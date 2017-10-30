₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Policeman Attacks Immigration Officer In Benue, Breaks Jaw, Tooth (pic) by Islie: 5:03am
Samson Folarin
|Re: Policeman Attacks Immigration Officer In Benue, Breaks Jaw, Tooth (pic) by HungerBAD: 5:06am
My bad.
Going back to sleep.
I even think say na Custom b4.
|Re: Policeman Attacks Immigration Officer In Benue, Breaks Jaw, Tooth (pic) by jhydebaba(m): 5:21am
Naija, my country.
Where Police go hide for darkness because he wants to arrest Okada man after 10pm, all for peanut abi na bribe.
SMH
|Re: Policeman Attacks Immigration Officer In Benue, Breaks Jaw, Tooth (pic) by pawesome(m): 5:28am
Ok
|Re: Policeman Attacks Immigration Officer In Benue, Breaks Jaw, Tooth (pic) by heffem(m): 5:33am
HungerBAD:.... Can't you just take your time, to read what is up there?
|Re: Policeman Attacks Immigration Officer In Benue, Breaks Jaw, Tooth (pic) by amunkita(m): 5:36am
Since he said the supposedly police man was alone, I am sure it's hoodlums who parade with police uniform under the cover of darkness to perpetrate their evil...
Police authority won't send just one person to beat/patrol an area..
Quick recovery sir...
|Re: Policeman Attacks Immigration Officer In Benue, Breaks Jaw, Tooth (pic) by HungerBAD: 5:36am
heffem:
My bad bro.
Help me edit thanks.
|Re: Policeman Attacks Immigration Officer In Benue, Breaks Jaw, Tooth (pic) by Firefire(m): 6:52am
Lawlessness now reign where there is no respect of law by the leaders.
So much evil and lawlessness taken to new height since the coming to power of the clueless one.
|Re: Policeman Attacks Immigration Officer In Benue, Breaks Jaw, Tooth (pic) by Lalas247(f): 7:19am
So sad ....
|Re: Policeman Attacks Immigration Officer In Benue, Breaks Jaw, Tooth (pic) by Gadsmin: 10:31am
..
|Re: Policeman Attacks Immigration Officer In Benue, Breaks Jaw, Tooth (pic) by fulaniHERDSman(m): 10:31am
Behead the offender and put his head on a spike
|Re: Policeman Attacks Immigration Officer In Benue, Breaks Jaw, Tooth (pic) by Paperwhite(m): 10:32am
Anarchy everywhere in this rudderless government.No peace and cooperation even among the armed/security agencies.
|Re: Policeman Attacks Immigration Officer In Benue, Breaks Jaw, Tooth (pic) by buffalowings: 10:32am
Wetin consign me
|Re: Policeman Attacks Immigration Officer In Benue, Breaks Jaw, Tooth (pic) by naijamafioso: 10:33am
no espirit de corps again?
|Re: Policeman Attacks Immigration Officer In Benue, Breaks Jaw, Tooth (pic) by koker18(m): 10:33am
Lol
|Re: Policeman Attacks Immigration Officer In Benue, Breaks Jaw, Tooth (pic) by thunderbabs(m): 10:34am
Lol.....when is the Re-match? Immigration no go gree
|Re: Policeman Attacks Immigration Officer In Benue, Breaks Jaw, Tooth (pic) by flimzy24: 10:35am
.
|Re: Policeman Attacks Immigration Officer In Benue, Breaks Jaw, Tooth (pic) by Abfinest007(m): 10:35am
this is what the Nigerian police are good at oppressing innocent people and collection of 50 50 naira .
|Re: Policeman Attacks Immigration Officer In Benue, Breaks Jaw, Tooth (pic) by tlops(m): 10:37am
Pele
|Re: Policeman Attacks Immigration Officer In Benue, Breaks Jaw, Tooth (pic) by QueenOfNepal: 10:40am
Someone has quoted you already before you modified it
HungerBAD:
|Re: Policeman Attacks Immigration Officer In Benue, Breaks Jaw, Tooth (pic) by SUPOL(m): 10:40am
HungerBAD:this is Monday morning bro
|Re: Policeman Attacks Immigration Officer In Benue, Breaks Jaw, Tooth (pic) by Jeezuzpick(m): 10:47am
Oooohhhhh maaaaaan!
|Re: Policeman Attacks Immigration Officer In Benue, Breaks Jaw, Tooth (pic) by eyinjuege: 10:50am
No joy at all.....
