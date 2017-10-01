₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Daniel Daudu, Basketballer Dies In The USA (Photo) by Islie: 5:02pm
Posted By: Stella Bamawo
http://thenationonlineng.net/nigerian-basketballer-dies-us/
lalasticlala
|Re: Daniel Daudu, Basketballer Dies In The USA (Photo) by ELTON123(m): 5:04pm
BUHARI e no go better for you oo
8 Likes
|Re: Daniel Daudu, Basketballer Dies In The USA (Photo) by Bestchisom(m): 5:07pm
R.I.P
|Re: Daniel Daudu, Basketballer Dies In The USA (Photo) by obaival(m): 9:02pm
Z
|Re: Daniel Daudu, Basketballer Dies In The USA (Photo) by Jimohdd: 9:02pm
Village missile
1 Like
|Re: Daniel Daudu, Basketballer Dies In The USA (Photo) by apesinola001(m): 9:03pm
RIP
|Re: Daniel Daudu, Basketballer Dies In The USA (Photo) by davodyguy: 9:03pm
Oh my God. Even in the states?No country is immune from disasters
|Re: Daniel Daudu, Basketballer Dies In The USA (Photo) by wunmi590(m): 9:03pm
R.I.P
|Re: Daniel Daudu, Basketballer Dies In The USA (Photo) by 1Rebel: 9:03pm
Jimohdd:
Grow up.
2 Likes
|Re: Daniel Daudu, Basketballer Dies In The USA (Photo) by smartoliver(m): 9:03pm
so painful.. RIP BRO.
|Re: Daniel Daudu, Basketballer Dies In The USA (Photo) by Ayo4251(m): 9:03pm
,
|Re: Daniel Daudu, Basketballer Dies In The USA (Photo) by apesinola001(m): 9:04pm
ELTON123:
Which one concern Buhari
|Re: Daniel Daudu, Basketballer Dies In The USA (Photo) by Explorers(m): 9:04pm
Rip
|Re: Daniel Daudu, Basketballer Dies In The USA (Photo) by saraki2019(m): 9:04pm
rip
|Re: Daniel Daudu, Basketballer Dies In The USA (Photo) by Lilimax(f): 9:04pm
Omg! He was reportedly killed in an accident when a truck carrying two trailers rolled over on I-65 near I-465 on Indy’s south side.
One of the trailers rolled into the southbound lanes, hitting the car which the late Daniel was driving in the opposite direction and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Indiana State Police trooper.
|Re: Daniel Daudu, Basketballer Dies In The USA (Photo) by Nathan2016: 9:04pm
Life is really short. RIP young blood.
|Re: Daniel Daudu, Basketballer Dies In The USA (Photo) by davodyguy: 9:04pm
Jimohdd:I hope this is just sarcasm and nothing more. Being sarcastic at death is very inhumane
|Re: Daniel Daudu, Basketballer Dies In The USA (Photo) by EVILFOREST: 9:06pm
I just have to join others and start blaming BuBu
|Re: Daniel Daudu, Basketballer Dies In The USA (Photo) by comradespade(m): 9:06pm
RIP, bro
He left us make buhari and his crew dey punish us go
|Re: Daniel Daudu, Basketballer Dies In The USA (Photo) by enemyofprogress: 9:06pm
apesinola001:he cursed it
1 Like
|Re: Daniel Daudu, Basketballer Dies In The USA (Photo) by Daniel058(m): 9:08pm
Rip dani
|Re: Daniel Daudu, Basketballer Dies In The USA (Photo) by lonelydora(m): 9:09pm
NCAN over to you ooo.
RIP
|Re: Daniel Daudu, Basketballer Dies In The USA (Photo) by coolestchris2(m): 9:10pm
rest in peace
|Re: Daniel Daudu, Basketballer Dies In The USA (Photo) by AreaFada2: 9:11pm
Rip. Very sad.
|Re: Daniel Daudu, Basketballer Dies In The USA (Photo) by begwong: 9:11pm
Rest in perfect peace ✌ bro!
|Re: Daniel Daudu, Basketballer Dies In The USA (Photo) by bestower: 9:11pm
death is Inevitable..... when it is time you will come Down from your bus stop.
|Re: Daniel Daudu, Basketballer Dies In The USA (Photo) by GoldHorse: 9:12pm
ELTON123:
Joke or no joke your comment (here) is a stupid one.
RIP DD!
|Re: Daniel Daudu, Basketballer Dies In The USA (Photo) by OtemSapien: 9:13pm
RIP Daoud
|Re: Daniel Daudu, Basketballer Dies In The USA (Photo) by KidsNEXTdoor: 9:13pm
Buhari must pay one day
|Re: Daniel Daudu, Basketballer Dies In The USA (Photo) by GAZZUZZ(m): 9:13pm
Jimohdd:
long range missile
|Re: Daniel Daudu, Basketballer Dies In The USA (Photo) by 2shure: 9:14pm
no be say na bad road o.
buhari badluck dey affect naija
both home and abroad
1 Like
|Re: Daniel Daudu, Basketballer Dies In The USA (Photo) by KidsNEXTdoor: 9:15pm
GoldHorse:You think death is a joke
You don't know the harbinger of hardship and bad luck resides in aso rock
1 Like
