|Man From Abia State "Goes Mad" In Niger State. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 8:45pm On Oct 29
A Facebook user identified as Oduenyi Paul Chibueze, has raised an alarm after spotting a man from Abia state identified as Ogbonna Onyeka from Abia, who allegedly went mad in Niger state. According to Paul, this happened in his area as she shared the photos of the said man online in order to locate his people.
Below is what was shared on Facebook;
Pls any body who knw dis young man should contact me, he is currently running mad in my Area in Niger state, his name is Ogbonna onyeka From Arochukwu in Abia state as he said..
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/unidentified-man-abia-state-allegedly-goes-mad-niger-state-photos.html
|Re: Man From Abia State "Goes Mad" In Niger State. Photos by sarrki(m): 8:48pm On Oct 29
This are were i ipobs should be more active
Inn rehabilitating this young men the hypnotized
Rather they are into terrorism
|Re: Man From Abia State "Goes Mad" In Niger State. Photos by bayocanny: 8:53pm On Oct 29
GrandFinale2017:I'm amazed with your sense of reasoning.
|Re: Man From Abia State "Goes Mad" In Niger State. Photos by dollyjoy(f): 8:56pm On Oct 29
GrandFinale2017:Zero sense.
|Re: Man From Abia State "Goes Mad" In Niger State. Photos by GrandFinale2017(m): 9:03pm On Oct 29
|Re: Man From Abia State "Goes Mad" In Niger State. Photos by Bari22(m): 9:03pm On Oct 29
sarrki:
That's if they have sense, they rather wait for their messiah to urinate while they lick the waste
|Re: Man From Abia State "Goes Mad" In Niger State. Photos by OrestesDante(m): 9:11pm On Oct 29
Opakangallant:Do you have a family?
|Re: Man From Abia State "Goes Mad" In Niger State. Photos by Opakangallant: 9:13pm On Oct 29
OrestesDante:
Ask google
|Re: Man From Abia State "Goes Mad" In Niger State. Photos by Evablizin(f): 9:19pm On Oct 29
I pray that he will get well soon as proper attention will be given to him.AMEN.
|Re: Man From Abia State "Goes Mad" In Niger State. Photos by profmiganigal: 9:23pm On Oct 29
PrettyCrystal:
Which imam did that to him
Whoever that did that should undo it........
Whether imam, imam alfa or an ordinary hausa fulani
|Re: Man From Abia State "Goes Mad" In Niger State. Photos by abdelrahman: 9:34pm On Oct 29
Development of niger state is prostpone!
|Re: Man From Abia State "Goes Mad" In Niger State. Photos by ellagabs(f): 10:18pm On Oct 29
Evablizin:
Amen dear
|Re: Man From Abia State "Goes Mad" In Niger State. Photos by adadike281(f): 10:49pm On Oct 29
Buhari! ogaghi adirigi nma. Igbo community in Niger state should swoop into action immediately. Remember, our motto is ' onye a gha na nwanne ya'. Igbo nwem, ekelem unu!
|Re: Man From Abia State "Goes Mad" In Niger State. Photos by HoluwarTohbar(f): 11:21pm On Oct 29
sarrki:Baba which school you go abeg?
|Re: Man From Abia State "Goes Mad" In Niger State. Photos by HoluwarTohbar(f): 11:22pm On Oct 29
abdelrahman:Your engrish is terrible Oga
|Re: Man From Abia State "Goes Mad" In Niger State. Photos by abdelrahman: 11:49pm On Oct 29
HoluwarTohbar:gbe enu e soun,omo akee!
|Re: Man From Abia State "Goes Mad" In Niger State. Photos by HoluwarTohbar(f): 1:33am
abdelrahman:Better to speak in your native dialect.
|Re: Man From Abia State "Goes Mad" In Niger State. Photos by 9japrof(m): 5:25am
I hope he did not forlick with their inyarinya cos these are among the many sins that a northerner would not condone ooooo.
the many years of staying in the north don turn this Ibo man to aboki finish, who would have known he is Ibo.
|Re: Man From Abia State "Goes Mad" In Niger State. Photos by DesChyko(m): 5:54am
The way ge tuck in the native attire sef is enough confirmation, plus that persistent secretive smile.
May his people locate him.
|Re: Man From Abia State "Goes Mad" In Niger State. Photos by abdelrahman: 7:49am
HoluwarTohbar:my grandfather lived for 138 years,you know what it means?
|Re: Man From Abia State "Goes Mad" In Niger State. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 9:58am
lalasticlala
|Re: Man From Abia State "Goes Mad" In Niger State. Photos by bestman09(m): 1:21pm
ok
|Re: Man From Abia State "Goes Mad" In Niger State. Photos by Tbillz(m): 1:23pm
Witches and Wizard operates on 4gLite from the village this dayz. Guys be prayerful
|Re: Man From Abia State "Goes Mad" In Niger State. Photos by 9jakohai(m): 1:24pm
sarrki:
And that is not the truth, and you know it,
|Re: Man From Abia State "Goes Mad" In Niger State. Photos by JideAmuGiaka: 1:25pm
sarrki:
|Re: Man From Abia State "Goes Mad" In Niger State. Photos by JideAmuGiaka: 1:25pm
sarrki:
|Re: Man From Abia State "Goes Mad" In Niger State. Photos by asawanathegreat(m): 1:31pm
Brainless people
