Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Man From Abia State "Goes Mad" In Niger State. Photos (8263 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Below is what was shared on Facebook;



Pls any body who knw dis young man should contact me, he is currently running mad in my Area in Niger state, his name is Ogbonna onyeka From Arochukwu in Abia state as he said..



Source; ‎A Facebook user identified as Oduenyi Paul Chibueze‎, has raised an alarm after spotting a man from Abia state identified as Ogbonna Onyeka from Abia, who allegedly went mad in Niger state. According to Paul, this happened in his area as she shared the photos of the said man online in order to locate his people.Below is what was shared on Facebook;Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/unidentified-man-abia-state-allegedly-goes-mad-niger-state-photos.html 1 Like 1 Share

This are were i ipobs should be more active



Inn rehabilitating this young men the hypnotized



Rather they are into terrorism 3 Likes 2 Shares

GrandFinale2017:

DEVELOPMENT gone bad. I'm amazed with your sense of reasoning. I'm amazed with your sense of reasoning. 5 Likes

GrandFinale2017:

DEVELOPMENT gone bad. He was trying to DEVELOP Niger State but got mad at the process. Such a pity for the non compos mentis. Zero sense. Zero sense. 18 Likes

dollyjoy:

Zero sense. bayocanny:



I'm amazed with your sense of reasoning. . 4 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:

This are were i ipobs should be more active



Inn rehabilitating this young men the hypnotized



Rather they are into terrorism

That's if they have sense, they rather wait for their messiah to urinate while they lick the waste That's if they have sense, they rather wait for their messiah to urinate while they lick the waste 7 Likes 1 Share

Opakangallant:

Serves him right..

Useless descendant of cain. Do you have a family? Do you have a family? 2 Likes

OrestesDante:





Do you have a family?

Ask google Ask google 3 Likes 1 Share

I pray that he will get well soon as proper attention will be given to him.AMEN. 7 Likes

PrettyCrystal:

‎A Facebook user identified as Oduenyi Paul Chibueze‎, has raised an alarm after spotting a man from Abia state identified as Ogbonna Onyeka from Abia, who allegedly went mad in Niger state. According to Paul, this happened in his area as she shared the photos of the said man online in order to locate his people.



Below is what was shared on Facebook;



Pls any body who knw dis young man should contact me, he is currently running mad in my Area in Niger state, his name is Ogbonna onyeka From Arochukwu in Abia state as he said..



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/unidentified-man-abia-state-allegedly-goes-mad-niger-state-photos.html



Which imam did that to him



Whoever that did that should undo it........



Whether imam, imam alfa or an ordinary hausa fulani Which imam did that to himWhoever that did that should undo it........Whether imam, imam alfa or an ordinary hausa fulani

Development of niger state is prostpone! 1 Like 1 Share

Evablizin:

I pray that he will get well soon as proper attention will be given to him.AMEN.

Amen dear Amen dear 4 Likes 2 Shares

Buhari! ogaghi adirigi nma. Igbo community in Niger state should swoop into action immediately. Remember, our motto is ' onye a gha na nwanne ya'. Igbo nwem, ekelem unu! 1 Like

sarrki:

This are were i ipobs should be more active



Inn rehabilitating this young men the hypnotized



Rather they are into terrorism Baba which school you go abeg? Baba which school you go abeg? 6 Likes

abdelrahman:

Development of niger state is prostpone! Your engrish is terrible Oga Your engrish is terrible Oga 6 Likes

HoluwarTohbar:

Your engrish is terrible Oga gbe enu e soun,omo akee! gbe enu e soun,omo akee! 3 Likes 1 Share

abdelrahman:

gbe enu e soun,omo akee! Better to speak in your native dialect. Better to speak in your native dialect. 7 Likes

I hope he did not forlick with their inyarinya cos these are among the many sins that a northerner would not condone ooooo.



the many years of staying in the north don turn this Ibo man to aboki finish, who would have known he is Ibo.

The way ge tuck in the native attire sef is enough confirmation, plus that persistent secretive smile.

May his people locate him.

HoluwarTohbar:

Better to speak in your native dialect. my grandfather lived for 138 years,you know what it means? my grandfather lived for 138 years,you know what it means? 1 Like

lalasticlala

ok

Witches and Wizard operates on 4gLite from the village this dayz. Guys be prayerful

sarrki:

This are were i ipobs should be more active



Inn rehabilitating this young men the hypnotized



Rather they are into terrorism

And that is not the truth, and you know it, And that is not the truth, and you know it,

sarrki:

This are were i ipobs should be more active

Inn rehabilitating this young men the hypnotized

Rather they are into terrorism 2 Likes

sarrki:

This are were i ipobs should be more active

Inn rehabilitating this young men the hypnotized

Rather they are into terrorism 1 Like