₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,903,514 members, 3,882,426 topics. Date: Monday, 30 October 2017 at 10:50 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / 13 Things You Need To Teach Your “girl Child” At An Early Age (4834 Views)
|13 Things You Need To Teach Your “girl Child” At An Early Age by BrainnewsNg(f): 10:23pm On Oct 29
The List Of Things You Need To Teach Your Girl Child At An Early Age are boldly listed below…
Source: https://www.brainnewsng.com/13-things-need-teach-girl-child-early-age
Lalasticlala
13 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: 13 Things You Need To Teach Your “girl Child” At An Early Age by Bestchisom(m): 10:24pm On Oct 29
.
|Re: 13 Things You Need To Teach Your “girl Child” At An Early Age by stefanweeks: 10:12am
g
|Re: 13 Things You Need To Teach Your “girl Child” At An Early Age by BiafranBushBoy: 10:12am
Great!! Women are the most fragile, delicate and sensitive.
Having a girl child is wonderful, but the care and protection for her need to be doubled. Any unchecked action can become her undoing. This is why girl children who have been neglected normally ends up being ______________
You can read this Girl's story==> Memoir of a sex slave and the hustle for survivor
Sad indeed!!
1 Like
|Re: 13 Things You Need To Teach Your “girl Child” At An Early Age by KinzyeWriter(m): 10:12am
Child upbringing in today's world is carelessly maintained, I am not yet married but I'm so concerned about my young female siblings, environment is not helping the matter, you will be inside and be hearing someone saying trashes even the elderly people, no more decency, youths are slaying up and down... Even as Irreligious that i am that is why i still prefer practising Islam...(my own view) because it is never easy to take care of a female child and there is less pressure on that if you are a Muslim.
Op, Thank you for this
|Re: 13 Things You Need To Teach Your “girl Child” At An Early Age by kennygee(f): 10:13am
Do not sexualize ur daughter, wear her age appropriate clothes, she's too young to be a slay mama or a slay queen, allow kids act their age.
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 13 Things You Need To Teach Your “girl Child” At An Early Age by bettercreature(m): 10:13am
Storie for the gods it's not this difficult to take care of children beside all these are only possible in books not in reality
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 13 Things You Need To Teach Your “girl Child” At An Early Age by Robbin7(m): 10:14am
Noted!
|Re: 13 Things You Need To Teach Your “girl Child” At An Early Age by lastmaster(m): 10:14am
good
|Re: 13 Things You Need To Teach Your “girl Child” At An Early Age by jonnytad(m): 10:14am
Hmmmmmm. .... cuz of perverts everywhere
|Re: 13 Things You Need To Teach Your “girl Child” At An Early Age by itiswellandwell: 10:14am
Thanks
|Re: 13 Things You Need To Teach Your “girl Child” At An Early Age by koker18(m): 10:14am
BiafranBushBoy:
|Re: 13 Things You Need To Teach Your “girl Child” At An Early Age by Sunnycliff(m): 10:14am
Nice teaching. Since men have learnt to cat health them young, the girl child need to be thought how to escape young!
|Re: 13 Things You Need To Teach Your “girl Child” At An Early Age by thesoulFXX: 10:14am
See my account balance is for all mtn sim working
1 Like
|Re: 13 Things You Need To Teach Your “girl Child” At An Early Age by PETUK(m): 10:15am
Is there no new one cause I've been seeing this for a long time, it's becoming stale
|Re: 13 Things You Need To Teach Your “girl Child” At An Early Age by Cutecharlz(m): 10:15am
Nice write up and well informative
|Re: 13 Things You Need To Teach Your “girl Child” At An Early Age by AuroraB(f): 10:15am
Damn right
|Re: 13 Things You Need To Teach Your “girl Child” At An Early Age by duullie88(m): 10:16am
Good
|Re: 13 Things You Need To Teach Your “girl Child” At An Early Age by Pidgin2(f): 10:16am
Train your boys and girls will have an easier life
|Re: 13 Things You Need To Teach Your “girl Child” At An Early Age by aniagoluaustin(m): 10:16am
Interesting.. noted...I pray you will repost this when I get my first daughter in 5 years time
1 Like
|Re: 13 Things You Need To Teach Your “girl Child” At An Early Age by tygar(m): 10:16am
