Top Nigerian celebrities Tuface, his wife Annie Idibia, Tonto Dikeh, Segun Arinze, Francis Duru and Angela Okorie were all present at the opening ceremony of Las Vegas Executive Lounge in Abuja on Friday, October 27.
Veteran Nollywood Actor, Segun Arinze took to his IG page to share the photo and captioned it:
"@lasvegasabuja opening with @2baba_official @tontolet @annieidibia1 @realangelaokorie @francis.duru What a night!! My outfit by @agathamoreno ����Pix by @prettyrity"
Legendary 2baba!!
|Re: 2face, Tonto Dikeh, Annie Idibia, Segun Arinze, Francis Duru, Angela Okorie: Pic by Cuddlebugie(f): 1:33pm
See how Segun Arinze used his big body to push Francis Duru to the background
|Re: 2face, Tonto Dikeh, Annie Idibia, Segun Arinze, Francis Duru, Angela Okorie: Pic by jovialebony(f): 4:54pm
|Re: 2face, Tonto Dikeh, Annie Idibia, Segun Arinze, Francis Duru, Angela Okorie: Pic by saraki2019(m): 4:54pm
HOW DOES THIS AD VALUE TO THE LIFE A COMMON NIGERIAN YOUTH
EH ,OP?
AM ASKING?
|Re: 2face, Tonto Dikeh, Annie Idibia, Segun Arinze, Francis Duru, Angela Okorie: Pic by tlops(m): 4:55pm
Nice
|Re: 2face, Tonto Dikeh, Annie Idibia, Segun Arinze, Francis Duru, Angela Okorie: Pic by tstx(m): 4:55pm
And so?
|Re: 2face, Tonto Dikeh, Annie Idibia, Segun Arinze, Francis Duru, Angela Okorie: Pic by jovialebony(f): 4:55pm
Na their business be that...
|Re: 2face, Tonto Dikeh, Annie Idibia, Segun Arinze, Francis Duru, Angela Okorie: Pic by zeusdgrt(m): 4:55pm
And so?
|Re: 2face, Tonto Dikeh, Annie Idibia, Segun Arinze, Francis Duru, Angela Okorie: Pic by ANBAKO: 4:56pm
Their party, their problem.
All of them put together......Yeyebrity.
|Re: 2face, Tonto Dikeh, Annie Idibia, Segun Arinze, Francis Duru, Angela Okorie: Pic by ATIKUisCOOL(m): 4:56pm
Legendary 2baba.
Surely, our creative industry needs huge support to flourished. As Oil is getting obsolete, we need an ATIKU-roadmap to get us to the land of milk and honey.
2019ATIKU
|Re: 2face, Tonto Dikeh, Annie Idibia, Segun Arinze, Francis Duru, Angela Okorie: Pic by VivaDeAngelo: 4:58pm
Nairaland is so empty these days. It seems like many years ago when it actually had content. #Sad
|Re: 2face, Tonto Dikeh, Annie Idibia, Segun Arinze, Francis Duru, Angela Okorie: Pic by pyyxxaro: 4:59pm
How wud this stop Chidinma Okeke from using Cucumber today
|Re: 2face, Tonto Dikeh, Annie Idibia, Segun Arinze, Francis Duru, Angela Okorie: Pic by kay29000(m): 4:59pm
Cool pics. Tonto has a great smile.
|Re: 2face, Tonto Dikeh, Annie Idibia, Segun Arinze, Francis Duru, Angela Okorie: Pic by EmekaBlue(m): 5:03pm
2baba tuale!
|Re: 2face, Tonto Dikeh, Annie Idibia, Segun Arinze, Francis Duru, Angela Okorie: Pic by Skyfornia(m): 5:04pm
All I see is 2baba! Respect to legend!!
|Re: 2face, Tonto Dikeh, Annie Idibia, Segun Arinze, Francis Duru, Angela Okorie: Pic by EbukaLive(m): 5:04pm
Nairaland don spoil finish.
I can't believe that the title of this thread is 2face, Tonto Dikeh, Annie Idibia, Segun Arinze, Francis
Duru, Angela Okorie: Pic
or
Photo of 2face, Tonto Dikeh, Annie Idibia, Segun Arinze, Francis
Duru, Angela Okorie
And it makes FP in minutes
WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON WITH OUR FORUM
Seriously, it is not funny again...
Seun. Seun. Seun. How many times did I call you?
Do something before it is too late
|Re: 2face, Tonto Dikeh, Annie Idibia, Segun Arinze, Francis Duru, Angela Okorie: Pic by Threebear(m): 5:06pm
Does this woman, Ann idibia have any other career, asides following her husband around?
|Re: 2face, Tonto Dikeh, Annie Idibia, Segun Arinze, Francis Duru, Angela Okorie: Pic by truehero(m): 5:07pm
The only people who do not care about restructuring and nonnegotiable bla bla bla.
|Re: 2face, Tonto Dikeh, Annie Idibia, Segun Arinze, Francis Duru, Angela Okorie: Pic by Starkid3010(m): 5:13pm
No P
|Re: 2face, Tonto Dikeh, Annie Idibia, Segun Arinze, Francis Duru, Angela Okorie: Pic by freshdude99(m): 5:15pm
saraki2019:It creates employment for the youths dickhead
|Re: 2face, Tonto Dikeh, Annie Idibia, Segun Arinze, Francis Duru, Angela Okorie: Pic by freshdude99(m): 5:17pm
Threebear:Thank God you acknowledged it's her husband. Pls God give me a wife that will be forever loyal to me biko.
