Samson Folarin







A 32- year - old official of the Nigeria Immigration Service , Benue State Command, Roland Oibe , has been hospitalised after he was allegedly attacked by a policeman in the state .



PUNCH Metro learnt that the victim and his wife had just welcomed their first child .



He was returning from where he went to buy baby food around 8 pm when the policeman allegedly threw an object at the wheel of his motorcycle on Benson Abonu Street.



Daniel was said to have fallen , breaking his jaw and a tooth .



The policeman , who was reported to be alone on the road , allegedly fled the scene of the incident .



The victim ’ s elder brother, Daniel , said Roland was rushed to a private hospital in the area .



He said , “My brother was attacked by the policeman on Monday around 8 pm . His wife had just been delivered of their first child . He went to buy baby food and was riding home when the policeman threw something at the motorcycle .



“ There is no justification for the attack . Although , there is a law banning commercial motorcycle riders from operating in the state from 9 pm , the commercial motorcycles have a grading system , which distinguish them from private motorcycles . My brother was riding a private motorcycle and he was not flagged down .



“ When I got to the scene , I gathered that the policeman had fled. We rushed him to a private hospital where he had been receiving treatment . ”



Daniel said the family of the victim went to different stations to know if the errant policeman could be identified , adding that all the divisions in the area denied posting anyone to the place .



He said the family later reported to authorities of the NIS and the command promised to get the perpetrator of the crime .



“ The attack happened in front of the NIS controller ’ s house . The NIS said they would do something . We want justice and the police should take up the medical expenses of my brother. We have spent a lot of money and the bills keep rising , ” he added .



Daniel later informed PUNCH Metro that the case had been transferred to the police command headquarters , saying the policeman had been identified and arrested.



He said the name of the culprit had yet to be released to the family , adding that the police had visited Roland at the hospital .



The state Police Public Relations Officer , Moses Yamu , said he was not aware of the incident , promising to get back after making enquiries.



He had yet to do so as of the time of filing this report .



