoted.



You cannot revolt because the people are docile. it is right there, in the part you quoted.

the Nigeria situation is till eternity.

Zombie

Quite the truth.... When will the self acclaimed giant of Africa get things right??