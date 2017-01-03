₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Economic Crises Force 300% Rise In Food Prices by ivandragon: 4:07am On Jan 02
Economic crises force 300% rise in food prices
The outgone year will remain in the memory of most Nigerians for different reasons, as Nigeria entered its worst economic recession in decades and food prices recording astronomical increases, IFE OGUNFUWA writes
The prices of staple food items in the country increased considerably between January and December 2016, with many selling at triple their prices at the end of the year.
Analyses of the Novus Agro Commodity prices between January and December showed that the market prices of palm oil and maize tripled, while garri and imported rice doubled in price in the same period.
A 25-litre keg of locally produced palm oil sold for an average of N6,190 in January. The price gradually increased to peak at N18,650 in November, and was sold for N18,390 in December.
In addition, a 100kg bag of maize, which cost N6,000 in January, reached its peak price of N17,515 in December of the same year, increasing by 192 per cent.
The price of a 60kg bag of garri, a major staple food in the country, rose beyond the reach of the poor, recording a 123 per cent rise from N5,940 to N13,240 in the period.
The value of a 50kg bag of imported rice, which was N9,400 at the beginning of the year, doubled towards the end of the year, reaching a peak of N18,275 in November, and selling at an average of N17,710 in December.
Also, the market price of the 100kg bag of beans rose from N20,165 in January to N33,475 by December.
In addition, the cost of a 25-litre vegetable oil more than double from N6,800 in January to N16,500 at the end of the year, recording 143 per cent price increment.
A crate of egg now sells for N1,300 on the average from N900 in the earlier part of 2016.
Analysts say the increasing prices of both locally-produced and imported foods was mainly the result of the depreciation of the naira, while the hike in fuel and transport costs was an additional factor.
The increasing food prices has contributed to the high rate of inflation in the country, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.
According the NBS Consumer Price Index data, which measures the average price of goods and services in the country within a specific period of time, the rate of inflation had been on a steady increase since the beginning of 2016.
In January, the country recorded 8.8 per cent inflation rate, which soared sharply to 11 per cent in February. Inflation continued its steady rise to 12.2 per cent in March, 13.4 per cent in April, 15.1 per cent in May and 16.2 per cent in June.
The CPI also showed that in July, August, September and October, the inflation rate climbed to 17.1 per cent, 17.3 per cent, 17.9 per cent and 18.1 per cent, respectively.
In November, the Consumer Price Index increased by 18.48 per cent year-on-year, following a 18.3 per cent growth in the previous month, and above market expectations of 18.4 per cent.
This showed that the inflation rate accelerated for the 10th month to the highest level since October 2005, as prices continued to rise for imported and locally-produced food items, clothing, housing, utilities and education, among others.
To ease the pressure on the naira and forestall the free fall of the naira against the United States dollar, the Central Bank of Nigeria introduced a flexible exchange rate policy and pegged the official exchange rate at N305 to one dollar.
Before then, the currency had been pegged at about N197 to a dollar since March 2015.
One of the significant factors that contributed to the general food price rise was the cost of transportation occasioned by the new pump price of petrol as introduced by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, which saw 67 per cent increase from the former N87 per litre to a maximum of N145.
Highlighting other factors responsible for the changes in food prices, the President, All Farmers Association of Nigeria, Kabiru Ibrahim, said that disease epidemic, which affected the output of some crops, pushed food prices up.
He said, “We no longer import food items in large quantities like we used to do. Take rice for instance, we have reduced its importation. We are presently depending more on local production and it is not enough at this point, which makes the food products to appreciate in value. With time, this will normalise.
“Some diseases, like the tomato Ebola, happened in epidemic proportions and there was at the same time a ban on imported tomato paste. It was scarce, which made it costly.
“Recently, we have bird flu affecting our chicken, which is a serious disaster, because it wipes out the whole flock and drives farmers out of business and most times, they need help to get back in business. The scarcity of egg and chicken due to bird flu is affecting the prices of foodstuff, including small chickens.”
|Re: Economic Crises Force 300% Rise In Food Prices by Atiku2019: 4:14am On Jan 02
Well, we all pray for a better 2017
|Re: Economic Crises Force 300% Rise In Food Prices by Boleyndynasty2(f): 5:11am On Jan 02
2016 is now history, we pray and wish for a better 2017. Let God give this administration strength, the grace to think in the right direction for the good of the country.
|Re: Economic Crises Force 300% Rise In Food Prices by proeast(m): 5:22am On Jan 02
Chai, Nigerians are on a long thing. Salary has remained static for those fortunate enough to keep their jobs while it has drastically reduced for many others who are still struggling to keep theirs and finally those in the in the labour market or underemployed who were barely managing before, will now be eating from hand to mouth all courtesy of the dullard in chief. 99% of Nigerians are now praying for devine intervention. It sucks to be a Nigerian right now!
|Re: Economic Crises Force 300% Rise In Food Prices by Splashme: 5:32am On Jan 02
|Re: Economic Crises Force 300% Rise In Food Prices by greatgod2012(f): 5:49am On Jan 02
We hope for a better Nigeria in 2017!
|Re: Economic Crises Force 300% Rise In Food Prices by Achuwa1(m): 6:04am On Jan 02
Thts buhari 2016 greatest achievement.
