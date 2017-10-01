Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / 13 Things You Need To Teach Your “girl Child” At An Early Age (4834 Views)

The List Of Things You Need To Teach Your Girl Child At An Early Age are boldly listed below…



1: Warn your Girl Child Never to sit on anyone’s laps no matter the situation including uncles.



2: Avoid Getting Dressed in front of your child once she is 2 years old. Learn to excuse them or yourself.



3. Never allow any adult refer to your child as ‘my wife’



4. Whenever your child goes out to play with friends make sure you look for a way to find out what kind of play they do, because young people now s#xually abuse themselves.



5. Never force your child to visit any adult she is not comfortable with and also be observant if your child becomes too fond of a particular adult.



6. Once a very lively child suddenly becomes withdrawn you may need to patiently ask lots of questions from your child.



7. Carefully educate your grown ups about the right values of s#x. If you don’t, the society will teach them the wrong values.



8: It is always advisable you go through any new Material like cartoons you just bought for them before they start seeing it themselves.



9. Ensure you activate parental controls on your cable networks and advice your friends especially those your child visit(s) often.



10. Teach your 3 year old how to wash their private parts properly and warn them never to allow anyone touch those areas and that includes you (remember, charity begins from home and with you).



11: Blacklist some materials/associates you think could threaten the sanity of your child (this includes music, movies and even friends and families).



12. Let your child understand the value of standing out of the

crowd.



13: Once your child complains about a particular person, don’t keep quiet about it.



Take up the case and show them you can defend them.



Remember, we are either parents or parents-to-be. “THE PAIN LASTS A LIFETIME”

Lalasticlala 13 Likes 4 Shares

Having a girl child is wonderful, but the care and protection for her need to be doubled. Any unchecked action can become her undoing. This is why girl children who have been neglected normally ends up being ______________



Sad indeed!! Great!! Women are the most fragile, delicate and sensitive.







Op, Thank you for this Child upbringing in today's world is carelessly maintained, I am not yet married but I'm so concerned about my young female siblings, environment is not helping the matter, you will be inside and be hearing someone saying trashes even the elderly people, no more decency, youths are slaying up and down... Even as Irreligious that i am that is why i still prefer practising Islam...(my own view) because it is never easy to take care of a female child and there is less pressure on that if you are a Muslim.Op, Thank you for this

Do not sexualize ur daughter, wear her age appropriate clothes, she's too young to be a slay mama or a slay queen, allow kids act their age. 13 Likes 2 Shares

Storie for the gods it's not this difficult to take care of children beside all these are only possible in books not in reality 1 Like 1 Share

Noted!

good

Hmmmmmm. .... cuz of perverts everywhere

Thanks

Nice teaching. Since men have learnt to cat health them young, the girl child need to be thought how to escape young!

Is there no new one cause I've been seeing this for a long time, it's becoming stale

Nice write up and well informative

Damn right

Good

Train your boys and girls will have an easier life

Interesting.. noted...I pray you will repost this when I get my first daughter in 5 years time 1 Like

Nice

@Number 1, it is not that serious.

Then lastly, help children to cross the main road when ever they want to.



Then lastly, help children to cross the main road when ever they want to.

May God continue to protect our children from the hands of wicked and unreasonable men.

If this is all then my wife has more to tell you.

nice one

That's why I don't fancy having a girl child! 1 Like

This should also be extended to the male Child as well



Well articulated.

This should be for EVERY child not just females. Train your male kids the same way you train your female kids!. 2 Likes 1 Share