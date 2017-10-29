₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dolapo Badmus And Her Husband Pictured Together by FlirtyKaren(f): 5:44pm
Zonal Police PRO, Dolapo Badmus, who made us all fall in love with Nigeria's Police Force has shared a loved up photo with her husband on Instagram.
The photo came with caption "Bae and Boo".
https://www.lailasblog.com/zonal-police-pro-dolapo-badmus-shares-loved-photo-husband/
Lalasticlala
4 Likes
|Re: Dolapo Badmus And Her Husband Pictured Together by madridguy(m): 5:48pm
|Re: Dolapo Badmus And Her Husband Pictured Together by olasaad(f): 6:10pm
She looks like Boborisky
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dolapo Badmus And Her Husband Pictured Together by pyyxxaro: 6:13pm
Slay olokpa
2 Likes
|Re: Dolapo Badmus And Her Husband Pictured Together by Cuddlebugie(f): 6:37pm
Dolapo Badmus, the selfie queen of the Nigerian police force. No week passes by without the instagram PPRO giving you a sneak peek into her life.
11 Likes
|Re: Dolapo Badmus And Her Husband Pictured Together by engrkaz(m): 6:37pm
Bleachers Report: Passed
Next
|Re: Dolapo Badmus And Her Husband Pictured Together by LesbianBoy(m): 6:52pm
Cuddlebugie:
Sexy girl if I catch you
|Re: Dolapo Badmus And Her Husband Pictured Together by Cuddlebugie(f): 6:54pm
LesbianBoy:Iwo omo yi, talo ran e simi?
|Re: Dolapo Badmus And Her Husband Pictured Together by lonelydora(m): 9:07pm
Something tells me she's the boss of the house.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Dolapo Badmus And Her Husband Pictured Together by crisycent: 9:07pm
Oga meat
|Re: Dolapo Badmus And Her Husband Pictured Together by Sunnycliff(m): 9:07pm
... That's her pride
|Re: Dolapo Badmus And Her Husband Pictured Together by lonelydora(m): 9:08pm
Cuddlebugie:
what's her IG handle?
|Re: Dolapo Badmus And Her Husband Pictured Together by amunkita(m): 9:08pm
engrkaz:
Can't someone bleach in peace again
1 Like
|Re: Dolapo Badmus And Her Husband Pictured Together by massinola(m): 9:08pm
How many times una go post this woman's pictures here? Fine ooohh, ugly oooo, Nija police na nija police. They are dirty inside
4 Likes
|Re: Dolapo Badmus And Her Husband Pictured Together by wunmi590(m): 9:08pm
Good
|Re: Dolapo Badmus And Her Husband Pictured Together by jonnytad(m): 9:08pm
Someone said Nigeria police are dirty are dirty inside, but i tell you that some are not that bad. And if we all conclude that Nigeria police has not a single saint then how do we live wt them?
2 Likes
|Re: Dolapo Badmus And Her Husband Pictured Together by enemyofprogress: 9:08pm
She looks like a retired but not tired olosho
|Re: Dolapo Badmus And Her Husband Pictured Together by blackbeau1(f): 9:09pm
This is absolutely cute . Lovely couple
1 Like
|Re: Dolapo Badmus And Her Husband Pictured Together by DIKEnaWAR: 9:10pm
This one dey use all her own share of the bribe to bleach and rub pancake.
2 Likes
|Re: Dolapo Badmus And Her Husband Pictured Together by Yesbody: 9:11pm
The beauty of Nigerian Police... Tot u weren't married
|Re: Dolapo Badmus And Her Husband Pictured Together by ctrl09: 9:11pm
After my mouth done water for her. That man get luck sha. I go view into Nigerian Army for my own luck
|Re: Dolapo Badmus And Her Husband Pictured Together by enemyofprogress: 9:12pm
Cuddlebugie:I saw you in my dreams last night,i love and enjoyed what we did together, pls come back again soonest
|Re: Dolapo Badmus And Her Husband Pictured Together by wristbangle(m): 9:12pm
Cuddlebugie:
I see the reason why he is chasing you like a stubborn he-goat. If truly you are the one on your display picture, I don't see him backing off soon. Your level of beauty is stunning
|Re: Dolapo Badmus And Her Husband Pictured Together by wildcatter23(m): 9:13pm
Hmmmmmmmm.
|Re: Dolapo Badmus And Her Husband Pictured Together by Cuddlebugie(f): 9:14pm
lonelydora:
2 Likes
|Re: Dolapo Badmus And Her Husband Pictured Together by profmiganigal: 9:18pm
FlirtyKaren:
What good has come out of yoruba being in police force
If not badoo boys or opc
The thread should be deleted or even closed
Rubbish
|Re: Dolapo Badmus And Her Husband Pictured Together by AuroraB(f): 9:22pm
Of the two, who is bae Who is bae?
|Re: Dolapo Badmus And Her Husband Pictured Together by ChiefPiiko(m): 9:26pm
Beans head man
|Re: Dolapo Badmus And Her Husband Pictured Together by Cuddlebugie(f): 9:29pm
enemyofprogress:
1 Like
|Re: Dolapo Badmus And Her Husband Pictured Together by SimplyFabulous: 9:29pm
Her husband is also a senior police office. They were my neighbors.
1 Like
|Re: Dolapo Badmus And Her Husband Pictured Together by HarkymTheOracle(m): 9:29pm
Cool
Listen to my songs @ http://my.notjustok.com/p/oracle
|Re: Dolapo Badmus And Her Husband Pictured Together by okerekeikpo: 9:29pm
Afonja police, bobrisky sister