Zombies will be suffering & crying in the secret but publicly be smiling
|Re: Economic Crises Force 300% Rise In Food Prices by sinistermind(m): 6:07am On Jan 02
Tah! Some zombies are buying food at cheaper rates o
|Re: Economic Crises Force 300% Rise In Food Prices by chriskosherbal(m): 6:12am On Jan 02
We pray that this year will be better than last year.
|Re: Economic Crises Force 300% Rise In Food Prices by samtee37(m): 7:01am On Jan 02
There was a country.... 9ja
|Re: Economic Crises Force 300% Rise In Food Prices by ALMUSTAQIM(m): 7:15am On Jan 02
OP,
IT APPEARS YOU ARE STILL LIVING IN 2016
WAKE UP, HAPPY NEW YEAR 2017
STOP PEDDLING BAD NEWS
GET A GOOD JOB TO DO.
OR ELSE YOU MAY SOON BE ARRESTED
WE HAVE YOUR DETAILS ALREADY
|Re: Economic Crises Force 300% Rise In Food Prices by ivandragon: 7:33am On Jan 02
ALMUSTAQIM:
like dictator, like 'Social Media Idiots'...
left for you & your kind, Nigeria would have been sold to the dogs & baboons by now.
if not for some people who have refused to be cowed that are speaking up & making PMB pay, at least, a little attention to governance.
you lot can't handle criticisms.
Arrested? lol. clown.
|Re: Economic Crises Force 300% Rise In Food Prices by Adesiji77: 8:24am On Jan 02
What a year!
|Re: Economic Crises Force 300% Rise In Food Prices by Janetessy(f): 9:38pm On Jan 02
Buhari, and APC
Pls do something this year
|Re: Economic Crises Force 300% Rise In Food Prices by abumeinben(m): 9:38pm On Jan 02
Wow...What a record breaker and creator!
Just because you want to kill a mouse, you set the house on fire.
|Re: Economic Crises Force 300% Rise In Food Prices by Kingstel: 9:38pm On Jan 02
Honestly, we have all gone mad.
We have not occupied the streets yet because Buhari has a military background?
This is worse than boko haram, fulani killings, Niger Delta militancy, etc.
Chai...there was truly a country!!!
hmm. . .We hope for a better 2017.
|Re: Economic Crises Force 300% Rise In Food Prices by Jostico(m): 9:40pm On Jan 02
Half painter of garri #400
|Re: Economic Crises Force 300% Rise In Food Prices by ITEKEM(m): 9:41pm On Jan 02
Bu hari Is Thou Cursed
Am Sure Zombies Are Gnashing Teeths
And Afonjas Gnashing Their pvss y for 5h since all of dem don' turn OLOSHOOLOSHO
Op I promise you with my life I must find this fck
|Re: Economic Crises Force 300% Rise In Food Prices by frenchwine(m): 9:42pm On Jan 02
And some mo. rons on the other thread were celebrating price reduction in tomatoes. Oya be drinking tomatoes for your 3sq meals na. Awon oniranu
|Re: Economic Crises Force 300% Rise In Food Prices by NNVanguard(m): 9:43pm On Jan 02
With the well over #5bn the cbn and fg have claimed to have invested in the agricultural sector, one would have imagined a glut in food production and low food prices but the reverse is the case.
Does it mean that this apc government is full of lies? Only time will tell
|Re: Economic Crises Force 300% Rise In Food Prices by justicejay(m): 9:43pm On Jan 02
And andersonbaba was jubilating that the price of tomato has decreased.
Smh
|Re: Economic Crises Force 300% Rise In Food Prices by eleojo23: 9:44pm On Jan 02
Only Buhari can achieve this kind of feat.
A round of applause for him please
|Re: Economic Crises Force 300% Rise In Food Prices by Kingstel: 9:46pm On Jan 02
justicejay:How did that even make FP?
A basket was even N500 before Buhari took over. That is 150% increase at N1,500 she bought it.
Suffering & Smiling pipu.
|Re: Economic Crises Force 300% Rise In Food Prices by rafhell(m): 9:47pm On Jan 02
buhari is a failure.
|Re: Economic Crises Force 300% Rise In Food Prices by DeltahArmy(m): 9:47pm On Jan 02
I wanted to buy one litre of palm oil today and was told the price is N800. The same oil I use to buy between N180 and N200 in 2015. It will never be well with Buhari, his ministers and all his supporters. I just wonder how the low income earners are surviving in this Draconian administration. God, please deliver us from this curse, forgive us if we have erred in anyway and safe your people from hunger induced death. Amen.
|Re: Economic Crises Force 300% Rise In Food Prices by Kpakorich: 9:48pm On Jan 02
Finally here is 2017 and we. Pray and believe all will be well..
God should give our leaders idea to push our belove country forward.
|Re: Economic Crises Force 300% Rise In Food Prices by playtheblues(m): 9:48pm On Jan 02
Where is that N1,500 tomatoes buyer? Mtcheeeeeeeeewwee
