Top Nigerian celebrities Tuface, his wife Annie Idibia, Tonto Dikeh, Segun Arinze, Francis Duru and Angela Okorie were all present at the opening ceremony of Las Vegas Executive Lounge in Abuja on Friday, October 27.





Veteran Nollywood Actor, Segun Arinze took to his IG page to share the photo and captioned it:





"@lasvegasabuja opening with @2baba_official @tontolet @annieidibia1 @realangelaokorie @francis.duru What a night!! My outfit by @agathamoreno ����Pix by @prettyrity"

See how Segun Arinze used his big body to push Francis Duru to the background 3 Likes

HOW DOES THIS AD VALUE TO THE LIFE A COMMON NIGERIAN YOUTH

All of them put together......Yeyebrity.

Legendary 2baba.

Surely, our creative industry needs huge support to flourished. As Oil is getting obsolete, we need an ATIKU-roadmap to get us to the land of milk and honey.

2019ATIKU

Nairaland is so empty these days. It seems like many years ago when it actually had content. #Sad

How wud this stop Chidinma Okeke from using Cucumber today

Cool pics. Tonto has a great smile.

2baba tuale!

All I see is 2baba! Respect to legend!!





I can't believe that the title of this thread is 2face, Tonto Dikeh, Annie Idibia, Segun Arinze, Francis

Photo of 2face, Tonto Dikeh, Annie Idibia, Segun Arinze, Francis

WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON WITH OUR FORUM



Seriously, it is not funny again...



Seun. Seun. Seun. How many times did I call you?



I can't believe that the title of this thread is 2face, Tonto Dikeh, Annie Idibia, Segun Arinze, Francis Duru, Angela Okorie: Pic

And it makes FP in minutes

WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON WITH OUR FORUM

Seriously, it is not funny again...

Seun. Seun. Seun. How many times did I call you?

Do something before it is too late

Does this woman, Ann idibia have any other career, asides following her husband around? 1 Like

The only people who do not care about restructuring and nonnegotiable bla bla bla.

saraki2019:

HOW DOES THIS AD VALUE TO THE LIFE A COMMON NIGERIAN YOUTH

AM ASKING? It creates employment for the youths dickhead It creates employment for the youths dickhead