Policeman Attacks Immigration Officer In Benue, Breaks Jaw, Tooth (pic) by Islie: 5:03am
Samson Folarin



A 32- year - old official of the Nigeria Immigration Service , Benue State Command, Roland Oibe , has been hospitalised after he was allegedly attacked by a policeman in the state .

PUNCH Metro learnt that the victim and his wife had just welcomed their first child .

He was returning from where he went to buy baby food around 8 pm when the policeman allegedly threw an object at the wheel of his motorcycle on Benson Abonu Street.

Daniel was said to have fallen , breaking his jaw and a tooth .

The policeman , who was reported to be alone on the road , allegedly fled the scene of the incident .

The victim ’ s elder brother, Daniel , said Roland was rushed to a private hospital in the area .

He said , “My brother was attacked by the policeman on Monday around 8 pm . His wife had just been delivered of their first child . He went to buy baby food and was riding home when the policeman threw something at the motorcycle .

“ There is no justification for the attack . Although , there is a law banning commercial motorcycle riders from operating in the state from 9 pm , the commercial motorcycles have a grading system , which distinguish them from private motorcycles . My brother was riding a private motorcycle and he was not flagged down .

“ When I got to the scene , I gathered that the policeman had fled. We rushed him to a private hospital where he had been receiving treatment . ”

Daniel said the family of the victim went to different stations to know if the errant policeman could be identified , adding that all the divisions in the area denied posting anyone to the place .

He said the family later reported to authorities of the NIS and the command promised to get the perpetrator of the crime .

“ The attack happened in front of the NIS controller ’ s house . The NIS said they would do something . We want justice and the police should take up the medical expenses of my brother. We have spent a lot of money and the bills keep rising , ” he added .

Daniel later informed PUNCH Metro that the case had been transferred to the police command headquarters , saying the policeman had been identified and arrested.

He said the name of the culprit had yet to be released to the family , adding that the police had visited Roland at the hospital .

The state Police Public Relations Officer , Moses Yamu , said he was not aware of the incident , promising to get back after making enquiries.

He had yet to do so as of the time of filing this report .


http://punchng.com/policeman-attacks-immigration-officer-breaks-jaw-tooth/

Re: Policeman Attacks Immigration Officer In Benue, Breaks Jaw, Tooth (pic) by HungerBAD: 5:06am
My bad.

Going back to sleep.

I even think say na Custom b4.
Re: Policeman Attacks Immigration Officer In Benue, Breaks Jaw, Tooth (pic) by jhydebaba(m): 5:21am
Naija, my country.

Where Police go hide for darkness because he wants to arrest Okada man after 10pm, all for peanut abi na bribe.

SMH
Re: Policeman Attacks Immigration Officer In Benue, Breaks Jaw, Tooth (pic) by pawesome(m): 5:28am
Ok
Re: Policeman Attacks Immigration Officer In Benue, Breaks Jaw, Tooth (pic) by heffem(m): 5:33am
HungerBAD:
Interesting.

I am having a hard time choosing whose side i should be on. Last week in Lagos State, a story made front page here of an innocent guy coming back from church, and he got shot by the Customs men, who cowardly fled.

Today, this Custom man is lucky as he just got a broken lips. He will be fine, and will return into the warm embrace of his family, but the boy his colleague shot in Lagos,is still resting in the Morgue.

Then as for the Policeman that caused this man bodily harm?where do we even want to start the stories, adventures and misadventures of our ill trained,crazy and trigger happy Police Force?i will leave this Customs Man, and this Policeman to sort themselves out.

They will be fine.
.... Can't you just take your time, to read what is up there?

Re: Policeman Attacks Immigration Officer In Benue, Breaks Jaw, Tooth (pic) by amunkita(m): 5:36am
Since he said the supposedly police man was alone, I am sure it's hoodlums who parade with police uniform under the cover of darkness to perpetrate their evil...

Police authority won't send just one person to beat/patrol an area..

Quick recovery sir...

Re: Policeman Attacks Immigration Officer In Benue, Breaks Jaw, Tooth (pic) by HungerBAD: 5:36am
heffem:
.... Can't you just take your time, to read what is up there?

My bad bro.

Help me edit thanks.
Re: Policeman Attacks Immigration Officer In Benue, Breaks Jaw, Tooth (pic) by Firefire(m): 6:52am
Lawlessness now reign where there is no respect of law by the leaders.


So much evil and lawlessness taken to new height since the coming to power of the clueless one.
Re: Policeman Attacks Immigration Officer In Benue, Breaks Jaw, Tooth (pic) by Lalas247(f): 7:19am
So sad ....
Re: Policeman Attacks Immigration Officer In Benue, Breaks Jaw, Tooth (pic) by Gadsmin: 10:31am
..
Re: Policeman Attacks Immigration Officer In Benue, Breaks Jaw, Tooth (pic) by fulaniHERDSman(m): 10:31am
Behead the offender and put his head on a spike cool
Re: Policeman Attacks Immigration Officer In Benue, Breaks Jaw, Tooth (pic) by Paperwhite(m): 10:32am
Anarchy everywhere in this rudderless government.No peace and cooperation even among the armed/security agencies.
Re: Policeman Attacks Immigration Officer In Benue, Breaks Jaw, Tooth (pic) by buffalowings: 10:32am
Wetin consign me
Re: Policeman Attacks Immigration Officer In Benue, Breaks Jaw, Tooth (pic) by naijamafioso: 10:33am
no espirit de corps again?


no espirit de corps again?
Re: Policeman Attacks Immigration Officer In Benue, Breaks Jaw, Tooth (pic) by koker18(m): 10:33am
Lol
Re: Policeman Attacks Immigration Officer In Benue, Breaks Jaw, Tooth (pic) by thunderbabs(m): 10:34am
Lol.....when is the Re-match? grin Immigration no go gree
Re: Policeman Attacks Immigration Officer In Benue, Breaks Jaw, Tooth (pic) by flimzy24: 10:35am
.
Re: Policeman Attacks Immigration Officer In Benue, Breaks Jaw, Tooth (pic) by Abfinest007(m): 10:35am
this is what the Nigerian police are good at oppressing innocent people and collection of 50 50 naira .
Re: Policeman Attacks Immigration Officer In Benue, Breaks Jaw, Tooth (pic) by tlops(m): 10:37am
Pele
Re: Policeman Attacks Immigration Officer In Benue, Breaks Jaw, Tooth (pic) by QueenOfNepal: 10:40am
grin cheesy grin grin grin Someone has quoted you already before you modified it grin grin
HungerBAD:
My bad.

Going back to sleep.

I even think say na Custom b4.
Re: Policeman Attacks Immigration Officer In Benue, Breaks Jaw, Tooth (pic) by SUPOL(m): 10:40am
HungerBAD:


My bad bro.

Help me edit thanks.
this is Monday morning bro
Re: Policeman Attacks Immigration Officer In Benue, Breaks Jaw, Tooth (pic) by Jeezuzpick(m): 10:47am
Oooohhhhh maaaaaan!
Re: Policeman Attacks Immigration Officer In Benue, Breaks Jaw, Tooth (pic) by Jeezuzpick(m): 10:48am
Oooohhhhh maaaaaan!

Crazies everywhere!
Re: Policeman Attacks Immigration Officer In Benue, Breaks Jaw, Tooth (pic) by eyinjuege: 10:50am
No joy at all.....

(0) (Reply)