"I ate 3 plates of beans (which I know I shouldn't). When I got to my fiance's place for dinner, he seemed excited to see me and exclaimed delightedly "Darling I have a surprise for you tonight." He then blindfolded me and led me to my chair at the dinning table. I took a seat and just as he was about to remove my blindfold, the telephone rang. He made me promise not to touch the blindfold until he returned and went to answer the call. The beans I had consumed was still affecting me and the pressure was becoming unbearable, so while my fiance was out of the room I seized the opportunity, shifted my weight to one leg and let one go. It was not only loud, but it smelled like a fertilizer truck running over a skunk in front of a garbage dump! I took my napkin from my lap and fanned the air around me vigorously. Then, shifting to the other leg, I ripped off three more. The stink was worse than cooked cabbage. Keeping my ears carefully tuned to the conversation in the other room,I went on releasing atomic bombs like this for another few minutes. The preasure was indescribable! Eventually the telephone farewells signalled the end of my freedom, so I quickly fanned the air a few more times with my napkin, placed it on my lap and folded my hands back on it feeling very relieved and pleased with myself. My face must have been the picture of innocence when my fiance returned, apologising for taking so long. He asked me if I had peeped through the blindfold, and I assured him I had not. At this point, he removed the blindfold. To my utmost surprise, twelve dinner guests including his Mum and Dad were seated around the table, with hand holding their noses..... If you were in her shoes, what would you do? Laugh wan kill me ? ? Don't laugh alone
2 Likes
|Re: 13 Things You Need To Teach Your “girl Child” At An Early Age by ojkalito(m): 10:16am
Nice
|Re: 13 Things You Need To Teach Your “girl Child” At An Early Age by Sterope(f): 10:16am
@Number 1, it is not that serious.
|Re: 13 Things You Need To Teach Your “girl Child” At An Early Age by ebere100: 10:17am
BrainnewsNg:
Then lastly, help children to cross the main road when ever they want to.
May God continue to protect our children from the hands of wicked and unreasonable men.
|Re: 13 Things You Need To Teach Your “girl Child” At An Early Age by sosodevf(m): 10:18am
If this is all then my wife has more to tell you.
|Re: 13 Things You Need To Teach Your “girl Child” At An Early Age by chimeskigabby(m): 10:18am
nice one
|Re: 13 Things You Need To Teach Your “girl Child” At An Early Age by shollish(m): 10:18am
That's why I don't fancy having a girl child!
1 Like
|Re: 13 Things You Need To Teach Your “girl Child” At An Early Age by HarkymTheOracle(m): 10:18am
This should also be extended to the male Child as well
listen to my songs @ http://my.notjustok.com/p/oracle
1 Like
|Re: 13 Things You Need To Teach Your “girl Child” At An Early Age by Dmeji4444(m): 10:19am
Well articulated.
|Re: 13 Things You Need To Teach Your “girl Child” At An Early Age by tartarus(m): 10:20am
This should be for EVERY child not just females. Train your male kids the same way you train your female kids!.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 13 Things You Need To Teach Your “girl Child” At An Early Age by donneco(m): 10:21am
I see
Update You Phone Firmware To The Latest Firewall Including Lateset Featur / Brand New Latops For Sale With Warranty / Do You Know You Can Get Your Lover Back? Check This Out!
Viewing this topic: tbayb, mhizjessy, KakiP(m), whoawa(m), QUOTATION, MizAijay(f), Partaker(m), horlahsunbo225(m), dhesire(m), destreal, yinkozy, octoroon, TemmieD, idealemma, abuyazeed1992(m), uchebest2006(m), mogboyelade(f), FreshBoss007, ShitHead, samadet(m), koolaid87, banio, dhebo(m), Olalan(m), opeoluwaamusa(f), Tstone1(m), AlvanT(m), Johnrake69, apholaryn, Greenstar1(m), emmbecca, Willy7(m), HabibGwen230(f), esof1(f), uruego(f), Welder(m), trenchard(m), deskhal(m), christejames(m), gboly29, Gggg102(m), Stephandeswardt, earthcrust, banabest(m), LEGITLAYO, HARKKEEEM(m), mayberry1(f), oride(m), Milldon(m), Pidgin2(f), nigeriancritic1(m), Tmmycash(m), realbee(m), abbatoir(m), Jpfond, chuksey1(m), alabi0040(m), jibikunle, MansSour, ND1243, Dunni29(f), Letslive, FireRain, Onyedika11(m), ekems2017(f), profkk2003, Kereokwu(f) and 145 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 29